YouTube has 2 billion users, from consumers to content creators (opens in new tab) .

And if you fancy yourself the latter, we bet you’re curious as to how can you use this massive audience to market your brand.

That all starts with understanding the platform, inside and out, so you can take advantage of everything it has to offer.

That’s why we compiled a whopping 112 YouTube statistics every content creator should know.

We’ll be looking at:

Must-Know YouTube Statistics YouTube Usage Statistics YouTube User Statistics YouTube Search Statistics YouTube Viewership Statistics YouTube Live Stream Statistics YouTube Ad Statistics YouTube Marketing Statistics YouTube Video Statistics YouTube Channel Statistics How to Grow Your YouTube Audience

Let’s jump right in.

Must-Know YouTube Statistics

There are almost 5 billion internet users worldwide (opens in new tab) , but where are they spending most of their time browsing?

Answer: Likely on YouTube — the second most-used (opens in new tab) search engine, behind Google.

For context, here are the top YouTube stats that show off the platform’s success and why you should be harnessing it for yourself:

YouTube Usage Statistics

So, which country is YouTube most used in? And how often do people watch YouTube daily?

YouTube is used the most in India, with 467 million users in January 2022. The platform also gets 368 million active app users daily from around the world.

Plus, one-third of internet users watch a tutorial video or how-to video on YouTube each week.

Dive into these YouTube usage statistics to further grasp how and where your audience uses the platform.

YouTube User Statistics

YouTube usage is on the rise and it’s predicted to continue its upward momentum. As a content creator, you should continue to invest your time on the platform.

But what is the most common age range using the platform? And is the YouTube audience mainly male or female?

The majority of YouTube users, both consumers and creators, are between 25 to 34 years old and 53.9% of total users are male.

Want to know the demographics of your potential audience? Check out what else we gathered in terms of YouTube user statistics.

YouTube Users by Age Range in 2022

Age Range Number of Users 18 to 24 372.1 million 25 to 34 518.5 million 35 to 44 422.2 million 45 to 54 304.7 million 55 to 64 227.4 million 65 and above 249.4 million

YouTube Search Statistics

So, what are YouTube’s 2+ billion users searching for?

If a topic goes viral on one platform, it might also go viral on other. For example, when Olivia Rodrigo’s song went viral on TikTok (opens in new tab) , it became the most searched thing on YouTube in 2021 as well.

So if you’re up to date with the trends in other platforms, you might be able to get ahead of what will trend next on YouTube.

Here’s what else YouTube users are searching for and, in turn, what you might consider creating content around:

The top 10 most popular search queries worldwide in 2021 on YouTube are mostly music and movie related. (Google Trends) (opens in new tab)

Top 10 Most-Searched Queries on YouTube in 2021

Worldwide United States Song 1. Song Movie 2. Music Video 3. Songs Songs 4. TikTok DJ 5. Roblox Remix 6. Minecraft New song 7. Fortnite TikTok 8. Cocomelon Movies 9. ASMR Music 10. NBA

In 2022, “Cartoon” and “Baby” are the newest top-searched queries on the list worldwide and in the United States, respectively. (Google Trends) (opens in new tab)

Top 10 Most-Searched Queries on YouTube in 2024

Worldwide United States Song 1. Song Movie 2. Songs Video 3. Music Songs 4. Baby DJ 5. TikTok Remix 6. NBA Music 7. Roblox Cartoon 8. Fortnite TikTok 9. Cocomelon New song 10. Minecraft

And when it comes to annual searches, it seems the findings can vary.

“BTS” is currently the most searched query on YouTube globally, with over 16 million monthly searches. (Ahrefs) (opens in new tab) And, in the United States, “PewDiePie” is currently the most searched query on YouTube, with 4.6 million monthly searches. (Ahrefs) (opens in new tab)

“New song 2022,” “Ukraine”, and “Shark Tank India” are currently the most searched queries on the rise in 2022. (Google Trends) (opens in new tab) “Fortnite,” “Minecraft,” and “ASMR” are the most searched things of all time on YouTube. (SEMrush) (opens in new tab)

YouTube Viewership Statistics

And how are people watching YouTube? And how many videos are uploaded to YouTube a day?

63% of people are watching YouTube on mobile apps, and 500 hours of video are uploaded every minute to YouTube.

A lot of people are using YouTube for online learning, including baby boomers, which 78% of them mention YouTube as their preferred platform.

Statistics show that YouTube users are spending a lot of time searching for music, watching fellow YouTubers play video games, and cheering for their favorite sports teams.

Understanding how and what users are consuming can give you insights into how you can present your content to the YouTube audience. Here are some YouTube viewership stats you should know.

YouTube Live Stream Statistics

Live streaming has become extremely popular, and a lot of users are spending their time on YouTube watching live streams.

For example, 30% of people watch at least one live stream weekly on YouTube, and some channels have reported making over 3 million dollars from YouTube’s Super Chat (opens in new tab) .

This comes to show that live streaming on YouTube (opens in new tab) plays a big part in content creation, and it brings many benefits such as:

Reaching a new audience.

Making money with Super Chat.

Increasing audience engagement.

Here’s how big the impact of YouTube live streaming is:

YouTube Ad Statistics

Some brands are also investing a lot of money in advertising on YouTube, with Apple and Disney being the leading YouTube advertisers in 2021.

But what audience are they are reaching? And what is YouTube’s potential ad reach?

YouTube’s largest advertising audience are between 24 to 34 years old and they are reaching more than 51.8% of total internet users worldwide.

As a content creator, you can take advantage of YouTube’s ad reach by tailoring your ads to the right audience and getting inspired by the most popular ads to date.

Here are YouTube ad statistics you should know:

YouTube Marketing Statistics

YouTube is a great platform for marketers as well, with 55% of them using YouTube for marketing purposes and 90% of brands posting videos at least once a week.

