Want to create an iOS video streaming app but not sure where to start? You’re not alone. Building an app might seem like a mountain to climb, especially when you peek at Apple’s technical requirements and development guidelines.

But here’s the good news: iOS users love video streaming apps. In fact, according to the State of App Marketing report for Subscription Apps (opens in new tab) , consumer spending on subscription-based iOS apps went up 35% in 2023, making it the perfect time to bring your content to Apple devices.

Whether you’re running a fitness studio, producing entertainment content, or broadcasting live events, an iOS app helps you reach viewers where they already spend their time. Our research shows that people watch 25% more content through apps compared to websites.

In this guide, we’ll break down two paths to creating your iOS video streaming app: building it yourself from scratch (with detailed steps), or using a ready-made solution. No confusing jargon – just clear, practical steps to get your app up and running.

Let’s begin!

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Step-by-step guide on creating an IOS video streaming app

Step 1: Planning your iOS video streaming app

Before diving into code or development tools, let’s map out what you want your app to achieve. This planning stage will save you time and money down the road.

First, pinpoint exactly who will use your app. Are you creating content for fitness enthusiasts? Comedy fans? Or maybe you’re planning to stream live sports events (opens in new tab) ? Each audience has different needs that will shape your app’s features.

Let’s use a fitness creator as an example. Sarah from Studio Bloom (opens in new tab) launched her native iOS app focusing on pre and postnatal workouts.

Studio Bloom mobile apps

Her audience needed:

Offline downloads for on-the-go workouts

Progress tracking

Quick search filters by workout type and duration

The ability to create custom workout playlists

Push notifications for new content and live classes

So, naturally, she focused on finding a platform that could accommodate all of these needs – Uscreen. She decided it would be better for her to leave the app creation to the professionals, but that might not be the best choice for you. It really depends on your needs.

Whatever your choice is, the next step is to decide on your content delivery method. Video-on-demand (VOD) (opens in new tab) lets viewers watch anytime, while live streaming creates real-time connections. Many successful creators, like M/Body, use both – offering live classes that convert to on-demand content afterwards. Their approach helped double their viewership within a year of launching their app.

For monetization, you’ve got options:

Monthly or annual subscriptions (most popular for regular content)

Pay-per-view for special events or premieres

Tiered access (basic vs premium content)

One-time purchases for specific content bundles

Remember: Your monetization strategy should match your audience’s expectations and your content schedule. Regular new content typically works best with a subscription model (opens in new tab) .

Step 2. Getting the right software and hardware for iOS app development

Let’s talk about what you’ll need to build an iOS video streaming app. Apple maintains strict control over its ecosystem to ensure quality, which means that specific tools and requirements are non-negotiable.

Before you do anything, make sure you go through Apple’s guidelines and best practices (opens in new tab) for app development on iOS devices.

Hardware you’ll need

A Mac computer running macOS Catalina (10.15) or newer

At least one iOS device for testing (ideally different sizes like iPhone and iPad)

An Apple Developer account (opens in new tab) ($99/year)

Essential software

The backbone of iOS development is Xcode (opens in new tab) – Apple’s free development tool that includes everything needed to build your app. Think of it as your complete workshop with all the necessary tools in one place.

You’ll also need to work with Swift (opens in new tab) , Apple’s programming language. While there’s another option called Objective-C (opens in new tab) , Swift is more modern and easier to learn if you’re starting fresh.

Video-specific requirements

For video streaming, you’ll need to understand these key iOS frameworks:

Don’t feel overwhelmed by this list! While these are the requirements for building from scratch, we’ll explore simpler alternatives later in this guide that handle the technical heavy lifting for you.

✨ Pro Tip: Start by installing Xcode and creating a free Apple Developer account. This lets you experiment with the tools before committing to the paid developer program.

Step 3. Designing your iOS video streaming app

Design can make or break your streaming app’s success. Apple thankfully includes very useful design guidelines (opens in new tab) , but for now, let’s break down the essentials.

