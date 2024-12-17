Key takeaways If you only have 60 seconds A review of 11 fitness streaming platforms: 5 comprehensive solutions and 6 niche options for creators who want to monetize beyond YouTube and Instagram. Covers must-have features, a side-by-side comparison, and how to pick the right one based on your stage, audience, and goals.

You’re a content creator with a growing online following. Your audience loves your work—whether it’s fitness tutorials, yoga flows, or wellness advice—and they keep asking for more. More personalized content, deeper engagement, and exclusive access.

But the limitations of platforms like YouTube or Instagram are holding you back. You’re stuck juggling ads and sponsorships, trying to monetize without alienating your audience, and you know there has to be a better way.

Maybe you’ve considered starting your own fitness streaming platform, but the sheer number of options and features out there feels overwhelming. Which tools do you actually need? How do you pick a platform that works for you and your audience without getting bogged down in technical complexity?

If you are reading this, you’ve already taken the first step. You just need the right guide to help you navigate it all.

This guide is exactly that.

It’s an easy-to-read and understand review of 5 of the best comprehensive fitness streaming solutions and 6 niche fitness platforms available today. It covers the spectrum of tools from entry-level platforms to advanced solutions.

The 6 must-have features for any fitness streaming platform — a 4 minute primer.

Must-have fitness streaming platform features

Here’s a short list of the most important features to help you make money in fitness online while serving your audience and building a thriving business:

Live streaming : Building a brand is a must, no matter how far along your fitness creator journey you are. A live-streaming platform for hosting live-streaming fitness classes is one of the best ways to reach a large audience because it’s personable and offers direct access to people looking for services like yours.

: Building a brand is a must, no matter how far along your fitness creator journey you are. A live-streaming platform for hosting live-streaming fitness classes is one of the best ways to reach a large audience because it’s personable and offers direct access to people looking for services like yours. On-demand video : Owning a fitness streaming platform eases the need to be in front of customers and work long hours. An on-demand fitness video library works as a resource for customers to tap into and get what they need.

: Owning a fitness streaming platform eases the need to be in front of customers and work long hours. An on-demand fitness video library works as a resource for customers to tap into and get what they need. Monetization options : There’s more than one way to make money from online fitness training businesses. Monthly subscription tiers and selling digital and physical products are just three options and the more you have to monetize your content, the better.

: There’s more than one way to make money from online fitness training businesses. Monthly subscription tiers and selling digital and physical products are just three options and the more you have to monetize your content, the better. A built-in community suite : Creator-led businesses are community-centric, and your platform of choice should come with a dedicated community hub for members to engage with you and each other as they work towards reaching their fitness goals.

: Creator-led businesses are community-centric, and your platform of choice should come with a dedicated community hub for members to engage with you and each other as they work towards reaching their fitness goals. Marketing tools : Your online fitness streaming service should do more than just stream content. Look for built-in tools like email marketing plus analytics and reporting (and confirm which capabilities are included in your plan vs. available as paid add-ons) so you can streamline your operation and focus on creating content and serving your community.

: Your online fitness streaming service should do more than just stream content. Look for built-in tools like email marketing plus analytics and reporting (and confirm which capabilities are included in your plan vs. available as paid add-ons) so you can streamline your operation and focus on creating content and serving your community. Payment processing : Managing payments shouldn’t be a thorn in your side. The right fitness streaming platform should offer more than one payment option, giving you both flexibility and redundancy should a provider suffer a technical issue that affects your ability to take payments.

: Managing payments shouldn’t be a thorn in your side. The right fitness streaming platform should offer more than one payment option, giving you both flexibility and redundancy should a provider suffer a technical issue that affects your ability to take payments. Mobile and smart TV apps: People want more flexibility, and apps offer exactly that. The best fitness streaming services offer you the option to launch a fitness app you can easily publish as your own branded apps to reach your audience wherever they are.

Fitness streaming platforms at a glance

Top 5 comprehensive streaming platforms

Uscreen

Best for: Fitness creators and studios wanting to monetize video content through membership, community, and branded apps. Ideal for building a professional streaming platform with subscription and pay-per-view options.

G2 Rating ⭐: 4.8 out of 5

What Customers Say

What I like best about Uscreen is the Netflix-like format of delivering their videos. Since my users don’t follow a linear path to what they are learning, I like that I can organize everything in a way that is best for them while still allowing them to search for things on their own. I also like that their team is very proactive in fixing any issues and making improvements on a monthly basis. They take the time to learn about your business and also learn how you are using their product. Ryan R.

Why choose Uscreen?

Uscreen is an all-in-one platform where fitness creators can offer paid memberships, sell digital and physical products, host live online fitness classes, and offer on-demand workouts. Depending on the plan you choose, you can also add engagement features like community and calendar to build a deeper member experience. It’s feature-rich and designed to make running content businesses easier, so fitness creators can focus on producing their best content and build sustainable and rewarding brands.

Marketing tools like email to run promotional campaigns, and analytics and reporting tools help you track your video and sales performance (what’s included can vary by plan). And if you’ve always wondered about owning your very own app, you can with Uscreen. It offers branded app options so you can reach your audience on platforms they prefer.

Uscreen key features

Built-in, easy-to-use drag-and-drop website builder with customizable themes to launch your site fast.

Netflix-style on-demand classes in a video catalog for intuitive user content browsing.

Live streaming classes for greater, more intimate community engagement.

Community features (available on select plans or as an add-on) can offer a safe space for your members to interact and cheer each other on.

Memberships and various monetization models, including pay-per-view, bundles, and digital and physical products.

Marketing tools, including email to promote your brand and products.

