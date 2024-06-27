Looking for a platform other than Arketa to grow and manage your fitness business?

This guide covers six top alternatives with features and functionality you need to scale your business.

If you’re an Arketa customer, you’ll love that some of these platforms offer free website builders, come with branded apps at no extra cost, and give you access to marketing tools.

But first, here’s why shopping for an Arketa alternative could be a smart choice.

Why Arketa might not be the right choice for you

Arketa is an all-in-one platform for wellness studios and creators. Its back office capabilities allow you to run your fitness business, including managing appointment bookings, selling yoga memberships and fitness programs, running marketing campaigns, and offering on-demand and live-streaming content to their customers.

While positioned as an all-in-one solution, Arketa comes with a few roadblocks that may make it harder for you to focus on what matters most aka running your business. Our research shows that these are 4 key issues that could hold you back from the growth you want for your fitness business if you were to use Arketa:

Add-on cost extra : Branded website, branded mobile app, and marketing suite features are add-ons that will cost more. You’ll also need to book a demo to get pricing for these features.

: Branded website, branded mobile app, and marketing suite features are add-ons that will cost more. You’ll also need to book a demo to get pricing for these features. Tough migrations : Migrating to Arketa may be tougher than you think with customers reporting duplicate payments as a result.

: Migrating to Arketa may be tougher than you think with customers reporting duplicate payments as a result. It can be “glitchy” : Customers have mentioned the platform load times are long and that it can sometimes be glitchy.

: Customers have mentioned the platform load times are long and that it can sometimes be glitchy. Customer satisfaction issue: Some customers have complained about poor customer service.

While no platform is perfect, these limitations can be costly. As you read on, keep them in mind. It’s important to weigh your options, especially if you’re looking to find the best solution and a long-term home for your fitness business.

Areketa’s Pricing

Individual Basic : $49/mo — Ideal for fitness creators getting started who want to build a wellness business beyond classes with video content, packages, and memberships. Lacks marketing and automations. Lacks website builder and branded app.

: $49/mo — Ideal for fitness creators getting started who want to build a wellness business beyond classes with video content, packages, and memberships. Lacks marketing and automations. Lacks website builder and branded app. Individual Growth : $83/mo — Suited to established creators looking to scale a little more with sales and marketing tools. Lacks website builder and branded app.

: $83/mo — Suited to established creators looking to scale a little more with sales and marketing tools. Lacks website builder and branded app. Individual Suite: $124/mo — Best for established fitness creators who want to create complete branded experiences with a website and apps.

Fitness studios will need to call for a custom quote.

Top 6 Arketa Alternatives Compared

The Best Arketa Alternatives for Fitness & Wellness Creators

1. Uscreen

Best for: Experienced fitness & wellness video content creators monetizing communities.

G2 rating ⭐: 4.7 out of 5

What Customers Say

Check out our wall of reviews from happy customers for more.

Why Choose Uscreen

Uscreen is an all-in-one platform designed to help fitness and wellness creators build thriving and rewarding businesses around memberships and their communities. You can build your own website with a flexible and easy-to-use, drag-and-drop site builder and you can host live stream fitness classes.

Monetization is easier too. Sell subscriptions at various tiers, and offer digital and physical products. You can also build an engaged community, creating a safe space for fitness enthusiasts to share their goals along the way.

With built-in automations and member CRM capabilities, Uscreen powers the full member lifecycle from one place so you can easily manage engagement, growth and retention.

As a fitness or wellness creator, much of what you do is shared through video. Uscreen’s Netflix-style video library is intuitive, and you can launch your very own suite of apps for smartphones, smart TV, and Apple Watch for a more engaging and immersive online fitness community experience.

It’s these and many other features that have propelled fitness creators and brands like LYT Yoga to be successful. LYT Yoga is a thriving membership with a tight-knit community that keeps growing. With six branded apps (TV & Mobile), members can access classes anytime, anywhere. Since moving to Uscreen, LYT Yoga has seen a 21.3% increase in membership, a 19.1% rise in paid subscribers, and a 13.2% boost in revenue.

It’s not just a user platform, it’s a community platform that keeps building. And we have regular meetings with our Uscreen Customer Success Manager, and she’s amazing! She really looks at our stats and gives thoughtful suggestions. That’s huge. It feels like someone is actually invested in our success. We’re not just out here on our own trying to figure it all out. It’s a partnership and that kind of support makes a big difference. Lara Heimann Founder, LYT Yoga

Uscreen’s Key Features

Build a site with an easy-to-use drag-and-drop site builder.

