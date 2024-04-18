Book a Demo

Fitness + Yoga Instructors

Build the next big health and wellness brand

Launch a membership your community will love and use every day. Create premium workout programs, live stream classes, and offer a robust community all within your membership platform.

Start free trial

No credit card required to get started.

An image of Find What Feels Good, also known as Yoga With Adriene's Uscreen membership experience on a TV, a Mobile phone, and a Watch

The best platform for your membership business

An image of a Uscreen Mobile and Table Membership experience. A mobile phone showing a video playlist, along side a table with a video catalog. Both contain thumbnails of yoga and fitness professionals and the headline "Your Brand Here".

Boost your brand

Build white-labeled apps and landing pages easily. Fully control your audience and billing, paving the way for your next big move.

An image of a Mobile and TV membership experience. The Mobile phone displays a Uscreen Community experience, while the TV displays a live stream of a video maker along side live chat messages.

Deliver unmatched value

Upload videos, host live events, and create community challenges. You'll never run out of ways to monetize and engage your members.

An image of a uscreen video catalog, showing different videos and live stream images of agriculture. Three charts overlaid showing membership, viewer time, and revenue growth.

Grow your revenue

From generating leads to reporting performance, we offer various tools to grow your membership. Our team of experts is always ready to support you.

Why Fitness & Yoga instructors choose Uscreen

Deliver a studio-like experience to your users

Your classes and programs delivered with high video quality. Members can easily follow your calendar schedules and playlists, or create their own.

An image of Jump Rope Dudes Membership Information and Start Date.
An image of Jump Rope Dudes mobile app experience, specifically a video playlist and calendar feature.

Bring your community together

Wellness thrives on shared experiences. Our platform's community features enhance your membership, creating a space of support and mutual growth.

An image of Fit with Coco's Membership information.
An image of Fit with Coco's Mobile App Community, specifically highlighting public and private channels and chats.

Meet your members where they are

Mobile and TV apps allow your members to pop in wherever, whenever. Push notifications help maintain a consistent routine.

Jazzercise's Membership Information
An image of Jazzercise's membership. Specifically, an image of thier mobile app experience, highlighting a video playlist, alongside a desktop view of thier membership community.

Trusted by top fitness brands

Top studios and global influencers turn to Uscreen to amplify their success. Our support spans everything from seamless migration to ongoing guidance and coaching. 

An image of all the yoga and fitness creators on Uscreen

Fitness & Yoga Instructors building on Uscreen

An image of Find What Feels Good, also known as Yoga with Adriene, Membership Experience
Find What Feels Good Logo

Yoga with Adriene

Explore App Visit Website
An image of Jazzercise Mobile and Desktop Membership Experience
Jazzercise's Membership Icon

Jazzercise On Demand

Explore App Visit Website
An image of the Jump Rope Dudes membership, including an image of thier video catalog and mobile app splash screen.
An image of the Jump Rope Dudes mobile app icon.

Jump Rope Dudes

Explore App Visit Website
Xuan Lan Mobile and Desktop Membership Experience
Xuan Lan Membership App Icon

Xaun Lan Yoga

Explore App Visit Website

Begin in minutes with ready-to-use features

Unlock the power of efficiency with our all-inclusive feature suite, tailored to expedite your journey and help your business launch in mere minutes.

Mobile + TV Apps

Launch your own Mobile + TV Apps, no coding skills required.

Live Streaming

The five-star live viewing experience your audience deserves.

Video Experience

Upload, organize and distribute your videos all in one place.

Video Monetization

Earn recurring revenue from your content.

Membership Tools

Unlock the true potential of your videos.

Community

Forge a strong bond with your audience using community features.

Get more out of Uscreen

Still on the fence? Our creator membership nerds at have spent hundreds of hours creating and compiling the best resources around running a membership business, available for free.

Uscreen Blog

Dive into the latest insights, tips and trends in the world of membership.

Resources

From guides and templates, to workshops and expert strategies, find your success here.

Help Center

Get answers, troubleshoot issues and master the Uscreen platform.

Join Uscreen’s family of successful creators

Ready to finally feel supported by your membership platform? Request a free, no-obligation demo today. Discover how Uscreen transforms content businesses like yours into thriving, profitable communities.