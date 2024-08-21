Picking the right platform to teach yoga online should be as easy as shopping from a checklist. You should know what you need, why, and how each feature will help you build a thriving online yoga studio.

This guide reviews 5 of the top platforms for teaching yoga online, sharing features, pros and cons, and real customer reviews. It’s the easiest way to find the best platform, highlighting what to look for and showing exactly what each platform offers.

The top 5 platforms for teaching yoga online at a glance

The must-have features to look for in an online yoga platform

What are the most important features that you should look for in an online platform? This list of 6 includes critical components. Together, they will help you serve your students and turn them into life-long members.

Video library: On-demand video is one of the smartest ways to scale your online yoga studio. The best platforms for teaching yoga online understand this. They also offer state-of-the-art video libraries where clients can access your professional content 24/7/365, from anywhere in the world.

Live streaming: Live streaming is a powerful tool that all online yoga studios can’t afford to neglect. It’s a great way to build rapport with your audience and your platform of choice should allow for live streaming and make it easy to do.

Community: Creator-led businesses only work if they are powered by communities. Look for a solution that comes with dedicated online community platforms that have all of the features you’ve come to appreciate from social network platforms. Chat, the option for your members to post user-generated content, and a few other valuable features like running community challenges are great starting points.

Membership monetization: Making money from your online yoga practice shouldn’t be complex or difficult. The best platforms for teaching yoga online offer several monetization options. They come with built-in membership site platforms that can charge members monthly subscriptions for plans you create.

Website builder: You’ll need to showcase your brand and services. Pick a platform that comes with a website builder that’s easy to use and flexible enough to allow customizations to match your brand’s look and feel.

Marketing tools and analytics: Keeping tabs on how your business is performing is important. From which videos are most viewed to sales and marketing metrics, these details make running your online yoga studio simpler. Find a platform that offers these insights to help streamline and constantly improve your operation.

The top 5 platforms for teaching yoga online

1. Uscreen

Best for: Established instructors and creators looking to monetize and scale their online yoga membership.

G2 rating ⭐: 4.8 out of 5

Why choose Uscreen?

Uscreen makes it easy to sell yoga memberships. It’s an all-in-one platform where yoga studios and instructors can create paid memberships, build their communities, and create rewarding and sustainable businesses. To support your growth goals, Uscreen comes with a collection of powerful features…

Build a thriving community: Uscreen comes with a complete community suite, allowing your students to engage with you and their peers across your platform.

Students can create complete social profiles, share their own content in dedicated community spaces, and interact with one another under your community guidelines. These community features allow you you create engaging challenges and stay connected to your students beyond your live and on-demand classes.

Build a professional website without typing a line of code: Your website is the hub for your online yoga studio, hosting your built-in community space and showcasing your video catalog. The Netflix-style catalog makes it easy for you to upload and organize your videos into different categories.

Uscreen’s built-in no-code website builder comes with a pre-designed, customizable template that you can easily personalize to match your brand’s look and feel.

Easily monetize your video content: Making money from your online yoga studio is important, and you’ll appreciate how easy Uscreen makes generating income online.

Uscreen supports flexible monetization options, including memberships with recurring subscriptions and one-time purchases.

Live stream like a pro: Live streaming is a powerful tool for building an engaged audience. Uscreen’s built-in live streaming functionality lets you stream to members with the best possible video quality they can receive, and the option to watch your live streams on any device (more on this in a moment).

Branded Mobile and TV apps: Uscreen’s mobile and TV apps will help you reach your students wherever they are. Your members can access your video catalog, live streams, and community features across their favorite devices.

Apple Watch users can sync their iOS Health app for an immersive user experience, allowing students to track their vitals and enjoy smart TV remote control capabilities from their wrist.

Nicole Wilde transformed her passion project into a $20k/mo online yoga studio

Nicole’s love for yoga led to her creating a YouTube channel and hosting in-person events. With all the traction she received, she decided to turn her passion project into something more structured, and Collective Kula was born.

