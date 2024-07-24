Chase recounts the moment of decision to migrate to Uscreen, "When our contract with Vimeo was close to expiring, we took a meeting with Uscreen, and it was clear this was a better fit for our business".

They migrated Fittest Core to Uscreen at the end of 2023 and immediately fell in love with features like the community tab, membership tools, and content scheduling. They are designed specifically for membership business owners, giving them complete control over how they want to build and maintain their membership.

"Since migrating to Uscreen, day-to-day operations have become much easier. As the business owner and the face of the company, it's now simpler for me to engage with members directly. Whether they have questions about their form, need modifications, or are pregnant and unsure if an exercise is safe, it's easy for them to contact me.”

-Macy Pruett, Founder of Fittest Core

There’s been a massive change in how Fittest Core runs on both the front end and back end after migrating to Uscreen. Using tools to communicate with their members one-on-one and giving them the undivided attention they wanted, felt like a moment of relief.

Macy shares that before Uscreen, the only way to communicate with their members was by email or Instagram messages, which they couldn’t keep up with. Now, they’re actively building a highly engaged community of moms all around the world. Things have gotten easier not only for Macy and Chase but for their members too.

Macy excitedly shared the improvements since switching to Uscreen: “Our members have loved it—it's much more user-friendly." Macy appreciates that Uscreen allows her to create, organize, and deliver her content to her members.

“The changes in customer feedback and behavior since migrating to Uscreen have been night and day. Customers can now interact directly with me and other members, which is an awesome change. It's also much easier for them to navigate the platform. When they open the app, they know exactly where to go and aren't confused about how to start or what works for them.”

-Macy Pruett, Founder of Fittest Core

Another big improvement Macy noticed was the difference between Vimeo's app and Uscreen's app. She barely used to use her Vimeo app because there wasn’t anything to do once she had uploaded content there — the features were limiting.

But since switching to Uscreen, Macy has used the app all the time. "With Uscreen, I love using the app. It's easy to navigate, and I always see new notifications and interactions from members. I check the community several times a day and personally answer questions, making sure I'm not missing anything my members need." This change has helped her connect more with her community and made the app better for everyone.

While Macy has been at the forefront for her members and making sure they get the value and “change” they desire, Chase has always been focused on business operations and strategic growth of the company to make sure their business grows consistently. He told us that their previous experience with Vimeo being a major cost overhead was impacting their daily operations and presumably their members too.

“We won't ever really know the true effect of it, but I do think that there probably would've been some better member retention, had we been able to create more of the community feature that Uscreen offers us”, Chase said.

With Uscreen, things changed. Chase tells us they now have a lot more systemization, reducing the manual work and improving overall workflow.

"Using Uscreen on the backend has really improved how I control my processes. I can easily track and nurture leads, and the marketing features help convert them into members. The data is cleaner and easier to digest, which helps me quickly see what's working and what isn't. Overall, it's a more functional and user-friendly experience for me.”

-Chase Pruett, Co-owner of Fittest Core