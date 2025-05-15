2025 Video Membership Report

01 Apps drive 2x more content consumption Audiences spent 1.5B minutes watching on apps — nearly twice as much as the 871M minutes on web.

02 App users log in more — and stay longer Compared to web, app users log in 63% more often and spend 78% more time.

03 Cross-platform = 3x more community engagement People who use both web and apps are 220% more engaged with community features than web-only users.

04 TV app users show up live TV app users attend 154% more live events than web users — and 105% more than mobile.

05 Subscribers with app access stay 43% longer People who use both web and apps stay subscribed significantly longer than those on a single platform.