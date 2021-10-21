How to Teach Yoga Online: Build Your Brand in 5 Steps

If you’ve been thinking about teaching yoga online, there’s never been a better time to start.

The global yoga market was valued at $107.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow by 9.4% to reach $180 billion by 2030.

Yoga instructors who transition to teaching yoga online go on to earn an average of $7,500 a month. Better yet, we’re seeing that number continue to grow.

This guide will show you how to research your audience, choose the right business model, and set up your website as a Uscreen customer would.

I’ve also added simple AI prompts you can use to gather the research you’ll need to build your online yoga business.

You’ll also learn how to create high-quality yoga content and how to promote your yoga business to make money online.

Let’s get started.

What is an online yoga studio?

An online yoga studio is a digital platform where yoga instructors offer classes, courses, and memberships through video content.

It allows students to access yoga sessions anytime, anywhere, so there’s no need for a physical studio.

Collective Kula is an example of an online yoga studio. Members pay a monthly or annual subscription fee in exchange for on-demand access to the virtual classes and the community, where they can connect with the teacher and each other.

Founder Nicole had this to say about owning her online yoga studio:

The ability to connect with the people who are on the other side of the screen through the community page and host live classes was a big one for me. Nicole Wilde, Founder of Collective Kula

Why you should start an online yoga studio

Lower costs are a no-brainer. There’s no studio rent, lower overhead, and fewer expenses.

But there are several other benefits you’ll enjoy when you become an online yoga teacher:

Build a reliable income – Memberships generate recurring revenue for your studio.

– Memberships generate recurring revenue for your studio. Scale your businesses – Grow your business to an unlimited number of students.

– Grow your business to an unlimited number of students. Reach a global audience and enjoy location independence – Teach yoga on demand and attract and serve students from anywhere in the world.

– Teach yoga on demand and attract and serve students from anywhere in the world. Manage a flexible schedule – Teach when it suits you with live or pre-recorded classes.

– Teach when it suits you with live or pre-recorded classes. Create multiple revenue streams – Earn from memberships, workshops, courses, and private sessions.

Excited yet? We’re about to get into the best part: how to teach yoga online.

How to teach yoga online in 4 simple steps

Most people starting online businesses struggle to figure out where to begin. But not you.

The following steps include a structure designed to lead you through the entire process. You’ll learn how to find your ideal customer, build a site, create content, and promote your business.

1. Research your audience and competition

The key to success in online yoga is finding your niche. It will help you attract a loyal base and position yourself as an expert in a unique space.

For example, Yoga for BJJ offers Yoga to help Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athletes improve flexibility, prevent injuries, and enhance performance.

Identify your ideal customer

Finding your ideal customer is all about honing in on the specifics to create an online yoga program your audience not only loves but is genuinely excited to pay for.

When you truly understand who you’re speaking to, everything from your class themes to your marketing becomes easier and way more effective.

Define your target audience based on:

Age, experience level, and goals (stress relief, flexibility, weight loss).

Preferred learning style (live classes, on-demand, structured programs).

Spending habits (what they are willing to pay for online yoga).

Using AI to research your target audience

Thanks to AI, you don’t have to do all the heavy lifting alone. AI uses the best available online resources to gather and neatly package insights, but you do need to know how to guide it.

That’s where the RABCD prompt structure comes in. This simple approach crafts better prompts so the AI gives you detailed, useful, and actionable insights.

Here’s what RABCD stands for:

R – Role: Tell the AI what role it’s playing (e.g., yoga business strategist, market researcher, audience expert).

A – Action: What task do you want it to perform?

B – Background: Give it context about your goals, your niche, or your experience.

C – Constraints: Set boundaries for the answer (e.g., specific to online yoga, audience must be women aged 25–45, etc.).

D – Desired Output: What format or result do you want back? (e.g., list, persona descriptions, bullet points, etc.)

Let’s start with a prompt to identify groups of people who are actively interested in learning yoga online.

AI prompt:

“You are a market researcher specializing in the yoga and wellness industry. I want you to identify different audience segments who are interested in learning yoga online.

