Looking to expand your video business or streaming service? Then you probably know how important it is to meet your audience where they are, which is why you’re here! Being available on desktop, mobile, and TV can take your business (and brand) to a whole new level. And when it comes to the TV, Samsung is a name you can’t ignore.

But how do you go about creating your own Samsung TV app? What’s the development process like? Is there an easier way to do this if you’re not tech-savvy?

Don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the best ways to launch a Samsung TV app, even if you’re not a coding wizard. We’ll cover:

Why Samsung and Android TV apps are not the same thing The top 3 ways to build your Samsung TV app What makes a good Samsung TV app Samsung TV app guidelines and requirements to be aware of

Aren’t Samsung TV Apps Basically Android?

Before we dive into the development process, let’s clear up a common misconception. While most Samsung smartphones run on Android (opens in new tab) , Samsung TVs operate on a different system altogether.

Samsung smart TVs use a Linux (opens in new tab) -based open-source operating system called Tizen (opens in new tab) . This means that building an app for Samsung TV will be different from creating one for Android TV (opens in new tab) or Apple TV. (opens in new tab)

Now, why does this matter? Well, developing a separate app specifically for Samsung makes a lot of sense for two main reasons:

Market reach – Samsung (Tizen) has a massive share of the TV market. By creating a native Samsung TV app, you’re tapping into a huge potential audience. Samsung controls about 35% (opens in new tab) of the global TV market share, which translates to millions of potential viewers for your content.

Better performance – A native TV app (opens in new tab) designed specifically for Tizen will run more smoothly, allow users to navigate more easily, and provide a better overall user experience.

But what exactly is Tizen, and how does it compare to other TV operating systems?

All of these are solid options, but when you’re developing for Tizen, you’re creating an app that’s perfectly tailored to their ecosystem and giving Samsung TV users the best possible experience.

Why Launch a Samsung TV App? The Business Case for Your Brand

As the video streaming market continues to grow, meeting your audience where they are is critical. And in 2024, that place is on Samsung smart TVs. Here’s why launching your own Samsung TV app is more than just a great idea—it’s the best business advantage you can create for your business:

Access to Millions of Viewers: As mentioned earlier, Samsung controls 35% of the global smart TV market (opens in new tab) , making it the largest player in the space. This means launching a Samsung TV app gives you access to millions of potential viewers, many of whom primarily consume content on their TVs. By tapping into this massive user base, you open the doors to a whole new audience that may never have found you otherwise. Boost Engagement and Retention: Uscreen creators who launch TV apps see 17% more logins and a 25% increase in watch times. Why? Because TV apps offer a premium viewing experience, making it easier for your community to tune in from the comfort of their living rooms. When your content is just a click away on their TV remote, your audience is more likely to engage and stay loyal. Increase Revenue Streams: A Samsung TV app is more than just a new platform—it’s a revenue booster. Creators with apps on Uscreen experience up to 8x more revenue by selling 1.6x more annual subscriptions and retaining 15% more members. Some brands even see a 60-70% increase in member growth within just 30 days of launching their app. Simply put, more eyes on your content translates into more money in your pocket. Attract Live Stream Viewers: Live streaming is growing, and Samsung TV apps make it easier for viewers to join in. In fact, 50% of Uscreen’s live stream views happen in-app, with TV apps being a favorite. By launching a Samsung TV app, you can increase your live stream participation, making your broadcasts more engaging and accessible. Become a Leader in Your Niche: Having a Samsung TV app sets you apart as a forward-thinking brand. Justin Rhodes of Abundance+ noted that when he launched his app, his membership doubled. Launching on Samsung TV positions your brand as innovative and professional, creating excitement and credibility with your audience. Tap Into Niche-Specific Success: Certain industries see even greater success with TV apps. For example, Faith & Spirituality organizations see a staggering 40% of their watch time coming from TV apps—3x more than other industries. This proves that TV apps aren’t just another platform—they are a must-have for building deeper engagement within niche markets.

Expanding your streaming business with a Samsung TV app can elevate your brand, expand your reach, and significantly boost your revenue

Top 3 Ways to Build a Samsung TV App

Now that we’ve covered the basics let’s explore the different paths you can take to create your Samsung Tizen TV app. We’ll look at three main options, each with its own pros and cons.

