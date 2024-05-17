Like most creators with membership businesses, Brooke’s growth wasn’t as simple or linear as it might look.

Two months after launching the mobile app Brooke became a new mama.

Running brick-and-mortar studios in Boulder and Denver while also managing a new app was becoming overwhelming. After over 10 months, Brooke decided to prioritize the mobile app and made a strategic decision to close the brick-and-mortar store. This step would enable her to seize better monetization opportunities, reduce time commitments, and accelerate business growth faster.

“We were a bootstrap company leading with a passion that we wanted to put out in the world. And there was so much trial and error. We went from one camera to two cameras, boom mics to actual mics. I mean, it's just do it like just put it out there because as you grow, you can always kind of like perfect the experience that you want people to have.”

-Brooke Cates, CEO and Founder, The Bloom Method

While the large content library hosted on Vimeo OTT ticked all the boxes from a membership business perspective, it posed the challenge of overwhelming members due to its volume. Coupled with an ever-growing membership on Studio Bloom’s app, the team kept going back to the whiteboard to figure out:

How can they improve their content library's navigation and thus the member experience?

How to find a platform that’s truly tailored to their business’s rapid growth and scalability?

Brooke wanted to focus on member experience and as part of that, she needed to find a platform that enabled her to make her prenatal and postnatal programs more accessible for new mamas. She also wanted more control over how she packaged content so it looks and feels more cohesive and delivers it in a way that maximizes member engagement and retention.

Everything from the ability to create Collections within collections, to allowing for more efficient categorization and navigation of her extensive guided programs.

With Uscreen, she streamlined her members’ access to her Bloom Method programs, fostering a loyal community keen on health, support, and shared learning experiences.

Since migrating her membership from Vimeo OTT to Uscreen in June 2020, Brooke has driven thousands of members to her fitness mobile app and increased her annual recurring revenue.

“With both Intelivideo and Vimeo, they may have had the desire to support us as clients and their other clients, but they weren't scaling and growing and truly listening to their clients the way that Uscreen does. Neither one of them ever developed and continued developing all of these new things in a way. As fast as Uscreen does it and that has been mindblowing to us, it feels so supportive.”

-Brooke Cates, CEO and Founder, The Bloom Method