If you want to make money as a YouTuber, you might see great success with sponsored posts or product recommendations. YouTube is the second-most popular platform for influencer marketing, just behind Instagram.

Here are some YouTube marketing statistics you should be aware of in 2024:

YouTube Video Statistics

If you’re a content creator, you might be wondering what are some of the most popular videos on YouTube, so you can use them to inform your content strategy.

For example, Younger generations prefer to watch shorter YouTube videos, and the biggest reason for people to YouTube videos is to relax and unwind.

Understanding trending videos and what people are watching can help you create videos are that tailored to your audience and YouTube’s users worldwide.

With 694 thousand hours of video being streamed on YouTube every minute, here’s what, how, and why people are watching specific YouTube videos, as well as some of the most viral videos of all time to inspire you:

YouTube Channel Statistics

There are over 51 million channels on YouTube today, and some of them have millions of subscribers.

Since YouTubers are getting paid from $0.5 to $6 per 1,000 views, increasing your subscriber count can increase your chances of making money on YouTube.

Find out how YouTube channels are performing and how you can use the most popular channels on YouTube to inspire your content creation:

How to Grow Your YouTube Audience

Having a strong YouTube channel starts with building a loyal audience.

But how do you grow your audience?

There are some YouTube tools (opens in new tab) you can use when growing your audience, including:

YouTube SEO tools.

YouTube analytics.

Marketing tools.

Live stream tools.

And what are tools without tips? Dive into some best practices for growing your YouTube audience (opens in new tab) :

1. Optimize Your Videos

Make your video show up as a Google search result by optimizing your videos with keywords and YouTube SEO (opens in new tab) .

Search for keywords to find ideas for videos that people are searching for and include them in:

Video titles.

Video description.

Thumbnails.

Your video.

And then engage with your audience in the comments section to increase your chances of ranking.

2. Engage With The Community

Your audience also wants to feel your presence online and connect with you. Engaging with them is key.

Interact with your community by:

Asking questions at the end of videos.

Answering comments.

Hosting Q&As.

Sharing subscribers’ comments.

This way, your audience will feel more connected and want to recommend your videos to other YouTube users.

3. Promote Your Videos

One other way to grow your audience on YouTube is by promoting your videos (opens in new tab) on other platforms or on YouTube itself.

Promote your videos on other platforms by:

Linking to your channel on your profile description.

Adding links to your videos on your Instagram stories.

Automatically sharing your YouTube videos on Facebook.

Posting teasers of your videos on other platforms.

And you can still promote your videos on your own content on YouTube by:

Directing people to your past videos on the end screen.

Adding in-stream video suggestions.

Creating video playlists.

Adding links to your related videos in the description.

4. Create Custom Thumbnails

Make people click on your videos by creating custom thumbnails that overlay on your YouTube video.

When you create eye-catching thumbnails that tie to your brand, you can increase the chances of people clicking on them, since they give a quick snapshot of what your video is about.

Your custom thumbnail should:

Include faces.

Have clear branding.

Use strong colors.

Add descriptive text.

Insert arrows and circles.

To make the process even faster, you can create thumbnail templates so you can easily change the text and add the photos.

5. Run Giveaways and Contests

Running YouTube giveaways (opens in new tab) and contests can be another good way of growing your audience, and YouTube users love it.

Giveaways and contests will let viewers interact with you and other users and get a chance to win something special.

Plus, you’ll be able to reach a bigger audience.

For example, you can create a giveaway only for subscribers to your channel that comment the answer to your question, and share the giveaway link with others.

This way, the giveaways and contests can:

Get you more subscribers.

Increase engagement.

Promote your content.

And in return, your subscribers will be able to get goodies, such as your merch or a ticket to your exclusive event.

But remember to follow YouTube’s contest guidelines (opens in new tab) .

6. Start Live Streaming

As we’ve seen, live streaming has become very popular (opens in new tab) — especially on YouTube. Hosting a video live stream can also help you grow your audience.

Start live streaming often, and be creative with your content. You can live stream…

Q&A sessions.

Gaming.

Sports commentary.

Workouts.

Video reactions.

…and by doing so, people will get to watch your content and likely want to subscribe.

You can also have a streaming schedule where you will go live every week, so your viewers can expect when to watch your live streams.

7. Collaborate with Creators

If you want to reach a similar audience to yours, you can plan collaborations with other creators in your niche.

Connect with other creators and plan videos you can do together. Then you can post on each of your channels and recommend viewers to watch the collab videos.

Here are some video ideas you can collaborate on with other creators:

Challenges.

Sketches.

Q&As

Giveaways.

How-to and DIYs.

This way, you’ll be exposed to a new audience that might want to subscribe to you since you’re collaborating with a creator they already know.

Wrapping This Up

There you go: Over 100 YouTube statistics you can use to grow your audience and create killer content.

Again, if you want to grow your YouTube audience, here’s how to do it:

Optimize Your Videos Make your video show up as a Google search result by optimizing your videos with keywords and YouTube SEO Engage With Your Community Engage with your audience by asking questions, answering comments, and hosting Q&A’s Promote Your Videos Promote your videos on other social media and on your own videos with in-stream video suggestions. Create Custom Thumbnails Make people click on your videos by creating custom thumbnails that overlay on your YouTube video. Run Giveaways and Contests Giveaways and contests will let viewers interact with you and other users and get a chance to win something special. Start Live Streaming Live stream to achieve a bigger audience and interact with your viewers. Collaborate with Creators Reach a similar audience to yours by planning collaborations with other creators in your niche.

Use these tips and our statistics to build a better content strategy and you might even become one of YouTube’s impressive statistics.

Better yet, you might even start making money as a content creator. (opens in new tab)