Direct chat for one-on-one conversations with your members.

Analytics and reporting to track video content and sales performance.

Marketing automation to handle repetitive tasks so you can focus on creating content.

Built-in marketing automations (triggered email sequences based on member actions) to nurture leads, onboard new members, and reduce churn.

Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Android TV apps to give your community access to your content wherever they are.

Apple Watch app to sync member health metrics for detailed performance and a more immersive member experience.

3rd party integrations to unlock advanced capabilities with your tech stack and Uscreen.

Automations turn manual workflows into repeatable systems.

Member CRM helps you nurture leads, retain members, and build stronger relationships.

Studio Bloom scaled to $1M+ annual revenue with Uscreen

Brooke Cates, a certified personal trainer specializing in pre and postnatal care isn’t a stranger to streaming platforms. She’d used a few but hadn’t experienced the kind of trajectory she knew her business could reach.

That all changed when she moved to Uscreen. Today, she has over 5100 paying subscribers, and a thriving community, and Bloom Method generates over $1m in annual revenue. In her words:

I think Uscreen is a cleaner, less clunky interface than other platforms we’ve used in the past. Brooke Cates, CEO and Founder, The Bloom Method

Brooke’s story isn’t an isolated case either.

M/Body serves 1,200 members and generates $40K monthly revenue

Brick-and-mortar fitness studios are evolving. Marnie Alton, founder of M/Body, noticed the shift to online fitness content and needed a way to transfer her wealth of knowledge online to share it with the world.

Making the move to Uscreen made business sense. She could centralize her operations, streamline workflows, and significantly improve the user experience while maintaining the high standards she set in her physical studio.

Today, Marnie generates $40k in monthly revenue with 62% of her members watching content via apps.

I’ve been really happy with apps so far because you can work out offline. That’s a really big favorite for me and it’s fun too because again we have such a global and diverse community where people were wi-fi isn’t always the greatest for them, where they live or where they’re at, or they’re taking us on a on a vacation or on a road trip. Marnie Alton, Founder of M/Body

Uscreen pros

✅ Netflix-style video library : Users enjoy an intuitive, free-scrolling video library experience designed to motivate viewership.

: Users enjoy an intuitive, free-scrolling video library experience designed to motivate viewership. ✅ Comprehensive community capabilities : Establish a community space with the same social media features where subscribers can interact with you, your content, and each other for a more rewarding membership experience.

: Establish a community space with the same social media features where subscribers can interact with you, your content, and each other for a more rewarding membership experience. ✅ Enhanced live streaming : Host live streams with real-time chats, interactive calendars, and pre-registration tools for a rich viewer experience.

: Host live streams with real-time chats, interactive calendars, and pre-registration tools for a rich viewer experience. ✅ Several monetization options : Earn from memberships, one-time purchases, and digital and physical product sales.

: Earn from memberships, one-time purchases, and digital and physical product sales. ✅ Powerful marketing and analytics suite : Use email marketing, sales funnels, a no-code website, and a landing page builder, with analytics to launch your site and track the success of your content and member experiences.

: Use email marketing, sales funnels, a no-code website, and a landing page builder, with analytics to launch your site and track the success of your content and member experiences. ✅ OTT apps : Reach your audience where they are on PC, mobile devices, and smart TVs.

: Reach your audience where they are on PC, mobile devices, and smart TVs. ✅ Smartwatch app : Sync customer personal stats with Apple Watch’s iOS Health app for an immersive user experience and enjoy smart TV remote control capabilities.

: Sync customer personal stats with Apple Watch’s iOS Health app for an immersive user experience and enjoy smart TV remote control capabilities. ✅ Save time with automations: Turn manual work into reliable systems, save time, and drive higher conversions and retention without relying on third-party tools or complex integrations.

Uscreen cons

❌ Limited customization (for some use cases) : Uscreen makes it easy to launch fast, but some creators want more flexibility in certain areas (like landing page and website layout customization) without needing custom code.

: Uscreen makes it easy to launch fast, but some creators want more flexibility in certain areas (like landing page and website layout customization) without needing custom code. ❌ Analytics depth can vary by needs: Uscreen has solid reporting, but some creators want deeper or more customizable analytics than what’s available out of the box.

Is Uscreen right for you?

If you’re looking for a well-rounded platform to manage your fitness streaming business, and do so without the need for technical skills like coding, Uscreen is one of the best fitness streaming platforms.

Its Netflix-style video library provides a clean, user-friendly experience for your members. The opportunity to create a community space for your subscribers is a major win too. You get all the controls you need to moderate community content and engage with your audience.

You can also easily build a website with the drag-and-drop builder, build your fitness app , manage email marketing campaigns and newsletters, monetize fitness videos in various ways, and sell digital and physical products.

When it comes to monetization , Uscreen offers several options, including subscriptions, one-time purchases, and content bundles, giving creators the flexibility to choose what works best for their business model.

While it provides robust tools for streaming and revenue generation, it’s worth noting that Uscreen’s features are more suited to creators who prioritize high-quality video delivery and building a connected audience over operational tools like scheduling or member management.

And if you’re considering moving away from your current fitness streaming platform, you can do so with peace of mind. Switching to Uscreen is easy and backed by a reliable migration team.

Uscreen pricing

Starter : $49/mo. For creators just getting started (includes a 100-subscriber cap and 20 hours of storage; add-ons like extra storage aren’t available on Starter).

: $49/mo. For creators just getting started (includes a 100-subscriber cap and 20 hours of storage; add-ons like extra storage aren’t available on Starter). Growth : $149/mo +$1.99 per paid member/mo — For creators focused on growing a video membership online.

