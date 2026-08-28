How to Create a Membership Website: A Step-by-Step Guide

Key takeaways If you only have 60 seconds Pick the wrong way to build a membership site, and you won't find out for months, usually right after you've sunk real time into it.

Pick the wrong way to build a membership site, and you won’t find out for months, usually right after you’ve sunk real time into it.

There are three real paths here.

Some people build it themselves, using WordPress (opens in new tab) and a stack of plugins. They want full control, and they don’t mind the extra work that comes with it.

Some people just want to add a simple paid area to an existing website. A website builder with a membership add-on can do that. And some people are building a real business. They want video, community, and payments to just work together, right out of the box.

This guide focuses on that third path, concerned with using a dedicated membership platform. We think it’s the fastest way to launch a serious, recurring-revenue membership business, and that’s what most people searching for this guide are trying to do. But the other two paths are real, and they might be right for you.

Let’s start with the basics, then look at all three paths.

What is a membership website?

A membership website is a site where people create an account and pay to get something exclusive: content, a community, a service, or all three. Instead of a one-time sale, you build an ongoing relationship. Members keep paying because they keep getting value.

Membership websites show up in a lot of different forms, such as:

Online fitness programs, with workout libraries and live classes

Video communities built around a shared skill or interest

Language learning clubs with lessons and practice groups

Professional associations offering training and networking

Premium newsletters with in-depth, members-only writing

The format changes from one membership to the next. The deal underneath it doesn’t. People keep paying, and you keep giving them a reason to.

Which path fits your situation?

Before you pick a platform, pick your path. Path 1 is self-hosted and DIY, and path 2 is a website builder with a membership add-on. If either one sounds like your situation, our guides to (opens in new tab) membership website builders (opens in new tab) and (opens in new tab) membership site platforms (opens in new tab) can help you compare specific tools. If path 3, a dedicated membership platform, applies to you, keep reading. The rest of this guide walks through the steps.

Here’s a quick look at each one:

Self-hosted and DIY: This path is for people who are comfortable with tech and want to own every piece of their stack. You would build your site on WordPress, then add plugins (opens in new tab) for payments (like WooCommerce (opens in new tab) ), a CRM, an automation tool, and maybe a course plugin. You own everything. You also maintain everything. Updates, bugs, plugins, and new features become your job, not someone else’s. Costs vary a lot here, but they tend to run high, and most setups need someone on staff to keep things running. A website builder plus a membership add-on: This path is for a small, low-stakes offer. Maybe you already have a website and just want to gate a few pages behind a login. A builder like Wix can bolt this on cheaply and quickly. It works well for a light offer, think a handful of gated pages or a small paid newsletter, not a full video and community business. It gets limiting fast once the membership becomes your main business. A dedicated membership platform: This is the path for people building a real business around video, community, and recurring payments. A platform built for this job, like Uscreen (opens in new tab) , gives you on-demand video, live streaming, community tools, monetization, branded mobile and TV apps, and marketing and CRM tools, all in one place. You don’t have to piece it together or keep it running yourself.

9 steps to create your membership websit

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Here’s an example we’ll come back to throughout this guide. Meet Maya, a hypothetical yoga instructor. Instead of uploading 300 classes at once, she builds three tracks: Beginner, Strength, and Mobility. Members pay $25 a month, join a weekly live session, and talk through their progress in a community space. It’s a small setup, but it touches every step below, so we’ll check back in on it as we go.

1. Define your ideal member

Before you build anything, get clear on who you’re building it for. Not “people who like fitness.” Something more specific, like “new moms who want safe workouts they can do at home.”

Ask yourself:

What problem am I solving?

Who exactly has that problem?

Has this audience paid me for something before?

If people have already paid you for coaching, a course, or your work in some form, that’s a strong sign they’ll pay for a membership too. Maya already teaches in-person classes and has a following that books private sessions. That’s proof that the demand exists before she ever builds the site.

