Analytics you’ll actually want to use
Unlock data that makes it easy to get answers, make decisions, and create impact through your membership.
Take the guess work out of your data
Best-in-class analytics reports to uncover insights and make data-driven business moves.
Deep dive into your revenue performance
Get beyond surface-level data and ensure long-term success. Deep dive into your financial performance by understanding total earnings, the effectiveness of your coupon campaigns, and your overall growth trends.
Understand your content's impact
YouTube-level content reporting provides a comprehensive overview of your video performance. See which videos are capturing the most attention, identify your most loyal viewers, and analyze watch time distribution to optimize engagement.
Maximize subscriber growth and retention
Gain clear visibility into acquisition channels, retention rates, churn reasons, and trial effectiveness. Intuitive filters and drill-down capabilities allow you to explore these metrics with ease, while benchmark reports provide a perspective on your performance relative to your industry, so you can refine your business strategies for maximum impact.
Optimize your marketing strategy
Track the performance of Uscreen's built-in marketing features and uncover insights to keep your community engaged in more focused discussions and forge deeper connections with your members.
Go beyond the basics with Advanced Analytics
Take control of your data and receive personalized expert guidance with our Advanced Analytics add-on. Our advanced tool suite provides you with the option to create custom dashboards and leverage built-for-you reports to turn complex data into clear, actionable growth opportunities. Set up data alerts, automate reporting updates, and access deeper insights about your business.
Discover what else you can do with Uscreen
Apps are just one aspect of running a profitable, sustainable membership business. Check
out the other critical features that are included in Uscreen’s platform.
Learn more about the possibilities of a membership
Still on the fence? Our creator membership nerds at have spent hundreds of hours
creating and compiling the best resources around running a membership business,
available for free.
Frequently asked questions
Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the
FAQ’s for answers.
How can analytics help me grow my business?
Uscreen Analytics gives you actionable insights into your sales, subscribers, content, and more. These reports help you identify what’s working and where there’s room to improve, so you can make more informed decisions. Whether you’re optimizing marketing, improving content, or retaining subscribers, tracking key metrics helps you build a clear action plan to reach your goals.
What capabilities will I get access to within Uscreen Analytics?
Uscreen offers various analytics reports, including:
- - Sales Analytics
- - Subscriber Analytics
- - Content Analytics
- - Community Analytics
- - Marketing Analytics
You’ll also find Benchmark reports to compare your performance with other businesses. In addition to accessing your key business reports, Uscreen Analytics includes several tools to help you explore your reports:
- - Filters: Available to help you segment your data.
- - Time Frame Control: Aggregate data by adjusting the time frame.
- - Drill Down: Click on a value within a report and choose “Drill” to get a detailed view.
- - Download: Save a visualization by clicking the three-dot menu (⋮) in the top right corner or download the full report by clicking the ⤓ icon at the bottom of the report. You can export data for further analysis or sharing.
How can I use analytics data to make business decisions?
Uscreen Analytics helps you identify what’s working and where there’s room to improve — so you can make more informed decisions. Whether you’re optimizing marketing, improving content, or retaining subscribers, tracking key metrics helps you build a clear action plan to reach your goals.
I’m looking at my analytics, but I’m not sure where should I start?
That’s completely normal! Start by focusing on a few key metrics that align with your current goals, like growing your audience, increasing sales, or improving retention. If you’re still unsure, explore strategy tips in our exclusive customer community, Membership+, or dive into the Analytics Playbook for step-by-step guidance. We also have a knowledgeable support team to answer your analytics questions. With our Advanced Analytics add-on, you'll have the option to work directly with a member of our Analytics team in quarterly 60-minute strategy sessions or via chat and email.
What is Advanced Analytics, and how is it different from Uscreen Analytics?
Uscreen Analytics is included in your plan and provides a comprehensive view of 50+ different reports to help you assess your business success and make strategic decisions. Advanced Analytics builds on that by allowing you to create and save your own reports and dashboards, set up data alerts, automate reporting updates, and access deeper insights about your business. You'll also have the option to add support from a Dedicated Analytics Specialist, who will build custom reports for you and provide insights and recommendations in quarterly strategy calls. To learn more about Advanced Analytics, schedule a demo with a member of our team.