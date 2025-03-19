Migration Guide
Your guide to migrating from
Kajabi to Uscreen
The right features are useless if you can’t switch with confidence. That’s why we make migration a priority, not an afterthought.
Here’s everything you can expect after signing with Uscreen.
What a Kajabi-to-Uscreen migration looks like
Our team helps you move forward with clarity and confidence, so your business keeps growing through every step.
Hassle-free migration
Your content remains accessible and your members’ experience stays uninterrupted.
Expert handling
We manage all the heavy lifting for you, from bulk content transfer to intricate data mapping.
Tailored approach
We customize our process to your specific needs and Kajabi's requirements.
Guided member transition
Our team breaks down the data, manages member transition on your behalf, and guides you through specific platform considerations. No re-registration for your members required.
Meet the experts behind your migration
Our migration team supports you through every step, from content transfers to growth strategies. We make sure your move from Kajabi is hassle-free, strategic, and sets you up for long-term success on Uscreen.
Migration Timeline
Migration to Uscreen will take between 30 - 60 days (with 0% downtime) depending on which migration option you require. Below is the migration timeline to give you an idea of the process.
Website
30-day migration
*Timely communication and data provision are crucial for a successful migration.
**Timeline is approximate and subject to change based on completion of critical tasks.
***Some manual handling of data may be required depending on the platform you’re migrating from.
Website & Apps
60-day migration
*Timely communication and data provision are crucial for a successful migration.
**Timeline is approximate and subject to change based on completion of critical tasks.
***Some manual handling of data may be required depending on the platform you’re migrating from.
Website
30-day migration
*Timely communication and data provision are crucial for a successful migration.
**Timeline is approximate and subject to change based on completion of critical tasks.
***Some manual handling of data may be required depending on the platform you’re migrating from.
Website & Apps
60-day migration
*Timely communication and data provision are crucial for a successful migration.
**Timeline is approximate and subject to change based on completion of critical tasks.
***Some manual handling of data may be required depending on the platform you’re migrating from.
Steps
Account setup & website creation
- You’ll have initial calls with Onboarding and Migrations specialists.
- We'll guide you through your migrations plan while you set up your Uscreen website.
Content migration
- We'll provide a template for you to populate so we can migrate your video content.
- You'll review migrated videos and metadata, notifying us of any needed corrections.
Customer migration
- We'll export and format your existing customer data, including SVOD and TVOD
Final migration & web launch
- We'll fully manage the transition of existing subscriptions tied to your Kajabi account to Uscreen, complete the final migration, and ensure subscription cancellations are requested.
- You'll finalize your website and communicate with end-users about the platform change.
Account setup & website creation
- We'll have initial calls with Onboarding and Migrations specialists.
- We'll guide you through your migrations plan while you set up your Uscreen website.
Content migration
- We'll provide a template for you to populate so we can migrate your video content.
- You'll review migrated videos and metadata, notifying us of any needed corrections.
App asset submission
- You'll gather and submit app assets, and set up developer accounts.
App asset review
- We'll review your app assets and notify you of any missing items or needed adjustments.
- You'll make necessary changes based on our feedback.
App creation, preview & submission
- We'll build your app and submit it for your review.
- You'll have 5 business days for review and 5 more for iterations.
Member migration
- Depending on your specific needs, you may be asked to provide access to your Kajabi dashboard and Stripe account to facilitate the data migration process.
Final migration & web launch
- We'll pause purchases in Kajabi, complete the final migration, and ensure subscription cancellations are requested.
- You'll finalize your website and communicate with end-users about the platform change.
App launch
- If we're migrating existing apps, the app launch and final customer migration need to happen on the same date
- We'll notify you when your app is approved and provide associated links.
- You'll determine the release schedule and promote your apps.
Don't just take our word for it
Hear from a customer who once used Kajabi
Why migrating to Uscreen is worth it
Uscreen empowers creators to build and expand their membership businesses by offering a seamless, unified platform that enhances engagement and fosters community loyalty. From native live streaming to unlimited scalability, each Uscreen feature is designed to help you grow your membership.
Designed for recurring revenue
A membership-first model designed for recurring revenue
- All-in-one platform – Tap into the power of recurring revenue through a membership-first, all-in-one platform that allows you to deeply engage and retain your audience. Not only can you organize content into structured collections that function seamlessly as courses, but you also have the flexibility to offer one-time purchases and bundles, expanding your revenue opportunities with various pricing options.
- Native video catalog – Showcase your content beautifully and make it easy for members to find what they need. Our searchable, filterable catalog and advanced video features like chapters, playlists, and captions guarantee a premium member experience.