Option Best for Rough timeline to launch Pros Cons Leasing a branded TV app Video content creators and businesses without technical knowledge looking for a cost-effective and easy way to launch a custom app. Around 30 days Easy setup and use Professional maintenance is included in the priceEasy to predict the related costs Customization options Hiring a developer Enterprises and businesses with large budgets and very specific needs that require in-depth customization 3 to 6 months Very extensive customization It’s the most expensive option, not just for the app creation and launch but also for the ongoing maintenance afterward Building an app from scratch Tech specialists with experience in building applications for TV and enough time to handle setup, testing, and maintenance A few weeks to a few months, depending on the app and your expertise You’re in control of everythingNo ongoing maintenance feesCan customize and change things as needed Takes a lot of time and requires extensive technical knowledge

1. Lease a Branded Streaming App – Zero coding required

For many streaming businesses, especially those who don’t want to manage the technical complexities or accumulate technical debt, leasing a branded streaming app can be the perfect middle ground.

How it works:

You partner with an OTT platform provider

They provide you with a customizable Samsung TV app that you can brand and tailor to your needs

The provider handles the technical aspects of app development and maintenance

The process typically involves:

Choosing an OTT platform provider (opens in new tab) Collaborating with their team on getting your necessary documentation and assets Customizing your app’s look and feel Uploading and organizing your content Setting up monetization (subscriptions, rentals, etc.) Testing the app Launching on the Samsung TV app store

Pros:

Get a professional-quality app without needing technical skills

Faster time to market compared to building from scratch

Often more affordable than hiring a custom development team

Avoid ongoing maintenance and technical debts with ongoing support and updates

Can often create apps for multiple platforms (web, mobile, other smart TVs) from the same dashboard

Cons:

Less customization options compared to building from scratch

You’re dependent on the provider for certain aspects of your app

Uscreen: Your No-Code Solution for a Successful Samsung TV Application

Uscreen (opens in new tab) is a user-friendly and feature-packed solution for businesses looking to launch or expand their streaming services. Our platform allows you to create a branded Samsung TV app without any coding knowledge.

So, how do you create an app with Uscreen?

Request your Samsung TV app (opens in new tab) and sign up for Uscreen (If you haven’t already). Our team will get in touch to assist you with the app launch process. Then, you upload your video content (opens in new tab) to the user-friendly platform. Set up your developer account and send us the app requirements, necessary documentation, and assets. Our team will begin working on your Samsung TV app. When it’s complete, you get to test the app and provide feedback. We’ll submit your app for approval and when it’s published, you’re ready for launch!

Elevate Your Brand with a Premium Samsung TV App Meet your audience where they’re already watching. Our creators see up to 8x more revenue and 50% of viewers watching exclusively on TV. Transform your content into a premium streaming experience that builds deeper loyalty and unlocks explosive growth. Get Your App

With Uscreen, you sign up for an entire streaming platform (opens in new tab) , which means you can create a multi-channel experience for your viewers and be available on desktop, Apple TV (opens in new tab) , Roku TV (opens in new tab) , Android TV (opens in new tab) , Amazon Fire TV (opens in new tab) , iOS (opens in new tab) , and Android (opens in new tab) .

From development through testing, launch, and maintenance, everything is done by the Uscreen team and is part of your chosen membership, so you don’t have to worry about anything else besides the creative process and engaging with your audience.

Speaking of engagement, the built-in community features (opens in new tab) allow you to connect with your viewers through different techniques such as timed events, forums, QAs, competitions, and much more.

And when it comes to monetization, you can adjust all of that as per your requirements. You can include a membership mode (the most effective one, in our opinion), a per-per-view option, or create special bundles. Whatever you decide, we’re here to support your business and help you grow with our marketing, sales, and analytics tools (opens in new tab) . Experiment, see what works best, and perfect your strategies as you grow.

2. Hire a Professional Developer

If you have the budget but not the technical skills, hiring a professional developer or development team could be the way to go.

