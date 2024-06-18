So, you’ve been creating fun, engaging short videos on TikTok.

And since you’re here, chances are you’ve got access to the live feature. Like many other TikTok influencers, you’ve been loving it.

Your followers are growing, and you’re considering how to capitalize on your hard work and how to make money on TikTok.

In this article, you’ll learn how making money works on TikTok and 6 ways to monetize your TikTok Live streams:

Let’s get into it!

Join TikTok’s Marketplace and Creator Rewards Program

There are several ways to make money on TikTok through live videos and here’s a breakdown of each method, including details on the Creator Fund.

What was the TikTok Creator Fund?

TikTok’s Creator Fund was a program designed to pay creators for content shared on the platform. It was a video monetization feature that creators unlocked, along with Marketplace and Live Gifting. Regrettably, all TikTok Creator Fund earnings, along with the program, ended in December 2023. The Creator Fund has been replaced by TikTok’s Creator Rewards Program.

What is the Creator Rewards Program?

On March 18, 2024, TikTok released the Creator Rewards Program also referred to as the “TikTok Creativity Program Beta”, a new way for creators to monetize their content. Beyond similarities in eligibility requirements, the Creator Fund was designed to reward short-form TikTok content, whereas the Creator Rewards Program rewards creators for long-form videos.

As TikTok points out, since 2022, the release of long-form videos led to the discovery that over 50% of the content viewed is long-form. TikTok wants to reward creators who can retain people on the platform for longer.

To qualify for the Creator Rewards Program, you must:

Be 18 years old or older.

Have at least 10,000 followers.

Have a minimum of 100,000 valid video views in the last 30 days.

Have a personal account in good standing – business accounts are not accepted.

Follow TikTok’s Community Guidelines.

Live in a region where the TikTok Creator Rewards Program Beta is available. This includes the U.S., Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, and the UK. TikTok plans to bring the program to more regions in the near future.

TikTok Creator Marketplace

If you want to earn money by partnering with brands, becoming part of the Creator Marketplace is your first step. Like all social media platforms with partner programs, there are eligibility requirements. Here’s how many TikTok followers and likes you’ll need to join TikTok’s Creator Marketplace:

You’ll need a minimum of 100,000 followers

You must have 100,000 video likes in the last 28 days.

You’ll be able to see open campaigns from brands and apply for them once you’re in the marketplace.

Making Money With Video Gifts

Video Gifts are how your followers are able to show appreciation of your hard work. These apply to standard videos or videos you had streamed live that are watched later by your audience.

Similar to Twitch, your viewers can send you virtual gifts during a live stream which can also be considered a was to collect tips for your creativity.

Note that total video view requirements are from pre-recorded TikTok videos.

Livestreams are often shown inside the TikTok feeds in proximity to normal feed posts to prepare the viewer for stumbling on the livestream. Typically we see creator’s content pushed out 3-5 videos ahead of a livestream being shown so people easily recognize that creator when the stream pops up. We also find that the more engagement a livestream gets, the more likely it is to be shown in more feeds as people are scrolling to give them the chance to join, so the goal of the livestream is to get comments, shares, and even gifts to prove to the algorithm people care about that content and are actively staying on streams. Once a viewer has watched a bit of the stream, as they continue to scroll, they’re likely to be offered several more of that creator’s videos because their actions already indicated the viewer is interested in their content. Creators can leverage livestreams specifically to get community growth, and that in turn helps their feed content to be seen with more, hopefully leading to community growth from those viewers. KM Robinson | Website Author and Social Media Educator at KM Robinson

So, if you want to make money directly from your live streams, you’ll need access to Live Gifts.

Receive LIVE Gifts from Your Followers

Once you have access to LIVE Gifts, your TikTok audience can send you virtual stickers during the live stream. These gifts let you collect diamonds, which can be redeemed for real money.

Here’s how it works:

Viewers buy coins using real money. Coins allow them to buy virtual gifts. You’ll then convert these coins to diamonds. Diamonds can then be redeemed for real money.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

$1 = 100 coins (cost to your viewers).

2 coins = 1 diamond.

200 diamonds to $1 (value of money you can redeem).

All amounts are in USD, and you’ll need a minimum of $100 cash value before you can withdraw the funds to your Paypal. Lastly, TikTok takes a 50% cut.

To get the Live Gifts feature, you must…

have 1000 followers

have a TikTok account that is in good standing

have an account that is at least 30 days old

…and must follow all the community guidelines.

Live Gifts is an exciting opportunity for creators who love to go live. But you’ll have to go through hoops to meet the requirements.

If you’ve been live streaming regularly but are still waiting to qualify for Creator Next and Live Gifts, scoring brand deals and partnerships is your next best bet. This is when brands pay you to host a live stream and mention their brand.

