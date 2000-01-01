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Fitness Video Streaming & Apple Watch App

Launch your own white label fitness streaming service & Apple Watch Fitness Tracker.

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Apple Watch fitness tracker

Host Virtual Workouts via Live Streams & Video-on-Demand

Dominate your competition with Uscreen's premium white-labeled fitness monetization platform. Create an immersive experience like no other and distribute your videos to any device.

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Make the workout count with the Apple Watch App

Create a truly immersive experience by bringing your users' workout stats to their screens.

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Tracking workout with Apple Watch App

Personal stats synced with iOS Health app

Challenge your users to get better, faster, stronger. All sessions are automatically stored in your users' Apple Fitness app.

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User workout & health stats and analytics

Use your Apple Watch as a remote

Give your customers the power to control the player straight from their wrists, without interrupting their workout. They can play, stop, and rewind your videos to match perfectly with their exercise.

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Using Apple Watch app as a remote

A single Apple fitness tracker for live & on-demand

Challenge your users as they immerse themselves into your live streams and on-demand sessions.

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Apple Watch companion app for tracking live and on-demand content

Beautiful workout experiences on any device

Deliver pristine live streams and on-demand fitness videos to any device. Launch your own iOS and Android apps for mobile, and bring your virtual classes to the big screens like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV.

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Amazing viewing experience on all devices

Monetize your workouts

Choose to sell subscriptions, charge a one-time fee, or give time-limited access to your content. You're in control.

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Video monetization strategies

Time for your own Apple Watch app

Supercharge your workouts. Give your users an immersive experience with the Uscreen Fitness Tracker.

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Apple Watch Fitness Tracker integration

  • Your own Apple Fitness+

    Build your own Apple Watch fitness app. Be an industry leader with the next-generation Uscreen Fitness Tracker.

  • Works with Apple Health

    Your users' metrics are automatically synced with their personal iOS Health app and stored on their devices.

  • The future of fitness is here

    Stay ahead of the pack and dominate your competition by offering top of the class fitness streaming service and apps.

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The tools you need to grow your business

Here’s why Uscreen is the platform of choice for the fastest growing online fitness streaming services.

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  • Easy Member Management

    User data and billing info in one place

  • Customizable Website

    Easy to use website editor and landing page builder

  • Plenty of Integrations

    2000+ native integrations and Zapier zaps

  • Built-in Marketing Tools

    Improve loyalty, reduce churn, convert

Live stream alongside these brands

We are here around the clock to assist you with your questions

+1 – 877-790-9757

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Fitness brands streaming with Uscreen, including SoulCycle, Buti, Chuze Fitness, Gold's Gym, Spinning, Chelsea Piers, Find What Feels Good and Humming Puppy

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Launching your own branded membership community has never been easier. It's time to start.

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