I’m building a beginner-friendly online yoga program and want to understand who’s most likely to join. Focus only on online learners and exclude in-person class attendees. Include motivations, challenges, and lifestyle traits where relevant. Return a list of 2 detailed audience personas with short descriptions.”

AI output:

1. Stressed-Out Professionals (Ages 28–45) 😟

Motivation: Manage stress, improve focus, and reduce burnout from demanding careers. 💻

Challenges: Limited time, long work hours, irregular schedules. 🕤

Lifestyle: High-achievers working remotely or in hybrid roles, seeking wellness rituals that fit into their evenings or mornings. 🥇

Needs: Short, calming classes (20–30 mins), accessible on-demand. 🪷

2. New Moms in Recovery (Ages 30–40) 🤱

Motivation: Reconnect with their body, regain strength, support postpartum recovery. 💪

Challenges: Exhaustion, lack of childcare, low confidence in their body. 😴

Lifestyle: Stay-at-home or working moms managing family life, open to gentle movement from home. 👪

Needs: Gentle, beginner flows; flexible class times; supportive tone. 🧘

I’ve decided to teach yoga online to “Stressed-Out Professionals”, so that’s the audience we’ll focus on for the rest of the research phase.

Competitive research: position yourself for success

Now that we know who we’re going to serve and what that needs, let’s figure out who we’re going up against and what makes your competition stand out.

AI prompt:

“You are a market researcher with expertise in the online wellness and yoga industry. I want you to identify 3 competitor brands that offer online yoga programs specifically for stressed-out professionals.

I am building a beginner-friendly online yoga program and need to understand what similar brands offer, how they operate, and how they price their services. Only include competitors that publicly list their prices on their websites. Exclude any in-person services or apps that don’t offer a yoga-specific option.

Please return a breakdown for each brand with: 1) Services Offered, 2) Operational Model, 3) Pricing, and 4) Key Differentiators or Unique Details.”

AI output:

1. DoYogaWithMe

Services Offered: Provides an extensive library of yoga, meditation, and movement classes, including programs specifically designed for stress relief.​

Operational Model: Offers a freemium model with basic access to over 500 classes for free. Premium subscriptions unlock additional content and features.​

Pricing: Basic Access: Free​ with Monthly Subscription: $13.99/month​, Yearly Subscription: $108.99/year (equivalent to $9.08/month)​

Key Differentiators: Caters to various experience levels with a diverse range of classes. The platform’s affordability and flexibility make it accessible to a broad audience. ​

2. YogaWorks

Services Offered: Offers therapeutic yoga classes aimed at alleviating chronic pain and stress, focusing on gentle movements, relaxation techniques, and meditation.​

Operational Model: Provides online classes through a subscription-based model, with options for live and on-demand sessions.​

Pricing: Specific pricing details are not provided on the website; interested individuals are encouraged to start a free trial.​

Key Differentiators: Emphasizes therapeutic yoga with highly trained instructors experienced in addressing various health concerns, making it suitable for professionals seeking stress relief. ​

3. FlexifyMe

Services Offered: Provides live one-on-one sessions focusing on meditation, pranayama, and yoga tailored for stress management.​

Operational Model: Offers personalized sessions with experts accessible via an online platform.​

Pricing: Specific pricing details are not provided on the website; emphasizes affordability.​

Key Differentiators: Utilizes a holistic approach combining yoga, meditation, and nutrition to address stress, offering individualized support for mental well-being.

AI’s done an amazing job of figuring out who we’re going up against and what makes their yoga programs unique.

Remember, AI can make mistakes. Be sure to validate all the output it offers by checking sources or asking it for URLs to each source it’s used.

Next, we’ll explore video business models.

2. Choose the right video business model

If you’re eagle-eyed, you’ve likely picked up on a detail about how each competitor prices and offers their yoga online classes. That’s what this section is all about.

There are three types of online video business models:

Advertising-Based Video on Demand (AVOD) – Free content monetized through ads.

– Free content monetized through ads. Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) – One-time purchases or rentals for individual content.

– One-time purchases or rentals for individual content. Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) – The most sustainable model, offering recurring memberships for unlimited access.