How it works:

You hire a developer or team experienced in TV app development, ideally Tizen TV apps

You work with them to design and create your custom app

They handle the technical aspects while you focus on content and user experience

The process typically involves:

Finding and vetting potential developers or agencies Discussing your requirements and getting quotes Agreeing on a project timeline and milestones Regular check-ins and progress updates Testing and feedback rounds Final delivery and app store submission Ongoing maintenance agreement (optional but recommended)

Pros:

Get a fully customized app tailored to your specific needs

Benefit from professional expertise in Tizen development

Save time and avoid the learning curve of app development

Can often result in a higher-quality app than DIY methods

Cons:

Can be expensive, especially for small businesses or startups – initial costs can go up to $50,000 depending on your needs

You’ll need to effectively communicate your vision to the developer and regularly keep up with their work – not a very hands-off experience

Finding a reliable developer with Tizen experience can be challenging

You will be dependent on the developer for future updates, and if they decide to retire or switch careers, you need to find someone new

Where to find developers:

Tips for hiring developers:

Look for developers with specific Tizen or Samsung TV app experience Ask to see examples of their previous work, especially Samsung TV apps Check reviews and testimonials from previous clients Discuss their process for testing and quality assurance Clarify ownership of the source code Agree on a maintenance plan for after the app is launched

While this option can result in a high-quality, custom app, it’s often the most expensive route. It’s best suited for businesses with larger budgets who need very specific features that off-the-shelf solutions can’t provide.

3. Build Your Own Samsung TV App from Scratch

If you’re a developer or have a technical background, you might consider building your Samsung TV app from the ground up.

How it works:

You’ll use programming languages like HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript.

You’ll need to download and use Tizen Studio (opens in new tab) , Samsung’s integrated development environment (IDE).

, Samsung’s integrated development environment (IDE). Samsung provides official tutorials and sample apps on GitHub (opens in new tab) to help you get started.

The development process typically involves:

Setting up the development environment (Tizen Studio) Designing your app’s user interface Implementing the app’s functionality Integrating with your backend services for content delivery Testing on emulators and real devices Debugging and optimizing performance Packaging the app for submission

Pros:

Complete control over every aspect of your app

Potentially the most cost-effective if you can do it yourself

Opportunity to create unique features tailored to your audience

No ongoing fees to platform providers

Cons:

Requires significant technical knowledge

Time-consuming, especially if you’re new to Tizen development and working with different Samsung TV models

You’re responsible for ensuring compliance with all of Samsung’s requirements

Ongoing maintenance and updates fall entirely on you

Resources: If you’re interested in this route, check out these resources:

While building from scratch gives you the most control, it’s also the most challenging option. Unless you’re an experienced developer or have one on your team, you might want to consider other options.

What Makes a Good Samsung TV App?

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of TV app development, let’s talk about what can make yours truly shine.

A user-friendly interface: Easy navigation is key. Remember, your users will be controlling the app with a TV remote, not a touchscreen or mouse. This means big, clear buttons, intuitive menu structures, and minimal text input requirements.

Easy navigation is key. Remember, your users will be controlling the app with a TV remote, not a touchscreen or mouse. This means big, clear buttons, intuitive menu structures, and minimal text input requirements. High-quality streaming: Smooth playback and crisp video quality are non-negotiable for a good viewing experience. Your app should be able to adapt to different internet speeds and offer various quality options.

Smooth playback and crisp video quality are non-negotiable for a good viewing experience. Your app should be able to adapt to different internet speeds and offer various quality options. Interruption-free experience: Nothing ruins a movie night like constant buffering or crashes. Your app has to be stable and have the power to handle network fluctuations gracefully.

Nothing ruins a movie night like constant buffering or crashes. Your app has to be stable and have the power to handle network fluctuations gracefully. Multiple payment options: Make it easy for users to subscribe or make purchases within your app. Remember, typing on a TV can be cumbersome, so consider options like QR codes for easy sign-up on mobile devices.

Make it easy for users to subscribe or make purchases within your app. Remember, typing on a TV can be cumbersome, so consider options like QR codes for easy sign-up on mobile devices. Accessibility features: Include options like closed captions (opens in new tab) , audio descriptions, and high-contrast modes to make your content available to everyone.

Include options like closed captions , audio descriptions, and high-contrast modes to make your content available to everyone. Tailored to your audience: Consider your target audience’s needs and preferences in your app design. For example, a kids’ content app might use bright colors and simple navigation, while a documentary app might focus on robust search and categorization features.

Consider your target audience’s needs and preferences in your app design. For example, a kids’ content app might use bright colors and simple navigation, while a documentary app might focus on robust search and categorization features. Reliable support: Users should be able to get help easily if they encounter any issues. That’s why we recommend including a FAQ section, easy-to-find contact information, or even an in-app support chat.

Users should be able to get help easily if they encounter any issues. That’s why we recommend including a FAQ section, easy-to-find contact information, or even an in-app support chat. Fast load times: TV viewers are used to instant gratification from traditional TV. Ensure your app loads quickly and content starts playing promptly.

