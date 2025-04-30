Uscreen Analytics is included in your plan and provides a comprehensive view of 50+ different reports to help you assess your business success and make strategic decisions. Advanced Analytics builds on that by allowing you to create and save your own reports and dashboards, set up data alerts, automate reporting updates, and access deeper insights about your business. You'll also have the option to add support from a Dedicated Analytics Specialist, who will build custom reports for you and provide insights and recommendations in quarterly strategy calls. To learn more about Advanced Analytics, schedule a demo with a member of our team.