Why SVOD is the best choice

There’s a reason why so many online yoga teachers offer subscriptions, and you should too. Here’s what they benefit from:

Predictable, recurring revenue – people sign up once and pay monthly for access to your content.

– people sign up once and pay monthly for access to your content. Builds a loyal subscriber base – people continue to pay their subscriptions because they enjoy your service.

– people continue to pay their subscriptions because they enjoy your service. Scales efficiently without increasing marketing costs – you can grow your subscriber base and business revenue as large as you choose (something you can’t do with a brick-and-mortar studio).

Craft your membership offer: What’s included?

To establish our plans and pricing, as well as our unique advantage, here’s the AI prompt I’ll use:

“You are a pricing strategist and online yoga business coach. I want you to create 2–3 membership or pricing plans for an online yoga program designed specifically for stressed-out professionals.

I am building a beginner-friendly online yoga service that focuses on stress relief, burnout recovery, and emotional balance. Use current pricing benchmarks from real competitors like DoYogaWithMe, YogaWorks, and FlexifyMe.

Include only services that offer online yoga with publicly visible pricing. The pricing plans should feel simple, flexible, and value-packed for time-starved professionals. Please return:

Plan Names (benefit-driven, not generic) Price Points (monthly, quarterly, or one-time) What’s Included (content access, number of classes, live options, extras) Why Each Plan Works (brief explanation of strategy behind it)”

AI output:

Your Ideal Pricing Strategy:

Keep it simple, flexible, and stress-free — just like your brand promise.

🌱 Starter Plan – “Breathe & Begin”

Price : $19/month

: $19/month Perfect for beginners or busy professionals dipping their toes in

Includes : Access to 2 new classes/week (20–30 min each) On-demand video library (foundational flows + stress relief classes) Downloadable 7-day stress reset guide Breathing + micro-meditation sessions

: Why it works: Low price = low friction. Great entry point and highly competitive.

💪 Momentum Plan – “Flow & Focus”

Price : $39/month or $99/quarter (save 15%)

: $39/month or $99/quarter (save 15%) Designed for professionals seeking more consistent practice & deeper impact

Includes : Everything in Starter Plan 3–5 classes/week with focus themes (burnout, focus, posture, etc.) 1 live monthly community class + optional Q&A Weekly “Ritual Builder” emails (simple lifestyle routines)

: Why it works: Matches YogaWorks’ value but with a more personalized, professional angle. Adds perceived transformation value.

🌟 Deep Reset Plan – “The Calm Within”

Price : $199 one-time for 8-week program

: $199 one-time for 8-week program Time-bound transformation for stressed professionals ready for a serious shift

Includes: 8-week structured journey: 3 classes/week Guided journaling prompts + breathing practices “Work-Reset-Work” micro-retreats (15-min midday classes) End-of-program reflection session (pre-recorded or live group)

Why it works: Appeals to high-intent users who want results and structure. Also ideal for corporate wellness buyers.

🧘 Optional Add-On:

“Private Focus Flow” (1:1 Online Session)

Price : $49 for 45 min

: $49 for 45 min Personalized guidance, posture check, breathwork, or a stress coaching session

Perfect upsell for engaged users or gift buyers

🎯 Strategy Notes:

Keep monthly prices under $40 to compete with YogaWorks and DoYogaWithMe.

to compete with YogaWorks and DoYogaWithMe. Add flexible plans for professionals who may fall off their routine—your tone and policies should feel forgiving, not rigid.

for professionals who may fall off their routine—your tone and policies should feel forgiving, not rigid. Name your plans with emotional benefit-based titles (e.g., “Flow & Focus” instead of “Pro Plan”)—this connects more deeply with stressed professionals.

And that’s how you find out who to serve, how to offer a unique product, and how to price your online yoga classes using AI as a research tool.

3. Create your video content

To diversify your content and cater to different student needs, consider creating these three types of videos.

The first is a studio presentation. This is where you instruct from your mat, as you would in front of group classes.

You can set this recorded class up quite easily, and it’s a viewpoint your subscribers will be used to. It’s especially good if you have limited equipment and it’s just you and your camera.