She chose Uscreen to build her business, and hasn’t looked back. Today, she has over 630 active members and generates $20k/mo from subscriptions with students who tune in daily across her membership site and branded yoga apps.

Marketing tools and analytics: Uscreen’s built-in analytics allow you to monitor important metrics to stay on top of your business. Plus, the native suite of marketing features provides you with essential tools to grow your membership.

Uscreen’s key features

Community hub

No-code website builder

Several monetization models

Live streaming

On-demand video library

Mobile and smart TV apps

Marketing tools and analytics

Email marketing

Automations

Member CRM

What customers say

I have been using the Uscreen platform for over 3 years and I am really happy to host my membership platform on it. I find the framework really user-friendly. There are plenty of built-in marketing tools to help with automation and also to reduce churn. I’ve also found the customer service/tech team support to be second to none – speedy responses with a genuine desire to help! I also recently found out about Membership + which is Uscreen’s support community group full of resources to help encourage and inspire membership owners! If you’re looking to start your own membership, I would have no hesitation to recommend Uscreen! Monica H.

Is Uscreen right for you?

Uscreen is ideal for yoga studio owners and instructors looking for an easy and fast way to launch their online business and get monetized.

The no-code website builder makes creating your storefront quick and easy, and built-in monetization options, like subscriptions, one-time purchases, and the chance to sell digital and physical products make generating an income simpler.

Having a complete platform for hosting your online yoga studio video content is invaluable. You’re able to cater to members who want access to your content when it suits them and a community that wants live engagement.

Other features, like a community suite, mobile and smart TV apps, and marketing tools and analytics position Uscreen as a smart choice and powerful single solution for running your yoga business online.

Another key thing about Uscreen is the platform comes with built-in automations, email Broadcasts, and a member CRM, meaning you have a complete system for growing and retaining your membership.

Whether you’re onboarding new subscribers, engaging with your current members, or winning back inactive ones, every workflow is designed to save time and drive results. We’ve found that Uscreen customers using email broadcasts acquire 22% more new members monthly on average.



Uscreen pros

✅ No-code website builder : Easily create a complete website with the help of professionally designed and customizable templates.

: Easily create a complete website with the help of professionally designed and customizable templates. ✅ Netflix-style video library : Offer users a comfortable, beautifully designed, free-scrolling video library experience designed to motivate viewership.

: Offer users a comfortable, beautifully designed, free-scrolling video library experience designed to motivate viewership. ✅ Comprehensive community suite : Give your community the same social media network feel where subscribers can interact with you, your content, and each other for a more rewarding membership experience.

: Give your community the same social media network feel where subscribers can interact with you, your content, and each other for a more rewarding membership experience. ✅ Enhanced live streaming : Create live streams with real-time chats, interactive calendars, and pre-registration tools for a rich viewer experience.

: Create live streams with real-time chats, interactive calendars, and pre-registration tools for a rich viewer experience. ✅ Monetization in several ways : Earn from memberships, one-time purchases, and digital and physical product sales.

: Earn from memberships, one-time purchases, and digital and physical product sales. ✅ Powerful marketing and analytics suite : Use email marketing, sales funnels, a no-code website, and a landing page builder, with analytics to launch your site and track the success of your content and member experiences.

: Use email marketing, sales funnels, a no-code website, and a landing page builder, with analytics to launch your site and track the success of your content and member experiences. ✅ Offer OTT apps : Reach your audience on PC, mobile devices, and smart TVs.

: Reach your audience on PC, mobile devices, and smart TVs. ✅ Smartwatch app: Sync customer personal stats with Apple Watch’s iOS Health app for an immersive user experience and enjoy smart TV remote control capabilities.

Uscreen cons

❌ Pricing: Plans may be favorable for established fitness creators who are ready to invest in a premium experience.

Uscreeen pricing

Starter: $49/mo + $0 subscriber fee — For creators starting out.

$49/mo + $0 subscriber fee — For creators starting out. Growth : $149/mo +$1.99 per paid member/mo — For creators focused on growing a small video membership online.