2. Choose your monetization model

There’s more than one way to charge for a membership. The most common models are:

Flat-rate subscription. Everyone pays the same fee, monthly or yearly, for full access. Simple to explain and simple to manage.

Everyone pays the same fee, monthly or yearly, for full access. Simple to explain and simple to manage. Tiered membership. You offer a few price levels, each with more access than the last. This lets people start small and pay more once they see the value.

You offer a few price levels, each with more access than the last. This lets people start small and pay more once they see the value. Pay-per-view. People pay for individual pieces of content rather than the entire library. This fits content that people want once, not every month.

People pay for individual pieces of content rather than the entire library. This fits content that people want once, not every month. One-time purchase. A single payment for permanent access. This works for people who don’t want a recurring bill.

Pick the model that matches how your audience already likes to pay.

Maya goes with a flat-rate subscription. One price, full access to all three tracks. It’s the easiest model to explain to members who’ve never paid for an online class before. You can read more about the tradeoffs between these monetization strategies (opens in new tab) if you’re still deciding.

3. Choose your platform

This is the decision that’s hardest to undo later, so slow down here. It’s not just a feature checklist. Each piece matters for a specific reason.

Category Why it matters What to look for Common mistake Video A member scrolling through a clean, fast-loading library sticks around longer than one fighting buffering or a clunky player. A Netflix-style catalog with categories, search, and filters, built for people to actually browse and rewatch. Treating video as “just upload it somewhere” instead of the core experience members interact with daily. Apps A member who watches on their phone or TV every day engages more than one who has to remember a website login. A fully branded app, not just a mobile-friendly website, on the devices your audience actually uses. Treating apps as a “someday” feature. They’re often the biggest driver of daily engagement, not an add-on. Payments This is the part of your business that has to work every time. If checkout fails or feels confusing, you lose members at the exact moment they’re trying to pay you. Support for subscriptions, one-time purchases, tiers, rentals, and free trials, plus multiple payment options (cards, PayPal, digital wallets) and a checkout that doesn’t bounce people to a third-party site. Picking a platform that only handles one payment type, then hitting a wall when you want to add a tier or a pay-per-view event later. Analytics You need to know why members stay and why they leave, not just how many you have. Useful metrics like monthly recurring revenue, churn rate, average watch time, and which content gets rewatched. Our (opens in new tab) subscription analytics (opens in new tab) guide goes deeper on what to track. Checking your member count and stopping there. Without deeper numbers, you’re guessing at what to fix. Community People renew memberships they feel part of. They cancel memberships that feel like a folder of videos. Built-in channels, discussions, or events, not a bolted-on forum plugin. Treating content and community as separate products instead of one experience. Marketing and CRM Your membership doesn’t run in isolation. Growing it takes emails, automations, and a way to reach members directly. Built-in email, CRM, and marketing automation tools, plus a connection to something like Zapier for everything else. Picking a platform with no marketing tools built in and ending up manually stitching together five different apps.

4. Build and brand your site

Your site should look and feel like it’s yours the moment someone lands on it. But “build your site” is vague.

Here’s what most membership websites actually need:

Homepage: Clearly explain who this is for, what members get, your pricing, a few testimonials, and a clear call to action. Don’t make people guess.

Clearly explain who this is for, what members get, your pricing, a few testimonials, and a clear call to action. Don’t make people guess. Member dashboard: Make it easy for members to pick up right where they left off, not hunt through menus.

Make it easy for members to pick up right where they left off, not hunt through menus. About page: Share your background and your experience. This is where trust gets built.

Share your background and your experience. This is where trust gets built. Support page: Make it easy to find help. Members who can’t find an answer often cancel instead of asking.

Use your own logo, your own colors, and your own words on every page. Keep the layout simple. A new member should find what they came for in a couple of clicks.