TV viewers are used to instant gratification from traditional TV. Ensure your app loads quickly and content starts playing promptly. Offline viewing options: While not always possible for streaming services, if you can offer downloads for offline viewing, it can be a major plus for users.

While not always possible for streaming services, if you can offer downloads for offline viewing, it can be a major plus for users. Personalization: Features like user profiles, watch history, and personalized recommendations can make a huge difference in how people experience your platform.

Features like user profiles, watch history, and personalized recommendations can make a huge difference in how people experience your platform. Cross-device functionality: If you have mobile or web apps, consider how they can work together with your TV app. Features like “continue watching” across devices can be a big draw for users.

Generally, the goal is to create an app that feels natural and easy to use on a TV. It’s a different experience from mobile or web, and your design should reflect that.

Samsung TV App Guidelines and Requirements

Now, let’s talk about the rules of the game. Samsung has specific guidelines (opens in new tab) that developers need to follow to get their apps approved and listed on the Samsung TV app store. It’s part of the Samsung Smart TV SDK – their software developer kit, which consists of an integrated development environment (IDE), emulator, installer, toolchain, sample code, documentation, and many more.

Simply put, if you’re a developer and you want to create Samsung TV apps, they give you everything you need to build and test it properly.

Now, here’s a brief overview of some of the more important requirements:

Requirement Description Age Rating Appropriate content rating must be provided. Be honest about your content to avoid future issues. Privacy Policy A valid privacy policy is required. This should detail what user data you collect and how you use it. In-App Purchases Must use Samsung’s in-app purchase system. This ensures a consistent experience for users across all Samsung Tizen TV apps. Performance App must be stable and responsive. It should launch within 5 seconds (10 at most) and respond to remote control inputs within 2 seconds. User Interface Must follow Samsung’s UI guidelines. This includes using Samsung’s standard UI components and following their design principles. Content No illegal or offensive content allowed. This includes copyright infringement, explicit content, or anything that violates local laws. Testing Your app must be thoroughly tested on actual Samsung TV devices before submission. Updates Regular updates are encouraged to fix bugs and add features. Major updates require re-certification. Language Support Your app should support at least English, with other languages encouraged.

Beyond these basics, Samsung also has specific technical requirements:

Remote control usage: Your app must be fully functional using only the standard Samsung TV remote. While you can offer support for additional input devices, such as keyboards or game controllers, their use must be optional and not required for basic functionality.

Your app must be fully functional using only the standard Samsung TV remote. While you can offer support for additional input devices, such as keyboards or game controllers, their use must be optional and not required for basic functionality. Back button behavior: The back button on the remote should behave consistently throughout your app, typically moving up one level in the navigation hierarchy.

The back button on the remote should behave consistently throughout your app, typically moving up one level in the navigation hierarchy. Suspend/Resume: Your app should handle being suspended (when the user switches to another app or input) and resumed gracefully, remembering the user’s place.

Your app should handle being suspended (when the user switches to another app or input) and resumed gracefully, remembering the user’s place. Security: All network communication must use HTTPS for security.

Now, this is a very small part of very detailed documentation for developers, which you’ll need to follow closely if you’re building a Tizen TV app from scratch.

However, even if you’re using a platform like Uscreen to create your app (opens in new tab) , understanding these requirements can help you make informed decisions about your app’s design and functionality, so it’s always a good idea to go through them.

Wrapping Things Up: Samsung TV App Development

As we’ve seen, there are several ways to create a Samsung TV app for your streaming business. Let’s recap the best use cases for each method:

Building from scratch: Best for developers with extensive knowledge of Tizen and specific, unique app requirements. This method gives you the most control but requires significant technical expertise. Hiring a custom developer: Ideal for businesses with larger budgets who need very specific features and complete customization. This option can result in a highly tailored app but comes with a higher price tag. Leasing an OTT app (like Uscreen): Perfect for businesses who want a balance of customization, professional features, and ongoing support without a massive upfront investment. This no-code app builder (opens in new tab) allows you to focus on your content while leaving the technical details to the experts.

When choosing your path, carefully consider your goals, budget, technical skills, and timeline. Remember, the goal is to create an app that not only looks great but also provides a smooth, enjoyable experience for your viewers.

Think about your long-term plans too. Will you want to expand to other platforms in the future? How much time can you dedicate to app maintenance and updates? Your answers to these questions can help guide your decision.

Are you ready for launch?