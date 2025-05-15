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2025 Video Membership Report

The Impact Of Apps On Churn, Engagement & Revenue

Uncover the latest video subscription app statistics, including industry trends, engagement data, and must-know insights on how apps and cross-device access are driving higher revenue, stronger communities, and longer-lasting subscriptions.

a comprehensive report based on

9.2 m active subscribers

3.5 k video subscriptions

The video subscription economy is booming.

In 2024, the average person's subscription count jumped from 2.4 to 3, while their monthly streaming spend surged 30% - from $48 to $61. While demand for premium content is high, so is the bar: with endless video subscription platforms to choose from, audiences are more selective than ever. Video subscription businesses are now facing the same universal truth…

Getting new subscribers is easy; keeping them around is hard.

Curious about what makes some subscriptions stickier than others, we analyzed 9.2 million end-users and 3,500+ video subscriptions. We found that successful video subscriptions and memberships offer more than just great content — they deliver exceptional experiences.

  • +25% subscriber engagement
  • +15% subscriber retention

Apps have become a game-changer for video subscription businesses.

When subscribers have flexibility to watch content anywhere, their engagement goes up (and stays up). Consumers fit content into the routines of their daily lives. When content is easy to access, it becomes a habit. We see it in the data: more logins, longer watch times, more community participation.

Line chart (Viewing Time in Minutes on Apps, Viewing Time in Minutes on Web)
Line chart (Viewing Time in Minutes on Apps, Viewing Time in Minutes on Web)
Category Viewing Time in Minutes on AppsViewing Time in Minutes on Web
January 2023 43 68
February 2023 36 52
March 2023 44 60
April 2023 42 53
May 2023 46 55
June 2023 48 53
July 2023 50 51
August 2023 49 51
September 2023 49 46
October 2023 53 48
November 2023 53 46
December 2023 51 43
January 2024 65 53
February 2024 60 47
March 2024 63 51
April 2024 60 47
May 2024 60 45
June 2024 59 45
July 2024 62 47
August 2024 63 41
September 2024 60 40
October 2024 62 40
November 2024 59 39
December 2024 59 38

More viewers are ditching their desktops in favor of phones and TVs.

Insight: In early 2023, apps made up just 40% of content consumption. By late 2024, that number jumped to 59%, as users consumed 1.5 billion minutes through mobile and TV apps—nearly twice as much as the 871 million minutes on web.

Apps are quickly becoming the primary way audiences engage with content. Why? Flexible, on-the-go viewing fits better into daily life.

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Bar chart (Total Membership Engagement Minutes, Total Membership Logins)
Bar chart (Total Membership Engagement Minutes, Total Membership Logins)
Category Total Membership Engagement MinutesTotal Membership Logins
App 1,551,390,851 75,359,968
Web 871,793,760 46,229,872

Compared to web users, mobile and TV app users log in more often & spend more time on the platform.

Insight: Users log in to mobile and TV apps 63% more often than they do on web, and they spend 78% more time on the platform overall.

This tells us that apps aren’t just for passive viewing — they’re where engaged, repeat interactions happen throughout the day.

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Horizontal bar chart (Community Engagement)
Horizontal bar chart (Community Engagement)
Category Community Engagement
Apps + Web Viewers 20.67
Mobile App Only Viewers 12.17
Web Only Viewers 6.45
TV Apps Only Viewers 3.42
Never Watched Content 2.05

People who use both web and apps are over 3x more engaged with community features.

Insight: App users are 141% more engaged with community features than those on web. But the most engaged members by far are those who use both web and apps, with community participation 220% higher than web-only users.

When viewers can connect anytime, anywhere, community stops being a feature — and becomes a habit.

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Bar chart (Average Live Stream Views Per User)
Bar chart (Average Live Stream Views Per User)
Category Average Live Stream Views Per User
Web 4.96
Mobile 6.15
TV 12.6

Viewers tune into more live streams on mobile and TV than on web.

Insight: TV app users attend 154% more live stream events than web users, and 105% more than mobile users. Mobile app users also attend 24% more events than those on web.

This shows that when viewers can tune in from a bigger screen — or on the go — they’re far more likely to show up live.