5. Organize your content

Sort your content into clear groups, so members always know where to look. A common approach is a simple path: beginner content, then intermediate, then advanced. This gives members a sense of progress instead of a random pile of videos.

This is exactly what Maya does with her Beginner, Strength, and Mobility tracks. A new member can start at Beginner and see a clear next step, instead of scrolling through everything at once.

A photography teacher might use a similar approach, separating lessons into “Camera basics,” “Editing,” and “Business.” Either way, the goal is the same: nobody should have to scroll through 400 videos to find the one they want.

A few tools help here:

Categories and playlists, so related content lives together

Featured content, so your best material doesn’t get buried

Search and filters, so members can find something specific fast

A drip schedule, so new content is released on a set cadence instead of all at once

6. Set up your community space

Content keeps people interested. The community keeps them around. Add a space where members can post, ask questions, and talk to each other.

The community does more than give members somewhere to chat:

Accountability: Members are more likely to show up when others notice if they don’t.

Members are more likely to show up when others notice if they don’t. Peer learning: Members answer each other’s questions before you even see them.

Members answer each other’s questions before you even see them. User-generated content: Progress photos or member wins become some of your best marketing.

Progress photos or member wins become some of your best marketing. Emotional attachment: It’s a big part of why community members stick around longer.

You can read more about building this kind of community (opens in new tab) into your membership.

7. Set your pricing

Price your membership (opens in new tab) around what it’s worth to your specific audience.

Think about:

What similar memberships in your space charge

What this content and access are actually worth to them

How much content are you offering right now, and how often will you add more

These ranges aren’t rules, just a rough sense of where similar memberships tend to land. They’re based on common membership pricing patterns, not industry standards, so treat them as a starting point rather than a target.

Membership type Typical monthly range Fitness $15 to $40 Education $20 to $100 Business coaching $50 to $300 Video and hobby communities $10 to $50

Maya’s $25-a-month rate sits right in the middle of the fitness range. That’s not an accident. She checked what similar programs charge, then priced hers based on what her three tracks and weekly live session are actually worth.

Platforms like Uscreen include free trial support out of the box, which is worth using if you’re unsure how a new audience will respond to your price.

8. Launch your membership

A launch works better in three stages, not one big push. Treating launch day as the whole event is what leads to a quiet room: no one’s expecting you, and there’s no momentum to carry the announcement. Building anticipation before launch, then giving launch week its own push, then following through in the first month is what turns a single announcement into an actual growth curve.

Stage What to do Before launch • Recruit a small group of beta testers. • Collect emails from people who’ve shown interest. • Build anticipation with behind-the-scenes updates. Launch week • Send a proper launch email and not just a single post. • Announce it everywhere your audience already is. • Offer founding-member pricing to reward early joiners. • Host a live Q&A to answer questions in real time, the same format that works well for (opens in new tab) weekly live streaming sessions (opens in new tab) once you’re up and running. First month • Fix any onboarding issues you find. • Gather feedback from your first members. • Keep publishing on a consistent schedule. • Celebrate early milestones, like your first 50 members.

Maya invites a dozen regulars from her in-person classes to beta-test the site before it opens to the public. By launch week, she already knows the checkout works, and the video quality holds up, because real members tested it first.

9. Market and retain your members

Getting someone to join is only half the job. Keeping them is the real work, and it’s where most memberships succeed or fail.

Milou Pietersz (opens in new tab) _, founder of Simply Multimedia, puts it simply: “_Always treat your first launch as a beta launch, and keep refining from there. Once you get your first members in, they’ll tell you what they need.”

A few things that help retention:

Recognition, like badges, for members who stay active

Community discussion members can jump in anytime

A win-back campaign for members who’ve gone quiet, before they cancel

An anniversary email that celebrates how long someone’s been a member

Monthly challenges or live sessions that give members a reason to show up

A real onboarding flow (opens in new tab) and a genuine welcome email, not just an automated receipt

For more on keeping members long after they join, see our guide to improving member experience and retention (opens in new tab) .

