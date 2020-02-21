8 Proven Ways to Make Money Online as a Yoga Instructor in 2026

You became a yoga instructor because you love it.

You didn’t do it for the money. You didn’t do it for the Instagram followers.

You did it because something in your daily practice made you realize this was your calling.

But…

If you want to be able to teach yoga online for a living, you need to be making money. Not just because there are bills to pay, but because a healthy income leads to a healthy life.

It’s hard to feel truly connected to your practice and students when you’re stressed about where the next payment is coming from!

So, today I’m going to show you eight ways yoga instructors can make money online, to help you grow your income and build a thriving yoga business.

1. Start Your Own Online Yoga Studio & Yoga Subscription Services

Online yoga studios are the best way for certified instructors to make money online.

Simply put:

You create an online yoga subscription service, or “hub”, that functions as an online studio. And it pays pretty well. We’ve found that creators who use Uscreen earn an average of $12,000 a month from their video memberships.

It’s a special place where you can teach your yoga, your way. This video hub will allow you to:

Provide easy-to-follow courses

Build an online yoga community

Connect directly with your students

Because everything exists in the online space, this type of business model is infinitely scalable. There’s no limit to the number of students you can connect with, motivate, and help.

Take Collective Kula, for example.

They have cultivated an online yoga studio with over 640 students. I’m not sure there’s a physical studio space in the world that could fit that many mats!

Collective Kula chose to sell yoga memberships so that students can access all of their content, on any device, from anywhere in the world.

This allows students to create their own yoga space while still having round-the-clock access to your teachings. But, that’s not even the best bit!

This flexible type of platform means you can:

Become location independent

Have more free time

Reduce stress, while increasing impact

Earn a stable monthly income

Keep your creative freedom

Yoga instructors who create their own online studios with Uscreen go on to earn an average of $4,200 a month.

You can learn more about how to start a successful online yoga studio right here. But, before you click over there, there’s another way you can intensify the impact of this business model.

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2. Create Your Own Yoga App

Yoga apps allow you to take the classes within your online yoga studio and have students stream them on their:

Smartphones

Smart TVs

Tablets

This allows you to grow your community by offering them access to their favorite flows anytime, anywhere, and on their favorite device.

Better still, our research shows students who have access to a yoga app are more:

Energized

Motivated

Likely to cultivate a daily practice

This means you can have a wider and deeper impact on your students. And, that’s what this is all about, right?

Sarah Beth Yoga is an online studio that has seen a significant change since launching its Yoga app. Not only in terms of money earned, but offering lasting results to students.

Sarah Beth discusses how apps helped her 10x her business, and deliver over 400 videos to the thousands of people in her community, right here:

3. Create A Follow-Along Yoga Challenge

There’s a great saying we love to quote:

“People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.”

It’s something we can all relate to, right? We all prefer to buy from people who care about us as a customer and not just the money in our pockets!

This is where online challenges can really help you make money online.

They can establish a connection with potential students and provide real up-front value. It shows that you’re both knowledgeable and care about helping them build the right yoga practice.

Take German Yoga instructor, Mady Morrison for example.

Every New Year, she publishes a 30-day yoga challenge on her website. It’s completely free, and students only need to download the yoga calendar from her website:

Each day contains a new routine that is linked to a video on her YouTube channel. Students can access the content by:

Bookmarking the video playlist

Searching the title on YouTube

Following the links on her challenge’s website page

This challenge is what we in online business might call a “lead magnet”. It’s a low-cost way of finding people to join your inner circle, by:

Subscribing to your YouTube channel

Following you on social media

Joining your mailing list

Having the right people in these places can lead to earning more money in the future. You can also use it as a platform to promote any merchandise you have. (More on that next.)

However…

If you wanted to make money right away, you could easily put your content behind a paywall and charge a nominal fee to use it.

