9 membership site ideas and examples to help you get off to a great start (+ our internal data)

You know you want to create consistent income, build a loyal community, and monetize your expertise. But between brainstorming niches, deciding on content types, and figuring out exactly how to structure your site, it’s easy to get overwhelmed.

To save you from endless Google searches and brainstorming sessions, we rounded up 9 profitable membership site ideas, with real-life examples from creators who’ve actually made it happen.

But before we dive in, let’s clarify what makes a membership site stand out from the crowd.

What makes a great membership site? (and why there’s never been a better time to start)

Launching a membership site is more than just picking a niche and putting content behind a paywall. Successful memberships thrive on three core pillars: engagement, retention, and predictable monetization.

But what really sets the winners apart from those that stall? We analyzed our customers’ memberships and found a few common strings across their businesses:

1. They know their audience deeply

Membership sites that crush it aren’t trying to please everyone. Instead, they zero in on a clearly defined group, solving a specific problem or delivering a unique outcome.

Take Natalie Rose, founder of Body by Barre, who has sustained over 1,000 subscribers for nearly three years purely organically. Her secret? Offering content that directly addresses her audience’s needs:

“Having an engaged community and launching something new every month keeps members excited and subscribed.”

✅ How to nail it:

Define your niche clearly: prenatal yoga, chair Pilates, strength for busy parents—whatever aligns deeply with your expertise.

clearly: prenatal yoga, chair Pilates, strength for busy parents—whatever aligns deeply with your expertise. Launch with a small but impactful content library (think: 10–15 videos) focused entirely on your audience’s core problems.

2. They create community, not just content

Content alone doesn’t retain members—connection does.

Uscreen’s internal data reveals that fitness creators who lean into community features see substantially better retention:

Members who engage in community activities stay subscribed an average of two months longer.

Erika Nickless, from Natural Pilates TV, nails this insight:

“The community features are fantastic. Our members connect, ask questions, and feel part of something special. It’s about connection as much as workouts.”

✅ How to foster community:

Integrate tools for members to connect—forums, live chats, Q&As.

Regularly prompt interaction: ask questions, create challenges, celebrate member milestones.

3. They build habits, not just views

The most successful memberships understand they’re not just offering content—they’re helping members build daily habits.

They focus on stickiness, not just signups. We found in our internal analysis that once a member joins, they stick around for an average of 16 months, paying about $25/month. That’s long-term, predictable income you can build a real business on.

Katja, founder of Pilates & Yoga with Katja, explains:

“Our biggest wins come from challenges or structured programs. Our 30-day challenge dramatically boosted our retention.”

✅ How to create habit-forming experiences:

Offer structured programs (like 7-day yoga resets or 30-day challenges).

Implement streaks or calendar features that visually track and reinforce progress.

4. They optimize accessibility with apps

Your content’s accessibility directly impacts retention. Members stick around significantly longer when your content fits effortlessly into their lives.

Successful memberships meet people where they are. Fitness members aren’t just subscribing to one thing. In fact, 63% of users subscribe to fitness apps, but many also stack on personal development (34%), nutrition (26%), or meditation (23%)—which means there’s plenty of room for niche and crossover content.

✅ How to maximize accessibility:

Launch mobile and TV apps to give your members seamless viewing options.

Aim for a frictionless, Netflix-like user experience—smooth, intuitive, and reliable.

The 9 wildly successful membership site ideas you can launch too

Choosing the right membership idea is tricky. It needs to align deeply with your passion, resonate with your audience, and offer consistent, ongoing value. To help you find that sweet spot, we’ve handpicked 9 inspiring membership ideas, each illustrated by the story of a creator who turned their personal passion into a thriving, community-driven membership.

1. Creative educational membership

Creative educational memberships thrive because they tap into two powerful human desires: the urge to express oneself creatively and the need for meaningful connection.

Platforms like YouTube or Instagram offer plenty of inspiration but often, aspiring creators feel stuck on their own. Creative educational memberships solve this by giving members structured, ongoing guidance combined with genuine, human interaction. These communities feel more like a cozy studio where you gather with friends, explore your creativity, get direct feedback, and support each other’s growth.

For artists, designers, photographers, or digital illustrators, launching a creative educational membership is more than just teaching skills. It’s about building a safe, supportive space where creativity flourishes and members genuinely belong.

How Liz Kohler Brown built her creative community

Liz Kohler Brown started with teaching digital illustration classes on Skillshare before launching The Studio Membership, a thriving community dedicated to mastering digital art, especially on the iPad. After migrating from Kajabi to Uscreen, she overcame major technical roadblocks like failing automations, poor analytics, and a limited community experience.

Today, Liz earns over $75,000 per month from more than 1,800 active members, a remarkable growth spurt of 14% in just three months after migration.

Liz credits much of this success to the community tools and powerful analytics available through Uscreen, enabling her to deeply understand member preferences and create content they genuinely need.