A clean home page featuring your most popular content

Simple category navigation

An intuitive video player

User profile and settings

Search functionality with filters

Design tips that work

Make your app feel professional by following these guidelines:

Keep text readable (opens in new tab) – Apple recommends at least 11pt font size

– Apple recommends at least 11pt font size Leave plenty of space around buttons for easy tapping

Design for both iPhones and iPads (they have different screen sizes)

Consider how your app looks in both light and dark modes

Make video thumbnails large enough to be recognizable

Brand identity matters

Your app should feel like an extension of your brand. For example, NextUp Comedy’s app (opens in new tab) and desktop site both have a particular comedian as the center of their homepage, allowing users to immerse themselves in the content immediately.

NextUp Comedy desktop and mobile app

This consistency helps viewers instantly recognize and trust your platform.

Common design mistakes to avoid

Cluttering the user interface with too many options

Making users tap more than three times to reach their content

Using fonts that are hard to read

Hiding important features in confusing menus

Remember: Simple always wins. The easier it is to find and play videos, the more likely people are to keep watching.

Need inspiration? Study popular streaming apps in your niche to understand what works for their audience.

Step 4. iOS development process

If you’re taking the DIY route to build your streaming app, here’s a breakdown of the core development stages.

And if you’re wondering how much hiring someone might cost – Using the tool How Much To Make An App, we estimated that a regular no-frills iOS App would cost between $29,700 and $42,400, depending on how much design bells and whistles you ask for. And that’s without the post-launch support and updates.

However, if you’re confident you can handle this by yourself, here’s what you need to do:

Set up your development environment

Start by:

Installing Xcode on your Mac Setting up your Apple Developer account Creating the initial project structure Installing necessary development tools

Build the core features

Your app needs these fundamental elements:

User authentication system

Video player integration

Content library management

Search and filter capabilities

Payment processing system

Analytics tracking

Understand the technical considerations

Pay special attention to:

Video streaming performance

Offline viewing capabilities

Video quality optimization for different internet speeds

Memory management for smooth playback

Push notification system setup

Remember that Apple has strict guidelines about video streaming apps. Every feature needs to meet its technical standards before your app can go live in the Apple App Store.

Pro tip: Start with a basic version of your app for initial testing. Our data shows that successful streaming apps often begin with core features and add more based on user feedback.

Think of this development phase as building the engine of your car – it needs to run first and foremost before you start adding a CD player or a cup holder. Take time to test each component thoroughly before moving to the next stage.

Step 5. App store submission and approval

Getting your app onto the App Store requires careful planning. Let’s walk through the key steps without skipping any important details.

Creating your developer account

If you haven’t done so already, set up your Apple Developer Account (opens in new tab) . This costs $99 per year and gives you the ability to submit apps to the App Store. Set aside some time for this step – Apple verifies all documentation thoroughly before approving developer accounts.

Preparing your app assets

Apple requires specific materials for your store listing:

App icons in various sizes

Screenshots for different iPhone and iPad models

App description and keywords

Privacy policy

Content rating information

Meeting Apple’s guidelines

Your app must follow Apple’s strict rules (opens in new tab) , particularly for video streaming apps. Common requirements include:

Supporting high-quality video playback

Including proper content filtering options

Having clear subscription terms

Offering user data privacy controls

Submission process

Once everything’s ready, you’ll:

Test your app thoroughly using TestFlight (opens in new tab) Submit your app for review (opens in new tab) through App Store Connect Wait for Apple’s review team (usually takes 1-2 days) Address any feedback if your app gets rejected

Keep in mind that video streaming apps face extra scrutiny from Apple’s review team. Make sure your content delivery system is robust and reliable before submission.

Common reasons for rejection

Avoid these frequent issues:

Incomplete app information

Buggy video playback

Missing privacy policies

Unclear subscription terms

Poor app performance

Pro tip: Before submitting, run through Apple’s guidelines like a checklist. It’s better to catch issues early than face rejection later.

Post-launch considerations

Congrats! Your app is live, which means that your main job from now on is to maintain and grow your streaming platform. Here’s what needs your attention:

Monitoring performance

Track these key metrics:

Video stream quality and loading times

User engagement levels

Subscription rates

Watch time

App crashes or technical issues

Building viewer engagement

Our data shows that engaged viewers stick around longer, so make sure to include customized push notifications to bring viewers back to your app (opens in new tab) .