Common mistakes when creating a membership website

Most membership sites don’t fail because the idea was bad. They fail from a handful of avoidable missteps. Skipping onboarding. Launching before proving your audience will pay. Picking tools that buckle once you grow. Pricing off guesswork instead of value. Dumping the whole library on day one. Going quiet right when new members need a reason to stick around.

A few mistakes show up again and again, and most of them are avoidable:

Ignoring onboarding: New members land inside your library with no idea where to start, and they leave before they find anything worth staying for. Fix it with a short welcome email sequence that points them straight to your best piece of content first. A platform with built-in email automations makes this easy to set up once and forget, instead of manually emailing every new member yourself.

New members land inside your library with no idea where to start, and they leave before they find anything worth staying for. Fix it with a short welcome email sequence that points them straight to your best piece of content first. A platform with built-in email automations makes this easy to set up once and forget, instead of manually emailing every new member yourself. Launching before validating: Building the whole site before you know anyone will pay for it is a costly way to find out. To tackle this, test demand first using a waitlist, a pre-sell, or even a handful of paying beta members.

Building the whole site before you know anyone will pay for it is a costly way to find out. To tackle this, test demand first using a waitlist, a pre-sell, or even a handful of paying beta members. Choosing tools that don’t scale: A setup that works fine at 50 members can fall apart at 500, right when you can least afford the disruption. Fix it by picking a platform built to handle growth from day one, not one you’ll outgrow in a year.

A setup that works fine at 50 members can fall apart at 500, right when you can least afford the disruption. Fix it by picking a platform built to handle growth from day one, not one you’ll outgrow in a year. Pricing off competitors instead of value: Matching a competitor’s price tells you nothing about what your own content and access are worth to your audience. Resolve this by pricing around your own offer, using competitor pricing as a reference point rather than a target.

Matching a competitor’s price tells you nothing about what your own content and access are worth to your audience. Resolve this by pricing around your own offer, using competitor pricing as a reference point rather than a target. Uploading everything at once: A member facing 300 videos with no starting point usually selects none. The best way to deal with it is to give them a clear first step, like our yoga instructor’s Beginner track, and release the rest on a schedule.

A member facing 300 videos with no starting point usually selects none. The best way to deal with it is to give them a clear first step, like our yoga instructor’s Beginner track, and release the rest on a schedule. Waiting too long to engage new members: Members who don’t hear from you in the first week often cancel before they’ve seen any real value. Resolve it with a welcome email and an early nudge toward your community or your next piece of content.

Ready to build yours on Uscreen?

If the dedicated-platform path is your situation, you’ve already walked through what this takes: picking a model, organizing content so members know where to start, setting up a community that gives them a reason to stay. Here’s what that actually looks like once you move from steps to a live platform.

On Uscreen, that looks like:

Start on the Starter plan: No subscriber fee, no long setup. Launch with your first track of content (your Beginner tier, like our yoga instructor’s) and grow from your first paying member.

No subscriber fee, no long setup. Launch with your first track of content (your Beginner tier, like our yoga instructor’s) and grow from your first paying member. Move to Growth once you outgrow Starter: Unlimited subscribers, a custom domain, and room for tiered pricing as your library and your community both expand.

Unlimited subscribers, a custom domain, and room for tiered pricing as your library and your community both expand. Add branded iOS and Android apps when you’re ready: This is usually the point where daily engagement jumps, since members can open your content right from their phone or TV instead of needing a laptop.

This is usually the point where daily engagement jumps, since members can open your content right from their phone or TV instead of needing a laptop. Bring your community and content into one place: Channels, live sessions, and your video library sit together rather than across four different tools.

Start a free trial (opens in new tab) to build your membership today, or (opens in new tab) book a demo (opens in new tab) to walk through which plan fits where your business is right now.

Membership website FAQs