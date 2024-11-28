What is the Best WordPress Video Membership Plugin?

Most people choose to build on WordPress because it’s easy to work with. And if you’re a creator looking for a way to add a video membership to your existing site (opens in new tab) , it’s possible with the right plugin.

This guide explores what features you should look for when plugin shopping and reviews 11 of the top video membership plugins available on WordPress today.

Let’s get started.

The best WordPress video membership plugins at a glance

Platform Best for Basic plan pricing SenseiLMS Creators with small-to-medium communities, already using WooCommerce and focusing on on-demand content. Free account with paid plans starting at $5/mo. LearnPress Creators with small-to-medium businesses, especially beginners looking for a free tool to sell online courses. Free download with Pro bundle annual license cost of $710. WP Video Memberships plugin Creators of all sizes focusing heavily on video memberships, especially those delivering on-demand and gated entertainment content. Starting at $22/mo. TutorLMS Creators with medium-to-large communities, especially those selling video courses and needing robust LMS tools. Starting at $199/yr. MemberPress Larger businesses or experienced creators managing complex video membership structures. Starting at $359/yr. Paid Memberships Pro (opens in new tab) Creators with medium-to-large communities who want granular control over video content access. Free plan with paid plans starting at $347/yr. aMemberPro Large businesses or tech-savvy creators who need deep customization for their video membership sites. Starting at $149 for a lifetime license. LearnDash Creators with medium-to-large communities focusing on creating structured video-based courses. Starting at $199/yr for plugin and $25/mo for cloud option. Masteriyo Creators with small communities or those new to video membership, focusing on simplicity. Free plan with paid plans starting at $149/yr. LifterLMS Creators with medium-to large communities with plans to grow their video membership platform. Free plan with paid plans starting at $299/yr. ProfilePress Businesses and creators looking to create video memberships with WordPress Starting at $129/yr.

The 8 must-have features to look for in a WordPress video membership plugin

Beyond video, what other features should your WordPress membership plugin include? Here’s a list of eight features that will make your membership site stand out from the competition:

Manage members : The ability to control key aspects of the membership experience, including adding and removing members, and managing membership levels.

: The ability to control key aspects of the membership experience, including adding and removing members, and managing membership levels. Accept payments : Receive payments safely and securely using established payment providers.

: Receive payments safely and securely using established payment providers. Create subscriptions and one-time purchases : Offer different membership options with the ability to promote trials.

: Offer different membership options with the ability to promote trials. Protect your content : Prevent content from being copied and distributed illegally.

: Prevent content from being copied and distributed illegally. Host live events : Create live streams without complex technical integrations or persistent video and audio quality bugs.

: Create live streams without complex technical integrations or persistent video and audio quality bugs. Build a community : Create a safe space for your members to connect and pursue their goals.

: Create a safe space for your members to connect and pursue their goals. Track analytics and performance : Gather data and reports on your video membership business’ (opens in new tab) milestones to enhance content and your member experiences.

: Gather data and reports on your video membership business’ milestones to enhance content and your member experiences. Safe, reliable and secure hosting: Most plugins offer hosting, especially for large-scale websites. The best solutions offer protection from cyber-attacks and come with high uptime.

Comparing the top WordPress video membership plugins

SenseiLMS

Best for: Creators with small to medium-sized communities already using WooCommerce and focusing on on-demand content.

Why choose this SenseiLMS?

SenseiLMS is a course plugin and ideal for those already familiar with WooCommerce, offering deep integration with the popular eCommerce plugin.

It’s perfect for delivering on-demand video content within a learning management system and its WooCommerce integration makes it easy to monetize your content.

It also comes with student management features that allow you to reset progress, add or remove a student to a course, invite guest users, create cohorts and offer scheduled access. If you’re looking for a SCORM-compliant tool, Experience API for SenseiLMS is available.

Key Features:

WooCommerce integration.

Supports quizzes and grading.

Video embedding in lessons.

Live video with 3rd-party apps.

Drip content.

Student management.

