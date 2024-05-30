What sets Uscreen apart from Muvi?
Unlike Muvi, Uscreen focuses entirely on video memberships. Leading creators like BSO Offstage, Goodtube kids, and Talking Wealth choose Uscreen for its premium video catalog, embedded community experience, native live streaming with interactive chat, and calendar features.
Uscreen
Muvi
Key Features
Netflix-style video catalog
Mobile Apps (iOS and Android)
TV Apps (Apple, Android, Fire, Roku)
Apple watch fitness tracker
Built-in live streaming & chat
Built-in Community feed with channels
Mobile calendar
Lead gen, acquisition, and retention marketing tools
Customer Management System (CRM)
24/7 Email Support
Multi-tiered subscriptions
Uscreen enables multi-tiered subscriptions for different access levels. For example, on Uscreen you could expand your base by offering a limited version for a lower price.
Creators trust Uscreen when building their Memberships
Premium video catalog, embedded community experience, native live streaming & interactive chat, and calendar features are just a few of the reasons why thriving membership owners build on Uscreen.
Why creators choose
Uscreen over Mighty Networks
All-in-one platform
Users can easily toggle between their video catalog, Community, and calendar, or kickoff a live stream (with live chat) in seconds with a Uscreen Membership.
Built to scale
Uscreen seamlessly scales to support a growing membership base. Our technology ensures instant and reliable syncing across all platforms, helping to deliver a premium experience.
Tools and support
With Uscreen, you own your app and user data. Uscreen apps are built on your developer account. Get 24/7 support to help you make sense of your analytics and scale your business.
More than just a streaming platform
Uscreen equips you with the tools you need to build a thriving membership, all in one place. Turn your streaming business into a true digital membership with a clean and easy to navigate video library, native live streaming and chat, an embedded community, and a support team dedicated to growing your business.
World-class video streaming
Our Netflix-style interface and viewing features, similar to YouTube, make your exclusive content library irresistible and worth every penny whether from an on-demand library or live stream.
Hassle-free, native live streaming & chat
Level up your live streams! Reach your audience directly and create a dynamic experience in real-time. Uscreen's integrated live chat lets you engage with your viewers in the moment, fostering stronger connections and addressing their needs instantly.
Built-In Community
Uscreen has been perfecting Community for much longer than other platforms. In fact, Uscreen creators see 50% higher member retention with our intuitive community features, such as polls, challenges, and public and private channels.
Powerful Analytics & 24/7 Support
Uscreen users maintain full ownership over their user data and apps. Get your questions and technical issues addressed quickly and easily with Uscreen’s 24/7, knowledgeable support team. Get complimentary migration support plus a Dedicated Success Manager to free you from technical hurdles and give you insights you can’t google.
Discover what else you can do with Uscreen
See what other features have helped creators decide to make the switch from Vimeo to Uscreen.
Learn more about the possibilities of a Uscreen membership
Still on the fence? Our creator membership nerds at have spent hundreds of hours creating and compiling
the best resources around running a membership business, available for free.
Frequently Asked Questions
Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.
Does Uscreen help with migrations from other platforms?
Worried about switching platforms? Don't be. Our experienced Migration Team has successfully moved hundreds of users from various platforms (including Kajabi, Vimeo OTT, and Arketa) to Uscreen with no interruption to their business.
Focus on what you do best, we've got your migration covered.
Does Uscreen support supplemental content (PDFs)?
Absolutely! Uscreen understands the power of enriching your video content with additional resources, allowing you to create a more comprehensive and engaging learning experience for your viewers. With Uscreen, you can seamlessly add various supplemental files alongside your main videos. These files can include PDFs, images, Word Docs, and more.
By adding supplemental content, you can significantly increase the value of your video catalog or courses. Viewers will appreciate the extra resources that help them learn more effectively and retain the information better.
How can I make my courses more engaging and interactive?
Go live! Engage with your audience where ever they are, with hassle-free, native live streaming, across all devices. Create a vibrant and interactive streaming experience between you and your members with integrated live chat. And market your live stream content with calendar.