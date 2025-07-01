Apps make it easy for people to make Means TV a part of their daily routine.

And they used that momentum, along with Uscreen’s coupons and gift card offers, to increase loyalty by upselling annual memberships. On Black Friday 2022, they doubled their sales from the previous year.

💡 Over 65% of Means TV’s audience use the apps to view content and interact with other members.

This helped Means TV stand out in the streaming entertainment industry and grow their revenue to 40k+ a month.

Apps gave us an air of legitimacy and got rid of any barriers to accessing the content. We’re available on all the same platforms as the big streaming services, and pose a real alternative option.