Pros:

✅ Great for selling courses.

✅ Simple interface.

✅ Solid WooCommerce integration.

✅ SCORM-compliant with Experience API for SenseiLMS.

Con:

❌ No content protection.

❌ No community features.

Pricing:

SenseiLMS offers three plans which are billed annually:

Free : Suited to new creators on budget. Access an open-source option with community support that includes unlimited courses, a certificate builder, basic quizzes, and distraction-free learning mode.

: Suited to new creators on budget. Access an open-source option with community support that includes unlimited courses, a certificate builder, basic quizzes, and distraction-free learning mode. Interactive Blocks : $5/mo ($60/yr) — An affordable entry-level option that lets you use Interactive blocks in WordPress posts and pages, create interactive videos, flashcards, image hotspots, accordions, and task lists.

: $5/mo ($60/yr) — An affordable entry-level option that lets you use Interactive blocks in WordPress posts and pages, create interactive videos, flashcards, image hotspots, accordions, and task lists. Sensei Pro: $15/mo ($179/yr) — Ideal for established creators with courses. Sell courses, create advanced quizzes, interactive lessons and videos, and manage group cohorts.

Is SenseiLMS right for you?

SenseiLMS is ideal for new and established course creators. With unlimited courses and students, a certificate creator, and learning aids like quizzes and assignments, it offers a well-rounded feature set.

It’s also affordably priced. The Pro-level plan costs $179 and it’s packed with all you’ll need to launch and manage your new video course. Like other WordPress membership plugins on our list, content protection is missing. This may not be a big deal because you can purchase another plugin to do the job if you’re comfortable spending extra.

LearnPress

Best for: Creators with small to medium-sized businesses, especially beginners looking for a free tool to build video courses.

Why choose this LearnPress?

LearnPress is a flexible and free course builder plugin that supports video content. It’s ideal for users who need extensive LMS features for on-demand video. LearnPress comes with over 40 add-ons that support instructors, educators, trainers, teachers, professors, and coaches.

You’ll be able to manage every aspect of your course with ease, including the creation of drip content, student memberships, and use BuddyPress to allow communication between members.

Key Features:

Drag-and-drop course builder.

Quiz and assignment support with the option to include pass grades.

Content dripping (via add-ons).

Supports multimedia lessons.

Student management functionality.

Course manager.

Communicate with students using BuddyPress integration.

Supports all popular payment gateways supported by WooCommerce.

Pros:

✅ Free core features.

✅ Many add-ons.

✅ User-friendly.

Cons:

❌ Add-ons required for advanced features.

❌ Lacks native live video support.

Pricing:

LearnPress provides two plans:

Free plan with paid add-ons : Ideal for new creators launching their first video membership.

: Ideal for new creators launching their first video membership. Pro license: $710/yr — Best for established creators. Includes 25 add-ons which include payment gateway integrations, co-instructor features, drip-feed content capabilities, commission calculators for instructors who refer students, and more.

Is LearnPress right for you?

If you’re looking for a quick way to launch your course, LearnPress’ free plugin comes with a set of basic features that you can use. Coupled with ThimPress’ start theme, you’ll be on your way to building your first membership site in no time.

But don’t expect to launch a premium-looking site with a course to boot. For that, you’ll need to commit to an add-on that can be purchased separately, or the Pro license at $710/yr, a price tag that many might find expensive.

While not an unusual pricing methodology, it puts much of the functionality you’d want out of reach. Add-ons are priced between $19 to $39 and can get expensive as you add more to your site.

WP Video Memberships plugin

Best for: Creators of all sizes focusing heavily on video memberships, especially those delivering on-demand and gated entertainment content.

Why choose this WP Video Memberships plugin?

WP Video Memberships is a specialized plugin, designed specifically for video membership sites. You can add series and seasons, offer video rentals and subscriptions, and one-time purchases.

Like today’s top streaming platforms, ‘continue watching’ and video playlists are available too, making this a feature-rich streaming plugin for entertainment content creators.

Key Features:

Supports multiple membership levels.

