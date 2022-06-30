10 Zype Alternatives and Competitors

There are many factors that play a role in your success as a content creator, and finding the best platform to host your videos is among the most important.

Zype is a popular choice, thanks to its streaming quality and handy features like a drag-and-drop interface.

But does Zype have what it takes to meet your needs?

There are a range of Zype alternatives that offer a similar service, and you might find they’re a better fit for what you’re looking for.

Check out the platforms we’ve compiled in this article for help making your decision, or for further assurance that you’ve already made the right choice.

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Get a Demo

What Is Zype?

Already know what Zype is? Click here to jump to our first alternative.

Zype is an award-winning content management system (CMS) that offers adaptable video solutions to its clients.

Its drag-and-drop programming makes it easy for inexperienced users to build their video-on-demand platform.

Zype is able to integrate with dozens of other services, so even in areas where they come up short, their users can still get what they want.

Features

Zype is popular because it gives users:

App templates for quick development.

A secure content management system.

Reliable content delivery with multi-CDN support.

Customer relationship management (CRM) software.

But the high price tag is usually what sends people looking for alternatives to Zype.

Pricing

Zype has 4 pricing options:

Zype X: comes with their CMS, CRM, and on-demand streaming. You’ll also get live streaming, paywalls, and consumer analytics. Price: $500 per month, plus usage fees.

comes with their CMS, CRM, and on-demand streaming. You’ll also get live streaming, paywalls, and consumer analytics. Price: $500 per month, plus usage fees. Network: the next plan adds video APIs, a WordPress plugin, and Zapier integration. Price: $2,500 per month.

the next plan adds video APIs, a WordPress plugin, and Zapier integration. Price: $2,500 per month. Premium: the third plan adds content and player rules. It also enables live multicasting to social platforms. $3,500 per month.

the third plan adds content and player rules. It also enables live multicasting to social platforms. $3,500 per month. Enterprise: their top plan adds an electronic program guide, third-party SSO, and custom consumer metadata.

If Zype pricing is too much for you, check out our first alternative.

1. Uscreen

We’re an all-in-one video platform that helps content creators grow their online streaming business.

Our tools can help you build your new website in as little as one day, so you can quickly get to maximizing your income.

Our customers have used our services to launch online communities, membership programs, and courses.

Take a look at how some of our offerings can level up your performance.

Features

We give our users:

Unlimited video uploading, streaming, and bandwidth.

A personal website with a custom domain and templates.

CDN delivery that reaches around the world.

Analytics covering watch time, views, and more.

Email automations.

24/7 email support.

Built-in CRM

Free trial: 14 days

Pricing: $

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Start Free Trial

Our second Zype competitor is a familiar favorite.

2. Vimeo

Vimeo provides an affordable video management platform to individual content creators and businesses.

They provide internal media sharing to onboard, train, and collaborate with employees.

They can also help independent video creators build their own websites and subscription business.

Check out some of the tools Vimeo has to make it happen.

Features

Vimeo gives their users:

Professional templates to customize videos.

Up to 7TB of video storage.

Security controls to limit access.

A video hub to organize and manage content.

Check out how much it’ll cost you.

Pricing

Vimeo offers 5 pricing plans:

Basic: their entry-level plan allows for 500MB of uploads per week and 5GB of storage. It lacks the features a professional would need, but is a solid introduction to the platform. Price: Free.

their entry-level plan allows for 500MB of uploads per week and 5GB of storage. It lacks the features a professional would need, but is a solid introduction to the platform. Price: Free. Plus: their next plan allows for 5GB of uploads per week. You’ll get privacy controls, player customization, and up to 2TB of bandwidth per month. Price: $7 per month.

their next plan allows for 5GB of uploads per week. You’ll get privacy controls, player customization, and up to 2TB of bandwidth per month. Price: $7 per month. Pro: their next plan increases to 20GB of uploads per week. You can have private team projects and unlimited stock media licenses. Price: $20 per month.

their next plan increases to 20GB of uploads per week. You can have private team projects and unlimited stock media licenses. Price: $20 per month. Business: this plan removes upload limits. You can add custom branding, get lead generation, and marketing integrations. Price: $50 per month.

this plan removes upload limits. You can add custom branding, get lead generation, and marketing integrations. Price: $50 per month. Premium: their top plan allows for unlimited live streaming. You’ll get webinar analytics, live chats, and have unlimited viewers. Price: $75 per month.

Onto our third Zype alternative.

3. Vidyard

Vidyard is a sales-oriented video platform that helps users market their content.

They pride themselves on adding a personal touch to your sales cycle, so prospects and current customers feel valued.

