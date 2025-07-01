In 2009, Brooke Cates, a certified personal trainer specialized in pre and postnatal care, noticed a gap in the market: there were no fitness programs for women during pregnancy and after giving birth.

Fast forward to 2024, Brooke and her team have successfully filled this gap with their at-home fitness membership app, Studio Bloom. The Studio Bloom team went on to create the perfect fitness content library with over 600+ classes spanning across multiple categories, collections, and experiences.

With 5100+ paying subscribers and a 76% watch time in the past six months, the Studio Bloom membership app has empowered women at every stage of motherhood, helping them experience a stronger pregnancy and post-partum journey.

The key to Brooke's success?

Creating a highly tailored solution for her niche audience and delivering it in a way that’s easy to consume, engage with, and fall in love with.

But Brooke's journey wasn't without challenges. As she expanded her business, she needed to continually adapt to the evolving needs of her members and team. Initially, Brooke tried using platforms like Intelivideo and Vimeo OTT to support her membership business. Although these platforms provided valuable features, they ultimately fell short in meeting the unique and growing demands of Studio Bloom’s expanding community and diverse content offerings.

“Women love options. And sometimes there are some stigmas that can be attached to pre and post-natal fitness. We tend to push the boundary with those stigmas because we are very innovative in our methodology and we believe that women can move their bodies however they want to move their bodies as long as they implement a certain foundational piece of core and pelvic floor awareness.”

-Brooke Cates, CEO and Founder, The Bloom Method