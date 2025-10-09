Key takeaways If you only have 60 seconds Thinkific alternatives vary by goal: Teachable and Podia suit simple courses, Kajabi adds marketing, while Uscreen fits recurring video memberships.

Thinkific raised its prices (opens in new tab) on August 13, 2026. Every self-serve plan still caps you at 10,000 students. And the “unlimited courses” headline still appears on the pricing page.

If you’re reading this, you’re probably already looking for something better. The right platform does more than host your courses. It helps you grow revenue, keep your audience engaged, and run your membership without having to stitch together five tools.

This guide covers the best Thinkific alternatives to consider in 2026, with pricing, honest trade-offs, and a clear framework for matching the platform to your actual problem.

What is Thinkific and why do people look elsewhere?

Thinkific (opens in new tab) is a course-first learning management platform. It’s built around a drag-and-drop builder and includes Shareable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM) support for formal training. Thinkific charges a 0% platform fee when you run payments through its own system, TCommerce.

Three things send people looking elsewhere:

No permanent free plan. Just a 30-day trial.

Every self-serve plan caps at 10,000 students, even though the pricing page still leads with “unlimited courses.”

Prices went up about 10% on August 13, 2026, across Basic, Start, Grow, and the legacy Pro and Fixed Growth plans.

Thinkific is a solid choice for selling straightforward courses at no transaction fee, as long as your student count stays under 10,000. Once you need recurring memberships, community, branded apps, or advanced marketing tools, it starts to show its gaps. The alternatives below each solve a specific version of that problem.

Thinkific pricing at a glance (2026)

Plan Monthly price Annual price (per month) Cap Basic $54/month $40/month 10,000 Start $109/month $82/month 10,000 Grow $219/month $164/month 10,000 Plus Custom Custom Custom

Use TCommerce, Thinkific’s built-in payment processor, and every plan carries a 0% platform fee. Run payments through Stripe or PayPal instead, and a separate gateway fee (opens in new tab) applies: 5% on Basic, 2% on Start, 1% on Grow, and none on Plus, on top of standard card processing either way.

1. Uscreen: best for growing past individual courses into a video membership business

Uscreen (opens in new tab) is built for video business owners who want predictable, recurring revenue from a membership, not just one-off course sales. It gives you a fully custom streaming service: your content, your community, your apps, all under your brand and on one platform.

It’s the right fit if you already have an engaged, paying audience, whether you run a fitness or wellness brand, a coaching or education business, or a media and entertainment channel. Uscreen isn’t an LMS: quizzes, SCORM, and certificates aren’t part of the platform, and if those are a priority, LearnWorlds or LearnDash will serve you better.

Features we love

Pros

Dedicated onboarding specialist and migration support included

Members can switch subscription tiers without canceling and re-signing up

Uscreen customers using Community see 2x less churn (Community is a custom-plan feature)

Cons

No native 4K video support

Growth plan pricing scales with subscriber count, so costs increase as your audience grows

Higher entry cost than Thinkific’s Basic plan on annual billing, though cheaper month-to-month.

Pricing

Plan Monthly Annual Subscriber fee Key limit Starter $49/month - None 100-subscriber cap Growth $199/month $149/month $1.99/subscriber Unlimited subscribers App Essentials $499/month Custom $0.99/subscriber Includes 2 mobile apps Custom Custom Custom $0.99/subscriber Includes 5 TV apps + Community

2. Kajabi: best for consolidating marketing and courses in one tool

Kajabi (opens in new tab) combines course sales, email marketing, sales funnels, and website building in one platform, so you don’t need separate tools for each. It’s still course-first, with embedded Wistia video rather than a native video player, and no native live streaming or branded TV app.

Features we love

Built-in email marketing, landing pages, and sales funnels

A native mobile app for customers, included rather than sold separately

Community and access groups available from Basic, with additional communities unlocking on Pro

Pros

Built-in affiliate tools to recruit and pay course promoters

Unlimited funnels, landing pages, and marketing emails, even on the cheapest plan

Courses, memberships, coaching, podcasts, and communities, all native product types

Cons

Community is capped at one per account until Pro, which allows three

Live Rooms cap at 200 participants and tie to Community or Coaching products

Separate fee applies for third-party processors: 2% on Basic down to 0.5% on Pro

Pricing

Basic starts at $143/month (billed annually; $179/month), covering 5 products and 2,500 contacts. Growth runs $199/month billed annually ($249/month), with 50 products and 25,000 contacts. Pro is $399/month (billed annually at $499/month), with unlimited products and 100,000 contacts.