: $149/mo +$1.99 per paid member/mo — For creators focused on growing a video membership online. App Essentials : $449/mo +$0.99 per paid member/mo — For creators who want branded apps and onboarding support for scaling.

: $449/mo +$0.99 per paid member/mo — For creators who want branded apps and onboarding support for scaling. Custom: Custom pricing — For established creators needing full branding capabilities.

Optional add-on: DRM (Digital Rights Management) — Protect your live and on-demand content with studio-grade encryption. Pricing starts at $199/mo (includes up to 100,000 protected views/month; custom pricing applies at higher volumes). Availability depends on plan.

Kajabi

Best for: Fitness professionals combining streaming, courses, and marketing in one place. Great for selling bundled fitness programs with additional resources like workout plans.

G2 Rating⭐: 4.3 out of 5

What customers say

Easy to implement all in one platform for courses, website, email, shopping cart, and way more. It has tagging, email sequences, quizzes, podcast, blog, video hosting, and incredible flexibility. The end result is beautiful and fast. Customer support is responsive. Anastasia C.

Why choose Kajabi?

Kajabi offers an all-in-one platform mainly targeted at course creators. It comes with a course creation platform, marketing tools, and reporting. It also offers a few other unique features like a dedicated podcast and coaching functionality for online coaches, with a community feature set to support your business.

Kajabi key features

Website builder with themes.

Course builder.

Community functionality.

Analytics and reporting.

Email marketing.

Funnels.

AI assistants.

Creator Studio.

Branded mobile apps.

Coaching tools.

Podcasts.

Memberships.

Online courses.

Kajabi pros

✅ AI Assistant : Free AI assistant to help improve sales and customer service.

: Free AI assistant to help improve sales and customer service. ✅ Monetization : Offer different products like coaching, podcasts, and memberships.

: Offer different products like coaching, podcasts, and memberships. ✅ Funnels and marketing tool : Drive sales using high-converting proven marketing funnels, email marketing, and track performance with analytics and reporting.

: Drive sales using high-converting proven marketing funnels, email marketing, and track performance with analytics and reporting. ✅ Mobile apps: Reach your audience on the go.

Kajabi cons

❌ Complexity : Customizing Kajabi will require some technical skills and could potentially prove overwhelming for non-technical fitness creators.

: Customizing Kajabi will require some technical skills and could potentially prove overwhelming for non-technical fitness creators. ❌ Cost: Kajabi may be expensive for creators with smaller communities or those with a limited budget.

Is Kajabi right for you?

Kajabi’s built-in course platform makes it good choice fitness creators with challenges or a fitness program that must be followed in order. This model can work well, giving you the option to gamify fitness programs as members complete workouts.

Its lack of a Netflix-style video video library may make it look less flexible to fitness creators. Members interested in a more spontaneous fitness journey and the option to pick and choose their workouts may also find linear course formats rigid. Kajabi may also be a little more complex for non-technical creators looking to customize their fitness streaming platforms.

Kajabi pricing

Basic : $179/mo (or $143/mo billed annually)

: $179/mo (or $143/mo billed annually) Growth : $249/mo (or $199/mo billed annually)

: $249/mo (or $199/mo billed annually) Pro: $499/mo (or $399/mo billed annually)

VPlayed

Best for: Enterprise studios seeking fully customizable platforms.

G2 Rating ⭐: 5 out of 5

What customers say

Vplayed helps by providing great streaming and has top-notch features that help the business to get paid well by delivering and monetizing content to their audience. Harman s., Content Writer.

Why choose VPlayed?

VPlayed is technically an OTT solution provider that caters to content creators, broadcasters, media production houses, distributors, and video businesses. It offers a high degree of customization, giving users the ability to produce powerful branded experiences for their audiences.

Features like email marketing help drive engagement and keep your brand top-of-mind, while monetization in various forms allows creators to earn through subscriptions, advertising, and one-time video purchases.

VPlayed key features

Monetization options.

Analytics and reporting.

Mobile and TV apps.

Customer management system.

Live streaming.

On-demand video.

Email marketing.

3rd party integrations.

VPlayed pros

✅ Feature-rich: Includes all you need to launch a scalable fitness content brand.

Includes all you need to launch a scalable fitness content brand. ✅ Monetization: Earn from subscriptions, advertising, on-time video sales, and offer coupons and promotions.

Earn from subscriptions, advertising, on-time video sales, and offer coupons and promotions. ✅ Highly customizable : Design your streaming platform to match your brand aesthetic.

: Design your streaming platform to match your brand aesthetic. ✅ Advanced functionality : Established creators with dedicated technical teams will be able to leverage complex features for greater platform usage.

: Established creators with dedicated technical teams will be able to leverage complex features for greater platform usage. ✅ OTT apps: Members can view content on PCs, mobile devices, and smart TVs.

VPlayed cons

❌ Complexity : Not ideal for beginner or non-technical creators.

: Not ideal for beginner or non-technical creators. ❌ Cost : No pricing is available on their website, a sign that the platform could be best suited for established brands with high budgets.

: No pricing is available on their website, a sign that the platform could be best suited for established brands with high budgets. ❌Monetization limitation: No physical product sales feature.

Is VPlayed right for you?

Vplayed’s comprehensive feature set is a good fit for established fitness creators and brands with dedicated teams who manage fitness streaming platforms. You’re able to monetize video content in various ways, run live streams, get real-time performance data on video content and revenue, and more.

While high customizability is attractive, VPlayed may feel overwhelming for non-technical solo fitness creators. Another seemingly compelling reason to choose this as your fitness streaming platform is that it is advertised as a “pay once, use and own forever” platform but could require a high upfront investment and pricing doesn’t appear on their website.