Video rentals, series and seasons.

Pay-per-view and subscription options.

Integration with major payment gateways.

Create a playlist of video content to watch later.

Support Stripe, PayPal and Crypto payments.

Video reviews.

Continue watching.

Coupon codes.

Pros:

✅ Video-focused features.

✅ Subscription-based content.

Cons:

❌ Limited to video-specific memberships.

❌ Customization is somewhat restricted.

❌ No content protection.

❌ No community features.

Pricing:

WP Video Memberships plugin offers a single plan at $29.95 CAD/mo. It’s a good fit for new video membership website creators looking for all they need to launch and serve a growing audience.

Is WP Video Memberships Plugin right for you?

If you’re after a WordPress membership plugin that’s capable of transforming your WordPress site into a complete membership platform, this could be the tool for you.

The ability to offer rentals, series, and subscriptions, ‘continue watching’ and ‘watch later’ playlists, make WP Memberships Plugin as versatile as they come.

The only shortcoming we found was the lack of content protection. Piracy aside, it’s also one of the most affordable options available today.

TutorLMS

Best for: Creators with medium to large communities, especially those selling video courses and needing robust LMS tools.

Why choose this TutorLMS?

TutorLMS comes with rich video integration and it’s a smart choice for creators who need a balance of video and interactive learning tools. Its clean interface is easy to navigate, making your content and the learning experience the center of attention.

TutorLMS membership features include community and employee training, so it can be used to tackle any form of learning requirement you throw at it. You can also roll out quizzes, assignments, and grade students.

Building a community around learning experiences is a powerful way to drive student engagement (opens in new tab) . TutorLMS comes with community functionality built-in, which is a major win. Most plugins require add-ons or integrations with other plugins. And if you know much about WordPress sites, the more you add to them, the heavier they get which negatively impacts the overall speed.

Key Features:

Supports on-demand video lessons.

Quiz, assignments, and grading.

Drip content.

Paid memberships and course bundles.

Community.

Live streaming via YouTube.

Content protection.

Pros:

✅ Beautiful front-end design.

✅ Rich content delivery features.

✅ Powerful reporting tools.

Con:

❌ Limited customization.

Pricing:

TutorLMS offers three plans:

Individual : $199/yr — Ideal for creators with one website. Includes all pro add-ons, unlimited courses and users, priority support and one year of free updates.

: $199/yr — Ideal for creators with one website. Includes all pro add-ons, unlimited courses and users, priority support and one year of free updates. Business : $399/yr — Best for creators with several brands or websites. Includes everything on the Individual plan with cover for up to 10 websites.

: $399/yr — Best for creators with several brands or websites. Includes everything on the Individual plan with cover for up to 10 websites. Agency: $799/yr — Suited to creators or agencies with multiple or a growing list of brands. Includes everything on the Business plan with unlimited website cover.

Is TutorLMS right for you?

TutorLMS offers one of the more balanced solutions for video membership sites. Its course builder, membership and course bundles, and community functionality come together to give creators an edge in a competitive online learning space.

Priced annually, it is still affordable and you get a fair amount of value. Something we struggled to find was complete documentation on customization capabilities.

Most plugins rely on the WordPress themes and page builders they integrate with for color and design customization. We hope this is true for TutorLMS but it appears this could be an area where TuturLMS may not excel.

MemberPress

Best for: Larger businesses or experienced creators managing complex video membership structures.

Why choose this MemberPress? MemberPress easily makes the list of the best WordPress membership plugins available today. From course creation and gating video content, to offering complex subscription models, drip content, member-only dashboards, digital downloads, and a coaching platform, Memberpress is a powerhouse of functionality.

If you’re looking for a more unique way to sell your courses, you’ll appreciate MemberPress’ customization capabilities. You can customize checkout procedures, something not easily done without developer skills on hand. And with slicker checkouts, you’re likely able to convert more visitors into paying customers.

Key Features:

Advanced membership controls.

Course creator.

Drip content.

Subscriptions.

Customizable checkout.