: $149/mo +$1.99 per paid member/mo — For creators focused on growing a small video membership online. App Essentials : $449/mo +$0.99 per paid member/mo — For serious creators growing a robust community on mobile & web.

: $449/mo +$0.99 per paid member/mo — For serious creators growing a robust community on mobile & web. Custom: Custom pricing — For established creators looking to scale their memberships.

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Get a Demo

2. WellnessLiving

Best for: Yoga instructors and studios in need of a platform to manage their brick-and-mortar business and online presence.

G2 rating ⭐: 4.4 out of 5

Why choose WellnessLiving?

WellnessLiving is an all-in-one business management platform. It comes with tools to handle day-to-day operations, like reporting, taking payments, scheduling events, and managing staff.

Image: Software Suggest.

It doubles as an online platform for teaching yoga with the addition of on-demand video access through VidFIT. While this is an add-on at an additional cost, you’ll be able to build a library of content for customers.

Wellnessliving also provides a customizable website builder with a collection of themes to choose from and widgets to enable anything from onsite bookings to lead capture.

Customers can also download a branded version of the AchieveApp. You’ll be able to engage with clients via the app as well as offer them the option to make online bookings.

WellnessLiving’s key features

Book and schedule in-person and online events.

Business management tools for reporting, staff, accepting payments, and managing client rewards.

Push and email marketing.

Customizable website builder.

Mobile app for customers.

What customers say

WellnessLiving is great because it’s easy to use and has everything you need to run your wellness business smoothly, appointments, sales, clients, rewards, marketing, etc. They keep updating it to make sure it stays useful and relevant for you to help business to grow. Karla C.

Is WellnessLiving right for you?

If you’re after an all-in-one, brick-and-mortar, and online business management tool, this might be the right choice for you. WellnessLiving’s business management toolset has all you need to run your operation.

If you’re looking for a streamlined online solution, WellnessLiving may come with features you don’t need. Most creators are one-man teams, and you’ll never use the staff management functionality.

Spending more on VidFIT, the on-demand video add-on, and an extra subscription for Zoom to host live streams will see your monthly expenses rise too.

WellnessLiving pros

✅ On-demand video : Create a library of videos for on-demand consumption.

: Create a library of videos for on-demand consumption. ✅ Email and push marketing campaigns : Engage customers with in-app notifications, emails, and SMS.

: Engage customers with in-app notifications, emails, and SMS. ✅ Bookings system : Offer appointment bookings.

: Offer appointment bookings. ✅ Gamification : Leaderboards for clients.

: Leaderboards for clients. ✅ Reporting and real-time dashboards: Track business performance with live and downloadable reports.

WellnessLiving cons

❌ Cost : FitVID On-demand is an add-on that allows you to create a video library and comes at an extra cost.

: FitVID On-demand is an add-on that allows you to create a video library and comes at an extra cost. ❌ No native live streaming : You’ll need a Zoom account and an integration to host live streams.

: You’ll need a Zoom account and an integration to host live streams. ❌ Marketing options : Clients have stated that they want the flexibility to create more promotional and product sales campaigns.

: Clients have stated that they want the flexibility to create more promotional and product sales campaigns. ❌ Complexity: Clients have identified the large volume of features as an obstacle for smaller businesses looking for a simpler solution to reach and service clients.

WellnessLiving pricing

Starter : $99/mo — Best for yoga instructors and teams of 2 starting out online. Book appointments, set up memberships, pay for SMS notifications, issue gift cards, and more.

: $99/mo — Best for yoga instructors and teams of 2 starting out online. Book appointments, set up memberships, pay for SMS notifications, issue gift cards, and more. Business : $199/mo — Ideal for instructors and studios with an established online presence. Includes everything from the Starter plan with access for unlimited team members, 500 SMS notifications, 75 reports, and free add-ons

: $199/mo — Ideal for instructors and studios with an established online presence. Includes everything from the Starter plan with access for unlimited team members, 500 SMS notifications, 75 reports, and free add-ons Business Pro : $349/mo — Suited to yoga instructors and studios that want to grow. Includes everything from the Business plan with more reports and free add-ons.