Live streaming is another great way of improving engagement, and data shows that a mobile app is the preferred way of watching streams. For example, Uscreen customers saw up to 5.6M views on their live streams this year (opens in new tab) , with up to 1.6M views coming from mobile apps and 1.2M views coming from TV apps.

Finally, introduce engaging community features (opens in new tab) . Uscreen customers with active communities see 2x less member turnover, and those with iOS and Android apps (opens in new tab) see up to 78% of community activity coming from mobile apps.

Regular maintenance

Stay on top of:

iOS system updates

Bug fixes

Performance improvements

New feature requests from users

App Store guideline changes

Growing your audience

Building your app’s audience takes consistent effort, but you’ve got several effective strategies at your disposal. Start by promoting your iOS app to your existing followers – these viewers already love your content and will likely appreciate the enhanced mobile experience.

Encourage happy viewers to rate and review your app in the App Store, as positive reviews build trust with potential new subscribers.

You also need to think about what the best unique feature of the app would be – something your users can only access there. This exclusivity gives people a compelling reason to download and engage with your platform on mobile. You might also consider running app-specific promotions or offering a free trial period to help viewers discover the benefits of watching on their iOS devices.

Our research backs up the value of this promotional work – customers with iOS streaming apps attract more new subscribers and keep them watching longer. Plus, with the convenience of mobile viewing, these subscribers are more likely to make watching your content part of their daily routine.

Alternative approach: Using Uscreen for iOS app development

Uscreen homepage

After seeing the complexity of building iOS streaming apps from scratch, you might be wondering if there’s an easier way. There is – and it doesn’t require coding knowledge or a $40,000+ development budget.

Instead of spending months building an app yourself, you can launch a professional iOS streaming app through Uscreen in just 30-45 days. This method requires you to lease the OTT services of a company (opens in new tab) that already has frameworks in place to help you create a beautiful app.

How Uscreen’s app development works

We handle all the technical heavy lifting:

Custom branding with your colors, logo, and design elements

Full compliance with Apple’s strict guidelines

Regular updates and maintenance

Complete app store submission process

Integration with all your existing content

Our team of app specialists guide you through each step, from initial setup to launch. Plus, we provide 24/7 technical support for both you and your subscribers.

The process is simple:

*We cannot control how long Apple takes to approve your app – it’s down to Apple themselves.

Okay, but how does that compare price-wise?

Let’s break down the numbers:

Traditional app development $40,000+ upfront, plus ongoing maintenance costs Uscreen’s solution Starting at $499/month with no extra maintenance fees

The real benefits

What makes this approach smart for content creators?

Launch faster: Get to market in weeks instead of months

Get to market in weeks instead of months No technical expertise needed: Focus on creating content while we handle the technical side

Focus on creating content while we handle the technical side Automatic updates: Your app stays current with iOS changes

Your app stays current with iOS changes Proven success: Our customers see 2x more watch time on live streaming apps versus their membership websites

Our customers see 2x more watch time on live streaming apps versus their membership websites Reliable performance: Average 4.9-star rating on the App Store

Remember those technical requirements we discussed earlier? With Uscreen, you don’t need to worry about any of them. We’ve already built and tested the framework – you just add your content and branding.

Your path to iOS app success: Making the right choice

After walking through all the steps involved in creating an iOS video streaming app, you’ve got two clear paths forward. Let’s help you choose the right one for your needs.

The DIY route gives you complete control over every aspect of your app but requires significant investment – both in time (6+ months) and money ($40,000+). It’s best suited for businesses with unique technical requirements and dedicated development resources – nothing can really compare with a truly bespoke app.

The Uscreen approach fast-tracks your launch (30-45 days) and removes technical barriers, letting you focus on what matters most – creating great content for your audience. Plus, our data proves it works: Uscreen customers with apps generate up to 10x more subscription revenue than those without.

Here’s an encouraging fact: creators who add mobile apps to their streaming platforms see up to 60% member growth in their first month. Whether you’re running a fitness studio, producing entertainment content, or streaming live events (opens in new tab) , having an iOS app helps you meet viewers where they already spend their time.

So, save yourself the hassle and book your demo today to explore how Uscreen can help you launch your iOS streaming app!