Members-only dashboard.

Gated video content.

Community features.

Digital downloads.

Integrations with several apps including Zapier.

Coaching platform.

Pros:

✅ Highly flexible for various business models.

✅ Powerful integrations.

✅ Supports video hosting and protection.

Cons:

❌ Steep learning curve for beginners.

❌ Higher cost for advanced features.

Pricing:

MemberPress offers three plans:

Basic : $359/yr — Designed for creators starting out with a single website. Includes unlimited courses, lessons, and memberships. Drip content, a drag-and-drop curriculum builder, email automation, content protection, and many other features are available.

: $359/yr — Designed for creators starting out with a single website. Includes unlimited courses, lessons, and memberships. Drip content, a drag-and-drop curriculum builder, email automation, content protection, and many other features are available. Plus : $599/yr — Best for creators ready to launch their second video membership site. Includes everything from the Basic plan, with forum and community add-ons, advanced customization and priority support.

: $599/yr — Best for creators ready to launch their second video membership site. Includes everything from the Basic plan, with forum and community add-ons, advanced customization and priority support. Pro: $799/yr — Ideal for creators with up to three sites. Includes all Plus features and the option to sell corporate accounts, gift memberships, create offer bumps, and premium support.

Is MemberPress right for you?

MemberPress is the quintessential tool for creators with advanced WordPress skills and platform requirements. Its breadth of features makes it possible to create different learning experiences, from drip-fed courses, to coaching.

As attractive as MemberPress’ advanced features are, they may prove too complex for those not familiar with the WordPress editor. Pricing may also be an issue for creators on a budget.

Paid Memberships Pro

Best for: Creators with medium-sized to large communities who want granular control over video content access.

Why choose this Paid Memberships Pro?

Known for its flexibility, Paid Memberships Pro is excellent for creators who want advanced levels of content control. In just a few clicks, you’re able to restrict access to videos at different membership levels.

Paid Memberships Pro also does something you may not have seen advertised by any other video membership plugin for WordPress. It offers content personalization, letting you create more intimate learning experiences for students.

And when it comes to monetization, you can have your pick from up to five options to drive revenue, including trials, gifts, and donations.

Key Features:

Membership tiers and level controls for members-only content.

Bulk member management.

Drip content.

Video and content restriction by user role.

Supports multiple payment gateways.

Content personalization.

Member directories and profiles.

Email communication.

Trial, discount, gift, donation, variable pricing, and invite functionality.

Sales, revenue, and member reporting.

Pros:

✅ Free core version.

✅ Flexible content access rules.

✅ Active development community.

Cons:

❌ Premium features locked behind paid version.

❌ Requires third-party integrations for video.

❌ No community features.

Is Paid Memberships Pro right for you?

Paid Memberships Pro does a great job of placing more control in your hands with member-level management, content personalization, and built-in email communication capabilities. And as monetization goes, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a membership plugin with as many options as this.

What many may find less appealing is its pricing. It may be out of reach for new creators on a budget. It also lacks a native video feature and community functionality, both of which are important in managing content and keeping members engaged.

Pricing:

Paid Memberships Pro offers four plans:

Free : A good fit for new creators or those testing out the plugin. Includes 29 free add-ons.

: A good fit for new creators or those testing out the plugin. Includes 29 free add-ons. Standard : $347/yr — Suited to beginners. Includes everything on the Free plan. Supports one website, includes affiliate tracking, protection for custom post types, membership cards, and free automatic updates.

: $347/yr — Suited to beginners. Includes everything on the Free plan. Supports one website, includes affiliate tracking, protection for custom post types, membership cards, and free automatic updates. Plus : $597/yr — Ideal for creators with two video membership websites. Includes everything on the Standard plan with the option to accept donations, create invite-only memberships, a member directory with user profiles, tier membership plans, prorated pricing, drip content, and more.

