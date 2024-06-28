So you’ve decided to create a video website. Fantastic! You’ve made a great step toward sharing your content with the world.

But at this point, you’re probably asking yourself, “… now what?”

The idea of creating a video website can be overwhelming. There are tons of platforms, lots of pricing options, and an infinite amount of advice out there.

Creating a new site for your video content doesn’t need to be complicated, though.

In fact, we’ve distilled it down to six steps. These steps will get you from “now what?” to “I’m ready to go live!” We’ll cover some technical aspects, like choosing the right platform (opens in new tab) , and some strategic ones, like organizing your content.

By the end, you’ll feel confident that you can build the video website you’ve been dreaming of.

Let’s get started:

Step 1: Outline what you need from your video website

Have you ever bought something and then realized you should have given a bit more thought to what you need first?

We’ve all done it. It happens. But when it comes to creating a video website, avoiding this problem will save you a lot of time.

Take some time to figure out what you need from your website before you choose a platform to start building on. Think about what you’ll need to get started and what you might need in the future – you may not need to scale for a while, but it’s worth giving some thought to early in the process.

Here are seven things to think about:

Design features

Do you want to be able to choose a template and make minor changes? Or do you prefer the ability to code up an entire website from scratch? How much control over your design decisions do you want? Keep in mind that the more control you have, the more complicated the process will probably be.

If you’re hoping to recruit new members, you’ll probably want sales and marketing tools. Options like maintaining an email list for a newsletter, using YouTube lead generation (opens in new tab) , coupons, giveaways, and abandoned cart emails will help you generate more revenue.

Premium and free sections

Many video creators produce both free and paid content – if this is part of your plan, make sure the platform you choose makes it easy to put some videos behind a paywall without making the entire site require a membership.

The ability to publish other content

If content and search engine optimization (SEO) (opens in new tab) are part of your marketing strategy, you’ll want to be able to publish blog posts and other content. Does your platform let you run a blog? Use lead magnets? Post photos and videos? All of these things can be instrumental in helping you recruit more members and improve your reach.

Streaming

Do you plan to livestream content? If that’s something you’re interested in, make sure the platform you’re looking at makes it easy and allows for free and paid streams.

Community features

User-generated videos, social profiles, community challenges (opens in new tab) , public and private chat, calendars, and other community-focused features help you engage your followers and grow your audience. The more options you have here, the better.

Mobile or TV apps

You may not be ready for it yet, but mobile and TV apps (opens in new tab) give your brand a truly professional look. Even if it’s not something you think you’ll use soon, it’s a good idea to have it available for when you’ve grown a significantly larger audience.

That’s a lot to think about, but it’s worth spending time considering upfront. It’s much easier to choose the right platform the first time than it is to change platforms once you’ve established your site.

Step 2: Choose a platform

Now that you’ve identified the things that are important to you, it’s time to find the right platform for your needs. There are tons of platforms out there, but only a handful stand out as serious competitors for video monetization (opens in new tab) .

Prioritize your must-have features

Before you start comparing lists of features, take the list you created in step one and roughly prioritize them. For example, some creators may place a high priority on freedom in design, while others are more concerned about live streaming features. Maybe you’re highly invested in the community but don’t need many built-in sales and marketing tools.

This prioritized list will guide your decisions in choosing the right platform to create your video website. It may also determine how much you pay, which we’ll talk about next.

Here’s an example of a short prioritized list of features (don’t worry if yours is shorter, longer, simpler, or more complex):

Free and paid live streaming with the ability to automatically add events to the user’s calendar Ability to release videos as paid content with the option to make them free later Community chat No-code app builder (opens in new tab) Blog/social posts

Look into pricing

Video platforms may be priced differently. You might find that you pay a monthly subscription plus fees based on your number of subscribers, the amount of video stored, the features you get access to, or some combination of all three.

Again, prioritize the things you’ll use right away, but keep an eye on features that you might want in the future.

Check out design options on pre-existing sites

A professional-looking website is more likely to generate new customers. Even if custom design isn’t high on your list of priorities, you’ll want to make sure the platform has good template options.

Look at some of the platform’s existing customers to confirm that their sites look professional (check out how other creators are building their video website (opens in new tab) ). If you’re not impressed by what you see, consider looking at another platform.

Get a demo and commit to a platform

At some point in the process, one or two platforms will rise above the rest. Most offer free demos, so reach out and have a representative walk you through the interfaces and features you’re likely to use.

