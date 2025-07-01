How Liz Kohler Brown drives $75k monthly after migrating from Kajabi to Uscreen

More people than ever in history are creating digital art for products like stickers, coasters, and personalized posters to bring their creative visions to life. This growing trend is fueled by artists like Liz Kohler Brown, who leads the way for aspiring creators.

After three years of teaching on Skillshare, Liz launched The Studio Membership to better control her content and connect with her students. Focused on digital art, particularly iPad drawing, Liz’s membership offers a wide range of live sessions and tutorials.

Liz initially chose Kajabi to host her membership based on a recommendation from a fellow artist. But, as her membership grew, Kajabi's limitations became clear.

In 2023, Liz migrated The Studio Membership to Uscreen. This boosted her membership to $75k a month with over 1,800 active members. Over the past three months, she’s seen a 14% growth in paid members, a 10.5% revenue increase, and a 5.9% uptick in app views.

Like many creators facing the leap of migrating platforms, Liz was also worried about making the switch. But the Uscreen team was there to support Liz every step of the way, making the transition smooth and successful.