: $597/yr — Ideal for creators with two video membership websites. Includes everything on the Standard plan with the option to accept donations, create invite-only memberships, a member directory with user profiles, tier membership plans, prorated pricing, drip content, and more. Enterprise: $5,000+ — Designed for businesses with large-scale membership sites. Includes everything from the Plus plan with support for 50+ websites, development consulting, performance scaling, onsite visits, and premium hosting.

aMemberPro

Best for: Large businesses or tech-savvy creators who need deep customization for their video membership sites.

Why choose this aMemberPro?

aMember Pro is a powerful membership platform for creators who need full control over memberships, billing, and video access. Unlike most plugins that are LMS-centric, this one can be used to sell videos with or without course elements.

It also integrates with 270 add-ons and comes with email management to help you engage with your audience, and access controls to protect content.

aMember positions itself as a good choice for small websites, but it’s more powerful than it lets on. According to documentation, it is possible to easily handle up to 300K paying members on one site.

Key Features:

Supports multiple content types, including video.

Full-featured membership management.

Payment gateway support.

Integrates with 270 add-ons.

Content dripping and gated content.

Mailing list management.

Advanced reporting capabilities.

Membership-only area.

Pros:

✅ Highly customizable.

✅ Powerful access control features.

✅ Comprehensive payment and billing system.

Con:

❌ Feature-rich and potentially a complex tool for beginners.

❌ No community features.

Pricing:

aMemberPro offers three lifetime licenses that are purchased for a one-time free:

Single : $149 — Suited to new creators with a single website. Includes 6 months of updates and basic support.

: $149 — Suited to new creators with a single website. Includes 6 months of updates and basic support. Professional : $399 — Best for creators scaling. Includes 5 public installations, 6 months of updates and basic support.

: $399 — Best for creators scaling. Includes 5 public installations, 6 months of updates and basic support. Enterprise: Customer pricing. Best for businesses and creators looking for advanced customization and unlimited installations with VIP support.

Is aMemberPro right for you?

If you like the idea of purchasing your software once, then investing in aMemberPro is a good deal. Feature-wise, it has all you need to start and manage a course membership with video and other forms of content.

Its customizability is a plus too, giving you the freedom to channel your brand’s look and feel into your site.

aMemberPro may suffer from feature overload, though. Too much, including 270 add-ons, could overwhelm new creators or the less technical and extend the time it takes to launch a course.

LearnDash

Best for: Creators with medium to large communities focusing on creating structured video-based courses.

Why choose this LearnDash?

LearnDash is one of the most popular membership plugins available. Its long list of features may seem overwhelming for beginners or anyone with limited exposure to WordPress, however, it’s worth investing time and energy to get to know this plugin.

LearnDash is an industry leader because it comes with all you’ll need to build complete courses with a customized look and feel. From approving submissions to awarding points, gamifying course content, and building your course with your favorite page builder, LearnDash is a hard-to-beat option.

Key Features:

Drag-and-drop course builder with course cloning.

AI course outline builder.

Video progression tracking.

Drip content.

Course dashboard.

Blended learning (create virtual and in-person course experiences)

Quiz, assignments, and course progression.

Membership subscriptions and one-time purchases.

Supports gated and paid content.

Built-in payment gateways with WooCommerce integration and support for Stripe.

Reporting tools.

Pros:

✅ Feature-rich.

✅ Advanced course creation tools.

✅ Scalable for larger operations

✅ Community features.

Cons:

❌ Many features create a higher learning curve.

❌ Expensive for new creators and those with small communities and tight budgets.

Pricing:

LearnDash is available for an annual fee or monthly subscription. Here’s a breakdown of both options:

LearnDash LMS : $199/yr — Ideal for DIY creators with the skills to set up WordPress and the plugin. Includes a drag-and-drop course builder, AI course outline and quiz builder, assignment management, team collaboration, the ability to sell course subscriptions, memberships, bundles, and one-time purchases, and more.

