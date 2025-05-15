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2025 Video Membership Report
The Impact Of Apps On Churn, Engagement & Revenue
Uncover the latest video subscription app statistics, including industry trends, engagement data, and must-know insights on how apps and cross-device access are driving higher revenue, stronger communities, and longer-lasting subscriptions.
a comprehensive report based on
9.2 m active subscribers
3.5 k video subscriptions
The video subscription economy is booming.
In 2024, the average person's subscription count jumped from 2.4 to 3, while their monthly streaming spend surged 30% - from $48 to $61. While demand for premium content is high, so is the bar: with endless video subscription platforms to choose from, audiences are more selective than ever. Video subscription businesses are now facing the same universal truth…
Getting new subscribers is easy; keeping them around is hard.
Curious about what makes some subscriptions stickier than others, we analyzed 9.2 million end-users and 3,500+ video subscriptions. We found that successful video subscriptions and memberships offer more than just great content — they deliver exceptional experiences.
- +25% subscriber engagement
- +15% subscriber retention
Apps have become a game-changer for video subscription businesses.
When subscribers have flexibility to watch content anywhere, their engagement goes up (and stays up). Consumers fit content into the routines of their daily lives. When content is easy to access, it becomes a habit. We see it in the data: more logins, longer watch times, more community participation.
|Category
|Viewing Time in Minutes on Apps
|Viewing Time in Minutes on Web
|January 2023
|43
|68
|February 2023
|36
|52
|March 2023
|44
|60
|April 2023
|42
|53
|May 2023
|46
|55
|June 2023
|48
|53
|July 2023
|50
|51
|August 2023
|49
|51
|September 2023
|49
|46
|October 2023
|53
|48
|November 2023
|53
|46
|December 2023
|51
|43
|January 2024
|65
|53
|February 2024
|60
|47
|March 2024
|63
|51
|April 2024
|60
|47
|May 2024
|60
|45
|June 2024
|59
|45
|July 2024
|62
|47
|August 2024
|63
|41
|September 2024
|60
|40
|October 2024
|62
|40
|November 2024
|59
|39
|December 2024
|59
|38
More viewers are ditching their desktops in favor of phones and TVs.
Insight: In early 2023, apps made up just 40% of content consumption. By late 2024, that number jumped to 59%, as users consumed 1.5 billion minutes through mobile and TV apps—nearly twice as much as the 871 million minutes on web.
Apps are quickly becoming the primary way audiences engage with content. Why? Flexible, on-the-go viewing fits better into daily life.
|Category
|Total Membership Engagement Minutes
|Total Membership Logins
|App
|1,551,390,851
|75,359,968
|Web
|871,793,760
|46,229,872
Compared to web users, mobile and TV app users log in more often & spend more time on the platform.
Insight: Users log in to mobile and TV apps 63% more often than they do on web, and they spend 78% more time on the platform overall.
This tells us that apps aren’t just for passive viewing — they’re where engaged, repeat interactions happen throughout the day.
|Category
|Community Engagement
|Apps + Web Viewers
|20.67
|Mobile App Only Viewers
|12.17
|Web Only Viewers
|6.45
|TV Apps Only Viewers
|3.42
|Never Watched Content
|2.05
People who use both web and apps are over 3x more engaged with community features.
Insight: App users are 141% more engaged with community features than those on web. But the most engaged members by far are those who use both web and apps, with community participation 220% higher than web-only users.
When viewers can connect anytime, anywhere, community stops being a feature — and becomes a habit.
|Category
|Average Live Stream Views Per User
|Web
|4.96
|Mobile
|6.15
|TV
|12.6
Viewers tune into more live streams on mobile and TV than on web.
Insight: TV app users attend 154% more live stream events than web users, and 105% more than mobile users. Mobile app users also attend 24% more events than those on web.
This shows that when viewers can tune in from a bigger screen — or on the go — they’re far more likely to show up live.
|Category
|Percentage
|iOS Mobile
|58.02
|Android Mobile
|24.23
|Roku
|10.47
|Fire TV
|3.33
|Others
|3.94
Which devices do subscribers use most often to watch content?
Insight: iOS mobile is the clear favorite for video consumption, used by 58% of all app viewers — followed by Android at 24%, and Roku at 10%.
Audiences are overwhelmingly choosing mobile-first access, with connected TVs like Roku serving as a strong secondary viewing option — especially for more immersive sessions.
|Category
|App Users by Day of Week
|Sunday
|759,029
|Monday
|835,152
|Tuesday
|835,125
|Wednesday
|818,639
|Thursday
|809,943
|Friday
|780,470
|Saturday
|745,155
When are subscribers most active?
Insight: Viewer activity peaks on Mondays and Tuesdays — each with ~4.7% more users than average — and tapers off toward the weekend, dropping ~5% by Sunday.
This suggests that audiences are most engaged early in the week, likely using content to kickstart routines or ease into productivity.
|Category
|Watched on Both
|Watched on Web
|Watched on Apps
|Average Subscription Lifetime in Months
|10.87
|7.83
|7.53
Cross-platform viewers maintain their subscriptions substantially longer.
Insight: Users who only use web, or who only use apps, stay subscribed for around the same length. But, users who engage with the platform on both stay subscribed up to 43% longer.
When content is accessible everywhere, it becomes part of a regular routine - which means subscribers stick around longer.
|Category
|With Apps: 12-month End-User Retention
|Without Apps: 12-month End-User Retention
|0
|100
|100
|1
|78.45
|77.51
|2
|69.22
|65.86
|3
|62.27
|56.7
|4
|57.76
|51.5
|5
|52.86
|46.56
|6
|45.03
|38.46
|7
|39.26
|33.48
|8
|34.25
|28.97
|9
|29.77
|24.48
|10
|25.8
|21.06
|11
|22.35
|18.17
|12
|14.37
|11.75
In fact, subscriptions that offer apps see a higher subscriber retention rate over a 12-month period.
Insight: Subscriptions with apps retain 23% more users after 12 months than those without.
Apps don’t just offer convenience — they play a critical role in keeping members engaged long enough to become loyal.
|Category
|Percent Annual Users
|Without Apps
|3.38
|With Apps
|7.55
Subscriptions that offer apps sell more annual subscriptions than those that don’t.
Insight: Subscriptions with apps see 121% more annual plan purchases than those without.
Apps give users the confidence to commit — offering the convenience and flexibility that make a year-long subscription feel like a no-brainer.
|Category
|Total Subscribers: Without Apps
|Total Subscribers: With Apps
|2023
|136,902
|650,771
|2024
|141,693
|761,936
More viewers are choosing services that offer flexible viewing options.
Insight: Subscriptions with apps grew by 17% in 2024, compared to just 3.6% for those without — a 121% advantage.
This clear gap reinforces a growing truth across the industry: apps don’t just improve user experience, they directly accelerate subscriber growth by meeting people where they prefer to engage.
The top takeaways
-
Apps drive 2x more content consumption
Audiences spent 1.5B minutes watching on apps — nearly twice as much as the 871M minutes on web.
-
App users log in more — and stay longer
Compared to web, app users log in 63% more often and spend 78% more time.
-
Cross-platform = 3x more community engagement
People who use both web and apps are 220% more engaged with community features than web-only users.
-
TV app users show up live
TV app users attend 154% more live events than web users — and 105% more than mobile.
-
Subscribers with app access stay 43% longer
People who use both web and apps stay subscribed significantly longer than those on a single platform.
-
Annual plan purchases are 2x higher with apps
Subscriptions with apps see 121% more annual purchases than those without.
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