: $349/mo — Suited to yoga instructors and studios that want to grow. Includes everything from the Business plan with more reports and free add-ons. Enterprise: Contact for pricing — For yoga instructors and studios that need more flexibility to scale. Includes everything from the Business Pro plan with 88 reports and more free add-ons.

3. Kajabi

Best for: New and established yoga instructors wanting to build or grow their business online.

G2 rating ⭐: 4.3 out of 5

Why choose Kajabi?

Kajabi is an all-in-one platform. It offers creators the opportunity to sell digital products, like courses, memberships, podcasts, and coaching services. It also includes a community suite that serves as a hub for members.

Like Uscreen, it offers marketing tools. Analytics for insights on your business performance, an email marketing platform, and landing pages and funnel to promote your products and services. You’re also able to build a website using ready-made templates.

If you want to expand your reach, offering a more intimate member experience, Kajabi will help you create and launch your own branded iOS or Android mobile app.

Kajabi’s key features

Monetization through online courses, coaching, podcasts, and memberships.

Community platform.

Analytics and reporting.

Marketing tools including email and funnels.

Branded mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Creator Studio helps repurpose content.

What customers say

I like the ease of use for backend training course setup and the features they offer. Integration with Zapier was pretty easy in terms of offering access as soon as purchased with a stage in pipedrive. Samantha E.

Is Kajabi right for you?

Kajabi offers a slew of features that will help get your online yoga studio started and monetized in various ways. Its built-in community platform is a nice touch, giving your members a place to engage with other like-minded yoga enthusiasts.

As a yoga instructor, you’re likely to want to produce courses. Kajabi’s course platform will help get the job done, however, the platform’s linear learning flow may feel restrictive for you and your clients.

Kajabi has also set limits on the number of products and active customers you can have. You’ll need to upgrade to the next plan to serve more customers and sell more products.

Kajabi pros

✅ Website builder : Build a website using ready-made templates.

: Build a website using ready-made templates. ✅ Marketing tools and analytics : Track business performance and market from within Kajabi.

: Track business performance and market from within Kajabi. ✅ Branded mobile apps : Create your own mobile apps for iOS and Android.

: Create your own mobile apps for iOS and Android. ✅ Monetization : Sell courses, memberships, podcasts episodes, and coaching.

: Sell courses, memberships, podcasts episodes, and coaching. ✅ Community : Build a community alongside your online yoga studio.

: Build a community alongside your online yoga studio. ✅ Creator Studio: Repurpose content.

Kajabi cons

❌ Limited member volume : You have to upgrade to higher plans to have more customers.

: You have to upgrade to higher plans to have more customers. ❌ Limited product volume : The number of products you can sell is capped by plan, forcing you to upgrade to sell more.

: The number of products you can sell is capped by plan, forcing you to upgrade to sell more. ❌ No smart TV apps: Roku, Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV customers and clients can’t enjoy your content through their favorite apps.

Kajabi pricing

Kickstarter : $69/mo — Best for those starting out with one product and 50 active customers.

: $69/mo — Best for those starting out with one product and 50 active customers. Basic : $149/mo — Ideal for established yoga creators selling more up to 3 products and service 1000 customers.

: $149/mo — Ideal for established yoga creators selling more up to 3 products and service 1000 customers. Growth : $199/mo — Suited to Yoga creators expanding their community size and product offering. Sell 15 products and serve up to 10,000 customers.

: $199/mo — Suited to Yoga creators expanding their community size and product offering. Sell 15 products and serve up to 10,000 customers. Pro: $399/mo — For well-established yoga studios and creators who need ultimate flexibility and serve up to 20,000 customers.

4. Teachable

Best for: Yoga instructors looking for strong LMS capabilities.

G2 rating ⭐: 4.0 out of 5

Why choose Teachable?

Teachable is best known as a course creation platform. It comes with AI-enabled course curriculum, quiz, summary, and translator capabilities, and you can sell digital products too.

