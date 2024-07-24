Creator Stories
How a Family-Run Fitness Membership Drives 6-Figures in Annual Revenue with 15% Monthly Revenue Growth
BACKGROUND
Helping new moms love themselves with a focused fitness membership
During the 2020 lockdown, Macy and Chase moved their in-person fitness business online. They began with a small Facebook group offering convenient at-home workouts.
Their online presence grew rapidly, driven by the need for accessible, at-home workouts during the pandemic. The Facebook group provided a sense of community and support, laying the foundation for what would eventually become the Fittest Core membership platform.
Today, Fittest Core uses Uscreen to offer a comprehensive membership that includes all its programs, with specific focus areas like pregnancy and postpartum fitness.
Using her certifications in personal training (AFAA) and pre-postnatal training (AFPA), Macy emphasizes fitness for overall well-being over looking a certain way.
"We're all about real bodies, real moms, and real progress. Fittest Core means being fit internally, not just having the best abs. It's about being your healthiest self from the inside out. " .
-Macy Pruett, Founder of Fittest Core
As of the writing of this story, Fittest Core has seen a 15% growth in monthly revenue over the last 3 months, with 58% of their subscribers engaging with content or the community monthly. The platform enjoys a 2-month retention rate of 70% on monthly subscriptions and a 70% trial conversion rate.
But, Macy and Chase shared they weren’t always on a platform that inspired them and the growth behind Fittest Core.
CHALLENGES
The Vimeo bottleneck: High costs, limited features, and navigation issues
Before Uscreen, Macy and Chase launched Fittest Core on Vimeo, which quickly became a bottleneck for their membership business. The bigger their membership grew, the bigger a bottleneck Vimeo became for them as owners and their members’ experience.
Firstly, communication proved to be a major issue. “There was no way, with Vimeo, for there to be a community and for customers to engage; not only with me but with each other.” Not having control over how they communicated with their members and how they interacted with one another was cruelly impacting their community.
Second, Vimeo lacked tailored features for large content databases. With over 600 videos, the poor navigation and lack of content organization tools significantly impacted her members' experience.
“My workouts were just a free-for-all. You opened the app and took a stab at one of the workouts, and if it worked for you, great, but there was no real guidance.”
-Macy Pruett, Founder of Fittest Core
Macy also shared how the Vimeo app was extremely limiting. "I never used my own app when we were with Vimeo because there was nothing for me to do on it." This made her feel disconnected from her members.
Because of a lack of dedicated features for membership businesses, along with a lack of technical support from Vimeo, Macy and Chase were constantly fidgeting with the backend of their business and member experience overall.
On top of it all, the financial burden of maintaining a high-quality video library on Vimeo strained the budget, making it difficult to allocate resources elsewhere.
“With Vimeo, the biggest catalyst for us was financial. It was very expensive, and as an online business, we had various levels of overhead, but this was the biggest one at the time. Not knowing what other products looked like in the market prompted us to explore other options. There was no investment into our success [from Vimeo], although they were reaping the rewards from our success at the same time. And that just always rubbed us the wrong way. So when our contract was getting close to expiring, it was pretty easy to want to look in some different directions.”
-Chase Pruett, Co-owner of Fittest Core
Eventually, it was time to move on. Macy and Chase started exploring other membership site platforms and discovered Uscreen.
SOLUTION
Migrating to Uscreen: More features, more community, more members
Chase recounts the moment of decision to migrate to Uscreen, "When our contract with Vimeo was close to expiring, we took a meeting with Uscreen, and it was clear this was a better fit for our business".
They migrated Fittest Core to Uscreen at the end of 2023 and immediately fell in love with features like the community tab, membership tools, and content scheduling. They are designed specifically for membership business owners, giving them complete control over how they want to build and maintain their membership.
"Since migrating to Uscreen, day-to-day operations have become much easier. As the business owner and the face of the company, it's now simpler for me to engage with members directly. Whether they have questions about their form, need modifications, or are pregnant and unsure if an exercise is safe, it's easy for them to contact me.”