2. At-home fitness studio

Fitness memberships are especially powerful because they do more than deliver workouts. They offer routine, accountability, motivation, and a sense of belonging. Many people want to stay active but it’s hard to stick to a routine alone, especially when life gets busy.

With at-home fitness memberships, you give your members structure and consistency. Members don’t just watch random workouts, they’re guided step-by-step through clear, structured routines that help them build healthy habits. And crucially, these memberships create a supportive community where members encourage each other, celebrate progress, and help one another stay accountable.

Natalie Rose’s story of turning followers into a fitness family

Natalie Rose had built a strong following by sharing free barre workouts on Instagram and TikTok but she wanted more than likes and views. She envisioned a deeper, more connected space where people could grow together.

So she launched Body by Barre, a membership built around structured challenges, check-ins, and daily routines. Starting small, she kept things simple and personal.

In just three months and without spending a dollar on ads, Natalie grew to over 1,000 members by focusing on genuine connection. Her community didn’t just sign up for workouts, they joined something they wanted to stick with.

3. Yoga & pilates community

Yoga and pilates are both physical practices and deeply personal journeys. People are drawn to these memberships not just for the routines, but for the mindfulness, inner growth, and sense of community they offer.

While YouTube videos and online classes might offer convenience, memberships create consistency, personalized attention, and ongoing support. Members return because they feel seen, guided, and encouraged every step of the way, turning casual participants into committed practitioners.

Katja’s journey from YouTube freebie to thriving community

Katja spent years sharing free pilates and yoga sessions on YouTube. Her subscribers loved her approachability, but the one-way nature of YouTube left them—and Katja—feeling disconnected.

Recognizing this gap, Katja launched her own membership, Pilates & Yoga with Katja, creating structured, progressive programs tailored specifically to her loyal viewers. She emphasized community interaction, personalized feedback, and structured monthly challenges to help members stay motivated and engaged.

Katja worried at first, would people really pay when there’s so much free content online? But her membership’s growth quickly proved the value of genuine connection. Today, Katja generates over $8,200 per month, and her members regularly share how much the community and personal attention have transformed their practice.

4. Hybrid memberships (online + in-person)

Hybrid memberships blend digital content with real-world experiences, providing a powerful combination that keeps members deeply connected. Rather than replacing face-to-face classes entirely, these memberships complement them, creating a seamless experience that supports members no matter where they are.

Natural Pilates journey to building a hybrid membership

When the pandemic hit, Laura Wilson had to close her Los Angeles Pilates studios. To stay connected with her clients, she launched Natural Pilates TV, a digital membership with on-demand classes, live streams, and teacher trainings.

Fast forward: her business now spans six studios, four streaming apps, and a global member base. She didn’t have to choose between digital or in-person—she built both. And it’s working: Natural Pilates sees 48% MRR growth month-over-month and continues to scale without sacrificing community.

5. Edutainment Membership

This type of membership is perfect for creators in niche hobbies, sports, or passion-driven fields—like skiing, fly fishing, woodworking, or even car restoration. These are spaces where people want to nerd out, level up, and feel like they’re part of something bigger than a class.

A great edutainment membership doesn’t feel like “school.” It feels like sitting next to someone who’s been doing this forever—who shares their insights, mistakes, philosophies, and joy in a way that makes you want to show up every week and get a little better.

How Tom Gellie turned his passion for skiing into an edutainment membership

Tom Gellie was a globe-trotting ski coach, spending winters chasing snow and teaching skiers in person. When the pandemic hit and travel stopped, he suddenly had time and a question he’d never seriously asked before: Could I teach skiing online?

He started small with a few paid videos, but soon realized there was demand for more. People didn’t just want instruction—they wanted a system, a coach, and a community.

That’s when he launched Big Picture Skiing, a membership that blends technical coaching with immersive, story-led content. Members submit videos for analysis, follow structured drills, and get access to Tom’s insights on everything from gear to performance mindset. It’s not just a course, it’s like being part of a team that trains together, season after season.

Today, Big Picture Skiing brings in $30K+ per month with over 1,100 loyal members. Even better? Tom still gets to travel and ski, only now, every run is content. He turned a hands-on, in-person career into a scalable business that teaches skiers around the world, year-round.

6. Niche streaming memberships

Not all memberships need to look like a traditional course or coaching program. Some are built for immersive, binge-worthy experiences like a niche version of Netflix, but for a very specific community. These memberships work especially well when you already have an audience who wants more than just content, they want belonging, identity, and a deeper connection to the lifestyle they love.

Niche streaming memberships combine video storytelling, education, and community into one experience, giving members a place to learn, relax, and feel seen, all on their own terms. They’re especially powerful for creators with a strong point of view and a deep niche, whether that’s homesteading, van life, hunting, or gardening.