3. Teachable: best for simple course selling with mobile apps

Teachable (opens in new tab) is one of the few course platforms that gives students a dedicated mobile app instead of a browser tab, included on every plan, even the cheapest. The catch is Starter’s 7.5% transaction fee, stacked on top of the monthly cost.

Features we love

Upsells built into checkout

Daily payouts, no reserve held back

AI-generated course outlines and quizzes on every tier

Native iOS and Android student apps on every plan, including Starter

Pros

0% transaction fees once you’re on Builder or higher

A built-in affiliate program starting on the Builder plan

30-day money-back guarantee alongside the 7-day free trial

Cons

No free plan anymore, just the trial

Not SCORM-compliant, which rules it out for formal training programs

Community features are gated to Builder and above, not available on Starter

Pricing

Starter is $39/month or $29/month annually, with a cap of 5 products and 100 active students. Builder runs $89/month or $69/month annually, 10 products and 1,000 students. Growth is $189/month or $139/month annually, 50 products and 5,000 students. Custom is priced by request for high-volume schools needing dedicated support.

4. Podia: best for budget-conscious, all-in-one solopreneurs

Podia (opens in new tab) lets you run a website, courses, digital downloads, community, and email marketing under one login, built for solopreneurs who’d rather use a single tool than several. Product limits vary by plan: 50 on Mover, 150 on Shaker, and unlimited only on Earthquaker.

Features we love

Sales tax handled automatically across 230 countries

Community spaces included on every plan, not sold separately

Free migration support to move your products and contact list from another platform

Pros

Unlimited customers on every plan

Direct payouts with no holding periods

Branding removal available on every paid plan

Cons

Mover’s 5% transaction fee stacks on top of the monthly cost

No mobile app; students access everything through a browser

Assistant seats, affiliate marketing, and upsells start at Shaker

Pricing

Mover is $49/month or $42/month annually, 50 products and 100 email subscribers. Shaker is $99/month or $84/month annually, 150 products and 500 subscribers. Earthquaker is $179/month or $150/month annually, unlimited products and up to 1,000 subscribers.

5. Circle: best for community-first course businesses

Circle (opens in new tab) builds courses directly into its community spaces, alongside discussions, chat, and events. Each Space can have its own access level and membership tier, allowing students to learn, discuss, and interact in the same place.

Features we love

Circle AI included from Professional, 2,500 credits a month

Drip content, cohort-based courses, and quizzes built into the course builder

Gamification (points, levels, leaderboards) on every plan, automated rewards from Business plan

Pros

30-day, 100% money-back guarantee

Unlimited members on every plan, no headcount fee

Email marketing migration included from the entry plan up

Cons

Payment and course migration aren’t available until Business

Email Hub is a separate add-on, on top of the base plan price

Transaction fees on every plan: 2% Professional down to 0.5% Plus, regardless of payment processor

Branded apps and agentic AI tools are Circle Plus exclusives and require a sales conversation

Pricing

Professional is $89/month, billed annually, 3 admins and 20 spaces. Business is $199/month, billed annually, 5 admins and 30 spaces. Circle Plus is custom-priced, with lower transaction fees and dedicated onboarding.

6. Mighty Networks: best for social-network-style learning communities

Mighty Networks (opens in new tab) combines courses, community discussions, and events into a social network-style space where members can post, react, and message one another. Its native iOS and Android apps are included on every plan, and Mighty Networks reports that members are 60% more active on mobile than on the web.

Features we love

Native iOS and Android apps on every plan

SCORM-compliant content embeds, plus quizzes and certificates

AI Cohost from the Launch plan, sets up courses, automations, and community structure

Pros

Gamification (badges, points, leaderboards) from Launch, no upgrade needed

Live streaming on every plan, 100 viewers on Launch up to 3,000 on Mighty Pro

Migration support from the Scale plan, with 81-100% first-year retention reported

Cons

No permanent free plan, just a 14-day trial

Branded, white-labeled apps require Mighty Pro

Transaction fees at every tier, 2% down to 0.5%, never zero

Highest viewer caps and advanced leaderboards are Mighty Pro exclusives

Pricing

Launch is $79/month (billed annually at $95/month), with 100 viewers and 20 streaming hours. Scale is $179/month billed annually ($215/month), with 200 viewers and 30 hours. Growth is $354/month billed annually, with unlimited Spaces, 1 TB of storage, and livestreaming for up to 1,000 attendees. Mighty Pro is custom, with 3,000 viewers (10,000 for an extra fee) and branded apps included.