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Doughnut chart (Percentage)
Doughnut chart (Percentage)
Category Percentage
iOS Mobile 58.02
Android Mobile 24.23
Roku 10.47
Fire TV 3.33
Others 3.94

Which devices do subscribers use most often to watch content?

Insight: iOS mobile is the clear favorite for video consumption, used by 58% of all app viewers — followed by Android at 24%, and Roku at 10%.

Audiences are overwhelmingly choosing mobile-first access, with connected TVs like Roku serving as a strong secondary viewing option — especially for more immersive sessions.

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Bar chart (App Users by Day of Week)
Bar chart (App Users by Day of Week)
Category App Users by Day of Week
Sunday 759,029
Monday 835,152
Tuesday 835,125
Wednesday 818,639
Thursday 809,943
Friday 780,470
Saturday 745,155

When are subscribers most active?

Insight: Viewer activity peaks on Mondays and Tuesdays — each with ~4.7% more users than average — and tapers off toward the weekend, dropping ~5% by Sunday.

This suggests that audiences are most engaged early in the week, likely using content to kickstart routines or ease into productivity.

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Bar chart (Watched on Both, Watched on Web, Watched on Apps)
Bar chart (Watched on Both, Watched on Web, Watched on Apps)
Category Watched on BothWatched on WebWatched on Apps
Average Subscription Lifetime in Months 10.87 7.83 7.53

Cross-platform viewers maintain their subscriptions substantially longer.

Insight: Users who only use web, or who only use apps, stay subscribed for around the same length. But, users who engage with the platform on both stay subscribed up to 43% longer.

When content is accessible everywhere, it becomes part of a regular routine - which means subscribers stick around longer.

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Bar chart (With Apps: 12-month End-User Retention, Without Apps: 12-month End-User Retention)
Bar chart (With Apps: 12-month End-User Retention, Without Apps: 12-month End-User Retention)
Category With Apps: 12-month End-User RetentionWithout Apps: 12-month End-User Retention
0 100 100
1 78.45 77.51
2 69.22 65.86
3 62.27 56.7
4 57.76 51.5
5 52.86 46.56
6 45.03 38.46
7 39.26 33.48
8 34.25 28.97
9 29.77 24.48
10 25.8 21.06
11 22.35 18.17
12 14.37 11.75

In fact, subscriptions that offer apps see a higher subscriber retention rate over a 12-month period.

Insight: Subscriptions with apps retain 23% more users after 12 months than those without.

Apps don’t just offer convenience — they play a critical role in keeping members engaged long enough to become loyal.

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Horizontal bar chart (Percent Annual Users)
Horizontal bar chart (Percent Annual Users)
Category Percent Annual Users
Without Apps 3.38
With Apps 7.55

Subscriptions that offer apps sell more annual subscriptions than those that don’t.

Insight: Subscriptions with apps see 121% more annual plan purchases than those without.

Apps give users the confidence to commit — offering the convenience and flexibility that make a year-long subscription feel like a no-brainer.

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Bar chart (Total Subscribers: Without Apps, Total Subscribers: With Apps)
Bar chart (Total Subscribers: Without Apps, Total Subscribers: With Apps)
Category Total Subscribers: Without AppsTotal Subscribers: With Apps
2023 136,902 650,771
2024 141,693 761,936

More viewers are choosing services that offer flexible viewing options.

Insight: Subscriptions with apps grew by 17% in 2024, compared to just 3.6% for those without — a 121% advantage.

This clear gap reinforces a growing truth across the industry: apps don’t just improve user experience, they directly accelerate subscriber growth by meeting people where they prefer to engage.

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The top takeaways

  1. Apps drive 2x more content consumption

    Audiences spent 1.5B minutes watching on apps — nearly twice as much as the 871M minutes on web.

  2. App users log in more — and stay longer

    Compared to web, app users log in 63% more often and spend 78% more time.

  3. Cross-platform = 3x more community engagement

    People who use both web and apps are 220% more engaged with community features than web-only users.

  4. TV app users show up live

    TV app users attend 154% more live events than web users — and 105% more than mobile.

  5. Subscribers with app access stay 43% longer

    People who use both web and apps stay subscribed significantly longer than those on a single platform.

  6. Annual plan purchases are 2x higher with apps

    Subscriptions with apps see 121% more annual purchases than those without.

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