Offer subscriptions, bundles, and one-time sales.

Include worksheets and guides to video lessons.

Enjoy unlimited video streaming and bandwidth.

Access unlimited uploading and encoding.

Marketing features to make it easy to bring your fitness marketing strategies to life.

Automations help you to nurture leads and engage members.

Member CRM capabilities to manage communication and engagement.

Uscreen Pros

✅ Netflix-style video library : Users enjoy an intuitive, free-scrolling video library experience designed to motivate viewership.

: Users enjoy an intuitive, free-scrolling video library experience designed to motivate viewership. ✅ Comprehensive community capabilities : Create a dedicated space for your community to interact with you, your content, and each other for a more rewarding membership experience.

: Create a dedicated space for your community to interact with you, your content, and each other for a more rewarding membership experience. ✅ Enhanced live streaming : Enjoy live streams with real-time chats, interactive calendars, and pre-registration tools for a rich viewer experience.

: Enjoy live streams with real-time chats, interactive calendars, and pre-registration tools for a rich viewer experience. ✅ Several monetization options : Generate revenue from memberships, one-time purchases, and digital product sales.

: Generate revenue from memberships, one-time purchases, and digital product sales. ✅ Powerful marketing and analytics suite : Access email marketing, sales funnels, a no-code website, and landing page builder, with analytics to track the success of your content and member experiences.

: Access email marketing, sales funnels, a no-code website, and landing page builder, with analytics to track the success of your content and member experiences. ✅ OTT apps : Reach members where they are on PC, mobile devices, and smart TVs.

: Reach members where they are on PC, mobile devices, and smart TVs. ✅ Smartwatch app : Sync customer personal stats with Apple Watch’s iOS Health app for an immersive user experience and enjoy smart TV remote control capabilities.

: Sync customer personal stats with Apple Watch’s iOS Health app for an immersive user experience and enjoy smart TV remote control capabilities. ✅Automations: Uscreen’s built-in Automations and member CRM eliminate the need for third-party tools by bringing growth, engagement, and retention into one platform.

Uscreen Cons

❌ Limited user goals and tracking : Apps don’t track user habits or nutrition goals or allow for tailored workout plans.

: Apps don’t track user habits or nutrition goals or allow for tailored workout plans. ❌ Cost: Pricing may suit more established video course creators and less so new creators with a tight budget.

Is Uscreen for you?

Fitness creators love Uscreen’s comprehensive, all-in-one capabilities. The opportunity to build a website, marketing functionality, and the ability to launch apps are standard, whereas Arketa charges extra for these.

Uscreen is also great for creating an engaged community around your fitness business and having apps make it simpler for customers to stay in shape no matter where they are. It offers several fitness video monetization options, including subscriptions to your content, and you can sell digital products and one-off videos, so there’s more than one way to build a sustainable business.

The platform is for experienced fitness creators but may be justifiable if you have an audience that’s already on a subscription with you. And if that’s your situation, and you’d like to build a stronger and more engaged community, Usceen’s migration process is straightforward.

Learn how Leigh Linton built a thriving fitness membership with 500+ members on Uscreen in the video below:

Uscreen Pricing

Starter: $49/mo + $0 per paid member. Ideal for new fitness creators launching their video business.

$49/mo + $0 per paid member. Ideal for new fitness creators launching their video business. Growth : $149/mo + $1.99 per paid member, per month. Ideal for fitness creators planning to expand a small video membership online.

: $149/mo + $1.99 per paid member, per month. Ideal for fitness creators planning to expand a small video membership online. App Essentials : $449/mo + $0.99 per paid member, per month. Perfect for serious creators growing a large community on mobile and web.

: $449/mo + $0.99 per paid member, per month. Perfect for serious creators growing a large community on mobile and web. Custom made: Custom pricing for established creators who need complete brand control across all platforms.

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Start Free Trial

2. Teachable

Best for: Fitness creators looking for strong LMS capabilities.

G2 rating ⭐: 4.0 out of 5

What Customers Say

“Flexibility. Teachable allows me to change by opening it up to HTML edits. Like any other tool, there are also some limitations to Teachable, but overall, anyone with basic to intermediate HTML coding knowledge can customize it.”

Thea B.