Like other platforms, you get a website builder with customizable themes to match your brand aesthetic. Mobile apps are a major drawcard and while available, Teachable does things differently.

You don’t get an app that can be branded for your business. Instead, Teachable’s Android and iOS apps offer access to all courses your members may have from creators who also use the platform.

There’s ample support for marketing and sales activities, with email integrations and the option to bundle products and offer drip courses too.

Teachable’s key features

AI Course Curriculum Generator with quizzes.

Monetization through courses, memberships, and digital downloads.

Affiliate marketing tools.

Website builder.

Analytics, reporting, and email marketing.

Community platform.

Mobile apps for iOS and Android.

What customers say

Teachable is intuitative to use. No fuss type of platform for course hosting. That is what I like the most about it it “no fuss type of platform. Maria J.

Is Teachable right for you?

If you’re in the market for a platform to create and launch courses with traditional layouts, Teachable is a good choice. Its course platform comes with several AI capabilities for creating curriculums, quizzes, summaries, and writing assistance.

If you’re looking for something with a little more flexibility, Teachable may not be a good fit. It offers traditional course structures that may feel restrictive to members who want to be able to pick and choose their yoga workouts.

Teachable doesn’t offer a branded app or smart TV apps either. Your course will be added to Teachable’s directory and accessible along with all other courses a member has on the platform.

Not being able to stream your online yoga classes on a smart TV is a major drawback considering the nature of yoga. Following along poses on a larger screen is much easier, and you’d be missing out on the opportunity to share your content on your members’ favorite apps.

Teachable pros

✅ AI-power tools : Built your course faster.

: Built your course faster. ✅ Monetization : Offer courses, digital downloads, coaching, and memberships.

: Offer courses, digital downloads, coaching, and memberships. ✅ Community suite : Create your own community for members.

: Create your own community for members. ✅ Website builder: Build your site with customization themes.

Teachable cons

❌ Transaction fees : $1 + 10% fee on all Free plan sales, 5% on the Basic plan.

: $1 + 10% fee on all Free plan sales, 5% on the Basic plan. ❌ Unbranded mobile app : Your content is only viewable Teachable’s platform app which cannot be branded for your business.

: Your content is only viewable Teachable’s platform app which cannot be branded for your business. ❌ No smart TV apps: Roku, Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV customers and clients can’t enjoy your content through their favorite apps.

Teachable pricing

Free : Best for beginner yoga instructors with a tight budget. Sell 1 product, no-code course builder and web pages, student referrals, and $1 + 10% transaction fees.

: Best for beginner yoga instructors with a tight budget. Sell 1 product, no-code course builder and web pages, student referrals, and $1 + 10% transaction fees. Basic : $59/mo — Ideal for beginner creators and in need of more functionality. This plan comes with 5% transaction fees, basic tools, and support to build your course business.

: $59/mo — Ideal for beginner creators and in need of more functionality. This plan comes with 5% transaction fees, basic tools, and support to build your course business. Pro : $159/mo — Suited to yoga instructors and/studios who want to start building a larger audience. Enjoy 0% transaction fees, advanced marketing features to scale, including unlimited membership tiers and affiliate marketing.

: $159/mo — Suited to yoga instructors and/studios who want to start building a larger audience. Enjoy 0% transaction fees, advanced marketing features to scale, including unlimited membership tiers and affiliate marketing. Pro+: $249/mo — Best suited to established yoga instructors/studios with an established community and a large member base. Scale faster with 0% transaction fees, more products, custom user roles, and up to 200 courses and products.

5. Arketa

Best for: Yoga instructors in need of a booking system and online platform to sell on-demand video.

G2 Rating: No G2 Profile Available.

Why choose Arketa?

Arketa is both an online and brick-and-mortar solution. It is considered a good choice among Mindbody alternatives for its operations and reporting capabilities. They allow you to track client visits to your location alongside active member subscriptions, bookings for group online classes and private sessions, and online events.

You can monetize your business in various ways, including in-person and online events, and through online courses.

