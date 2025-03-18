Launching a membership can feel daunting, especially for solo creators without technical expertise. Uscreen’s onboarding team walked Natalie through every step, from structuring her membership offerings to setting up pricing and designing her website.

Beyond setup, Uscreen’s support team has remained a reliable partner. Anytime Natalie has a question, she gets quick responses.

Creating a seamless experience with an app-first approach

From day one, Natalie knew she wanted Body by Barre to be more than just a website. She wanted her members to be able to work out anytime, anywhere, whether on their phones, tablet, or TV.

That’s why she launched her own app early on, giving members:

Workouts on demand – No need to log into a browser, just tap and play.

– No need to log into a browser, just tap and play. TV streaming – Workouts are available on Apple TV and Roku, so members can train on a bigger screen.

– Workouts are available on Apple TV and Roku, so members can train on a bigger screen. Reminders & notifications – Push notifications keep members engaged with new workouts and challenges.

"A lot of my members never even used the website. They joined straight from the app. It’s made it so much easier for them to stay on track and stay engaged." For her, launching an app wasn’t about fancy tech—it was about making workouts more accessible.

Building a real community that keeps members accountable

With Uscreen’s community features, Natalie created different discussion spaces—challenges, bonus resources, and general chats—allowing members to connect, stay accountable, and celebrate progress. “Our members are so welcoming. They introduce themselves, share wins, and truly feel part of something special,” says Natalie.

Making fitness feel effortless with structured challenges

One of the biggest hurdles in fitness is staying consistent. Members don’t just need workouts; they need a clear plan to follow. That’s why Natalie built Body by Barre around monthly challenges — structured programs that tell members exactly what to do each day.

The built-in calendar and challenge capabilities made it easy for members to stay on track. Even when there weren’t active challenges, members followed the pre-loaded workout schedules. “The calendar is a real win. Everyone loves it. They just open the app, see what’s scheduled, and get started.”

Keeping members engaged with a personal touch

Natalie isn’t just running a membership—she’s actively listening to her members and making changes based on what they need. Using her engagement and retention data, she can see:

Which workouts are the most popular – So she can create more of what members love.

– So she can create more of what members love. When members start losing interest – So she can check in and re-engage them.

– So she can check in and re-engage them. Why members cancel – So she can send personalized emails with updates that bring them back.

"When someone cancels because there’s not enough content, I let them know about new workouts and challenges. It’s helped me reactivate a lot of members." Beyond analytics, she keeps engagement high with email touchpoints:

Welcome emails – Every new member gets a recipe guide and challenge instructions.

– Every new member gets a recipe guide and challenge instructions. New content alerts – She keeps members excited about upcoming workouts.

– She keeps members excited about upcoming workouts. Win-back emails – If someone cancels, she personally reaches out with updates.

"I always send new members an email welcoming them and giving them access to recipe guides and challenges. It gets them involved right away."

Growing a membership without paid ads

Many fitness memberships rely on expensive marketing to grow. Natalie didn’t. Instead, she built her membership using:

Monthly challenges – Each challenge brought in new members who stayed long-term.

– Each challenge brought in new members who stayed long-term. Social media engagement – Her Instagram and TikTok funneled followers into her membership.

– Her Instagram and TikTok funneled followers into her membership. Word-of-mouth – The strength of her community led to referrals and organic growth.

By keeping her members engaged inside her membership, she created a self-sustaining cycle of growth — no ads required. "It’s like the membership is working for me. I focus on creating great content, and my members keep coming back because they love the experience."

Story Written by: Aarushi Singh