: $199/yr — Ideal for DIY creators with the skills to set up WordPress and the plugin. Includes a drag-and-drop course builder, AI course outline and quiz builder, assignment management, team collaboration, the ability to sell course subscriptions, memberships, bundles, and one-time purchases, and more. LearnDash Cloud: Best for creators looking for a turnkey solution. Starts at $29/mo — Starter ($29/mo), Growth ($49/mo), and Pro ($99/mo) options are available. Includes everything from LearnDash LMS in a hosted cloud environment without the setup requirement.

LearnDash also offers add-ons with pricing that ranges from $49/yr to $99/yr. Add-ons include Group Management, Instructor, Gradebook, Notes, Group Registration, Ratings, Reviews & Feedback, and Propanel 3.0.

Add-on bundles are available too with pricing starting at $249/yr.

Is LearnDash right for you?

LearnDash’s comprehensive feature set makes it a top choice for building your video membership course. And with the option of going cloud available, it’s easier for creators on a budget to take the leap and tap into all that the plugin has to offer.

But what makes LearnDash a catch could also be what prevents beginners and less technical creators from getting started. A long feature list and finding one’s feet in WordPress requires hours of study. Add this to the time it takes to create a course and the entire undertaking may feel almost insurmountable.

Masteriyo

Best for: Creators with small communities or those new to video membership, focusing on simplicity.

Why choose this Masteriyo?

Masteriyo offers a streamlined LMS solution with built-in video support, designed for creators looking for simplicity and ease of use. Speed and efficiency are major benefits Masteriyo touts, and according to their site, you’re able to build a course in 10 minutes. This is possible with the help of the setup wizard and Easy Course Builder — a drag-and-drop tool.

Like most plugins, you can create quizzes and assignments, and issue certificates. Masteriyo also integrates with WooCommerce so finding and connecting the best payment gateway for your creator business should be a breeze.

Key Features:

Drag-and-drop builder for course content.

Video lessons and quizzes.

Live streaming.

Certificate builder.

Built-in order system for selling courses.

Drip content.

WooCommerce integration with support for many payment gateways.

Downloadable content.

Self-hosted videos and Vimeo videos.

Pros:

✅ Easy to set up and use.

✅ Clean, intuitive design

✅ Content protection.

✅ Over 31 Integrations including Zapier.

Cons:

❌ Lacks advanced features without add-ons.

❌ No community features.

Pricing:

Masteriyo offers four plans:

Free : Ideal for new creators launching their first video membership website. Comes with all you need to get started, including community functionality, lessons, quizzes, a drag-and-drop course builder, a built-in order system, and support for PayPal.

: Ideal for new creators launching their first video membership website. Comes with all you need to get started, including community functionality, lessons, quizzes, a drag-and-drop course builder, a built-in order system, and support for PayPal. Starter : $149/yr — Best for new and established creators with one website. Includes everything from the Free plan with course previews, support for Elementor (WordPress theme), bulk student management features, course and content protection, assignments, and more.

: $149/yr — Best for new and established creators with one website. Includes everything from the Free plan with course previews, support for Elementor (WordPress theme), bulk student management features, course and content protection, assignments, and more. Growth : $299/yr — Suited to creators with more than one brand and website. Includes all features from the Growth plan with the option of support for unlimited websites.

: $299/yr — Suited to creators with more than one brand and website. Includes all features from the Growth plan with the option of support for unlimited websites. Themegrill Agency: $499/y — Designed for agencies and comes with Everest Forms, User Registration, BlockArt, other add-ons, and VIP support.

Is Masteriyo right for you?

Masteriyo is a good choice for course creators looking for a clean and easy-to-use tool to build on. Features like a drag-and-drop course builder with content protection, live-streaming, quizzes, assignments, and certificates make it a well-rounded solution.

What most may find missing is a community component. Today, community-based courses prove more sustainable than those without communities. While Masteriyo comes with a collection of add-ons, it doesn’t yet support a community offering.

LifterLMS

Best for: Creators with medium to large communities with plans to grow their video membership platform.

Why choose this LifterLMS?

LifterLMS is known for its flexibility and scalability, making it ideal for creators who want to build extensive video course platforms (opens in new tab) .