VPlayed pricing

Contact for pricing.

Muvi

Best for: Great for studios focused mainly on on deploying custom OTT apps

G2 Rating ⭐: 4.5 out of 5

What customers say

Working with the Muvi team has been wonderful. They are professional, attentive, and determined to solve any issues. The website never crashed or experienced downtime. Audra E., CEO of Cinema Ghoul

Why choose Muvi?

Muvi is an all-in-one video streaming platform. It includes community features, email marketing, and a customizable white-label website. You can host live streams and monetize video content through monthly subscriptions, pay-per-view videos, video advertising, and audio advertising.

Muvi key features

Website builder.

Mobile and TV apps.

Monetization options.

Marketing tools.

Analytics and reporting.

3rd party integrations.

Host one-on-one and group fitness sessions.

Muvi pros

✅ OTT apps : Members can view content on PCs, mobile devices, and smart TVs.

: Members can view content on PCs, mobile devices, and smart TVs. ✅ Monetization: Sell subscriptions, advertising, and on-time video sales.

Sell subscriptions, advertising, and on-time video sales. ✅ Marketing tools and analytics: Engage with members and track business performance.

Muvi cons

❌ Complexity : Muvi has a wide variety of features that could prove overwhelming during setup and when scaling.

: Muvi has a wide variety of features that could prove overwhelming during setup and when scaling. ❌ Cost : As more of an enterprise solution, pricing starts at $399/mo and can go as high as $3,900/mo, which could be out of reach for many new and growing fitness creators.

: As more of an enterprise solution, pricing starts at $399/mo and can go as high as $3,900/mo, which could be out of reach for many new and growing fitness creators. ❌Monetization limitation: No physical product sales feature.

Is Muvi right for you?

With a long list of features, Muvi may be a good fit for established fitness content creators wanting to scale. As a no-code solution, website building and design is template-based, which makes it easy to start building on the platform.

Muvi is a highly customizable solution, regrettably, this often presents some challenge for non-technical creators. Decision fatigue can leave creators hard-pressed when figuring out what to change and how, and this could slow one’s path to launch.

It also misses two key monetization opportunities. The lack of digital and physical product sales features is limiting. Fitness creators won’t be able to sell downloadables like nutrition guides, worksheets, and more, lowering earning potential.

Muvi pricing

Standard : $399/mo — Creators serving 2,000 concurrent users at a time and the need for 100GB storage space and Android and iOS apps.

: $399/mo — Creators serving 2,000 concurrent users at a time and the need for 100GB storage space and Android and iOS apps. Professional : $1499/mo — Creators serving 10,000 concurrent users at a time with 500GB storage space and several streaming apps.

: $1499/mo — Creators serving 10,000 concurrent users at a time with 500GB storage space and several streaming apps. Enterprise : $3900/mo — Creators serving 50,000 concurrent users at a time with 1TB of storage and several streaming apps.

: $3900/mo — Creators serving 50,000 concurrent users at a time with 1TB of storage and several streaming apps. Ultimate: Contact for pricing — for brands looking to scale without boundaries.

Teachable

Best for: Instructors selling fitness courses with structured, pre-recorded content. Perfect for packaging workout plans or running cohort-based programs.

G2 Rating ⭐: 4.0 out of 5

What customers say

Flexibility. Teachable allows me to change by opening it up to HTML edits. Like any other tool, there are also some limitations to Teachable, but overall, anyone with basic to intermediate HTML coding knowledge can customize it. Thea B., Chief Technology Officer

Why choose Teachable?

There’s a good chance that Teachable’s been on your radar. It’s one of the most popular learning and course platforms available today.

It’s built for creating and hosting learning experiences in a more traditional and linear format, like Kajabi. Community features, monetization options (with digital downloads), and email marketing functionality are included too.

Teachable key features

Website builder.

Monetization options.

Email marketing.

Affiliate marketing .

3rd party integrations.

Course builder.

Built-in community features.

Drip course content.

Teachable pros

✅ User-friendly course builder : Drag and drop editor helps you build specific fitness programs without coding skills.

: Drag and drop editor helps you build specific fitness programs without coding skills. Multi-device compatibility : Clean UI for all devices offers a professional and user-friendly learner experience.

: Clean UI for all devices offers a professional and user-friendly learner experience. ✅ Live interaction : Host live sessions and webinars, creating a richer experience for members who can engage with each other.

: Host live sessions and webinars, creating a richer experience for members who can engage with each other. ✅ Monetization option : Build and offer a library of content, including courses and live sessions as on-demand materials and downloadable content to maximize long-term value.

: Build and offer a library of content, including courses and live sessions as on-demand materials and downloadable content to maximize long-term value. ✅ Powerful analytics : Examine insights on subscriber behaviors and course performance to improve your strategies and offerings.

: Examine insights on subscriber behaviors and course performance to improve your strategies and offerings. ✅ EU VAT automation: Supports EU VAT compliance is ideal for creators selling in Europe.

Teachable cons

❌ Starter plan transaction fee : The Starter plan includes a 7.5% transaction fee, which can add up as you scale.

: The Starter plan includes a 7.5% transaction fee, which can add up as you scale. ❌ Limited community depth: Compared to community-first platforms, Teachable’s native community options may feel limited depending on your needs.

Is Teachable right for you?

Teachable boasts a similar set of features and benefits to Kajabi. Its course platform makes it easy to get started, and its native community features help fitness creators build a brand with supportive members who can subscribe to your content.