7. LearnWorlds: best for interactive, assessment-heavy learning

LearnWorlds (opens in new tab) focuses on structured learning with interactive video, in-video quizzes, and SCORM support for tracking completion and grades. Most of these features land on Pro Trainer and above; the Starter plan covers the basics but skips the more advanced assessment tools.

Features we love

Community and social network on every plan, including Starter

16+ assessment types, Starter limited to a narrower “essential” set

Migration team has moved schools off Kajabi, Thinkific, Teachable, and Podia

Pros

24/7 email support from Pro Trainer up

No enrollment fees once you’re off Starter

Non-profit discounts on Pro Trainer and above

Cons

Gamification is badge-only, no points or leaderboards

Starter skips SCORM, interactive video, and branded apps

No native streaming; live sessions route through Zoom, Webex, Teams, or Meet

Pricing

Starter is $24/month annually or $29/month, plus $5 per enrollment, up to 1,000 active learners. Pro Trainer is $79/month annually or $99/month, no enrollment fees, up to 20 SCORM packages. Learning Center is $249/month annually or $299/month, fully white-labeled, with unlimited SCORM. Corporate is custom-priced.

8. LearnDash: best for WordPress power users who want full control

LearnDash (opens in new tab) is a WordPress plugin, not a hosted platform, that turns your site into a course business, with built-in course creation, quizzes, assignments, progress tracking, and payments. Content follows a fixed hierarchy: Courses, Lessons, Topics, Quizzes, all of which are renameable.

Features we love

MemberDash (memberships, subscriptions, bundles) included in every plan

AI Course Outline & Quiz Builder with certificates and achievement tracking

ProPanel analytics (enrollment tracking, grading, report cards, student notes)

Pros

Full ownership of courses, students, and data, no platform lock-in

A single license with unlimited courses and learners, and no per-student fees

Certificates, plagiarism detection, and learner notifications included in Essentials

Cons

No live or webinar tools on any tier

WordPress-only; no path onto LearnDash without it

Multi-instructor course management and front-end course creation require Elite.

Pricing

Essentials is $259/year, Pro is $399/year, Elite is $599/year, sold as an annual plugin license rather than a monthly subscription. A 48-hour free trial is included; no credit card required.

9. Udemy: Best for instructors without an existing audience

Udemy (opens in new tab) uses a marketplace model rather than a subscription platform. Courses sit in Udemy’s own catalog, discoverable through search and browsing; no separate site or built-up audience needed. Publishing is free, but that access comes at the cost of some pricing control and access to your students’ contact data.

Features we love

Free to publish, no listing fee, unlimited courses

CompTIA, AWS, and PMI tracks bring in credential-seeking students

Practice tests, quizzes, coding exercises, and an AI Assistant built into every course

Pros

Access to millions of learners without building an audience first

Revenue jumps to 97% on sales through your own coupon link

No cost to list a course; the financial risk comes later, in marketing

Cons

Course prices cap at $199.99 regardless of value

Student email addresses aren’t provided; messaging stays within Udemy

Courses default to $9.99 discounts unless instructors opt out, which can take up to 10 days

Pricing

Free to publish. Revenue share depends on how a sale happens: 97% via your own coupon or referral link, 37% on organic sales. Business subscription revenue is pooled instead, 15% as of January 2026, split by each instructor’s share of total watch-time. Connect 1:1 sessions pay 80%.

Key platform features for video business success

The right platform shouldn’t just host your content. It should handle the parts of the business that would otherwise fall through the cracks: keeping members engaged between purchases, automatically recovering lost revenue, and delivering a professional experience your audience would actually pay for. Most platforms do one or two of these well. The ones worth switching to do all of them in one place.

Here’s what actually matters when you’re comparing options:

Video hosting and catalog experience: Your members judge the platform by how it feels to watch. Look for a Netflix-style catalog with search, filters, chapters, and buffer-free playback. A clunky viewing experience kills retention faster than bad content.

Your members judge the platform by how it feels to watch. Look for a Netflix-style catalog with search, filters, chapters, and buffer-free playback. A clunky viewing experience kills retention faster than bad content. Monetization flexibility: One-time purchases work for launches. But recurring subscriptions, tiered plans, bundles, and rentals are what build predictable monthly revenue. The platform should support all of them natively, without third-party workarounds.

