In 2019, Matt Allen was working full-time as an independent adjuster. The job paid well, but he was always on call, always traveling, and it was tough to plan for life and keep a normal schedule. As a 20-year veteran in the field, he was ready to monetize his skills in a different way.

Matt had always enjoyed video, so in 2017 he created an adjuster-focused YouTube channel, followed by an eBook and a video course. His content took off and was quickly so successful that he realized the demand for educational content in this niche industry – so in 2020, he partnered with Uscreen to launch the premium membership platform AdjusterTV Plus.

“Once I got AdjusterTV Plus going with Uscreen, it’s been huge and a massive help.“

- Matt Allen, Founder of AdjusterTV Plus