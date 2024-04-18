The best platform for your membership business
Boost your brand
Build white-labeled apps and landing pages easily. Fully control your audience and billing, paving the way for your next big move.
Deliver unmatched value
Upload videos, host live events, and create community challenges. You'll never run out of ways to monetize and engage your members.
Grow your revenue
From generating leads to reporting performance, we offer various tools to grow your membership. Our team of experts is always ready to support you.
Why Fitness & Yoga instructors choose Uscreen
Deliver a studio-like experience to your users
Your classes and programs delivered with high video quality. Members can easily follow your calendar schedules and playlists, or create their own.
Bring your community together
Wellness thrives on shared experiences. Our platform's community features enhance your membership, creating a space of support and mutual growth.
Meet your members where they are
Mobile and TV apps allow your members to pop in wherever, whenever. Push notifications help maintain a consistent routine.