Why choose Teachable?

Teachable has been around for a while. It’s mostly associated with online courses, however, can be used for fitness businesses. Creators get access to a website builder that is easy to use and responsive. Its subscription-based model allows you to offer tiered paid memberships, and these can be linked to your course/fitness programs.

You’re also able to sell digital products and host live stream events, so there are various ways to monetize fitness videos, and content, and engage with your audience.

Teachable’s Key Features

AI course outline builder.

Offer coaching, courses, digital downloads, and subscriptions.

Community features.

Build a site with a drag-and-drop site builder.

Teachable Pros

✅ User-friendly course builder : Drag and drop editor helps you create interactive and engaging courses without coding skills.

: Drag and drop editor helps you create interactive and engaging courses without coding skills. Multi-device compatibility : Clean UI from laptops to smartphones for a professional and user-friendly learner experience.

: Clean UI from laptops to smartphones for a professional and user-friendly learner experience. ✅ Live interaction : Host live sessions and webinars, creating a richer experience for learners who can engage with each other.

: Host live sessions and webinars, creating a richer experience for learners who can engage with each other. ✅ On-demand content : Build and offer a library of content, including courses and live sessions as on-demand materials to maximize long-term value.

: Build and offer a library of content, including courses and live sessions as on-demand materials to maximize long-term value. ✅ Powerful analytics : Examine insights on subscriber behaviors and course performance to improve your strategies and offerings.

: Examine insights on subscriber behaviors and course performance to improve your strategies and offerings. ✅ EU VAT automation: Supports EU VAT compliance making it an inviting option for creators selling in Europe.

Teachable Cons

❌ Payment flexibility : TeachablePay is the only option and this could feel restrictive compared to platforms with more payment gateway integrations.

: TeachablePay is the only option and this could feel restrictive compared to platforms with more payment gateway integrations. ❌ Limited community engagement : No built-in forums or extensive social features, which could limit member interaction.

: No built-in forums or extensive social features, which could limit member interaction. ❌ High transaction fees : The free plan comes with a $1 + 10% transaction fee which makes it potentially costly for new or high-volume creators to sell on the platform.

: The free plan comes with a $1 + 10% transaction fee which makes it potentially costly for new or high-volume creators to sell on the platform. ❌ Limited customization : No advanced branding requirements.

: No advanced branding requirements. ❌ Generic platform app: No branded app for creators, only a platform app that offers access to all user courses.

Is Teachable for you?

While Teachable may not look it, it can also be used as a platform for your fitness creator business. It’s an affordable alternative to Arketa, comes with a drag-and-drop website builder, and course creation features like the AI outline builder make it easier to build your course. The option to sell digital products alongside subscriptions allows you to make more money over time.

If you’re looking for more customization, a branded app experience, and the lowest transaction fees, Teachable may not be right for you. Advanced branding capabilities are limited, they only offer a platform generic app, and fees can be as high as 10% for every sale you make.

Teachable Pricing

Starter: $29/month (billed annually).

$29/month (billed annually). Builder: $69/month (billed annually).

$69/month (billed annually). Growth: $139/month (billed annually).

$139/month (billed annually). Advanced: $309/month (billed annually).

$309/month (billed annually). Unlimited: Contact sales for a quote

3. My PT Hub

Best for: Personal trainers, coaches and gym owners offering nutrition and workout plans.

G2 rating ⭐: 4.5 out of 5

What Customers Say

“Easy to set up workouts for my clients. Can do one-on-one training or virtual. My clients love it.”

Verified User in Health, Wellness and Fitness.

Why choose My PT Hub?

There’s a market for one-to-one client engagements, and My PT Hub is a tool that fits this segment of the fitness and wellness industry well. It can be used as gym management software and makes serving individual clients easy with the option of creating custom plans and tracking client performance. It also doubles as a customer management solution capable of handling business tasks to help fitness trainers, coaches, and gym owners run well-oiled machines.

The option to launch your own white-labeled app is a bonus too. And you can sell fitness programs online as packages and subscriptions to clients, all of which can be accessed by your customer base through your apps.

My PT Hub’s Key Features

Workout program builder.

Sell packages and subscriptions.

Offer live-streaming workout sessions with clients.

Sync customer performance with wearables.

My PT Hub Pros

✅ Tracker capabilities : Habit, nutrition, and performance tracking.