One-time purchases work for launches. But recurring subscriptions, tiered plans, bundles, and rentals are what build predictable monthly revenue. The platform should support all of them natively, without third-party workarounds. Community tools: Members who connect stay longer. Channels, challenges, direct messages, and member profiles keep engagement going between content drops, which is where most platforms fall short.

Members who connect stay longer. Channels, challenges, direct messages, and member profiles keep engagement going between content drops, which is where most platforms fall short. Branded mobile and TV apps: A browser tab is not a product. Apps published under your own brand drive daily engagement, push notifications, and offline viewing.

A browser tab is not a product. Apps published under your own brand drive daily engagement, push notifications, and offline viewing. Marketing and retention automations: Abandoned cart recovery, win-back sequences, and subscription upsell flows should run in the background without you having to manage them manually. These aren’t nice-to-haves. They’re what keep revenue from leaking out quietly.

Abandoned cart recovery, win-back sequences, and subscription upsell flows should run in the background without you having to manage them manually. These aren’t nice-to-haves. They’re what keep revenue from leaking out quietly. Migration and onboarding support: Switching platforms is only worth it if the move doesn’t cost you or your subscribers. Look for a dedicated migrations team that handles content, subscriber data, and payment-method (card-on-file) transfers, not just a help article that says “good luck.”

How to choose the right Thinkific alternative

The right Thinkific alternative depends on which problem is actually holding your business back. Most platforms do one thing really well and cut corners on the rest, so picking based on a feature checklist usually leads to a bad fit. Start with your bottleneck instead.

Here’s what that looks like in practice:

Community and engagement: Students finish a course and go quiet. If that’s your problem, you need a platform where discussion, events, and accountability tools live alongside the content, not bolted on as an afterthought. Circle and Mighty Networks are built for this.

Students finish a course and go quiet. If that’s your problem, you need a platform where discussion, events, and accountability tools live alongside the content, not bolted on as an afterthought. and are built for this. Marketing and consolidation: If your course sales, email list, and funnels are spread across three different tools, an all-in-one platform saves you the monthly juggling act. Kajabi is the clearest option here.

If your course sales, email list, and funnels are spread across three different tools, an all-in-one platform saves you the monthly juggling act. is the clearest option here. Teaching depth: SCORM support, live cohorts, graded assignments, and certification tracking all point toward a platform built around structured learning. LearnWorlds or LearnDash fit this better than anything else on the list.

SCORM support, live cohorts, graded assignments, and certification tracking all point toward a platform built around structured learning. or fit this better than anything else on the list. Recurring revenue: If one-time course sales have hit a ceiling and you want members paying every month, the course model itself is the constraint. Video membership platforms like Uscreen are built specifically for this, with a branded streaming experience, community, and apps that keep people subscribed well past the first purchase.

When Uscreen is the right Thinkific alternative

A specific kind of reader lands on this page: someone who’s already built an audience, already proven people will pay for access, and now wants recurring revenue instead of another one-off course launch.

That’s the gap Uscreen fills. Here’s when it’s the right move:

You’ve outgrown the individual course model: Your audience pays for you, not just a single product. A membership gives them ongoing access and gives you predictable monthly revenue.

Your audience pays for you, not just a single product. A membership gives them ongoing access and gives you predictable monthly revenue. You want community alongside your content: Channels, challenges, direct messages, and member profiles, all inside the same platform as your video library.

Channels, challenges, direct messages, and member profiles, all inside the same platform as your video library. You need branded mobile and TV apps: Published under your own brand. Your members tap your app, see your name, and never know Uscreen exists.

Published under your own brand. Your members tap your app, see your name, and never know Uscreen exists. You’re migrating from another platform: Uscreen’s migrations team (opens in new tab) works alongside you on the full move: your content is migrated, your subscribers are set up and just need to change their password, and most payment methods carry over automatically. Members who paid using a method the original platform doesn’t support are prompted to re-enter their details on their next renewal date. Most migrations take 30 to 60 days, but the process is tailored to your goals and your timeline.

If SCORM compliance, formal assessments, or structured course delivery are still the priority, Thinkific, LearnWorlds, or LearnDash serve that need better, and the breakdown above covers exactly when each one makes sense. If you’re ready to build recurring revenue from your audience, start a free trial (opens in new tab) (no credit card required), or book a demo (opens in new tab) to see the platform firsthand.

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