- Sell merch and branded products – Integrate a merch store to offer branded apparel, accessories, and exclusive items, creating another revenue stream while strengthening your community.
- Boost sales with upsells and discounts – Increase your revenue with upsells and discounts by leveraging tiered memberships, premium content upsells, and coupons to drive conversions and reward your members.
- Seamless end-user experience: Our features are designed with your end-user in mind to create a seamless experience for all of your members. Your members can easily toggle between your video catalog, community, and calendar both on desktop and mobile apps – and the entire experience reflects your brand.
Build a stronger community
Features built intentionally for higher engagement and retention
- Native community living alongside your content: Unlike Kajabi, which still has a disjointed community-to-content experience despite offering branded mobile apps, Uscreen’s in-house developed community solution ensures that everything is seamlessly integrated, enhancing both user experience and feature development continuously.
- Community engagement & moderation tools: Uscreen’s community features include video-based challenges, direct messaging, the ability to link directly to videos in the catalog, attaching images, adding GIFs, polls, and member-generated content. For better moderation, create public or private channels, topic-specific groups, or even read-only spaces for announcements.
- Marketing tools: Built-in, set-it-and-forget-it tools like Giveaway Funnels, Abandoned Cart, and Reduce Churn features help you generate leads, acquire new members, and retain existing ones.
- Personalized communication: Automate personalized emails, notifications, and reminders that keep your members informed and excited about new content, upcoming events, and special offers.
- Retention-focused features: Reduce churn with features designed to keep members engaged, such as community, customizable playlists, offline viewing capabilities, and personalized content recommendations.
- Actionable insights from analytics: Uscreen outshines Kajabi by offering detailed analytics that provide deep insights into member behavior, content performance, and overall engagement. With Uscreen, you can make data-driven decisions using in-depth reports across subscriptions, sales, content, community, and marketing. Our analytics include advanced filtering and data drill-down capabilities, allowing for precise analysis.
Deliver a premium viewing experience
Native live streaming that keeps your audience engaged
- Go live in just three clicks – Unlike Kajabi, which relies on YouTube Live, Uscreen offers native high-quality live streaming with built-in chat, monetization, and multi-platform streaming options.
- Boost engagement with live chat – Create an interactive experience by enabling live chat during your streams. Members can ask questions, share thoughts, and engage with both you and the rest of your audience while watching, fostering real-time conversations that strengthen member loyalty.
- Monetize live content with multiple options – Unlock new revenue opportunities by offering exclusive live events, pay-per-view streams, or integrating live streaming as part of your membership.
- Stream across multiple platforms for wider reach – While Uscreen’s live streaming is built-in and easy to use, you can also expand your reach by integrating with platforms like StreamYard, OBS, Restream, and others.
- Proven revenue driver with real results – Live streaming isn’t just about engagement—it directly impacts revenue. Uscreen creators who go live at least once per week see a 2.5x more revenue, proving that real-time connection drives retention, higher-value memberships, and long-term business growth.
TV & Mobile apps
Elevate your brand with branded mobile & TV apps
- Your brand, your app – Uscreen helps you build fully branded, white-labeled apps designed specifically for your content and audience. Your members get an intuitive and seamless viewing experience, accessing videos, live streams, and community features right within the app.
- Seamless access across all devices – Give your audience the flexibility to watch content wherever they are. Members can stream your videos on mobile (iOS and Android), desktop, and major TV platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV.
- Engage your members with push notifications – send customized messages directly to your members' devices, right when they're most likely to engage. Plus, you can schedule these notifications in advance, giving you full control over your communication strategy.
- Enable offline viewing for more convenience – Offer members the flexibility to watch content anytime, anywhere, with offline viewing. Uscreen's apps let your audience download videos directly to their devices, giving them a seamless experience—even without an internet connection.
- Boost retention with an immersive app experience – Branded apps aren’t just about accessibility; they’re a major retention driver. For some Uscreen creators, apps account for 40% of total watch time, proving that members engage more when they have an easy, on-the-go way to access content.
Chat with humans, not bots
Get hands-on support even beyond migrations
- Personalized migration assistance – We have a dedicated migration team that solely focuses on helping creators like you make the switch from Kajabi to Uscreen. Our team will help transfer your content, members, and data for a successful transition. *Users must be using Stripe
- Dedicated success manager & onboarding specialist: From day one, your dedicated Onboarding Specialist guides you step-by-step to launch your membership site and apps. Plus, your Success Manager provides ongoing, personalized strategy recommendations to help you grow your business long-term.
- Responsive technical support, 24/7: Our expert support team is always available, ready to help with technical questions or platform assistance, whenever you need it—ensuring you're never stuck.