: Habit, nutrition, and performance tracking. ✅ Connect wearables : Sync with Apple Watch.

: Sync with Apple Watch. ✅ Custom workout plans : Build unique training plans for each client.

: Build unique training plans for each client. ✅ On-demand content: Access to 1000+ workout plans and templates.

Access to 1000+ workout plans and templates. ✅ Monetization : Offer set packages and subscriptions.

: Offer set packages and subscriptions. ✅ Branded app: Launch a branded fitness app for your fitness business.

My PT Hub Cons

❌ Limited branding : Branding capabilities allow for logo and colors only.

: Branding capabilities allow for logo and colors only. ❌ No community features : Only direct-to-client communication and no community tool integrations.

: Only direct-to-client communication and no community tool integrations. ❌ No personalized video library : Cannot upload personalized and branded videos.

: Cannot upload personalized and branded videos. ❌ Limited monetization: Cannot sell digital downloads or physical products.

Is My PT Hub for you?

My PT Hub helps address the content production challenge busy fitness professionals face. Unlike Arketa, its extensive video library has all you need to educate clients from afar, and its custom workout plan and tracking capabilities offer a personalized touch.

But as much as features sound like pros, they could also be limitations. Fitness creators thrive because they are able to build a brand around themselves. And a big part of a personalized brand is showing your face in your content. Because My PT Hub doesn’t allow you to upload personalized videos, it’s harder to create a more branded and immersive experience for clients.

A lack of community functionality also limits reach and could affect retention. The most successful fitness creators have built communities filled with fitness enthusiasts who cheer each other on. Missing this could limit your ability to scale as much as you want to.

My PT Hub Pricing

Starter: $24/month (billed annually)

$24/month (billed annually) Premium: $68.50 (billed annually)

My PT Hub also offer a 70% discount on the first three months with a premium plan.

4. TrueCoach

Best for: Personal trainers, coaches and gym owners offering nutrition, workout plans, and habits.

G2 rating ⭐: 4.6 out of 5

What Customers Say

Programming features are better than other platforms, diverse exercise library, easy to copy/continue program to the next week. Also, it integrates with MyFitnessPal, which is helpful. Also, it is relatively easy for clients to upload videos which is great for giving feedback. Madeline M.

Why choose TrueCoach?

Like My PT Hub, TrueCoach is ideal for one-to-one client engagement but can handle groups too. Its OURA, Apple Health/Apple Watch, Garmin, and other integrations make each workout and championing fitness easier, giving clients a deeper connection to every part of their fitness experience.

Habit, meal and workout tracking is available, and clients also have access to printable workout sheets. There’s also the option of building custom workouts for clients, and you share demonstration videos from TrueCoach’s library of 3500+.

Unlike My PT Hub, TrueCoach’s messaging feature allows for rich media, allowing you to share GIFs, videos, and pictures.

TrueCoach’s Key Features

Habit, nutrition, and workout tracker.

Workout plan builders.

Subscription.

Connect customer wearables to an app for performance tracking.

TrueCoach Pros

✅ Tracking capabilities : Habit, nutrition, and performance tracking.

: Habit, nutrition, and performance tracking. ✅ Wearable integrations : Sync with OURA, Apple Health/Apple Watch, Garmin, and more

: Sync with OURA, Apple Health/Apple Watch, Garmin, and more ✅ Wearable integrations : In-app messaging with clients.

: In-app messaging with clients. ✅ Group capabilities : Chat with groups.

: Chat with groups. ✅ Subscriptions : Offer monthly subscription.

: Offer monthly subscription. ✅ Branded app: Launch a branded app for your fitness business.

TrueCoach Cons

❌ Limited community features : Group chat is a text message feature limited to unique groups.

: Group chat is a text message feature limited to unique groups. ❌ Limited monetization : No other ways to generate revenue beyond subscriptions.

: No other ways to generate revenue beyond subscriptions. ❌ Limited app customization: Only logo and color theme customization are available.

Is TrueCoach for you?

TrueCoach could be the right fit for your business if you need a simple membership management tool to offer subscriptions. If you’re strapped for time, you’ll appreciate its library of 3500+ videos is free to all fitness creators. Unlike Arketa these can be used as a demonstration tool for customers when you’re not available. If you’re more hands-on, you’ll appreciate its drag-and-drop workout builder for creating customer plans.