Eventually, you’ll need to make a decision. Remember that you’re not locked in forever (though changing platforms in the future may be a hassle). You’ve done your research, and it’s time to make a choice.

Now it’s time for the fun part!

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Get a Demo

Step 3: Create a homepage

Your homepage is one of the most important parts of your website – it’s your first and most important chance to convince someone that your content is valuable. It’s worth spending some time on.

Most video platforms will give you many templates and customization options. In the end, it’s up to you – which design fits your brand? Which will resonate with your audience? It can be overwhelming to start from scratch, so choose a template and include these 10 elements of a successful homepage (opens in new tab) :

Consistent branding Attractive hero image Effective video-on-demand description (opens in new tab) Free trial sign-up button Highlight content catalog Descriptive thumbnails Customer testimonials Benefits of your platform Description of over-the-top apps (opens in new tab) Policy pages

Remember that you’re trying to communicate the benefits of your content here. If you’re not sure whether you’re talking about features or benefits, HubSpot’s article on the topic (opens in new tab) is a great place to start.

Step 4: Upload and organize your content

Now that your homepage is built, it’s time to work on the core of your site: your content pages.

This explanation assumes that you already have a lot of videos created – if you don’t, this won’t be as applicable, but keep it in mind as you’re creating and uploading content.

The key factor for your content pages is organization. If you have dozens or hundreds of videos, making it easy for users to navigate and find what they’re looking for is crucial. You’ve made a lot of great videos, now make sure your users can find them!

Modern platforms give you many options for organizing your videos, but there are a few basic categories and methods that can help you get started:

Introductory videos

What is your site all about? Having five or ten videos marked as introductory is a great way to introduce your brand and your content to new visitors. Coffee Break TV (opens in new tab) has a category called “Start Here” that makes it very obvious where viewers should look when they first start browsing.

Topic clusters

This is a common organizational method. Filmmakers Academy (opens in new tab) is a great example – they have categories for location scouting, lighting, directing, composition, and more. Users interested in a particular topic don’t have to spend a long time looking for a specific video; they can click on a category and immediately see the wealth of knowledge available for that topic.

Courses

If you have a set of videos that cover a specific topic and should be viewed in a certain order, this could be formatted as a video course. Jump Rope Dudes (opens in new tab) , for example, has 90-day workout plans organized into courses and a category for 4-week workouts. This lets users find the type of program they’re looking for right away.

If you’re not sure where to start, we have a useful guide on how to organize your video content (opens in new tab) that can provide you with guidelines and ideas.

Step 5: Lay the foundations for sales and marketing

Now that you have a homepage and some well-organized video content, you can start thinking about what you’ll need on your website to support your video website marketing efforts (opens in new tab) . Most of what you do in sales and marketing will happen after you’ve built your site, but there are a few things to think about during the building process.

For example, are you going to be using written content as part of your marketing strategy? Then you’ll need to build out a blog page (and, ideally, get a few posts up before your first visitors arrive).

Will you use lead magnets that require users to trade their email address for some sort of resource? Now’s the time to create a landing page (opens in new tab) where that offer is laid out.

What about special offers? Free trials, introductory pricing, and limited-time specials can all use their own landing pages that provide details.

Not every video website needs all of these things, but they can be a huge help if you’re trying to grow your audience as quickly as possible.

Step 6: Set up your community pages

Whether this is applicable to your video website depends on your plans. But building community is a great way to keep your audience engaged, boost retention (opens in new tab) , and create a strong brand.

There are many ways to build community online (opens in new tab) , but a basic forum or chat service is a great place to start. If your platform supports either of these formats, set up a few basic channels early to encourage your fans to start.

Don’t overthink the channels or topics. Even two or three will help keep things organized and let members of your community find what they’re looking for. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

general

questions

introductions

promotions

demos

announcements

Start creating your video website today

It can be overwhelming to start the process of building an entirely new site. But if you follow the steps above and choose a provider that makes things easy for you, it doesn’t have to be difficult.

Let’s go over those six steps one more time:

Step 1: Outline what you need from your video website

Step 2: Choose a platform

Step 3: Create a homepage

Step 4: Upload and organize your videos

Step 5: Lay the foundations for sales and marketing

Step 6: Step up your community pages

By focusing on one step at a time, you can significantly reduce your level of overwhelm.

And if you’d like to skip the first two steps, reach out to book a demo with Uscreen (opens in new tab) , or watch the on-demand demo here (opens in new tab) . We’ll show you why we’re the best-in-class video platform, walk you through the best features, and answer all of your questions!