How Natural Pilates Built a Hybrid Pilates Business
Combining in-studio excellence with digital innovation to reach Pilates enthusiasts from Los Angeles to Australia.
Natural Pilates Key Success Metrics
48.2% MRR growth
Their monthly recurring revenue (MRR)—the predictable income they earn each month—shows an average month-on-month growth of 48.2%, showing strong business growth and better member retention.
21.2% Member growth
Average monthly increase in new members who joined and stayed subscribed to their membership over a specific period shows a healthy 21.2% growth.
4 TV & mobile apps
Natural Pilates TV offers a seamless viewing experience across four apps—available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, and Android TV.
BACKGROUND
Natural Pilates TV’s breakthrough in the digital fitness membership space
When COVID-19 pushed Laura Wilson, Founder of Natural Pilates, to close her Los Angeles Pilates studios temporarily, she pivoted to streaming classes for her local clients. What began as a pandemic solution quickly evolved into Natural Pilates TV, attracting members from Italy to Australia through word of mouth alone. Rather than choosing between digital or in-person offerings, Laura discovered the power of running both in parallel.
Today, Natural Pilates TV boasts 350+ active members, generates over $5,900 in monthly recurring revenue, and has 4 mobile and TV apps–all powered by Uscreen. Laura built a powerful hybrid model: six bustling studios in Los Angeles and New York serve their local community, while their digital platform reaches Pilates enthusiasts worldwide through streaming classes, teacher training, and workshops. The result? A thriving ecosystem where in-person and online experiences strengthen each other.
But scaling Natural Pilates’ digital fitness platform wasn't without challenges. Initial attempts with Vimeo's streaming service proved costly as their membership grew. A switch to the more affordable Intelivideo platform brought its own hurdles – limited features and deteriorating support following an acquisition by Wexer.
CHALLENGES
Platforms with features that hindered growth
Growing their digital fitness membership business wasn’t easy. They cycled through multiple platforms, but each had major issues:
- High Costs: "Vimeo was great for video, but it was just so expensive," explains Erika, Director of Education & Digital Media. As their membership base expanded, the costs associated with hosting their video library on Vimeo became increasingly expensive. This strained their budget and limited their ability to reinvest in other areas of the business, like marketing or content creation.
- Limited Features: Seeking a more affordable alternative, they moved to Intelivideo. While it was cheaper, it lacked essential features and eventually got acquired by Wexer. The takeover came with poor customer support and further limitations, pushing them to explore other platforms.
- Fragmented Workflows: "We tried multiple platforms, but they were missing key features. It felt like we were constantly piecing things together. It was a real headache. We needed a platform that could handle everything – our videos, our members, our marketing – all in one place." Something as basic as sending a newsletter required exporting lists and switching between platforms.
"We kept trying different platforms, but none could do everything we needed in one place," Erika says.
SOLUTION
Seamless migration to a dedicated membership platform
When they moved to Uscreen, things finally clicked. The migration process from Intelivideo was smooth, even with 500+ videos, and they finally had an all-in-one platform to manage videos, members, and marketing—without the headaches."It was a game-changer," says Erika.
A thriving community experience
One of the biggest changes? Their community started thriving. "The community features are fantastic. Our members can connect with each other, ask questions, and really feel like they're part of something special. It's not just about the workouts; it's about the connection. Uscreen has given us the tools to foster that sense of community, which is so important to us”, says Erika.
Simplified email marketing
Community wasn’t the only thing that got better. Managing emails used to be an unnecessarily lengthy multi-step process—exporting subscriber lists, switching between platforms, and hoping emails didn’t land in spam.
Erika says, “Now, the email marketing is integrated, so we can easily communicate with our members directly through Uscreen. It's saved us so much time and effort. And we know our emails are actually reaching our members, not getting lost in spam folders."
A better live streaming and app experience
Live streaming is simpler, too, allowing them to schedule and host classes across all devices—computer, phone, or TV. And speaking of TV, being able to offer Apple TV and branded mobile apps was a huge win. It gave their audience more ways to watch—on the big screen, just the way Erika and Laura wanted.
Streamlined content organization
Uscreen's content organization tools also made it super easy for Natural Pilates TV to manage their video library, which in turn made their members' video experience way better and encouraged them to explore more content. The built-in calendar helped, too, giving people a clear workout schedule instead of making them dig for classes.
Unlocking new revenue streams with Uscreen
Uscreen didn’t just help with engagement—it helped Natural Pilates TV grow. "It's like the platform itself is working for us, attracting new members and helping us retain them. It's freed us up to focus on what we do best – creating amazing Pilates content and connecting with our community,” says Erika.
Laura and Erika also unlocked new revenue streams. Selling products and merchandise directly through the platform was something they couldn’t do before, and running promotions became much easier. "Coupons used to be a nightmare, but now it’s super simple," Erika says.
More than just a platform—it's a partnership
For Erika and Laura, Uscreen isn't just a platform—it’s a partner in their success. From seamless migration to built-in marketing tools and content organization, everything works together to support their growth.