Like Kajabi, the linear course format could be a setback for fitness creators and community members who want flexibility. The lack of a Netflix-style video library introduces an almost rigid user experience.

Teachable doesn’t offer a free plan. The Starter plan includes a 7.5% transaction fee, which can be a meaningful consideration as you scale. Builder, Growth, and Advanced remove platform transaction fees (standard payment processing fees still apply), which may be a better fit once you have consistent revenue and volume.

Teachable pricing

Starter : $29/mo billed annually ($39 month-to-month) — includes a platform transaction fee (7.5%).

: $29/mo billed annually ($39 month-to-month) — includes a platform transaction fee (7.5%). Builder : $69/mo billed annually ($89 month-to-month) — 0% platform transaction fees.

: $69/mo billed annually ($89 month-to-month) — 0% platform transaction fees. Growth : $139/mo billed annually ($189 month-to-month)

: $139/mo billed annually ($189 month-to-month) Advanced: $309/mo billed annually ($399 month-to-month)

Top 6 niche fitness platforms

Arketa

Best for: Boutique studios offering memberships, live streaming, and scheduling in one platform. Simple and user-friendly for smaller fitness businesses.

GetApp Rating ⭐: 4.4 out of 5

What customers say

I love that Arketa has everything we need. We can offer classes, workshops, one-on-ones, retreats, programs, retail items, and more. And, the system isn’t overly complicated to the point that it’s hard to navigate. Jenny R., Health, Wellness and Fitness.

Why choose Arketa?

Arketa is an all-in-one fitness platform designed for boutique studios, gyms, and individual fitness creators looking to scale their business. Its intuitive interface allows users to manage live and on-demand classes, memberships, and private sessions seamlessly.

Arketa can serve as your complete business operations tool, and with multi-location support, you’re able to keep track of all outlets you manage.

Arketa key features

Booking management.

On-demand library.

Marketing automation.

Multi-location support.

Branded website and mobile app.

Arketa pros

✅ User-friendly interface: Users appreciate Arketa’s straightforward and intuitive design, that simplifies navigation and daily operations.

Users appreciate Arketa’s straightforward and intuitive design, that simplifies navigation and daily operations. ✅ Responsive customer support: The platform is praised for its attentive customer service, with a team that genuinely cares about user success and provides prompt assistance.

The platform is praised for its attentive customer service, with a team that genuinely cares about user success and provides prompt assistance. ✅ Easy website integration: Arketa integrates smoothly with existing websites, offering clean, appealing, and functional scheduling widgets.

Arketa integrates smoothly with existing websites, offering clean, appealing, and functional scheduling widgets. ✅ Comprehensive feature set: You get access to a wide range of features, including class scheduling, on-demand video libraries, and marketing tools, catering to various business needs.

Arketa cons

❌ Learning curve for new users: Some users find certain features challenging to navigate, pointing to a less intuitive design and need for more training resources.

Some users find certain features challenging to navigate, pointing to a less intuitive design and need for more training resources. ❌ Limited reporting capabilities: Users have expressed a need for more advanced reporting features, like viewing net income directly within Arketa without accessing external platforms like Stripe.

Users have expressed a need for more advanced reporting features, like viewing net income directly within Arketa without accessing external platforms like Stripe. ❌ Feature gaps: Certain functions, like testimonial options for the on-demand library and community features, are not available, which may limit user engagement and content promotion.

Certain functions, like testimonial options for the on-demand library and community features, are not available, which may limit user engagement and content promotion. ❌Post-update technical issues: Client reports of technical difficulties after updates include classes vanishing and unauthorized schedule changes, which can disrupt business.

Is Arketa right for you?

Arketa provides valuable tools for fitness and wellness businesses, such as class scheduling and on-demand video libraries, making it a solid choice for those starting their membership journey.

However, compared to platforms like Uscreen, it falls short in advanced video-specific features, such as a Netflix-style video library, interactive livestreams, and broader content distribution capabilities across devices and smart TVs. That said, Arketa remains a strong option for fitness creators focused on basic functionality and ease of use.

Arketa pricing

Individual : Starts around $49/mo (plus ~3% platform fee, plus Stripe processing).

: Starts around $49/mo (plus ~3% platform fee, plus Stripe processing). Studio: Custom pricing depending on locations, staff, and needed features.

Mindbody

Best for: Established studios combining streaming with robust scheduling and CRM tools. Great for managing hybrid in-person and online classes.

GetApp Rating ⭐: 4.0 out of 5

What customers say

I found Mindbody to be an effective, easy, and safe time tool for business owners. Heather Ann F., Alternative Medicine.

Why choose Mindbody?

Mindbody is a robust platform perfect for fitness and wellness businesses aiming to streamline their operations. It’s packed with tools for managing bookings, memberships, and marketing, complete with analytics to help you keep track of how your business is doing.

Particularly good for brick-and-mortar establishments or businesses handling large-scale, one-to-many service models like classes or large events, Mindbody helps boost your visibility and connect with a broad network of potential clients.

Mindbody key features

Client management features.

Scheduling and booking.

Point of Sale for brick-and-mortar businesses.

Marketing tools.

Mobile app.

Mindbody pros

✅ Booking & management features : Mindbody offers many features, including client management, scheduling, point of sale, and marketing automation, so you can manage almost all aspects of your operation within the platform.

: Mindbody offers many features, including client management, scheduling, point of sale, and marketing automation, so you can manage almost all aspects of your operation within the platform. ✅ User-friendly interface: Its interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, making it easy to perform daily tasks such as booking services and managing schedules.

