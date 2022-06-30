50+ Twitch Statistics for Content Creators in 2025

Whether you’re an avid Twitch streamer or just starting out, understanding the “why” behind some Twitch trends (opens in new tab) can help you create more quality live streams.
That’s where this roundup comes in. We’ve gathered 50+ Twitch statistics, from what Twitch streamers’ favorite games are to who the average Twitch user is. We’ll be looking at:
- Must-Know Twitch Statistics
- Twitch Growth Statistics
- Twitch Viewership Statistics
- Twitch User Statistics
- Twitch Channel Statistics
- Twitch Gaming Statistics
- Twitch Monetization Statistics
Plus, we’ll help connect the dots on how to use each of these to inform your content strategy (opens in new tab) .
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Must-Know Twitch Statistics
Launched in 2011, Twitch has become a very popular live streaming platform in the past few years, gathering close to 15 million streamers.
The live streaming platform (opens in new tab) can be a great tool for content creators looking to reach a wider audience and new ways to diversify how they monetize their content (opens in new tab) .
In terms of live streaming, Twitch has a bigger market share compared to YouTube and Facebook, owning 76% of the market.
So if you’re looking to expand your content to a streaming platform that can get to over 2 million viewers at a time, here’s some other must-know Twitch statistics to keep in your back pocket:
- 567 billion minutes of Twitch live streams have been watched in 2022. (TwitchTracker) (opens in new tab)
- There are almost 15 million streamers on Twitch. (Streams Charts) (opens in new tab)
- In terms of hours watched, Twitch has the biggest market share compared to YouTube and Facebook, with 76% of it. (Stream Labs) (opens in new tab)
- The average number of concurrent viewers on Twitch in 2022 is 2.67 million. (TwitchTracker) (opens in new tab)
- Twitch gets an average of 8 million monthly broadcasters in 2022. (TwitchTracker) (opens in new tab)
- There are over 2 million hours streamed daily on Twitch. (TwitchTracker) (opens in new tab)
- In 2022, people have already watched over 6 billion hours of streams on Twitch. (Stream Labs) (opens in new tab)
- Viewers spend an average of 95 minutes on Twitch every day. (Influencer Marketing Hub) (opens in new tab)
- The peak viewing time on Twitch is at 4 p.m. EST. (TwitchStats) (opens in new tab)
Twitch Growth Statistics
But is Twitch worth investing your time in? We would say so, because it’s a platform on the rise.
People are spending over 3 billion hours (opens in new tab) each month watching live streams (opens in new tab) , and their eyes are definitely on Twitch, and they are staying there for a long time.
For perspective, Twitch has almost doubled its growth in only one year. Investing in a growing platform can take your content to new heights.
Let’s look at how much Twitch has grown over the years, according to TwitchTracker (opens in new tab) , and how you could too:
- Twitch now has 130 million more visitors per month compared to 2015.
- The number of Twitch Partners increased by 44% since 2019, going from 35,000 to 51,000.
- Twitch saw the biggest increase in concurrent viewers from 2019 to 2020, increasing by 68%, from 1.2 million to 2.1 million.
- The average number of monthly broadcasters also saw its biggest increase from 2019 to 2020, going from 3.6 million to 6.9 million, a 91% increase.
Talk about a growing platform!
Twitch Viewership Statistics
People soak up a wide variety of content on Twitch.
Whether that’s watching gaming streams, chatting with their favorite streamers, or discovering new songs to add to their playlist, people are spending tons of time on Twitch.
Understanding when and from where viewers are tuning into Twitch can help you determine the best time to go live. (Pro tip: Block off your Sundays!)
Just look to these Twitch viewership stats for more context:
- Sunday is the most popular day for people to watch streams on Twitch. (SullyGnome) (opens in new tab)
- People have spent a total of 616 million minutes watching content on Twitch since the beginning of 2022. (TwitchTracker) (opens in new tab)
- Streamers get an average of 27 viewers per stream across all channels on Twitch. (SullyGnome) (opens in new tab)
- 21% of Twitch viewers are from the United States. (SimilarWeb) (opens in new tab)
- 6% of viewers are from Germany, and almost 5% are from Korea. (SimilarWeb) (opens in new tab)
- In January of 2021, Twitch reached its all-time high number of concurrent viewers, with 6.57 million live viewers. (TwitchTracker) (opens in new tab)
- People watch over 58 million hours daily on Twitch. (TwitchTracker) (opens in new tab)
- In 2021, there was an average of 2 billion hours watched per month on Twitch. (SullyGnome) (opens in new tab)
- Twitch gets over 15 million unique visitors daily. (VentureBeat) (opens in new tab)
- In 2022, there was an average of 1.9 billion hours watched per month on Twitch. (SullyGnome) (opens in new tab)
But who exactly is behind the streams on Twitch?
Twitch User Statistics
So, how many people stream on Twitch?
Twitch has 8 million unique creators every month, and 1.1 million active streamers daily. That’s a lot of people that could potentially want to watch your streaming content (opens in new tab) .
As a content creator live streaming on Twitch, you need to also pay attention to the content you’re delivering, taking into consideration that the majority of users are males in their 20s.