Features like ‘prerequisites’ help create structured learning experiences supported just as well by a student dashboard where learners can track their progress.

Most plugins don’t promote the idea of downloadable lessons like LifterLMS does. These are available in various formats, like PDFs or audio files. LifterLMS also protects your content and provides restricted access.

Key Features:

Advanced course and membership options.

Design, e-commerce, email marketing, and CRM add-ons.

Course cohort support and course tracks.

Course reviews.

Drip content.

Multiple instructors.

Lesson downloads.

Note taking.

Powerful integrations.

Community features.

Multi-tier membership support.

Content protection.

Unlimited members.

Pros:

✅ Flexible and scalable.

✅ Community support with weekly masterminds and a private Facebook Group.

✅ Community features.

Cons:

❌ Add-ons are accessible only through upgrades and are not sold separately.

❌ May require premium themes for the best design

Pricing:

Core Plugin : Free and a good fit for new creators launching their first video membership website. Includes the complete LMS plugin with unlimited courses, memberships, and student and teacher support.

: Free and a good fit for new creators launching their first video membership website. Includes the complete LMS plugin with unlimited courses, memberships, and student and teacher support. Earth Bundle : $299/yr — Best for new and established creators with one website. Includes all Free plan features and e-commerce add-ons for Paypal, Stripe, and WooCommerce.

: $299/yr — Best for new and established creators with one website. Includes all Free plan features and e-commerce add-ons for Paypal, Stripe, and WooCommerce. Universe Bundle : $499/yr — Ideal for creators with growing brands. Includes everything from the Earth Bundles and supports up to five active websites and two users with email marketing, form, and design add-ons.

: $499/yr — Ideal for creators with growing brands. Includes everything from the Earth Bundles and supports up to five active websites and two users with email marketing, form, and design add-ons. Infinity Bundle: $1499/yr — Suited to creators with large and growing businesses. Includes all Infinity Bundle features with support for unlimited websites and advanced add-ons, like custom fields, course cohorts, PDFs, private areas, and more.

Is LifterLMS right for you?

LifterLMS is packed with essential features that course creators need to go live. It’s flexible and scalable, making it possible to grow your business with little interruption. LifterLMS may not be for you if you want just a little more functionality without a higher price tag if you’re starting out.

While the Earth Bundle will help you start selling, features like email marketing and the opportunity to customize your course may become important. Regrettably, you can’t buy these as add-ons and would have to pay more for these through an upgrade.

ProfilePress

Best for: Businesses and creators looking to create video memberships with WordPress.

Why choose ProfilePress?

ProfilePress (opens in new tab) is a user-friendly membership plugin that helps you create membership websites with WordPress and restrict access to your content, including videos and courses.

With ProfilePress, you can monetize your website through paywalling premium content, selling subscriptions, and digital products (opens in new tab) .

Key Features:

Full-featured membership management

Various membership and subscription plans available

Charge one-time and recurring payments

Paywall and gated content support

Create custom login and registration forms

Email marketing and CRM integrations

Built-in user profile and member directory

Email notifications

Works with major payment gateways (Stripe, PayPal, etc.)

Pros:

✅ Easy to set up and user-friendly ✅ Community features ✅ Powerful content protection features.

Cons:

❌ No native live video support. ❌ Some advanced features require higher plans

Pricing:

ProfilePress offers three main plans:

Standard: $129/yr — Perfect for small creators and businesses launching a single membership site.

$129/yr — Perfect for small creators and businesses launching a single membership site. Plus: $299/yr — Ideal for growing businesses in need of control and integrations with platforms and plugins they already use.

$299/yr — Ideal for growing businesses in need of control and integrations with platforms and plugins they already use. Agency: $599/yr — Best for agencies or teams managing multiple sites.

Is ProfilePress right for you?

ProfilePress is the perfect solution for anyone who wants a simple way to manage memberships and subscriptions in WordPress. It’s ideal if you want to sell digital content, restrict access, or build a community website.

While ProfilePress features are appealing, they might be too complicated for users unfamiliar with the WordPress editor.

