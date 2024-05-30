Book a Demo

Uscreen vs. Muvi

Why creators choose Uscreen over Muvi

While Muvi prioritizes video streaming, Uscreen goes all-in on video memberships. That's why 4,000+ creators choose Uscreen to stand out, create a loyal community, & scale without limits.

Start free trial

No credit card required. Start today!

An image of Raceon Membership Catalog, a mobile calendar, and a watch with thier logo on it.

What sets Uscreen apart from Muvi?

Unlike Muvi, Uscreen focuses entirely on video memberships. Leading creators like BSO Offstage, Goodtube kids, and Talking Wealth choose Uscreen for its premium video catalog, embedded community experience, native live streaming with interactive chat, and calendar features.

Uscreen

Muvi

Key Features

Netflix-style video catalog

Mobile Apps (iOS and Android)

TV Apps (Apple, Android, Fire, Roku)

Apple watch fitness tracker

Built-in live streaming & chat

Built-in Community feed with channels

Mobile calendar

Lead gen, acquisition, and retention marketing tools

Customer Management System (CRM)

24/7 Email Support

Multi-tiered subscriptions

Uscreen enables multi-tiered subscriptions for different access levels. For example, on Uscreen you could expand your base by offering a limited version for a lower price.

Creators trust Uscreen when building their Memberships

Premium video catalog, embedded community experience, native live streaming & interactive chat, and calendar features are just a few of the reasons why thriving membership owners build on Uscreen.

Pageants Live Membership Example

Pageants Live

Explore App Visit Website
Vidsummit Membership Example
Vidsummit Membership Logo

VidSummit

Explore App Visit Website
Alendis Membership Example
Alendis Membership Icon

Alendis

Explore App Visit Website
AMA Arenacross Champion Membership Example
AMA Arenacross Champion

AMA Arenacross Champion

Explore App Visit Website

Why creators choose
Uscreen over Mighty Networks

All-in-one platform

Users can easily toggle between their video catalog, Community, and calendar, or kickoff a live stream (with live chat) in seconds with a Uscreen Membership.

Built to scale

Uscreen seamlessly scales to support a growing membership base. Our technology ensures instant and reliable syncing across all platforms, helping to deliver a premium experience.

Tools and support

With Uscreen, you own your app and user data. Uscreen apps are built on your developer account. Get 24/7 support to help you make sense of your analytics and scale your business.

More than just a streaming platform

Uscreen equips you with the tools you need to build a thriving membership, all in one place. Turn your streaming business into a true digital membership with a clean and easy to navigate video library, native live streaming and chat, an embedded community, and a support team dedicated to growing your business.

World-class video streaming

Our Netflix-style interface and viewing features, similar to YouTube, make your exclusive content library irresistible and worth every penny whether from an on-demand library or live stream.

An image of OnlyPaige's membership across multiple devices. A mobile phone displaying an image of Paige Spiranac. A laptop displaying a video from her membership about "Pro Putting Tips".

Hassle-free, native live streaming & chat

Level up your live streams! Reach your audience directly and create a dynamic experience in real-time. Uscreen's integrated live chat lets you engage with your viewers in the moment, fostering stronger connections and addressing their needs instantly.

An image of In the Lab+ Membership Information and Logo
An image of In the Lab+ Live Streaming with Live Chat

Built-In Community

Uscreen has been perfecting Community for much longer than other platforms. In fact, Uscreen creators see 50% higher member retention with our intuitive community features, such as polls, challenges, and public and private channels.

An image of The Glow Method's membership information and migration date.
An image of The Glow Method's membership community on a mobile device, with a calendar, and user comments.

Powerful Analytics & 24/7 Support

Uscreen users maintain full ownership over their user data and apps. Get your questions and technical issues addressed quickly and easily with Uscreen’s 24/7, knowledgeable support team. Get complimentary migration support plus a Dedicated Success Manager to free you from technical hurdles and give you insights you can’t google.

A mobile phone showing a woman live streaming a cooking class, and three charts that show including 'revenue growth', 'growth rate', and 'watch time'.

Discover what else you can do with Uscreen

See what other features have helped creators decide to make the switch from Vimeo to Uscreen.

Mobile + TV Apps

Launch your own Mobile + TV Apps, no coding skills required.

Live Streaming

The five-star live viewing experience your audience deserves.

Video Experience

Upload, organize and distribute your videos all in one place.

Video Monetization

Earn recurring revenue from your content.

Membership Tools

Unlock the true potential of your videos.

Community

Forge a strong bond with your audience using community features.

Learn more about the possibilities of a Uscreen membership

Still on the fence? Our creator membership nerds at have spent hundreds of hours creating and compiling the best resources around running a membership business, available for free.

Uscreen Blog

Dive into the latest insights, tips and trends in the world of membership.

Resources

From guides and templates, to workshops and expert strategies, find your success here.

Help Center

Get answers, troubleshoot issues and master the Uscreen platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.

Does Uscreen help with migrations from other platforms?

Worried about switching platforms? Don't be. Our experienced Migration Team has successfully moved hundreds of users from various platforms (including Kajabi, Vimeo OTT, and Arketa) to Uscreen with no interruption to their business.

Focus on what you do best, we've got your migration covered.

Does Uscreen support supplemental content (PDFs)?

Absolutely! Uscreen understands the power of enriching your video content with additional resources, allowing you to create a more comprehensive and engaging learning experience for your viewers. With Uscreen, you can seamlessly add various supplemental files alongside your main videos. These files can include PDFs, images, Word Docs, and more.

By adding supplemental content, you can significantly increase the value of your video catalog or courses. Viewers will appreciate the extra resources that help them learn more effectively and retain the information better.

How can I make my courses more engaging and interactive?

Go live! Engage with your audience where ever they are, with hassle-free, native live streaming, across all devices. Create a vibrant and interactive streaming experience between you and your members with integrated live chat. And market your live stream content with calendar.

Join Uscreen’s family of successful creators

Ready to finally feel supported by your membership platform? Request a free, no-obligation demo today. Discover how Uscreen transforms content businesses like yours into thriving, profitable communities.