-Macy Pruett, Founder of Fittest Core
There’s been a massive change in how Fittest Core runs on both the front end and back end after migrating to Uscreen. Using tools to communicate with their members one-on-one and giving them the undivided attention they wanted, felt like a moment of relief.
Macy shares that before Uscreen, the only way to communicate with their members was by email or Instagram messages, which they couldn’t keep up with. Now, they’re actively building a highly engaged community of moms all around the world. Things have gotten easier not only for Macy and Chase but for their members too.
Macy excitedly shared the improvements since switching to Uscreen: “Our members have loved it—it's much more user-friendly." Macy appreciates that Uscreen allows her to create, organize, and deliver her content to her members.
“The changes in customer feedback and behavior since migrating to Uscreen have been night and day. Customers can now interact directly with me and other members, which is an awesome change. It's also much easier for them to navigate the platform. When they open the app, they know exactly where to go and aren't confused about how to start or what works for them.”
-Macy Pruett, Founder of Fittest Core
Another big improvement Macy noticed was the difference between Vimeo's app and Uscreen's app. She barely used to use her Vimeo app because there wasn’t anything to do once she had uploaded content there — the features were limiting.
But since switching to Uscreen, Macy has used the app all the time. "With Uscreen, I love using the app. It's easy to navigate, and I always see new notifications and interactions from members. I check the community several times a day and personally answer questions, making sure I'm not missing anything my members need." This change has helped her connect more with her community and made the app better for everyone.
While Macy has been at the forefront for her members and making sure they get the value and “change” they desire, Chase has always been focused on business operations and strategic growth of the company to make sure their business grows consistently. He told us that their previous experience with Vimeo being a major cost overhead was impacting their daily operations and presumably their members too.
“We won't ever really know the true effect of it, but I do think that there probably would've been some better member retention, had we been able to create more of the community feature that Uscreen offers us”, Chase said.
With Uscreen, things changed. Chase tells us they now have a lot more systemization, reducing the manual work and improving overall workflow.
"Using Uscreen on the backend has really improved how I control my processes. I can easily track and nurture leads, and the marketing features help convert them into members. The data is cleaner and easier to digest, which helps me quickly see what's working and what isn't. Overall, it's a more functional and user-friendly experience for me.”
-Chase Pruett, Co-owner of Fittest Core
IMPACT
Breaking through bottlenecks and achieving financial stability
Migrating your membership business to another platform is no easy feat, more so if you have a large content library of 600+ videos. At Uscreen, we get it and that’s why our migration specialists take care of that for you, so you focus on what matters most.
“Migrations can be daunting, and especially for us, we already had over 600 videos. One of the first things Uscreen helped me with was sitting down and discussing, "Here's how memberships with large content catalogs categorize their content, why it works for them, and how you could do it too." So, before the migration even started, we had everything categorized, and I knew exactly what I wanted it to look like. Fast forward to post-migration, it's now self-explanatory for users. There's no confusion about what to do.”
-Macy Pruett, Founder of Fittest Core
The membership model with Uscreen has also allowed the duo to achieve predictable financial planning and stability, which was crucial for the family-run business. Chase shared, "It allows us to have some ability to predict the income that we're going to have month over month." Rather than riding the rollercoaster of one-time sales and what that can look like, it's given them a peace of mind that allows them to take some risks at times, and ultimately feel a little bit more secure in owning a small business.
Favorite Uscreen Features
Community and Engagement Tools
Macy and Chase are particularly fond of the community features that Uscreen offers. Macy states, "The community. They're able to ask a question and I can get to it within the day... It's been much more user-friendly."
Membership Tools
Uscreen's marketing automation tools such as email functionalities, upsell, and abandoned cart features have been crucial for their business. Chase appreciates the automation and integration, "Having that seamlessly integrated within Uscreen has helped tremendously... and they're all automated and very easy to use."
Calendar and Challenges Features
Thecalendar feature that allows scheduling workouts and the challenges feature that engages the community monthly have been standout aspects of Fittest Core. Macy explains, "And the challenges, that feature is huge too... It feels like everybody is doing them."
These favorite features have significantly contributed to the operational efficiency and community-building efforts at Fittest Core, enhancing both customer experience and backend management.