But if you need a little more flexibility, TrueCoach may feel hard to work with. Its limited customization offers little branding capabilities. While you have access to a library of 3500+ videos, you can’t upload your own personalized workouts, which could make it harder to offer a true brand experience for our customers.

TrueCoach Pricing

The Starter Plan : $26.35/mo — Ideal for new creators with a small customer base. You can manage 5 clients, use the program and workout builder, access the client management tracker, nutrition and habit tracker, client dashboard, 3000+ video exercise library, in-app messaging, and free automated payments.

: $26.35/mo — Ideal for new creators with a small customer base. You can manage 5 clients, use the program and workout builder, access the client management tracker, nutrition and habit tracker, client dashboard, 3000+ video exercise library, in-app messaging, and free automated payments. The Standard Plan : $57.99/mo — Best for established creators who want to offer clients more value. Support up to 20 clients, connect with wearables, Zapier integrations, and a custom-branded fitness app.

: $57.99/mo — Best for established creators who want to offer clients more value. Support up to 20 clients, connect with wearables, Zapier integrations, and a custom-branded fitness app. The Pro Plan: $136.99/mo — Suited to creators with more clients ( up to 50) who want to create a more branded experience with the custom-branded fitness app.

5. Acuity Scheduling

Best for: Fitness professionals who need to schedule appointments, bill, and engage with customers.

G2 rating ⭐: 4.7 out of 5

What Customers Say

The client-facing view is easy for clients to use to choose their own appointment times. I like the ability to have Acuity try to group appointments together. It also allows us to set that we only want a certain number of a type of appointment in a given week (no more than 4 new client consultations per week, for example). Verified User in Accounting

Why choose Acuity Scheduling?

Acuity Scheduling is a scheduling platform with automation capabilities. You can use it to book appointments with clients, offer subscriptions, host live meetings, and integrate email marketing tools like MailChimp and Aweber to promote your business.

As a fitness creator, you’ll find its coupon functionality helpful. It can be used to drum up business. There’s also the option of offering classes, workshops, and group events, so you can monetize your services in various ways.

Acuity Scheduling’s Key Features

Manage bookings and appointment scheduling.

Video meetings.

Payment processing, sell subscriptions, gifts, and upsells.

Offer classes, workshops, and group events.

Acuity Scheduling Pros

✅ Multiple time zones : Scheduling across locations is possible.

: Scheduling across locations is possible. ✅ Branding : Add your logo.

: Add your logo. ✅ Multiple time zones : Automatically adjusts for time zone differences.

: Automatically adjusts for time zone differences. ✅ Advanced features: Business management software, website embeds, and tipping. Integrate with Google, iCloud, Exchange, and Outlook.com. CRM integrations, and more.

Acuity Scheduling Cons

❌ Limited monetization : The Emerging plan doesn’t offer subscriptions or digital product options and you cannot sell physical products.

: The Emerging plan doesn’t offer subscriptions or digital product options and you cannot sell physical products. ❌ Limited customization : “Powered by” text appears on the app for all plans except for Powerhouse and Enterprise. No color, font, or design customization options available.

: “Powered by” text appears on the app for all plans except for Powerhouse and Enterprise. No color, font, or design customization options available. ❌ Limited licensing: Larger operations will find low licensing options limiting.

Is Acuity Scheduling for you?

This may be the right fitness platform for you if you’re after a scheduling tool. It’s easy to use and comes with useful integrations, like video calls, email (charge extra for with Arketa), and CRM.

But Acuity Scheduling may fall shy of what you need if you want to build a scalable fitness business. It doesn’t offer a video library with on-demand content. Community is also something you’ll miss. There aren’t integrations for either of these core features and that will make it harder to build or accommodate your audience around your business.

Acuity Scheduling Pricing

Starter: $16/mo — Designed for a team of 1 looking to manage payments, video conferencing with app integrations, manage appointments, online booking, and limited customization.

$16/mo — Designed for a team of 1 looking to manage payments, video conferencing with app integrations, manage appointments, online booking, and limited customization. Standard : $27/mo — Best for a brand that’s begun to scale. It includes 6 staff and locations, appointment packages, subscriptions, and gifts.

: $27/mo — Best for a brand that’s begun to scale. It includes 6 staff and locations, appointment packages, subscriptions, and gifts. Premium : $49/mo — Suited to brands with more location and the need for more branded capabilities. Accommodate up to 36 staff and locations, more customization (removing “power by” text), and HIPAA compliance.

