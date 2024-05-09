Uscreen vs. Arketa
What sets Uscreen apart from Arketa?
Unlike Arketa, Uscreen focuses entirely on digital memberships. Leading creators like Fit with Coco, The Glow Method and Basic Space at Home choose Uscreen for its stunning video streaming; full-featured mobile & TV apps, including Apple Watch Fitness Tracker; built-in community (including video challenges); native live streaming; and useful analytics.
Uscreen
Arketa
Key Features
Video catalog
Native video player
Built-in Community feed with channels
Community video challenges
Built-in live streaming & chat
Mobile calendar
Apple watch fitness tracker
Customizable Website & Pages
Using our Landing page builder you can build out custom home page & website pages.
Content, people, & membership analytics
Lead gen, acquisition, and retention marketing tools
It pays to migrate from Arketa to Uscreen
Beautiful video catalogs, branded apps you truly own (including Apple Watch Fitness Trackers), and a Dedicated Success Manager to help you grow are just a few of the reasons why these membership owners migrated from Arketa to Uscreen — and never looked back
Built to scale
Uscreen seamlessly scales to support a thriving membership base. Our technology ensures instant and reliable syncing across all platforms, helping to deliver a premium experience.
Premium experience
When you see how clean and simple Uscreen’s user experience is, you’ll wish you’d switched sooner. 4.9-star average iOS app store rating across 9.2M+ end-users.
Tools and support
With Uscreen, you own your app and user data. Uscreen apps are built on your developer account. Get 24/7 support to help you make sense of your analytics and scale your business.
Partner with Uscreen & launch your dream membership
Uscreen's technology is built and maintained by a team of expert software developers. Their dedication to user experience
ensures a seamless and user-friendly platform for you and your members, freeing you to focus on content creation and business growth.
Premium video experience
While Arketa relies on embedded video players, Uscreen’s native video catalog offers superior stability and looks more professional, distinguishing you from others in your niche. Advanced features like custom playlists, auto-play, and offline viewing give your members the flexibility they expect.
Full-featured apps, launched in 30 days
Launch full-featured mobile and TV apps — on your personal developer account — in 30 days with Uscreen. While Arketa hosts your apps on their account, you keep full ownership of apps built with Uscreen. Enhance your membership experience with your own Apple Watch Fitness Tracker app.
Community & catalog, all in one place
While Arketa’s community is in beta, Uscreen’s built-in community integrates seamlessly with your video catalog — all in one place, across web and mobile app experience. Allow fans to ask questions and engage in real-time. Go live in a few clicks (Arketa doesn’t support live streaming).
Powerful Analytics & 24/7 Support
Unlike with Arketa, maintain full ownership over your Uscreen user data and apps. Get your questions and technical issues addressed quickly and easily with Uscreen’s 24/7, knowledgeable support team. Get complimentary migration support plus a Dedicated Success Manager to free you from technical hurdles and give you insights you can’t google.
Discover what else you can do with Uscreen
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Uscreen help with migrations from other platforms?
Worried about switching platforms? Don't be. Our experienced Migration Team has successfully moved hundreds of users from various platforms (including Kajabi, Vimeo OTT, and Arketa) to Uscreen with no interruption to their business and with flawless results.
Focus on what you do best, we've got your migration covered.
Does Uscreen support supplemental content (PDFs)?
Absolutely! Uscreen understands the power of enriching your video content with additional resources, allowing you to create a more comprehensive and engaging learning experience for your viewers. With Uscreen, you can seamlessly add various supplemental files alongside your main videos. These files can include PDFs, images, Word Docs, and more.
By adding supplemental content, you can significantly increase the value of your video catalog or courses. Viewers will appreciate the extra resources that help them learn more effectively and retain the information better.
How can I make my courses more engaging and interactive?
Go live! Engage with your audience where ever they are, with hassle-free, native live streaming, across all devices. Create a vibrant and interactive streaming experience between you and your members with integrated live chat. And market your live stream content with calendar.