Automation on Kajabi often failed—20% of the time. I got unhelpful replies like 'Sorry, sometimes automations fail.' It was frustrating because in their marketing campaigns, “powerful automations” seemed like a huge selling point, but on the backend, I could see not enough money was being spent towards improving the product’s functionality. If I had done the migration myself, it would have been hundreds of hours. And I just wouldn't have done it. So I definitely appreciate all the help that Uscreen provided. I think that was one of the main reasons I said yes to moving my membership finally.