“You need a lead magnet for your membership!”

If you’ve spent any time trying to grow your membership business (opens in new tab) , you’ve heard this advice thrown around. And sure, giving away free content (opens in new tab) sounds simple enough…

But you’re already creating content for your membership, engaging with your community, and trying to run a business. The last thing you need is another complicated marketing task that might not even work.

That’s why I’m about to show you 5 lead magnet strategies that are working right now for successful membership owners – and they’re designed to use the skills and content you already have.

The #1 mistake most membership owners make with lead magnets

Before we dive into those strategies, there’s something important you need to know: your lead magnet should NOT appeal to everyone.

Here’s what typically happens: You launch a broadly appealing freebie, and your email list explodes. You’re getting hundreds of downloads and tons of signups. Your analytics look amazing!

Until you check how many of those people actually become paying members and … Nothing.

At first glance, you might wonder if your lead magnet just kind of sucks. But if people seem to be getting value from it with no follow-through, then you’ve attracted ‘freebie chasers’ – people who hop from one free download to the next, never intending to buy anything.

The solution is a tailored lead magnet that specifically attracts your ideal members. Let me show you how to do that with our first strategy.

Or, watch it in video form below:

1. The high-intent livestream filter

I experienced this strategy firsthand recently.

Picture this: I’m mindlessly scrolling through Instagram when I see a Reel from speaking coach Vinh Giang. He’s offering a free live stream on becoming a better speaker.

I want to be a better speaker so I can make better videos for you, so I signed up right away.

During the live stream, Vinh taught three frameworks for speaking confidently when you’re put on the spot. The content was great, but the genius part is what it required from me:

I had to show up at a specific time, on a specific day.

And that’s exactly what Vinh wanted. By asking people to make room in their schedule for a live event, he was naturally filtering for serious students.

Because if someone takes time out of their busy schedule to attend a live stream, they’re likely more willing to invest in longer-term coaching programs too.

That’s what I mean when I say your lead magnets shouldn’t appeal to everyone. Whether it’s by time, topic, or format, it’s actually a good thing to have a little bit of friction.

Live streaming (opens in new tab) has benefits beyond acting as an intent filter too:

Your audience feels the energy of experiencing something with other people

It feels different to watch a stream and chat with people in the comments versus watching a replay alone

It’s a great option if your membership has a community (opens in new tab) element, as live chat during streams is a sample of the community spirit they could find inside

I can guess what some of you are thinking: “That sounds great, but I don’t want to be tied to a live schedule.”

Or maybe you’re looking for something more automated – a lead magnet that works while you sleep. That brings us to our next strategy.

2. The single video success formula

Taking one video from inside your membership (opens in new tab) and giving it away for free sounds basic, right? But here’s where most people go wrong…

They either give away content that’s too basic or try to cram their entire curriculum into one video. So your leads are either bored or overwhelmed.

Instead, choose a video that teaches one complete concept – something your ideal member needs to know, but isn’t the only thing they need to know.

Let me give you an example:

Say you teach pottery. You might give away your “How to Center Clay on the Wheel” video. It’s a crucial skill that gives your audience a quick win – but it’s just the first step in a longer journey.

After they master step one, they’ll naturally wonder, “Okay, what’s next?”

This strategy is especially powerful for video memberships because your lead magnet perfectly matches your paid content format.

Your audience gets to experience your teaching style and your video quality so they can make a better decision about whether your membership is right for them.

And if you’re using Uscreen, this gets even easier. The giveaway funnel tool lets you set this up in minutes. Your leads get instant access to your chosen video through your actual membership platform – no clunky delivery systems required.

But something is missing from both strategies we’ve covered so far. Whether it’s a live stream or a single video, they’re both one-and-done experiences.

What if you could create a lead magnet that builds a stronger connection with your audience day after day?

3. The mini email course experience

Imagine turning one piece of valuable content into a multi-day experience that transforms casual subscribers into eager members. That’s exactly what creator business educator Jay Clouse (opens in new tab) did.

Jay offers what he calls a “Professional Creator Crash Course” – a free email series teaching people how to earn a living as a creator. But the genius isn’t just in the content he shares.

Jay understood something crucial about his ideal members: They need to develop the habit of treating their creative work like a business.

So while each email delivers actionable tips, the daily format does something even more valuable – it trains his subscribers to set aside time each day to work on their business and to open every email he sends their way.

As a result, by the end of the email course, his subscribers are genuinely excited to see his name in their inbox.

(And yeah, I have to acknowledge that it’s also because he’s a great writer who’s proven he can teach well in that format.)

