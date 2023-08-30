You can find all kinds of live streams these days, from gaming to sporting events to live shopping (opens in new tab) .

With live streaming becoming increasingly popular and many video platforms (opens in new tab) starting to adopt it, you might be wondering just how popular live streaming really is and how important it is for content creators.

That’s where this post comes in: We’re unpacking 113 live streaming statistics along with some live streaming trends.

Let’s jump straight into it.

Reliable Streaming & Flexible Monetization for Live Events Ready to explore how Uscreen’s reliable, scalable solution is helping customers monetize live events through pay-per-view, on-demand content, and memberships? Yes! Tell me more…

Live streaming market statistics for 2025

Live video (opens in new tab) consumption is on the rise.

In the most recent years, live streaming saw a rise in both viewers and streamers — impacting the world and how content is delivered. Spoiler alert: Live streams are increasingly consumed on mobile devices (opens in new tab) .

Here are the top live streaming statistics that show how live video is shaping the creator economy (opens in new tab) :

The global live streaming market grew from $1.24 billion in 2022 to $1.49 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. The live streaming market is expected to grow to $3.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.2%. ( Research and Markets (opens in new tab) )

) In 2023, it was forecasted that live video viewers in the US will reach 163.4 million. ( Insider Intelligence (opens in new tab) )

) People spent around 548 billion hours streaming through mobile devices in 2021. (Infogram) (opens in new tab)

Live video streaming is expected to have a revenue of $184.27 billion by 2027. (Grand View Research) (opens in new tab)

Live streaming accounts for 23% of global viewing time. (Conviva) (opens in new tab)

Globally, 41% of internet users have watched a live stream. (Adobe)

The number of live streams for the online learning (opens in new tab) industry decreased by 7.86% from 2024 to 2025. (Uscreen internal data)

industry decreased by 7.86% from 2024 to 2025. (Uscreen internal data) The total watch time for the faith & spirituality industry decreased by 10% in 2025 compared to 2024. (Uscreen internal data)

The average live stream duration increased by 6.05% in 2025, compared to 2024. (Uscreen internal data)

The total watch time of live streams per month in 2025 is 642.6k hours. (Uscreen internal data)

Hosting regular live streaming events over time can result in a 2x increase in monthly recurring revenue based on Uscreen customer data. (Uscreen internal data)

Uscreen customers who live stream earn 2.5x more than those who don’t. (Uscreen internal data)

Now let’s check out other must-know live streaming video statistics.

Live streaming viewership statistics

But what are people live streaming? Turns out, inclusive and immersive content for all ages. However, statistics show that viewers value quality live streams (opens in new tab) above all.

Gaming is one of the most popular live streaming industries, alongside eSports, breaking news, and streamers just looking to chat with their audience. The most popular live streaming platform is Twitch (owned by Amazon) by a landslide.

Here are some live streaming statistics you should know if you’re wondering what people are watching and what you should be creating:

Want to see who’s watching live streams?

Live streaming audience statistics

Connecting with your audience in real-time is a big perk of live streaming content. People of all ages and from all places are logging on to social media mainly to watch live streams.

North America was the largest region in the live-streaming pay-per-view market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global live-streaming pay-per-view market report during the forecast period, according to The Business Research Company (opens in new tab) .

Expert Tip: Read our comprehensive guide on the best pay-per-view video platforms (opens in new tab) .

From Boomers to Millennials, here are the demographics watching live streams:

Now let’s jump into the platforms.

Live streaming platforms statistics

There is a whole world of platforms used for live streaming (opens in new tab) . Although Twitch (opens in new tab) is one of the biggest live streaming services in terms of watched hours, other live streaming platforms also have a lot to offer.

In fact, people have watched over one billion hours of live streams on YouTube alone, and Facebook has over 300 thousand unique channels for streaming, which shows the impact of live streaming among platforms.

Take a look at how these different live streaming platforms are performing:

YouTube Live

YouTube (opens in new tab) is home to 2 billion monthly active users and is the biggest video streaming platform. But it has also become the place to stream live for corporations, religious groups, and everyone in between.

A lot of YouTubers are able to monetize their content with Super Chat, which allows viewers to pay for their message to get highlighted in the live chat.

And, of course, we have to mention Twitch.

Twitch

Twitch is the number one live streaming platform for gamers (opens in new tab) . It has active streamers in the millions, boasts billions of hours of live video views, and has a growing female gaming community.

Facebook Live

Facebook’s impact on the world goes beyond groups (opens in new tab) and connecting with friends and family. Users turned to the platform for live sports events, and brands rely on it for reach.

TikTok Live

TikTok has evolved into a platform that’s for more than just teenagers, even older generations are tuning in.

Twitter

The microblogging platform embraced live video in 2016 and has seen phenomenal growth. With 45 million monetizable daily active users (opens in new tab) , Twitter has seen all sorts of events streamed live.

When there’s a live event, Twitter gets around 14% more unique visitors. (Twitter Marketing) (opens in new tab)

When live streaming a sport, 23% of viewers comment on the events they are watching. ( GWI Social Video Report 2019 (opens in new tab) )

LinkedIn Live

While LinkedIn’s live video service made it to market a little later, the platform is still as valuable as ever. And live streaming on LinkedIn can be a great way to connect brands to a bigger audience and potential employees.

