When Shane and Lydia decided to migrate to Uscreen, there were two key questions:

“How do we retain our member base during the migration phase?”

“How can we migrate our large content library from our previous platform to Uscreen without overwhelming our small team?”

Filmmakers Academy, like most membership businesses, had a small team and a large content library. Our goal at Uscreen was to handle the technical details so they wouldn’t have to worry about the logistics of system changes.

We understand that migrations can be complex and taxing. That's why we offer comprehensive support throughout the migration process to ensure a smooth transition for our customers.

“Anytime you switch platforms, there's a risk of losing customers and we had a massive amount of content we wanted to migrate over. Uscreen provided the best solution for retaining as many customers as possible during the transition, minimizing the impact. And that’s possibly because you guys have a great experience and a lot of potential when it comes to migrations."

- Brendan Sweeney, CEO of Filmmakers Academy

When asked about the kind of support the FA team gets, Brendan shared how Uscreen is always on top of things with helpful updates and support — something they didn’t have with their previous platforms. The FA team finds Uscreen easy to navigate and use, which aligns perfectly with how Filmmakers Academy operates.

He further shared, “For us, the more turnkey and simple the system, the better, because it means less management on our end. None of us are custom coders—we're all filmmakers. We didn’t go to school for web design or anything like that. So, it's great that with just a basic understanding of Uscreen’s backend, anyone on our team can facilitate changes and update things in real time.”

Filmmakers Academy’s member base has been growing consistently at 8% average monthly rate and now has thousands of members from 96+ countries since migrating to Uscreen.

Along with the smooth migration, what further helped bring the team’s vision to reality was the streaming apps they launched with Uscreen. Today, Filmmakers Academy has four streaming apps on Roku, FireTV, Android, and iOS.

Brendan shared, “Uscreen executed the app really well. Its interface is great and allows us to showcase that we're a modern educational company. Launching membership apps was a no-brainer for us as it supports our subscription model and provides access in various formats, not just on the web."

“Our members love having us in their pocket to reference on set. The ability to ask questions and get help in real-time is invaluable.”

- Lydia Hurlbut, Co-Founder of Filmmakers Academy

Once Filmmakers Academy had their membership set up on Uscreen and launched their streaming apps, the team used built-in membership tools to drive members to their platform. The best part is they didn’t have to patchwork multiple tools or plugins to get things done like setting up a marketing campaign.

“What I love most about Uscreen is the comprehensive backend feature set. It’s like playing an instrument—I manage push notifications, email broadcasts, upselling functions, and abandoned cart features all within the Uscreen platform. I no longer have to rely on a bunch of different plugins or sites to get things done…whether it’s our marketing team, editorial team, or operations—we can all access and manage the membership seamlessly.”

- Brendan Sweeney, CEO of Filmmakers Academy

He further added, “We’ve started using Uscreen’s landing pages, which have been a game-changer for our targeted marketing efforts. Whether someone’s coming from a meta ad or a YouTube video, we can capture them using custom landing pages integrated into the Uscreen experience.”