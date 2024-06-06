Nicole Wilde’s journey started by chance but flourished by choice — transforming Collective Kula into a haven for yoga enthusiasts.

Her journey with Collective Kula began as a passion project. Initially a yoga instructor sharing classes on YouTube and hosting in-person retreats, Nicole used the skills she gained during her bachelor’s degree in film and photography to create engaging content.

Her decision to grow into a more structured business came naturally as her following expanded. Nicole explained, "I had already received a bachelor's degree in film and photography, so I had the gear to create high-quality content"

As her YouTube channel grew, so did the feedback from her audience, revealing a clear demand for more structured and accessible yoga sessions. Nicole recalls the pivotal moment:

"The YouTube thing turned into something much bigger than I thought it would be. And eventually, the community that began to form around our YouTube channel started asking, 'What's next? How can we practice with you more regularly?' That's when I realized it was time to transition to a membership model. I promised to deliver specific content, like uploading new classes three times a week.

-Nicole Wilde, Founder of Collective Kula

In response to this growing demand from her audience on YouTube, Nicole officially launched Collective Kula in 2020. The platform was not just another online yoga class repository but a full-fledged community-oriented membership platform. It was designed to help yogis deepen their practice through both online and in-person retreats, facilitating a dual approach to yoga that was unique at the time.

Today, Collective Kula is a vibrant community of 640+ dedicated yogis and generates a monthly revenue of $20k+.