Its interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, making it easy to perform daily tasks such as booking services and managing schedules. ✅ Mobile accessibility: Mobile apps for both clients and business owners make access to schedules, bookings, and other essential features a breeze.

Mobile apps for both clients and business owners make access to schedules, bookings, and other essential features a breeze. ✅ Integration capabilities: Mindbody integrates with various third-party applications, enhancing its functionality.

Mindbody cons

❌ Video is an add-on, not core: Mindbody supports livestreaming and video on demand through paid add-ons, which may be less flexible (and can cost extra) compared to video-first platforms.

Mindbody supports livestreaming and video on demand through paid add-ons, which may be less flexible (and can cost extra) compared to video-first platforms. ❌ Cost considerations: Mindbody does not disclose its pricing openly on its website, and some users have noted that the costs can be quite high. The lack of clear pricing might make it tough for small businesses to assess if Mindbody is affordable for them.

Mindbody does not disclose its pricing openly on its website, and some users have noted that the costs can be quite high. The lack of clear pricing might make it tough for small businesses to assess if Mindbody is affordable for them. ❌ Customer support challenges: There are instances where users have experienced difficulties receiving timely and effective support, particularly during the setup process or when resolving technical issues.

There are instances where users have experienced difficulties receiving timely and effective support, particularly during the setup process or when resolving technical issues. ❌Performance issues: Some users have encountered technical glitches, such as slow loading times and occasional system errors, which can disrupt business operations.

Is Mindbody right for you?

If you’re looking for a straightforward way to manage the fundamentals of your fitness business online, Mindbody is a solid choice. However, note that Mindbody focuses primarily on business operations rather than content delivery.

Unlike platforms dedicated to video-driven content like Uscreen, Mindbody’s video capabilities (livestreaming and video on demand) are offered as add-ons. If video is a core part of your business model, you’ll want to evaluate the add-on costs and how flexible the video experience is compared to video-first platforms.

Additionally, while Mindbody provides extensive integration options, fully adapting the platform to manage video content effectively might require extra setup and additional investment to enhance user engagement and retention.

Mindbody pricing

Mindbody pricing varies by plan and location, and many businesses go through a quote process. Mindbody has publicly stated pricing starts around $99/month per location.

It’s a good option if you want a tailored experience, but it might be a bit much if you’re looking for simplicity and transparency right off the bat.

GudSho

Best for: Gyms integrating fitness streaming with member management and engagement tools. A strong option for hybrid fitness models.

GetApp Rating ⭐: 4.5 out of 5

What customers say

Creating a profile and logging in is a breeze, taking only a few minutes. Our platform is designed to be creator-friendly and uploading content is a seamless process. Verified Reviewer, Consumer Services.

Why choose GudSho?

GudSho is a feature-rich video streaming platform that caters well to fitness creators who want to expand their reach and monetize their content.

It supports live streaming, on-demand videos, and offers multiple monetization models like subscriptions and pay-per-view, making it versatile for various business models​. Plus, it includes tools for video management, marketing, and analytics that can help creators optimize and grow their audience​.

Does GudSho tick a lot of boxes on paper? Sure!

But is it always good to have more options? Maybe.

This breadth of features can be a double-edged sword, particularly for fitness creators looking for straightforward tools. Features like an extensive video marketing toolkit, SEO tools for video, and social media integration might feel excessive for more serious fitness creators focused on community building and memberships.

GudSho key features

On-demand video.

Live streaming.

Video content management system.

Monetization through subscriptions, rentals, and purchases.

Analytics on video performance and audience engagement.

GudSho pros

✅ Feature-packed: GudSho offers over 50 enterprise-grade features, including live fitness classes, unlimited hosting, advanced video content management, and multiple monetization models, catering to diverse content creation needs.

GudSho offers over 50 enterprise-grade features, including live fitness classes, unlimited hosting, advanced video content management, and multiple monetization models, catering to diverse content creation needs. ✅ User-friendly: Users appreciate GUDSHO’s intuitive design, which simplifies the process of uploading, managing, and distributing videos, making it accessible even for those with limited technical expertise.

Users appreciate GUDSHO’s intuitive design, which simplifies the process of uploading, managing, and distributing videos, making it accessible even for those with limited technical expertise. ✅ Robust security: Advanced security features, such as AES video encryption and access control are available, ensuring that content remains protected from unauthorized access and piracy.

Advanced security features, such as AES video encryption and access control are available, ensuring that content remains protected from unauthorized access and piracy. ✅ Responsive support: GUDSHO has positive reviews for its attentive customer service, with clients mentioning prompt assistance.

GudSho cons

❌ Bloated feature set: GudSho is packed with features, which is great, but it might feel a bit too complex if you’re looking for something simpler to manage your streaming needs.

GudSho is packed with features, which is great, but it might feel a bit too complex if you’re looking for something simpler to manage your streaming needs. ❌ Limited customization: Customers have asked for more customization capabilities, such as pre-designed themes and templates for video players and channel pages, to better align with individual branding.

Customers have asked for more customization capabilities, such as pre-designed themes and templates for video players and channel pages, to better align with individual branding. ❌Occasional technical glitches: Some users have experienced technical issues, such as videos taking time to load, which can affect the viewing experience.

Is GudSho right for you?

Looking for something with a little more capability? As a niche fitness platform, GudSho does something most others don’t, it comes with five monetization models, giving you more options to make money from your content. It is also robust, offering a range of enterprise-level features, like the option to offer series or course content, promos, extras for traffic acquisition, and even auto-cut thumbnails.

Rolling over 50 features into a simple platform sounds attractive, but it can also make using it more consuming, especially for less technical people. GudShos isn’t without its share of technical issues, too. Some customers have complained that video load times can be delayed, hurting the user experience.