The second is class instruction. This is where you record your live classes in the studio and use them on your site so members can catch up on-demand or watch it back.

This style is particularly good if you’ll be live streaming classes. However, it can be a little impersonal for those not joining live. Use it sparingly!

For example, Collective Kula offers a monthly live session in addition to the 3 new on-demand classes uploaded each week.

The third is follow-along instruction. This is where you perform the flows for your students and provide instruction through voice-over.

This has become the go-to style for the online yoga community because it saves you from having to multitask.

Edit your yoga videos

You can spend money on expensive editing software, but you don’t have to. You can use free tools like Capcut, which is great for drag-and-drop video editing.

If you’d like to step up your production quality using pro-level software, try Adobe Premiere Pro.

Everyone has their own style for editing videos, so don’t be afraid to jump in and try out different techniques to find what works for you.

39 Expert Video Tips for Making Professional Videos We asked 27 video experts for their best tips on making great videos. Read the blog for your creator-led guide to making high quality video content. Tell Me More

Best practices for filming yoga classes

Creating your best yoga content isn’t complex. Here’s a list of best practices to use as a checklist:

Use the right space : Set up in a quiet space with minimal distractions.

: Set up in a quiet space with minimal distractions. Get a clear shot : Frame your video to show full-body movements.

: Frame your video to show full-body movements. Get enough light : Light reflects off surfaces, so make sure you have enough light focused on you. Using light placed at 45-degree angles from your position is best. Don’t use lighting from directly above as it creates shadows and makes for a gloomy look.

: Light reflects off surfaces, so make sure you have enough light focused on you. Using light placed at 45-degree angles from your position is best. Don’t use lighting from directly above as it creates shadows and makes for a gloomy look. Give clear instructions: Maintain consistent pacing and clear instructions. Describe your movements and add considerations for less flexible learners.

Don’t worry about getting it perfect to begin with. Even experienced yoga instructors can make mistakes sometimes, but it can add to the authenticity of the experience!

4. Set up your website

Your site needs to be both welcoming and strategically designed. But before you can build your website, you’ll need a domain name for your new business.

Domain registrars worth visiting for the lowest prices include:

💡IMPORTANT: If you’re going to use a video content platform like Uscreen, your website and content will be hosted with your video content platform. Do NOT buy hosting when buying your domain name.

Next, build out the essential website pages. These include:

A home page : Position your yoga offering (what people get and how it’s delivered).

: Position your yoga offering (what people get and how it’s delivered). About page : Your teaching style & experience.

: Your teaching style & experience. Class schedule : Live classes, replays, & on-demand content.

: Live classes, replays, & on-demand content. Pricing page : Membership & class pass details.

: Membership & class pass details. Contact page: How students can reach you.

Uscreen gives you the tools to make this easy. Our drag-and-drop page builder is simple to use and gives you control over how your studio looks:

Prepare your content for upload

Your site’s skeleton is ready, and now you’ll need to upload your recorded classes. Here’s how:

Organize your class structure (beginner, intermediate, advanced).

Upload your content to your website’s video library.

Organize your video library into categories for easy access.

Add clear descriptions and proper tagging for searchability.

Launch your own apps

Ever wanted to have your own yoga app? With Uscreen, you can. Our white-label app program lets you launch your own professionally designed app in as little as 30 days, with no technical skills or coding required. We do it all.

Take the Collective Kula app for example.

Members can access all the videos directly from the app, and keep up with the latest community posts – or ask questions directly from their phone. The app has become central to the member experience:

The ability to connect with the people who are on the other side of the screen through the community page and host live classes was a big one for me. Nicole Wild, Co-Founder of Collective Kula

Learn more about launching your apps >>

5. Promote your online yoga business

This final part is all about marketing your online yoga business. You can use paid traffic (like ads) or organic content (like YouTube videos, blog posts, or Instagram Reels), but for the best results, we recommend using a combination of both.

Here’s a simple breakdown of what a basic marketing funnel looks like:

Traffic: People discover you through social media, search engines, email, or ads. Offer: They land on your website and see your membership, program, or class offer. Conversion: They decide to join and become paid subscribers or clients.

