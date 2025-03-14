When they moved to Uscreen, things finally clicked. The migration process from Intelivideo was smooth, even with 500+ videos, and they finally had an all-in-one platform to manage videos, members, and marketing—without the headaches."It was a game-changer," says Erika.

A thriving community experience

One of the biggest changes? Their community started thriving. "The community features are fantastic. Our members can connect with each other, ask questions, and really feel like they're part of something special. It's not just about the workouts; it's about the connection. Uscreen has given us the tools to foster that sense of community, which is so important to us”, says Erika.

Simplified email marketing

Community wasn’t the only thing that got better. Managing emails used to be an unnecessarily lengthy multi-step process—exporting subscriber lists, switching between platforms, and hoping emails didn’t land in spam.

Erika says, “Now, the email marketing is integrated, so we can easily communicate with our members directly through Uscreen. It's saved us so much time and effort. And we know our emails are actually reaching our members, not getting lost in spam folders."

A better live streaming and app experience

Live streaming is simpler, too, allowing them to schedule and host classes across all devices—computer, phone, or TV. And speaking of TV, being able to offer Apple TV and branded mobile apps was a huge win. It gave their audience more ways to watch—on the big screen, just the way Erika and Laura wanted.

Streamlined content organization

Uscreen's content organization tools also made it super easy for Natural Pilates TV to manage their video library, which in turn made their members' video experience way better and encouraged them to explore more content. The built-in calendar helped, too, giving people a clear workout schedule instead of making them dig for classes.

Unlocking new revenue streams with Uscreen

Uscreen didn’t just help with engagement—it helped Natural Pilates TV grow. "It's like the platform itself is working for us, attracting new members and helping us retain them. It's freed us up to focus on what we do best – creating amazing Pilates content and connecting with our community,” says Erika.

Laura and Erika also unlocked new revenue streams. Selling products and merchandise directly through the platform was something they couldn’t do before, and running promotions became much easier. "Coupons used to be a nightmare, but now it’s super simple," Erika says.

More than just a platform—it's a partnership

For Erika and Laura, Uscreen isn't just a platform—it’s a partner in their success. From seamless migration to built-in marketing tools and content organization, everything works together to support their growth.

Story Written by: Aarushi Singh