: $49/mo — Suited to brands with more location and the need for more branded capabilities. Accommodate up to 36 staff and locations, more customization (removing “power by” text), and HIPAA compliance. Enterprise: Custom pricing. Perfect for brands that want more control over all aspects of the platform. Pricing is custom and this plan includes unlimited staff and locations, unlimited scheduling, API access, and a dedicated account manager.

All paid plans include advanced features such as website embeds and tipping. Integrate with Google, iCloud, Exchange, and Outlook.com. CRM integrations, and more.

6. Mindbody

Best for: Fitness and wellness business owners who want to start and scale their brands.

G2 rating ⭐: 3.6 out of 5

What Customers Say

Mindbody has helped clients schedule classes, make payments, and purchase retail easily. If it’s easy to sign up it’s easy to take classes. While Mindbody is easy to use for clients, there is a learning curve for the owners to use it to its fullest potential. Verified User in Health, Wellness and Fitness

Why choose Mindbody?

Mindbody wants to be the complete solution to help fitness and wellness business owners run well-oiled operations. With it, you can manage payments, marketing, staff, bookings, scheduling, and reporting.

In many ways, it’s built to make running your business as easy as possible, and if you’ve struggled with growing your business, they have a solution for that too. Mindbody’s create a marketplace where fitness professionals and business owners can promote their services. It is open to the public and a smart way to get your business on the radar.

Mindbody’s Key Features

Manage bookings and appointment scheduling.

Business reporting.

Payment processing and subscriptions.

Offer classes, workshops, group events, and book premises.

Mindbody Pros

✅ Marketing tools : Use marketing tools to promote your business and services.

: Use marketing tools to promote your business and services. ✅ Messenger : Direct message clients.

: Direct message clients. ✅ Branding capabilities : Customize your site to match your brand style.

: Customize your site to match your brand style. ✅ Multi-location management: Run your entire operation from one platform.

Mindbody Cons

❌ Limited monetization capabilities : Only subscriptions are available and no option to sell digital or physical products.

: Only subscriptions are available and no option to sell digital or physical products. ❌ No community functionality : No community portal available. Only direct contact via email, SMS, and messenger.

: No community portal available. Only direct contact via email, SMS, and messenger. ❌ Complexity : Customers have described the interface as confusing given a broad feature set.

: Customers have described the interface as confusing given a broad feature set. ❌ No video : On-demand video library and live streaming isn’t available.

: On-demand video library and live streaming isn’t available. ❌ Potentially costly: Add-ons, such as marketing, branded website widgets, and a branded mobile app could increase your annual spending.

Is Mindbody for you?

Starting and running a fitness and wellness business will include a learning curve. If you’re looking to have all business operations run through a single platform, Mindbody has all you need. Its reporting, booking and scheduling, and payment processing features are enough to get you started.

But it may not be the perfect choice if you’re after a community-oriented solution. It doesn’t have any group or community features. Creating an all-in-one fitness and wellness ecosystem filled with content for clients may be hard to do too. Mindbody also doesn’t offer a built-in video library or live streaming capabilities, so you could be better off finding an alternative.

Mindbody Pricing

Note: Mindbody’s pricing starts at $89 per month, but they don’t provide price points for their plans so you’ll need to contact them for a quote.

Starter : Created for fitness professionals getting started, including bookings, payments, reporting, and unlimited users.

: Created for fitness professionals getting started, including bookings, payments, reporting, and unlimited users. Accelerate: Best for brands looking to grow using marketing tools and access to premises for customer engagements.

Best for brands looking to grow using marketing tools and access to premises for customer engagements. Ultimate : Suited to brands building a larger customer base and needing lead management.

: Suited to brands building a larger customer base and needing lead management. Ultimate Plus: Ideal for brands needing greater branding capabilities and a custom mobile app.

Wrapping things up…

Finding the right home for your fitness business shouldn’t be frustrating. And if you’ve been searching for an Arketa alternative, these six options show that you can get more value and build a thriving fitness business around a community.

Features like a free drag-and-drop website builder, marketing tools, and mobile apps can transform your business, exposing it to a larger audience than ever before. So, don’t settle.

If you want to build your fitness business on a platform that offers you more growth opportunities, consider Uscreen. It truly is an all-in-one platform designed to help fitness creators like you build a rewarding business online and backed by exceptional customer support.

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Start Free Trial

FAQs