4. Create Your Own Online Yoga Teacher Training Programs

A smart way to grow your yoga business is by offering online yoga teacher training (YTT) programs. With more students seeking flexible certification options, now is the perfect time to create a structured, high-quality program.

Platforms like Kula Collective have successfully launched Yoga Alliance-certified virtual YTTs, proving that students are eager to train from anywhere.

Use video lessons, interactive assignments, and live mentorship calls to make your course engaging.

Yours could be a 200-hour foundational course or a specialized certification. Either way, an online YTT can position you as an industry leader while generating high-ticket revenue.

5. Use Merchandise To Create A Yoga “Tribe”

Merchandise can be a great way to create a feeling of community. It can give your students a sense of belonging to a much larger online yoga tribe.

And, when they see each other in the street, they’ll probably react like this:

Your merchandise can come in several forms:

Apparel: t-shirts, yoga pants, hoodies, etc.

Equipment: mats, blocks, belts, blankets, etc.

Miscellaneous: calendars, stickers, cards, etc.

The easiest way to start selling merchandise is through dropshipping. You create the designs, and a third-party company handles the product’s manufacture and shipping.

If you’re interested in this, I recommend you take a look at the resources over on Shopify.

6. Sell Digital Products

Selling digital yoga products is a powerful way to generate almost passive income while offering lasting value to your audience. You can sell anything from guided meditation eBooks, meal plans, and printable calendars to pose cheat sheets to support students on and off the mat.

Yoga With Adriene offers the “Be Like Benji” animated series, featuring her dog, Benji, in mindfulness adventures designed for all ages.

This series is filled with engaging material that resonates with her community. But remember: you don’t have to create a complete digital animated series as your digital product. This is just one way to make money with your yoga business.

7. Create Your Own Yoga Niche

Yoga extends well beyond what happens on the mat. Your skills probably do, too!

Is there anything in your repertoire that you could potentially offer to people in your community, through the lens of yoga? By finding skills that overlap, you could create your own niche.

Take Bali-based yoga instructor Suanne Reiker, for example.

Yoga is her passion. But, she also has 18+ years of experience in digital marketing!

So, she created a business where she teaches yoga instructors the principles of online marketing. She also offers:

WordPress website design

Consulting

Yoga business courses

Digital marketing is not what most people associate with yoga, but in the digital era, it’s a service and skillset people really need!

Just off the top of my head, you could create niches like:

Accounting for yoga instructors

Yoga videography

Yoga social media management

Yoga clothing design

There are also instructors who have branched out into:

Tarot readings

Mindfulness training

Modeling

The potential to earn money and cultivate your own niche is really endless once you look beyond the mat!

Ever thought of partnering with brands through sponsorships and affiliate marketing?

It’s a great way to monetize your yoga business while recommending products you love.

Yoga With Adriene has successfully collaborated with Manduka, a leading yoga brand, to create a limited-edition capsule collection of yoga mats, blocks, and accessories.

By promoting high-quality products that align with her brand, Adriene provides value to her audience while earning commissions.

You can do the same with yoga gear, wellness supplements, or online courses. Choose authentic partnerships that help you generate income while maintaining trust with your community.

Final Thoughts…

There are plenty of ways for certified yoga instructors to make money online. Today, you explored the eight most profitable:

Start an online subscription yoga studio: create an online video hub where you can teach your practice, your way Launch a yoga app: empower more people and grow your community by making your online yoga studio available through apps Create a yoga challenge: show people how much you care by creating a simple course that provides lots of up-front value Create your own online yoga teacher training programs: teach others how to teach yoga and sell your education at a premium. Use merchandise to create a tribe: offer your students products that make them feel like they’re part of something bigger Sell digital products: package your knowledge into guides, eBooks, cheat sheets, and more that sell passively. Create your own niche: combine your other skills with your yoga passion to create a unique business Collaborate with sponsors and promote affiliate products: partner with brands on exclusive deals that pay upfront and a commission on each sale.