They even analyze over 1 million videos to provide extra insights into how people are using videos to market, sell, and communicate.

Check out some of their key features.

Features

Vidyard gives their users:

Tools to track return on investment.

Video analytics to track engagement.

Fast video creation and sharing.

Custom landing pages and video calls to action.

But what will it cost you?

Pricing

Vidyard offers 4 price plans:

Free: their entry-level plan lets users record and upload videos. They can also share content through email and social media channels. Price: Free.

their entry-level plan lets users record and upload videos. They can also share content through email and social media channels. Price: Free. Pro: their next plan will give you basic branding, video insights, and calls to action. Price: $19 per month.

their next plan will give you basic branding, video insights, and calls to action. Price: $19 per month. Teams: this plan is geared toward professional organizations and allows for up to 3 users. It provides custom branding and video analytics. Price: $300 per month.

this plan is geared toward professional organizations and allows for up to 3 users. It provides custom branding and video analytics. Price: $300 per month. Business: their top plan allows for 5 users. You’ll get fully customizable video calls to action and CRM integration. Price: $1250 per month.

Let’s look at our next Zype competitor.

4. Loom

Loom is a video communication platform designed for remote and hybrid workplaces.

It lets users record and share videos so that they can skip unnecessary meetings.

Loom can be applied in professional and educational environments to engage an audience around the world.

Let’s take a look at some of their offerings.

Features

Loom gives their users:

Fast video recorder to capture their screen and webcam.

Advanced admin controls to protect their data.

Transcription and closed caption options.

Engagement analytics.

Check out their prices.

Pricing

Loom offers 3 pricing options:

Starter: their first plan is available for up to 50 creators to make up to 25 videos each, so long as they are under 5 minutes. Price: Free.

their first plan is available for up to 50 creators to make up to 25 videos each, so long as they are under 5 minutes. Price: Free. Business: their next plan allows for an unlimited number of creators and it removes video limits. Price: $8 per month for each creator.

their next plan allows for an unlimited number of creators and it removes video limits. Price: $8 per month for each creator. Enterprise: their top plan adds increased security and privacy controls. You’ll get custom data retention and Salesforce integration. Contact their sales team to learn about pricing.

Onto our next Zype alternative.

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Get a Demo

5. Panopto

Panopto’s video platform was made for schools and businesses in need of a reliable CMS.

Panopto can store videos securely and share them with employees and students with very little technical experience required.

They also allow for live and on-demand broadcasts so users can reach their audience whenever they need to.

Take a look at what they offer.

Features

Panopto gives their users:

The ability to capture video from multiple cameras and screens.

The ability to measure viewer behavior and engagement.

Easy search functions to find any spoken word.

Options to integrate with other video conferencing solutions.

Check out their prices.

Pricing

Panopto offers 3 pricing options:

Basic: their lowest plan allows for 100 hours of streaming per month, 5 hours of video storage, and the ability to create and share videos on demand. Price: Free.

their lowest plan allows for 100 hours of streaming per month, 5 hours of video storage, and the ability to create and share videos on demand. Price: Free. Pro: their next plan unlocks unlimited streaming, 50 hours of video storage, and online support. Price: $14.99 per month.

their next plan unlocks unlimited streaming, 50 hours of video storage, and online support. Price: $14.99 per month. Enterprise: their top plan adds phone support. You can also live stream, manage access control, and add custom branding. Reach out to their sales team for pricing information.

Let’s explore our sixth Zype alternative.

6. EnterpriseTube

EnterpriseTube is a service provided by Vidizmo that delivers digital content to professional organizations.

They let different departments independently share their videos to internal and external audiences.

EnterpriseTube works great for businesses that operate in hybrid environments and need quality media delivery.

Take a look at some of their features.

Features

EnterpriseTube lets users:

Quickly search large libraries for videos.

Live stream to large audiences.

Use artificial intelligence to create closed captions.

Control audience access.

Let’s look at their different plans.

Pricing

EnterpriseTube has 4 pricing options:

50: their lowest plan allows for 50 authenticated viewers and unlimited anonymous viewers. You’ll get 40GB of storage and 100 GB of bandwidth. Price: $85 per month.

their lowest plan allows for 50 authenticated viewers and unlimited anonymous viewers. You’ll get 40GB of storage and 100 GB of bandwidth. Price: $85 per month. 100: their next plan gets up to 100 authenticated viewers. You’ll get 100GB of storage and 250GB of bandwidth. Price: $140 per month.

their next plan gets up to 100 authenticated viewers. You’ll get 100GB of storage and 250GB of bandwidth. Price: $140 per month. 250: this plan gets up to 250 authenticated viewers. You’ll get 250GB of storage and 500GB of bandwidth. Price: $350 per month.

this plan gets up to 250 authenticated viewers. You’ll get 250GB of storage and 500GB of bandwidth. Price: $350 per month. Their fourth option is scalable for large enterprises with custom features. You’ll have to reach out to their sales team for pricing.

