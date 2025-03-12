Launch a premium fitness membership at our lowest price ever!
Now is the time to prepare for the peak-retention summer season, when members are motivated to improve themselves. If you are new to Uscreen, you can get all the tools and support you need to succeed with the Uscreen Power Plan — New Uscreen users can save $4,800+ for a limited time only. Request your Power Plan today!
What's included in your Fitness Power Plan:
Launch your own custom-branded app for iOS and Android, delivering your content directly to your audience's devices. Get your own branded Apple Watch app that controls their video player, monitors vitals and syncs health data during practices.
Unlock features like Community, Community channels, direct messaging, streak tracking, personalized calendars, Spotify integration, video notes, downloadables and more to maximize member engagement.
Access our Growth Accelerator program for expert guidance on member acquisition and retention. Plus, leverage our robust marketing, monetization, and analytics tools to optimize your business performance.