GudSho pricing

GudSho’s pricing is not consistently published publicly. They offer a 14-day free trial, and you’ll typically need to request pricing for the current plans.

myFitApp

Best for: trainers managing classes, memberships, and live streams in one place. Great for small to mid-sized fitness businesses.

Captera Rating ⭐: 4.8 out of 5

What customers say

[I use it for] communication about basic information and news with our customers and interested persons. Ease to use all meaningful items are included. Wolfgang S. CEO, Health, Wellness and Fitness.

Why choose myFitApp?

myFitApp is a mobile platform built for gyms and fitness centers to manage their operations and keep members engaged. With features like branded apps, class scheduling, and in-app messaging, it’s a solid option for fitness businesses looking to streamline their services.

It also offers live streaming and on-demand videos through its @home feature, making it a great fit for gyms moving into hybrid fitness models.

MyFitApp key features

Create a customized app for your fitness center.

Content marketing tools including automations with personalized push notifications.

Live streaming and on-demand videos.

Event scheduling and booking.

MyFitApp pros

✅ Customizable: MyFitApp allows fitness centers to create a unique mobile app that reflects their brand identity, offering a personalized experience for members.

MyFitApp allows fitness centers to create a unique mobile app that reflects their brand identity, offering a personalized experience for members. ✅ Comprehensive feature set: The platform offers a wide range of features, including live streaming, on-demand videos, class scheduling, lead generation, and attendance control, catering to various operational needs of fitness businesses.

The platform offers a wide range of features, including live streaming, on-demand videos, class scheduling, lead generation, and attendance control, catering to various operational needs of fitness businesses. ✅ User-friendly: myFitApp has a simplified navigation which enhances the overall user experience for both staff and members.

myFitApp has a simplified navigation which enhances the overall user experience for both staff and members. ✅ Positive user feedback: The platform has received favorable reviews, with an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5, indicating high user satisfaction.

MyFitApp cons

❌ Limited Video Capabilities : While it supports live and on-demand streaming, MyFitApp lacks the advanced video delivery and monetization features found on platforms tailored for video-first businesses.

: While it supports live and on-demand streaming, MyFitApp lacks the advanced video delivery and monetization features found on platforms tailored for video-first businesses. ❌ Clunky Navigation : Users report that the platform’s interface can feel unintuitive, and advanced customizations may require additional technical expertise or support.

: Users report that the platform’s interface can feel unintuitive, and advanced customizations may require additional technical expertise or support. ❌ Pricing considerations: Without advertised pricing, some small businesses may find the cost relatively high, especially when considering additional features or customizations.

Without advertised pricing, some small businesses may find the cost relatively high, especially when considering additional features or customizations. ❌Customer support availability: While generally responsive, customer support could be more readily available during peak hours to address urgent issues.

Is MyFitApp right for you?

MyFitApp is a good all-around tool for creators who want to build a membership-based business. However, MyFitApp leans more toward operational management than advanced video content delivery or monetization. Its streaming capabilities are functional but not as feature-rich as platforms designed specifically for video-focused businesses.

Users have also noted that navigating the platform can feel clunky, and advanced customization options may require technical knowledge or additional support.

Pricing is another area where MyFitApp falls short—details aren’t readily available, and you must fill out a form and contact sales to get started. This lack of transparency adds friction to the buyer experience and delays instant access to features, making it harder to start building your business right away.

MyFitApp pricing

No pricing appears on the MyFitApp website. You’ll need to contact them for a demo.

TeamUp

Best for: Brick-and-mortar studios and gyms looking for a business management tool with on-demand classes.

Captera Rating ⭐: 4.8 out of 5

What customers say

Really good. I was really pleased I moved over from Virtuagym. The customer service is exceptional and the price is really competitive too for a great product. It’s just really easy to use and intuitive. It feels like it has been designed by a fitness professional who actually uses it. It would be nice if I could have a separate calendar for staff to add their availability for the month ahead so I could know who is free to work which session and then allocate them. Pete G., Fitness instructor.

Why choose TeamUp?

TeamUp is a member management and class booking platform that packs a collection of powerful operational tools. It comes with online payments, financial reporting, access control, and if you’re so inclined, a built-in penalty system to manage customers who don’t adhere to your business’ policies.

TeamUp key features

Control class size and manage class timetables.

Membership management.

Payment processing online and in-person.

On-demand content.

Reporting and Analytics.

Reputation management.

Access control.

TeamUp pros

✅ Comprehensive feature set: Class scheduling, membership management, payment processing, and detailed reporting, enabling fitness businesses to manage multiple aspects of their operations within a single platform are all-inclusive.

Class scheduling, membership management, payment processing, and detailed reporting, enabling fitness businesses to manage multiple aspects of their operations within a single platform are all-inclusive. ✅ User-friendly: TeamUp’s design makes daily operations simpler and features for core business tasks accessible even for those with limited technical expertise.

TeamUp’s design makes daily operations simpler and features for core business tasks accessible even for those with limited technical expertise. ✅ Responsive customer support: The platform is praised for its attentive customer service, with a team that provides prompt assistance and support.

The platform is praised for its attentive customer service, with a team that provides prompt assistance and support. ✅ Flexible pricing model: Pricing is based on the number of active customers per month, allowing businesses to scale as efficiently as possible.

TeamUp cons

❌ Steep learning curve: While basic features are straightforward, some users have reported that the platform’s advanced features can be a time-suck.

While basic features are straightforward, some users have reported that the platform’s advanced features can be a time-suck. ❌ Limited customization: Customers have expressed a desire for more customization capabilities, such as pre-designed themes and templates, to better align with individual branding.

