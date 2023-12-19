As a video creator, you’ve worked hard to build up your YouTube audience.

But now that you’ve started your membership business ( or are thinking about starting one (opens in new tab) ), how do you bring your thousands of free subscribers over to your platform?

This question, one that so many membership business owners face, is one that we’ve helped to answer with our new YouTube Lead Generator.

Let’s check it out!

What is The YouTube Lead Generator?

The YouTube Lead Generator is the newest and most exciting marketing tool we’ve ever launched at Uscreen.

It is a lead generation tool that allows your audience to create an account on your membership platform with their YouTube login credentials to get access to free content.

Let’s explore some of the benefits:

Meet your audience where they are

YouTube Funnels allow your audience to create an account with your membership platform using their YouTube login credentials, creating a frictionless experience for your end user.

When creating a funnel, we encourage you to share the link on your YouTube Community page, in video descriptions, and promote them in your videos.

You can, of course, share the link on other platforms, such as Instagram. However, the benefit of sharing primarily on YouTube is that your audience will likely already be signed into their YouTube account, making account creation a breeze.

Know your audience, nurture your audience

By sharing the funnel link with your YouTube audience, you can learn the names and emails of your YouTube subscribers, allowing you to develop a deeper relationship with them.

New users who create an account via a YouTube Lead Generator campaign will appear as Leads on your People page.

You can use our Email Broadcast and Push Notification features to nurture these leads, helping you build a relationship with them over time, and ultimately convert them to paying members.

Understand your audience’s viewing habits and interests

In tandem with this feature, we will also be releasing an analytics report that shows you which other YouTube channels your audience subscribes to.

This will help you understand what types of content and creators your audience is interested in.

So what can you do with this information? Lots of things!

Understand what type of content your audience is interested in

Get inspiration from other YouTube channels on video style, content, and more

Identify collaboration opportunities with other creators that your audience is interested in content

Run ads for your membership content on videos that your audience is interested in

It’s simple with Uscreen. Build, launch and manage your membership, all in one place. Get a Demo

Start turning views into value!

Ready to start turning your YouTube audience into leads for your membership platform?

Simply head over to the Marketing tab to get started. There, you’ll find the YouTube Lead Generator where you can get started right away.

Don’t have your own membership yet? You can get started today by signing up for a free Uscreen trial and taking the first step toward building a successful membership business!

We look forward to helping you on your membership journey!