Justin Rhodes built a $1M membership, teaching others the thing he loved most

Justin built a massive YouTube audience by documenting his family’s homesteading life, complete with garden setbacks, farm wins, and all the messy in-between. But over time, he realized YouTube wasn’t enough. His viewers didn’t just want updates. They wanted to feel part of a movement.

So he created Abundance+, a niche streaming platform for regenerative living, packed with documentaries, step-by-step how-tos, and an active community of homesteaders. Members can stream on mobile, TV, or tablet—and pick up where they left off, just like Netflix.

The impact? Justin went from patching together plugins on WordPress to building a $1M+ membership with over 7,700 active members, all while keeping the mission at the center: grow your own food, live simply, and help others do the same.

7. Training & lifestyle memberships

For creators in sports and skill-based communities, memberships don’t just teach, they create culture. A great training membership doesn’t stop at drills or tutorials. It becomes a lifestyle. A way for people to tap into something bigger than themselves: discipline, identity, and connection.

These types of memberships thrive when they blend serious instruction with a relatable personality. When learning feels as much about belonging as it is about improving. Think basketball workouts, behind-the-scenes footage, athlete motivation, and a community that actually feels like a team.

How Navin Ramharak captured a viral moment to launch a global membership for basketball players

Navin Ramharak and Devin Williams turned one viral video into a worldwide basketball brand. What started as a YouTube channel packed with high-energy drills and personality-driven skill breakdowns quickly gained momentum—but it wasn’t until they launched In the Lab+ that it all came together.

The membership gave fans more than just workouts—it offered mentorship, mindset, and a place to belong. Athletes now train alongside exclusive content from pros, interact inside the community, and download workouts straight to their phones.

Since launching their mobile apps, In the Lab+ has nearly doubled its viewer count, with 79% of watch time happening in-app. From local parks to international courts, In the Lab+ has become the go-to platform for hoopers chasing greatness—and doing it together.

8. Professional skills memberships

When your members are hungry to level up in their careers, what they need is clear structure, top-tier mentorship, and the kind of content that’s rooted in real-world experience.

Professional skills memberships work when you offer more than just theory. They thrive when you bring your audience behind the scenes, showing how things really work, giving them tools they can apply immediately, and offering a community that supports their growth.

How Filmmakers Academy is training the new generation of filmmakers

Shane and Lydia Hurlbut created Filmmakers Academy to close the gap between aspiring creatives and high-level filmmaking knowledge. Shane brought decades of Hollywood experience behind the camera; Lydia brought the mindset, coaching, and leadership that helped shape their broader vision. Together, they built a membership rooted in practical training, mentorship, and deep creative growth.

From monthly spotlight coaching to peer networking and on-set learning opportunities, their platform blends education with access. It’s not just a course—it’s a community where filmmakers collaborate, hire each other, and refine their craft together.

Since launching their streaming apps across Roku, FireTV, iOS, and Android, Filmmakers Academy has expanded to 96+ countries and grown their membership by 180%. More than anything, they’ve built a trusted space for creators who want to go pro—and stay inspired along the way.

9. Expert consulting & coaching memberships

Not every creator wants to launch a full course or community right out of the gate. Some are sitting on years of expertise—and all they need is a simple, high-impact way to deliver it. That’s where coaching and consulting memberships come in.

These memberships work best when what you’re really selling is access. Personalized strategy. Honest feedback. Clear next steps. When clients are stuck, overwhelmed, or ready to scale, nothing beats hands-on guidance from someone who’s done it before.

How Jade Beason turned her creator knowledge into a premium coaching business

Jade Beason is a business coach and marketing strategist who’s helped thousands of creators grow through her YouTube channel and free resources. But she knew some creators needed more than general advice—they needed clarity, accountability, and someone in their corner.

So she launched VIP coaching packages tailored for creators ready to get serious. These aren’t mass-market programs. They’re limited, high-touch consulting sessions where Jade works one-on-one to uncover roadblocks, map custom strategies, and deliver clear, confident action plans.

The result? Creators leave with direction and Jade builds meaningful relationships, authority, and income without creating an entire course library. It’s low-overhead, high-value, and completely aligned with her expertise. For coaches, consultants, and service-based creators, it’s one of the most effective ways to monetize your brain and build long-term trust.

Ready to launch your own membership?

The most successful memberships don’t try to do everything—they focus on doing one thing really well. Whether it’s helping people stay fit, master a craft, or build a business, the common thread across every example we shared is this: clarity, consistency, and connection.

These 9 ideas aren’t just concepts, they’re working models built by real creators. Some started with a small audience. Others began with nothing more than a strong point of view and a willingness to test. But they all leaned into what they knew best, showed up for their people, and chose a structure that matched their strengths.

Now it’s your turn. Pick one idea. Start simple. Focus on value and community.

And remember, you don’t need a giant launch or a perfect product. You just need a clear reason to serve, and the right platform to help you do it.

👉 Want to see what your membership could look like? Start your free trial with Uscreen and build it your way.