Here’s more about who your potential competition (and your audience!) is on Twitch:
- Twitch users have live streamed 229 million hours on Twitch in 2022. (Streamlabs) (opens in new tab)
- 8 million unique creators stream on Twitch every month. (TwitchTracker) (opens in new tab)
- Twitch gets an average of over 1.1 million active streamers daily. (TwitchTracker) (opens in new tab)
- 67% of Twitch users are male, and 33% are female. (Global Consumer Survey) (opens in new tab)
- The majority of Twitch users are between the ages of 20 and 29. (Global Consumer Survey) (opens in new tab)
- 30% of Twitch users have at least a high school diploma, and 29% of users have at least a bachelor’s degree. (Global Consumer Survey) (opens in new tab)
- In 2022, there was an average of 70 million hours live streamed per month on Twitch. (SullyGnome) (opens in new tab)
- In 2021, there was an average of 76 million hours live streamed per month on Twitch. (SullyGnome) (opens in new tab)
Now, onto Twitch channel stats.
Twitch Channel Statistics
So what are some of the biggest channels on Twitch?
Understanding what kind of channel and content is performing the best on Twitch will help you understand what kind of content (opens in new tab) you should be delivering to your audience.
Some of the most-followed and most-watched channels focus on gaming, but many streamers spend a fair share of their time just chatting with their followers.
Here’s some other Twitch statistics to keep in mind:
- The most-followed Twitch channel is Ninja, with 18 million followers. (Twitchmetrics) (opens in new tab)
- Auronplay has the second most followers on Twitch, with over 12 million followers. (TwitchTracker) (opens in new tab)
- The most common language spoken on Twitch is English, accounting for 46% of channels, followed by Spanish with 9%. (Twitchmetrics) (opens in new tab)
- The most watched channel on Twitch in 2022 is xQc, with over 135 million hours watched. (SullyGnome) (opens in new tab)
- The top 3 most watched channels of 2022 are xQc, Gaules, and auronplay. (SullyGnome) (opens in new tab)
|10 Most-Watched Channels on Twitch
|1. xQc
|2. Gaules
|3. auronplay
|4. ibai
|5. loudcoringa
|6. summit1g
|7. shroud
|8. HasanAbi
|9. NICKMERCS
|10. TheGrefg
- There were over 230 million hours watched in the music category on Twitch from 2020 to 2021. (Stream Hatchet) (opens in new tab)
- The channel TheGrefg has the all-time highest number of viewers on a live stream on Twitch, with 2.4 million views. (TwitchTracker) (opens in new tab)
- Pokimane is the female Twitch streamer with the most followers, with over 9 million followers. (TwitchTracker) (opens in new tab)
- Fextralife is the channel with the most total views, with over 2.1 billion views. (TwitchTracker) (opens in new tab)
And of course, Twitch gaming needs to be mentioned.
Twitch Gaming Statistics
Gaming is a major part of Twitch and what people spend a good amount of their time watching and doing. So if you’re a content creator in the gaming industry, Twitch is the place to be.
In fact, there are over 10,000 different games (opens in new tab) streamed on Twitch.
Pore over some Twitch game stats you should know:
- The most popular game played on Twitch live streams is League of Legends. (TwitchStats) (opens in new tab)
- Just Chatting streams get an average of 350,000 average viewers per stream. (SullyGnome) (opens in new tab)
- The top 3 games on Twitch of all time are League of Legends, Fortnite, and Grand Theft Auto. (TwitchStats) (opens in new tab)
|10 Most Popular Games Streamed on Twitch
|1. League of Legends
|2. Fortnite
|3. Grand Theft Auto V
|4. Counter Strike: Global Offensive
|5. Dota 2
|6. Hearthstone
|7. Minecraft
|8. World of Warcraft
|9. Overwatch
|10. Rust
- 89% of gamers were streaming on Twitch in 2021, compared to Facebook Gaming with 6.9% and Youtube Gaming with 3.4%. (Stream Labs) (opens in new tab)
- There were a total of over 3 million hours watched in the Just Chatting category in 2021. (SullyGnome) (opens in new tab)
- Fortnite gets an average of 89,000 viewers per stream. (Sully Gnome) (opens in new tab)
- Grand Theft Auto V was the most-watched game in 2021, with a total of 239 million hours watched. (Newzoo) (opens in new tab)
What about making money on Twitch?
Twitch Monetization Statistics
If you’re looking to start making money with your live streams (opens in new tab) , Twitch can be a good place to start.
On Twitch, people get a chance to monetize their streams with the Twitch Partner Program (opens in new tab) .
This has helped novice streamers become extremely successful, like Gaules, which has the most paid subscribers.
Female streamers, such as ironmouse, are also going against the odds to become some of the channels with the most subscribers.
Here’s how much people are making on Twitch:
- The highest paid Twitch channel is Critical Role, which made over $9 million in 2021. (CashNetUSA) (opens in new tab)
- The most-subscribed female streamer on Twitch is ironmouse, with over 8,000 active paid subscribers, making around $23,000 per month on Twitch. (Stream Hatchet) (opens in new tab)
- The Brazilian streamer Gaules has the most paid subscribers, with over 100,000active subscribers, and a total monthly revenue of $356,000from Twitch alone. (Get On Stream) (opens in new tab)
- There were over 51,000 Twitch Partners in 2021. (TwitchTracker) (opens in new tab)
Want to learn more about Twitch? Pore over our Twitch statistics infographic.
Wrapping This Up
There you go: 50+ Twitch statistics to pore over and motivate your content creation (opens in new tab) .
Take advantage of Twitch data to start creating content on the platform and grow your audience and business.
And if you’re looking to double down on how much you can make from live streaming, we have to recommend Uscreen for monetizing your videos and streams beyond just Twitch.
It’s simple with Uscreen.
Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place.
Twitch Statistics FAQ
Still have questions about Twitch statistics? We have the answers.