Our next Zype alternative is Kaltura.

7. Kaltura

Kaltura is another video platform that helps large institutions share content and collaborate remotely.

Their online portal promotes communication through virtual events like webinars and town halls.

They also help colleges manage their online learning programs and deliver lectures to students.

Let’s take a deeper look at their offerings.

Features

Kaltura lets their users:

Develop APIs and SDKs for custom video experiences.

Deliver branded virtual events to large audiences.

Access a scalable video cloud platform.

Send personalized video messages.

Pricing

Kaltura is a highly customizable platform that offers mix-and-match services. Contact them directly for a quote.

Now let’s check out our eighth Zype competitor.

8. Brightcove

Brightcove provides a video platform where users can host, stream, and monetize their content.

They help businesses develop their company culture by engaging remote workers with unified videos.

They also have dozens of professional partners that extend the capabilities of their service.

Take a look at some of their offerings.

Features

Brightcove gives their users:

Flexible subscription models.

Tools to quickly publish videos to multiple platforms.

A marketplace with top tech integrations.

A customizable streaming platform for convenient viewing.

Pricing

Brightcove keeps their pricing model private. Contact them directly for more details.

Onto our next Zype alternative.

9. Wistia

Wistia helps content creators market their videos and podcasts with an all-in-one hosting platform.

They help their users create branded experiences to tell a story to their audiences.

Wistia also integrates with their customers’ current technology stack so they’re able to easily share data.

Time to explore some of their features.

Features

Wistia lets their users:

Access lead generation tools like email collection and calls to action.

Publish videos, podcasts, and webinars in one gallery.

See engagement data to improve audience targeting.

Get free training on production strategies.

Onto their prices!

Pricing

Wistia offers 3 pricing options:

Free: their entry-level plan allows for up to 250 subscribers. You can embed 3 videos or podcasts anywhere and you get A/B testing. Price: Free.

their entry-level plan allows for up to 250 subscribers. You can embed 3 videos or podcasts anywhere and you get A/B testing. Price: Free. Pro: their next plan unlocks email notifications and allows for up to 10 embedded videos or podcasts. You’ll also get to use your own video player branding. Price: $99 per month.

their next plan unlocks email notifications and allows for up to 10 embedded videos or podcasts. You’ll also get to use your own video player branding. Price: $99 per month. Advanced: their top plan increases to 100 embedded videos. You can integrate with Facebook and Google. You’ll also get priority support. Contact their sales team for pricing options.

Time for our final Zype competitor!

10. VidGrid

VidGrid is an interactive cloud-based platform that helps organizations train and educate their audience through a simple interface.

This is another service that appeals to colleges or businesses delivering internal and external communication.

They specialize in centralizing the video creation process to securely store and share content.

Check out some of their features.

Features

VidGrid lets their users:

Personalize outreach in their sales cycle.

Interact within videos and receive comments.

Test viewers with interview questions or quizzes.

Streamline workflows with your favorite tools.

Let’s look at what this could cost you.

Pricing

VidGrid has 3 main pricing options:

Team: this plan gives trainers a dashboard, team folders, and a global knowledge base. You also get analytics, in-app chat, email support, and machine captions. Price: $500 per month.

this plan gives trainers a dashboard, team folders, and a global knowledge base. You also get analytics, in-app chat, email support, and machine captions. Price: $500 per month. Business: this plan gives you an admin dashboard, team folders, and a video library. You also get in-app chat, email support, and basic integrations. Price: $1,000 per month.

this plan gives you an admin dashboard, team folders, and a video library. You also get in-app chat, email support, and basic integrations. Price: $1,000 per month. Department: this plan gives educators annotation tools, a GIF creator, and playlists. You also get machine captions, analytics, and a dashboard. Price: $1,000 per month.

Each of these plans comes with a custom option that adds advanced features. Reach out to their sales team for pricing.

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Get a Demo

Wrapping It Up

That’s about it for our Zype alternatives.

Any one of these platforms can make a great home for your business, but in the end, it all comes down to your needs and goals.

Here at Uscreen, we specialize in turning your content into reliable revenue.

If that sounds like what you’re looking for, reach out for a free trial to put us to the test.