LinkedIn Live streams have grown by 158% since February 2020. ( LinkedIn (opens in new tab) )

) Live videos on LinkedIn drive 7x more reactions and 24x more comments than standard video posts. ( LinkedIn (opens in new tab) )

Instagram Live

In 2020, Instagram Live grew to become a powerful live streaming platform. With most Instagram accounts following a business, the photo sharing app showed that it is capable of attracting large audiences and powering businesses.

Instagram captures around 13% of all live stream viewers on all social media. ( GWI Social Video Report 2019 (opens in new tab) )

) Instagram Live usage grew by 70% in April 2020. ( Business Insider (opens in new tab) )

Snapchat Live

While often considered the “other social media app,” Snapchat still holds its own. The live stories platform started to attract more people to their platforms with live streams.

15% of Snapchatters watch live streams on the platform each month. ( GWI Social Video Report 2019 (opens in new tab) )

) 6 in 10 adults outside of China have watched a video or live stream on social media platforms including Snapchat. ( GWI Social Video Report 2019 (opens in new tab) )

Live streaming statistics by industry

Live streaming also impacts different industries, and brands and creators are using it in their favor to connect with audiences and generate revenue.

Since a lot of brands are finding live streams to be one of their most effective tools, they are expecting to spend more on live video content in the next year.

Here are live streaming stats content creators should know for each industry:

Business

Video marketing

Live streaming is still unadopted by marketers, with only 36% marketers having published ‘live’ video content such as live streams on social media channels. ( Wyzowl (opens in new tab) )

) 66% of B2C content marketers used live streaming as part of their content marketing strategy. ( Content Marketing Institute (opens in new tab) )

Educators

Online learning through video is expected to be worth $325 billion by 2025. ( Forbes (opens in new tab) )

) 62% of educators find lectures more effective with video streaming. (New York Magazine) (opens in new tab)

58% of people use video to learn new skills. (Think With Google) (opens in new tab)

Enabling the content calendar feature tends to help Uscreen customers in Education & Coaching to receive more views on their live streams. (Uscreen internal data)

Education & Coaching has seen a 4% increase in total live stream watch time in the past 2 years. (Uscreen internal data)

Fitness, Yoga and Wellness

For the Fitness industry, up to 30% of live streams views are done on mobile apps. (Uscreen internal data)

The most popular industries for live streaming among Uscreen customers, based on the number of live streams created, are Fitness & Yoga and ‘Other.’ (Uscreen internal data)

Enabling the content calendar feature tends to help customers in Fitness, Yoga and Wellness to receive more views on their live streams. (Uscreen internal data)

Faith and Spirituality

The most popular industry for live streaming among Uscreen customers, based on total watch time, is by far Faith & Spirituality. (Uscreen internal data)

The average watch time for live streams in 2025 is 57.6 minutes, with Faith & Spirituality being the highest. (Uscreen internal data)

For Faith & Spirituality, ~14% of live stream watch time comes from TV apps. (Uscreen internal data)

Uscreen customers in Faith & Spirituality exhibit significantly higher sessions per event without the content calendar feature being enabled. (Uscreen internal data)

Media and Entertainment

For Media & Entertainment, ~20% of live stream watch time comes from TV apps and ~23% of live stream watch time comes from mobile apps. (Uscreen internal data)

Uscreen customers in Media & Entertainment exhibit significantly higher sessions per event without the content calendar feature enabled. (Uscreen internal data)

From Super Chat to user donations and sponsorships, some streamers are making over a million dollars.

Live streaming monetization statistics

When it comes to making money with live streams (opens in new tab) , there are a couple of ways to monetize them.

Live streaming trends

Esports becomes a popular live streaming event

Esports live-streaming viewership continues to rise, with Q2’s hours watched up 3.7% from 2022 and more than double 2019’s numbers, as per StreamHatchet (opens in new tab) .

Over-The-Top (OTT) continues to grow

The latest OTT statistics (opens in new tab) show the rise of streaming content is here to stay. As people part ways with traditional TV, they are turning to streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu.

But OTT isn’t just for big budget corporations. Video content creators can tap into OTT and live stream events to people’s smartphones, too. Read OTT Live Streaming: How to Deliver Your Streams to Mobile Devices and TVs (opens in new tab) for more on that.

New platform Kick becomes an instant hit

Kick, a new live-streaming platform, took 5th place in Q2 and 2% of the market. In addition to their 95-5 profit split, popular streaming creators moved onto the platform, bringing in a large number of users, as per StreamHatchet (opens in new tab) .

Wrapping up these live streaming statistics

Live streaming can be a powerful tool that is worth including in your content creation arsenal.

And platforms like Uscreen can make it even easier to create a live streaming website (opens in new tab) and host live events.

If these live streaming statistics inspired you to start live streaming, consider using Uscreen for your live streaming service and video monetization.

Live streaming statistics & trends FAQs

Still have questions about live streaming? We have the answers.

What percentage of people are live streaming?

Statista (opens in new tab) reports that as of the second quarter of 2022, the audience of video live streaming had experienced a small decrease compared to the third quarter of 2021, reaching around 29.5% of the global digital population.

Is live streaming still popular?

Yes, live streaming content is still very popular. Data shows that live streaming accounts for 23% of global viewing time. And globally, 41% of internet users have watched a live stream.

How many people watch live streaming?

By 2023, Insider Intelligence forecasts 163.4 million live video viewers in the US