Here’s exactly how to create your own mini email course:

Start with the question your beginners ask most often. That’s your topic. Don’t get intimidated thinking each email needs to be a lengthy masterpiece. Shorter is often better. Break your answer into 5 to 7 bite-sized pieces. Each one should give your reader a quick win they can achieve in 15 minutes or less.

💡Pro tip: You don’t need to create all new content. Try taking a 2-minute clip of a popular video and build an email around it, break a blog post into segments, or even record quick selfie videos – sometimes these perform better than polished content because they feel more personal.

The structure is simple:

Day 1: Hook them with an immediate win

Days 2-4: Build on that success with short, actionable tips

Day 5: Deliver your biggest value bomb

The catch with this strategy: Your ideal members should be the type of people who check their inbox daily.

If that doesn’t sound like your audience, don’t worry. I’ve got something even better for you – a lead magnet that almost guarantees engagement.

4. Challenges that drive engagement

Even if you offer one video or a worksheet, there’s no guarantee that your leads who have downloaded it will ever open it again – and engaging with your content is how they become interested in joining your membership.

That’s exactly why challenges are lead magnet idea number 4. They tap into a competitive spirit and desire for achievement. The built-in gamification helps people reach their small win more easily.

For example, Leigh Linton (opens in new tab) is a fitness coach who offers a free 5-day ab challenge to her Instagram audience. The short timeframe makes it easy to commit to, while getting her audience used to including her content in their day.

But challenges aren’t just for fitness. They work in any niche where people want to build new habits or skills.

Sober October is a pretty popular example. But you could also host:

A “1 week of journaling” challenge

“5 days of garden planning”

Or any short-term commitment that aligns with your membership’s focus

Challenges also give you incredible flexibility in delivery methods. You might use:

Daily videos with specific tasks

A downloadable calendar

A hashtag to use daily for accountability

Or combine all three for maximum impact

With Uscreen, running challenges becomes even simpler. The community challenges (opens in new tab) feature guides participants through video collections day by day, with built-in progress tracking to maintain momentum.

Speaking of giving members a complete experience, let me show you our fifth and final strategy.

5. The freemium gateway

This method turns casual browsers into eager members by giving them VIP access to your world – also known as the freemium model.

Filmmaker’s Academy (opens in new tab) does this brilliantly. After offering great educational content on Instagram and YouTube, they invite their audience to sign up for an account for some free content.

As they explain:

Hopefully, they’ll start with maybe FA Essentials, which is our free bundle that has a set number of videos that also gives them access to the community to just see what the community’s like, but also they can see all of the new content that’s coming out. Filmmaker’s Academy

They’ve found that getting people into their app, even for free content, helps build the habit of turning to their platform as a resource.

This strategy is particularly powerful for three reasons:

Your leads get to explore your membership platform (opens in new tab) and get comfortable with how it works. They’ve already created an account, which removes a huge barrier to becoming a paying member. When they’re ready to upgrade, there’s no lengthy sign-up process – they just need to enter their payment info. While they’re on your platform or app (opens in new tab) , your full catalog of amazing content is right there, tempting them to upgrade.

Which lead magnet is right for your business?

Now that you have five options, which one should you pick, and what’s going to be the most effective for your business?

The best choice is the lead magnet you can create a simple version of and start testing right away.

I’m serious. The most effective lead magnet isn’t the most elaborate or time-consuming. It’s the one you can launch quickly that gives your audience a genuine taste of your paid content.

If you can repurpose a video or resource from your membership, use that and put your time and effort into promoting the lead magnet and updating the messaging (opens in new tab) around it.

That’s why we recommend video lead magnets to so many creators and why we’ve built video lead magnet tools right into the Uscreen platform – to make implementation simple so you can focus on promotion and welcoming new members.

The critical piece most creators miss

But there is one critical piece we haven’t talked about yet: what happens after someone claims your lead magnet?

Most creators overthink this part. You don’t need complex email funnels (opens in new tab) or elaborate sequences. Focus on these three simple actions:

Tell stories: Share your journey, your struggles, your wins. When subscribers reply to your emails, write back. Keep the value flowing: Share quick tips they can implement immediately. Show them you’re genuinely invested in their success, not just trying to make a sale. Pull back the curtain on your membership: Share success stories from current members. Preview upcoming content. Let them peek inside your community discussions.

Want to see a real example? Check out our own lead magnet (yeah, it’s getting meta up in here) with a webinar where Smooth Media founder Josh Kaplan reveals his three-part framework for magnetic email marketing.

You’ll learn how to make the most of email’s intimate nature to build stronger relationships with your members – and turn those relationships into revenue.