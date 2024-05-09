Book a Demo

Uscreen vs. Arketa

Why creators choose Uscreen over Arketa

Unlike Arketa, Uscreen is built to scale with your success. That's why 4,000+ creators, including Fit with Coco, choose Uscreen for premium memberships with stunning native video streaming, custom mobile apps they own, and built-in live streaming with chat.

Cross-platform display of 'Fit with Coco' channel featuring a variety of yoga video sessions available on tablet, smartphone, and smartwatch.

What sets Uscreen apart from Arketa?

Unlike Arketa, Uscreen focuses entirely on digital memberships. Leading creators like Fit with Coco, The Glow Method and Basic Space at Home choose Uscreen for its stunning video streaming; full-featured mobile & TV apps, including Apple Watch Fitness Tracker; built-in community (including video challenges); native live streaming; and useful analytics.

Uscreen

Arketa

Key Features

Video catalog

Native video player

Built-in Community feed with channels

Community video challenges

Built-in live streaming & chat

Mobile calendar

Apple watch fitness tracker

Customizable Website & Pages

Using our Landing page builder you can build out custom home page & website pages.

Content, people, & membership analytics

Lead gen, acquisition, and retention marketing tools

It pays to migrate from Arketa to Uscreen

Beautiful video catalogs, branded apps you truly own (including Apple Watch Fitness Trackers), and a Dedicated Success Manager to help you grow are just a few of the reasons why these membership owners migrated from Arketa to Uscreen — and never looked back

The Practice Mobile App Logo

The Practice

Basic Space at Home Mobile App Logo

Basic Space at Home

Fit with Coco Membership App Icon

Fit with Coco

The Glow Method Mobile App Logo

The Glow Method

Built to scale

Uscreen seamlessly scales to support a thriving membership base. Our technology ensures instant and reliable syncing across all platforms, helping to deliver a premium experience.

Premium experience

When you see how clean and simple Uscreen’s user experience is, you’ll wish you’d switched sooner. 4.9-star average iOS app store rating across 9.2M+ end-users.

Tools and support

With Uscreen, you own your app and user data. Uscreen apps are built on your developer account. Get 24/7 support to help you make sense of your analytics and scale your business.

Partner with Uscreen & launch your dream membership

Uscreen's technology is built and maintained by a team of expert software developers. Their dedication to user experience ensures a seamless and user-friendly platform for you and your members, freeing you to focus on content creation and business growth.

Premium video experience

While Arketa relies on embedded video players, Uscreen’s native video catalog offers superior stability and looks more professional, distinguishing you from others in your niche. Advanced features like custom playlists, auto-play, and offline viewing give your members the flexibility they expect.

An image of "The Practice's" Membership experience across a tv, a tablet, an iphone, and an Apple Watch.

Full-featured apps, launched in 30 days

Launch full-featured mobile and TV apps — on your personal developer account — in 30 days with Uscreen. While Arketa hosts your apps on their account, you keep full ownership of apps built with Uscreen. Enhance your membership experience with your own Apple Watch Fitness Tracker app.

An image of Basic Space at Home's membership experience. Specifically a yoga video playlist, an apple watch, and a app logo.

Community & catalog, all in one place

While Arketa’s community is in beta, Uscreen’s built-in community integrates seamlessly with your video catalog — all in one place, across web and mobile app experience. Allow fans to ask questions and engage in real-time. Go live in a few clicks (Arketa doesn’t support live streaming).

An image of The Glow Method's membership community on a mobile device, with a calendar, and user comments.

Powerful Analytics & 24/7 Support

Unlike with Arketa, maintain full ownership over your Uscreen user data and apps. Get your questions and technical issues addressed quickly and easily with Uscreen’s 24/7, knowledgeable support team. Get complimentary migration support plus a Dedicated Success Manager to free you from technical hurdles and give you insights you can’t google.

A mobile phone showing a woman live streaming a cooking class, and three charts that show including 'revenue growth', 'growth rate', and 'watch time'.