- End-user support – At Uscreen, we understand the importance of ensuring your members have a seamless experience in your membership. That’s why we offer end-user support. We help you with customer support so you can focus on doing more of what you love, like creating awesome content and building your business.
- A platform designed to grow with you – Uscreen’s scaling plans (fee per subscriber) allow you to focus on picking the plan and features that suit your needs without having to worry about your audience size. Kajabi limits you to 20,000 active users on their highest priced plan.
How does Uscreen compare?
See how Uscreen stacks as an end-to-end partner for your membership business.
Uscreen
Kajabi
Customer Reviews
G2
With over 2.5 million reviews, G2 helps businesses make informed decisions about their software purchases.
4.8
4.3
Trustpilot
Trustpilot is an online review platform that allows consumers to share their experiences with businesses by leaving reviews about products, services, or customer support.
4.7
4.4
Capterra
Capterra provides its users with the insights they need to find the best solutions for their business based on industry, size, budget and specific requirements.
4.8
4.4
Video Experience
Netflix-style video catalog
Intuitive catalog experience that matches Netflix and YouTube. Group videos into a series based on themes, topics or audience.
Multi-device live streaming
Go live directly from your web or mobile platform.
Built-in LMS
Create, deliver, manage online courses and quizzes, while tracking student progress and facilitating communication.
Advanced security
Advance video functionality
Inclusive of features like Auto Captions, Offline Viewing, and Play in background functionality
Native Apps
Native mobile apps
Android & iOS
Native TV apps
Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Samsung TV* *coming soon
Native Calendar
Customizable content calendar by you and your members.
Native Community
Community Challenges
Gamification feature to boost engagement & retention.
Native Community Channels
Organize discussions based on audience or topic and create knowledge bases for your members.
Direct Messaging
Creator-to-member, and member-to-member messaging functionality.
Currently Beta
Dedicated Support
In-house tech support (24/7)
Troubleshoot any tech, media, or billing problems with our support team. 30-minute response time.
Personal Success Manager
Get your own personalized onboarding specialist and customer success manager for customized strategic growth advice.
End-user support (24/7)
Focus on what you do best while we answer support questions from your members
Membership Tools
Advanced analytics
Dynamic data for your content performance, member behavior, and business that is filterable and exportable.
Growth & retention tools
Set up & go tools for lead gen, acquisition, and retention.
Multi-tiered subscriptions
Offer several subscription plans with different access levels.
Accept Paypal
Direct Stripe integration
Own your payment methods and get paid directly from your payment providers.
Frequently asked questions
Migrating can feel overwhelming, but we’re here to make sure you have all the answers you need.
Will I lose current members?
Every migration is a little different, however, most of our customers retain the vast majority of their existing subscribers, resulting in a higher-quality, more engaged subscriber base. We’ve designed the Uscreen migration process to keep things simple for both you and your members. Your members who previously subscribed through your website will be able to easily login with just their email. Your members who previously subscribed through your apps will be able to restore their account by confirming their email within the app.
Will you move my content over?
Yes, we handle the bulk migration of your video content. If you’re migrating from platforms with more manual processes (e.g., Kajabi), we’ll guide you through best practices to ensure everything transitions successfully.
What does the migration process look like for my members?
Your members won’t even notice the migration happening. While we handle everything on the technical side, your platform stays live. When you're ready to launch, they’ll continue enjoying your video content without needing to sign up again.
What does the migration process look like for me?
After signing your contract, you'll kick things off with onboarding and migration calls with our dedicated specialists. We’ll guide you through setting up your Uscreen account and branded website. From there, our migrations team will handle the heavy lifting, including helping you migrate your existing content, subscriber data, and payment details. We’ll also create accounts in Uscreen for your existing members, ensuring a login experience with minimal disruption.
Can you migrate community/video comments?
No, we focus on migrating the essentials—your video content and your member information. These are the cornerstones of your business, ensuring a successful transition.
What type of members will you migrate?
We only migrate your paying members. This approach minimizes manual work and ensures a seamless transition for your most valuable members.
How will the launch work?
We’ll help you develop a communication plan to get your members excited about the new platform. While we handle the technical migration, you’ll keep things running as expected. Post-launch, everything will be ready for your members to enjoy.
What do I need to do for the migration?
You'll set up your Uscreen account, customize your website, configure your domain, and keep your members informed about the upcoming move — our team will guide you through each step. As for us, we’ll handle most of the technical work such as customized migration strategy, support content transfer, data mapping, member data transfer, secure payment data integration, and troubleshooting.
Will you be able to migrate my members’ billing information?
If your members are on Stripe, we can migrate all their information with ease. For PayPal, the process differs, and we’ll recommend the best approach based on your audience's needs.