Customers have expressed a desire for more customization capabilities, such as pre-designed themes and templates, to better align with individual branding. ❌ Occasional technical glitches: Some users have experienced technical issues, such as slow loading times and occasional system errors, which can disrupt business operations.

Some users have experienced technical issues, such as slow loading times and occasional system errors, which can disrupt business operations. ❌ Integration limitations: Some customers have noted that while TeamUp integrates with various third-party applications, available integrations may not cover all the tools a business uses, possibly resulting in the need to manually prepare data for business insights.

Is TeamUp right for you?

If you’re a brick-and-mortar studio looking to whittle down your tech stack to as few tools as possible, TeamUp’s likely your best bet. It is better suited for operations, and can easily take on the role of access control, payments, reporting, and reputation management tool, and even house your waivers and other forms.

But TeamUp might not be the best fit for fitness businesses heavily focused on video-first models or those requiring advanced digital content delivery.

While it supports online classes, it lacks features like built-in video hosting, advanced monetization options (e.g., pay-per-view or subscriptions tailored for video content), and OTT app integration. All of these features are crucial for creators prioritizing seamless video streaming and accessibility across devices.

TeamUp pricing

Pricing is based on the number of active customers you have, starting at $104/mo for 0–100 customers and scaling up from there.

Fitness On Demand

Best for: gyms offering pre-made fitness video libraries to members. A quick and easy streaming solution without customization.

Verified Rating ⭐: None available.

What customers say

Fitness On Demand delivers quality content in many offerings when we either do not have an instructor available at the time or do not have that skill set. We can see what our members are choosing and invest in training on what our members are using on demand. Matt Remick, President, Rochester Athletic Club.

Why choose Fitness On Demand?

Fitness on Demand provides a library of high-quality on-demand workout videos that can be offered through in-gym kiosks, mobile apps, or online platforms. It caters to businesses looking to fill gaps in fitness instructor availability or enhance their fitness offerings with on-demand content.

Fitness On Demand key features

Customizable Branding.

Flexible content access.

User engagement insights.

Scalable flexibility for business needs.

Fitness On Demand pros

✅ Extensive class library : The platform provides access to over 1,200 premium fitness classes from renowned global brands, catering to diverse workout preferences and fitness levels.

: The platform provides access to over 1,200 premium fitness classes from renowned global brands, catering to diverse workout preferences and fitness levels. ✅ Customizable branding: Businesses can tailor the platform to reflect their brand identity, including options for signage, screen skins, and a white-labeled mobile app, enhancing brand consistency and member engagement.

Businesses can tailor the platform to reflect their brand identity, including options for signage, screen skins, and a white-labeled mobile app, enhancing brand consistency and member engagement. ✅ Flexible access: Users can engage with fitness content anytime and anywhere through the Flex App, which offers on-demand classes, wellness content, and features like workout challenges and push notifications to keep members informed and motivated.

Fitness On Demand cons

❌ Flagged technical issues: Some users on Google Play have mentioned that the mobile app does not prevent the screen from going to sleep during video playback, requiring manual intervention to keep the screen active. This is an inconvenience for users having to break their workout routine to keep their mobile screens active.

Some users on Google Play have mentioned that the mobile app does not prevent the screen from going to sleep during video playback, requiring manual intervention to keep the screen active. This is an inconvenience for users having to break their workout routine to keep their mobile screens active. ❌ Limited user reviews: White reviews of the platform appear on There aren’t any customer reviews and testimonials available on third-party review sites, making it challenging to gauge the platform’s effectiveness and user satisfaction comprehensively.

White reviews of the platform appear on There aren’t any customer reviews and testimonials available on third-party review sites, making it challenging to gauge the platform’s effectiveness and user satisfaction comprehensively. ❌ Cost considerations: With pricing starting at $99/mo, a lack of detail on plans and pricing could make it an expensive option for new creators and those working with a small or tight budget. Brick-and-mortar businesses will also need to invest in large screens to stream content and possibly new exercise-specific equipment to cater to patron interests.

Is Fitness on Demand right for you?

Fitness On Demand plugs a massive growth gap that brick-and-mortar fitness businesses have experienced for far too long. Access to fitness trainers through virtual fitness classes on large screens caters to a wide range of client interests and presents greater earning potential.

A word of caution: introducing on-demand fitness classes requires equipment like large screens to watch virtual instructors and potentially exercise-specific machinery.

Fitness On Demand pricing

Fitness On Demand starts at $99/mo.

Think big picture

Building a fitness streaming platform is a journey. It’s about establishing your brand and scaling your business and revenue.

And to realize these goals, you’ll need to consider what tools and resources you’ll need. The platform you commit to, whether comprehensive or niche, has to afford you the right balance of features and functionality, the support when you need it most, and the opportunity to scale hassle-free.

If you’re looking for a solution that’s proven to support top fitness creators , get a free demo of Uscreen today. It comes with all the features you need to support a thriving community alongside building a healthy and sustainable business.

FAQs

What is a fitness streaming platform?

A fitness streaming platform is an online service that offers fitness enthusiasts classes and workouts through on-demand and live-streaming videos. These services can be part of a membership or sold individually.

What is the best online fitness platform?

Fitness streaming platforms include a range of features and functionality and cater to different market segments. For example, some platforms cater to fitness creators with small communities, and others are designed for large-scale fitness brands.

Because of the broad spectrum of fitness platforms and various market segments, it’s not possible to identify the best online fitness platform. This guide aims to show a cross-section of the best platforms across market segments.