If you want more from your video membership site…

There’s a broad range of WordPress video membership plugins and like most solutions, there’s something for everyone. If you’re set on sticking to WordPress, you have a clear picture of what’s out there and how each plugin will support your goals.

But what if you’re looking for a little more? Something that isn’t WordPress-based and comes with more support, features and functionality? How about apps for mobile devices and TVs?

That’s where Uscreen shines…

Uscreen

Best for: Video-focused membership site owners.

Why choose Uscreen?

Uscreen is an all-in-one membership platform built for video creators. We’ve helped creators earn $150+ million each year!

With Uscreen, you can easily create a paid membership site that supports on-demand video, a customizable library, live streaming, and a dedicated community space. By the time you’re set-up, you’ll have your own Netflix-style membership product that will keep members hooked.

Creators have used Uscreen to build online courses and memberships around fitness, yoga, entertainment, lifestyle, and faith-based content.

Better still, it supports a wide range of monetization options including subscriptions, pay-per-view, and one-time purchases to make sure every piece of content earns you money.

And if you’re looking to level up your membership in the long term, Uscreen offers branded membership apps so members can stream your video content from their favorite devices, like their phone or on their Smart TV.

Why customers choose Uscreen

Customers choose Uscreen for a whole host of reasons. Like BRH Team and their appreciation for how professional the Uscreen platform looks and how easy it is to use.

Or Tiffany Hansen from TiffanyCrochets.com who loves hosting live streams conveniently on her site, and has built a community that feels seen and heard. The best part? All of this happens on her site. She no longer has to send people away to another platform.

Migration support

Wondering how we handle migrations? We’ve worked with many customers who have transitioned from different membership site platforms (opens in new tab) to Uscreen.

Fun fact: moving to Uscreen has seen some customers grow their businesses exponentially. Filmmakers Academy has grown by 180% since migrating (opens in new tab) .

Migrations include moving your data (customer information and content) from your platform to Uscreen. We know how this can seem overwhelming and offer support along the way.

Uscreen’s key features:

Uscreen pros:

✅ Sell one-off content or paid member subscriptions.

✅ Built-in community space and marketing features.

✅ Powerful video CMS (opens in new tab) system.

system. ✅ Customize your own private membership site.

✅ Mix and match with live-streaming and on-demand hosting.

✅ Integration with existing payment and subscription management tools.

✅ 24/7 creator support (opens in new tab) for you and your online community.

Uscreen cons:

❌ No assessment, progress tracking, and certification features.

❌ No standalone video hosting.

❌ Unable to embed videos to your WordPress website.

Uscreen pricing

Uscreen offers three plans:

Growth : $149/mo + $1.99 per paid member/mo — For creators growing a small video membership online.

: $149/mo + $1.99 per paid member/mo — For creators growing a small video membership online. Pro : $499/mo + $1.49 per paid member/mo – Ideal for serious creators growing a robust community on mobile and web.

: $499/mo + $1.49 per paid member/mo – Ideal for serious creators growing a robust community on mobile and web. Plus: Custom pricing — Best for established creators needing full brand control on all devices.

Is Uscreen right for you?

Uscreen is a video-first platform. It’s ideal for creators building communities (opens in new tab) around their brands and it’s also versatile enough to double as a course platform with limited functionality.

Its monetization features help creators earn in various ways, including the option to accept recurring payments, and its turn-key membership website builder (opens in new tab) makes it easy to get your website up and running in no time.

But if you’re looking for a video platform with strong LMS capabilities, Uscreen isn’t the right fit. Pricing may also be a little out of reach for new creators or those on a budget.

Wrapping up

Building a WordPress membership site is possible. But before you settle on just any plugin, be sure your choice can support your business goals. Features like community and reporting are often neglected, both of which have a considerable impact on your success. Use this guide to find the best membership plugin for your website. And if WordPress isn’t where you see your business growing, sign up for your free trial with Uscreen (opens in new tab) and experience what running your video membership site could look and feel like with us.