Your goal is to consistently guide people through this flow, attracting them with helpful, valuable content. Then, gently invite them to take the next step into your paid program.

This traffic-offer-conversion process forms part of your business funnel, and you can use several traffic sources. Many Uscreen video content creators use a YouTube Sales Funnel that helps their YouTube channels grow alongside their paid memberships.

This video breaks down what a YouTube Sales Funnel is and how you can build your own:

NOTE: Some people may not become members immediately. Offering a free trial instead of a hard sell could help attract more people because a trial is a lower-value commitment.

Our data shows that people who offer a free trial generate upwards of 20% more reccuring revenue, and that 52% of users who signed up for free trials converted into fully paid members at the end of their trial.

Your funnel would, therefore, look like this:

Using paid advertising to accelerate growth

While organic content is amazing for building long-term trust and brand building, paid traffic is hands down the fastest way to get in front of your target audience—especially when you’re just getting started.

Platforms like Facebook and Instagram allow you to create highly targeted ads based on interests, behaviors, and demographics. That means instead of waiting for your audience to find you, you’re showing up where they’re already scrolling.

Here are 3 powerful ways to use paid ads on Facebook & Instagram:

Run traffic ads – Direct potential students to your free trial or membership sign-up page.

– Direct potential students to your free trial or membership sign-up page. Use lead ads – Capture email addresses directly from Facebook or Instagram.

– Capture email addresses directly from Facebook or Instagram. Retarget visitors – Show ads to people who visited your website but didn’t sign up.

Convert free trial users into paying members

Some of your audience may want to test your programs, and that’s where having a trial strategy helps. This example includes a free 7-day trial and an email nurturing sequence that keeps your trial subscribers engaged until the trial is over.

Step 1. Set Up a 7-Day Free Trial (No Credit Card Required/Require a Card)

Offer a 7-day free trial to lower the barrier for new students.

Capture email addresses for follow-up marketing and engagement.

Step 2. Set Up an Automated Email Sequence (Free Trial Nurture Emails)

Your email sequence is a collection of well-structured emails, with calls-to-action (CTA). It’s designed to give trial subscribers the best experience of your content and community.

Day 1: Welcome Email – What to Expect in Your 7-Day Trial

Set the tone, introduce your teaching style, and show them where to find classes.

Include a personal touch and a CTA to take their first class today.

Day 2: Best Classes to Start With + Student Testimonials

Recommend beginner-friendly or stress-relief-focused classes.

Add 2–3 short testimonials from real students to build trust and social proof.

Day 3: Create Your Calm – Build a Mini Routine

Help them build momentum by creating a simple 3-day yoga plan (e.g., “10 minutes a day to reset your mind and body”).

Show them how to weave yoga into their day without pressure.

CTA: Try today’s class + “Reply and tell me how you’re feeling so far!”

Day 4: The Benefits of Consistent Yoga Practice + Why Ongoing Membership Matters

Share science-backed benefits (e.g., reduced cortisol, improved sleep, emotional regulation).

Gently introduce the idea that real transformation happens over time.

Day 5: Meet Your Future Self – A Vision of What’s Possible

Invite them to imagine how they’ll feel 30 days from now if they stay committed.

Share a short student story/case study of someone who started with a free trial and is now thriving.

CTA: “Take today’s class and picture how far you could go.”

Day 6: Reminder – Your Trial is Ending Soon!

“Only 1 day left—don’t lose your flow.”

Tease upcoming classes and exclusive perks they’ll get as a member.

Include a 1-click button to upgrade now.

Day 7: Final Call – Keep the Momentum Going

Emotional, motivating close.

Remind them what they’ve achieved in just 7 days.

Offer a bonus (e.g., an extra week free or a bonus class) if they join within 24 hours.

Build your online yoga business

You now have a clear roadmap. Follow it consistently, refine as you go, and trust the process. Growth happens one step at a time, so start today and keep moving. Your students are waiting.

Want to launch your site? Uscreen makes turning your yoga videos into a profitable subscription business easy. Start with your 14-day free Uscreen trial today.