It also comes with a website builder and customizable themes, and a branded app that your customers can access to make bookings and connect with you. You can’t teach yoga online without the option of sharing video content. Arketa offers an on-demand video feature that lets you build a complete library of content for your members.

To help promote your brand, you’ll get access to Arketa’s suite of marketing and automation tools. These include email marketing campaigns and the option to segment your clients into different groups.

Arketa’s key features

Website builder.

1:1 texting with clients.

On-demand video library.

Offer classes, workshops, group events, and book premises.

Manage bookings and appointment scheduling.

Processing payment and offer subscriptions.

Built-in CRM.

Automated workflows.

Business reporting.

What customers say

My overall experience with Arketa has been exceptional. The software continually impresses with its frequent release of new features, keeping it at the forefront of technology. Whenever I have feature requests, the team is always so encouraging making me feel as though my business is important to them and that I am heard. I also appreciate the kind and responsive support team, who are always quick to assist with any issues. They are all so friendly! Sydney S., Health, Wellness and Fitness, self-employed.

Is Arketa right for you?

Arketa’s combination of tools supports online and offline yoga instructors and studios. From bookings for online and offline events to managing private sessions and selling courses, it has almost all you’ll need to make money online.

Coupled with a marketing suite and automation, you’ll be able to reach prospects and turn them into customers.

Arketa may be more than you can handle if you’re not as technically experienced when it comes to working on online platforms. Non-technical clients have mentioned that Arketa’s features can be hard to navigate, and this could slow your time to launch.

If you’re planning on hosting live streams as a core product, spending more on a Zoom subscription may not be ideal. Arketa doesn’t offer native live streaming, and your Zoom account fee will raise your monthly expenses.

Arketa pros

✅ Monetization options : Sell in-person retreats, group and private sessions, online courses, and subscriptions.

: Sell in-person retreats, group and private sessions, online courses, and subscriptions. ✅ Website builder : Build a site with customizable themes.

: Build a site with customizable themes. ✅ Branded apps : Launch a branded app for your clients.

: Launch a branded app for your clients. ✅ Marketing tools and automations : Use email marketing campaigns to drive sales.

: Use email marketing campaigns to drive sales. ✅ Reporting: Track business performance with downloadable reports.

Arketa cons

❌ No smart TV apps : Roku, Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV customers and clients can’t enjoy your content through their favorite apps.

: Roku, Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV customers and clients can’t enjoy your content through their favorite apps. ❌ No native live streaming : You’ll need to purchase a Zoom account and manage an integration to live stream.

: You’ll need to purchase a Zoom account and manage an integration to live stream. ❌ Complexity : Non-technical clients have complained that some of the platform’s features are hard to use.

: Non-technical clients have complained that some of the platform’s features are hard to use. ❌ Community: Lack of community features might affect the member experience, leading to a sense of member isolation.

Arketa pricing

Individual Basic: $33/mo — Manage group class scheduling, client management, an unlimited on-demand library, online yoga class packages, memberships, and programs and events.

$33/mo — Manage group class scheduling, client management, an unlimited on-demand library, online yoga class packages, memberships, and programs and events. Individual Growth : $83/mo — Get everything in the Basic plan, including email and text campaigns, automated workflows, and task management.

: $83/mo — Get everything in the Basic plan, including email and text campaigns, automated workflows, and task management. Individual Suite: $124/mo — Everything in Growth, plus custom website, CMS, and further integrations.

Something for Studios

Arketa also offers a solution for yoga studios. Its Studio plans come with Custom pricing. Includes everything in the other packages, plus features like multiple rooms or locations, point of sale, staff management, and a dedicated account manager.

Pick the right home for your online yoga business

Finding a home for your yoga business depends on several factors. Where your business is right now, the number of customers you have, what your budget for software is, and more.

But be sure to think beyond where you are now. If you’re serious about your online yoga teaching career and want to turn into a fully-fledged business, one that makes money consistently, you’ll need a platform that supports your ambitions.

Uscreen’s all-in-one platform is packed with all you need to create premium workout programs, live stream fitness classes, and offer an intimate community all within your membership platform.

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Get a Demo

FAQs