Here are a few examples of live streams you can do for brands:

Live Tutorial: show your viewers how to use a tool or product from your sponsors.

show your viewers how to use a tool or product from your sponsors. Live Shopping: sell items from sponsors directly on your live stream.

sell items from sponsors directly on your live stream. Live Q&As: interview someone from the brand’s team and talk about a topic that resonates with your audience.

Here’s a great video on how to do a split-screen or dual live stream on TikTok:

Create a list of ideal brands: ideally, you’ll want to work with brands targeting your primary audience. Check their existing influencer marketing campaigns: see if they’re featuring influencers on their account and if they’ve produced a live stream together. Prepare your media kit: include your TikTok account’s statistics, number of followers, average live viewers, and live engagement.

You can always mention the brands you already use and love during your live streams. This is a great way to get their attention and start the initial relationship.

Nano-influencers (influencers with more than 1000 followers but less than 10,000) typically charge $5 to $15 for a sponsored post. Micro-influencers (10,000 to 50,000 followers), on the other hand, charge between $25 to $250.

Be on the lookout for brands who consistently run influencer campaigns on TikTok. Follow sponsored hashtags and TikTok ads from brands you’d love to work with.

Offer Subscriptions

TikTok has created a subscription feature that allows creators to charge anything from $2.99 to $99.99 per month for access to a collection of perks that you can choose. These can include special badges, emotes and stickers, exclusive videos, subscriber-only LIVEs, and more.

Sell Your Own Merch

You may notice some of your favorite creators on TikTok wearing shirts or hats with their logo and catchphrases. This is because branded merch is one of the best ways to make money on TikTok live.

Plus, print-on-demand services make it easier to create, print, and ship your merchandise.

How to Get Started Selling Your Branded Merch

Identify your first 3-5 items that will resonate with your audience. Create the design or hire a designer who specializes in branded merch. Choose a print-on-demand service that will take care of the printing and shipping of the items. Order your first few items to test the quality and the shipping process.

Once you have the items, go live and showcase your merch. You can do a live shopping format where you talk about each item and sell directly to your viewers.

Another option is to show behind-the-scene live streams while wearing your merch. Make sure to promote your e-commerce shop link during the stream.

Julia Roblin, an artist from Canada, uses TikTok to showcase her hand-drawn merch and stickers. She uses LinkTree in her bio to direct people to her shop.

Read our step-by-step guide on how to start creating and selling your own merch if this sounds like a good path for you.

Promote Affiliate Products

If designing and selling your own merchandise sounds like a lot of work, you can promote other people’s products instead. With affiliate marketing, you’ll earn a commission every time someone buys from your affiliate link.

For example, you can earn up to 11% commission for every affiliate sale from Nike’s affiliate program. If a pair of running shoes cost $100, you’ll earn $11 for that sale.

It’s small at first, but income from affiliate sales can add up quickly, especially as your TikTok followers grow. The more people click your link, the higher the chances they’ll purchase something through your link.

How to Start Finding Affiliate Products

Search on Google ” best affiliate marketing programs + [your industry]. For example, “best affiliate programs in health and fitness.” Sign up for the program. Most programs require you to share your personal information, website, and social media handles. Wait to get approved. Once you’re approved, you’ll get access to your affiliate link.

Once you have the link, you’ll be able to promote this link on your TikTok live. You can put the link in the comments or in your TikTok profile.

Ideally, you want to choose affiliate products you have experience using because your live streams will be more authentic and engaging.

The amount of money you earn from your live streams depends on many factors, such as the number of people watching your live streams, the commission rate, and the types of products you’re promoting.

Start Your Own Live Streaming Platform

If you’re serious about live streaming as part of your video business strategy, you should consider building your own live streaming platform!

As with any social media platform, everything is peachy until one day the algorithm changes, and you’re pretty much screwed. The views start slowing. This means the earnings start slowing too.

A great strategy is to use TikTok live to grow your live TikTok users and allow them to discover your free content. Once they’re engaged, you can bring them to a platform where you own and set your own rules.

That’s where Uscreen comes in. With Uscreen you can:

Create your own branded live streaming platform without learning how to code.

Host live streams as part of a monthly or yearly subscription.

Or charge a one-time fee for each live event.

A video live streaming catalog built with Uscreen

Based on our research, about 2% of your social media followers will convert to paying subscribers. If you have 6000 followers on TikTok, you should expect to convert around 120 people.

If you charge a $15 monthly membership fee, you’d stand to earn $1800 per month.

Since you own the platform and set the prices, you’ll get 100% of the revenue.

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Start Free Trial

Wrapping It Up

There are plenty of ways to make money online, especially on TikTok. But if you want to monetize directly on your TikTok live streams, it’s only possible natively with Live Gifts.

The good news is there are other ways to make money on TikTok Live while waiting to qualify for Creator Next.

You can try scoring sponsorship deals, selling your merch, and promoting affiliate products.

However, if you’re serious about your journey as a content creator, choosing a live streaming platform like Uscreen is the way to go.

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Get a Demo

Making Money on TikTok FAQs