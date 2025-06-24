Built for yoga creators and brands who want to scale with ease
Grow a premium yoga membership, without burning out
Uscreen puts your yoga studio in the palms of your members’ hands
Yoga brands see 95% retention on Uscreen
Flow-enhancing features + zen-affording support
Deliver a smooth member experience you’ll feel proud of
Video Notes & Downloadables
Allow members to add private notes to your videos, providing a holistic space for reflection. Deliver non-video downloadables like nutrition plans and FAQs.
2 Mobile Apps (iOS + Android)
Exude a premium brand feel with your own mobile apps. Get both an iOS and an Android mobile app, included in your Fitness Power Plan.
Apple Watch App
Apple Watch controls video player, monitors vitals & syncs health data during practice.
Community, Channels & DMs
Improve usability and relevance with topic-specific channels. Boost engagement and provide support directly to members with DMs.
Music Integration
Inspire members with their favorite songs and sounds (or a playlist you provide) while saving on music licensing fees with the Music Integration.
Calendar, Streaks & Badges
Preschedule your videos with the Calendar feature and motivate members with practice streaks and milestone badges.
Yoga brands accrue more recurring revenue, transform members' lives, and win back time through Uscreen’s
community-driven mobile apps with engaging features like streaks, badges, DMs & more.
Build prestige with mobile apps
Leading yoga instructors like Honey Studio evoke a premium brand feel with their own mobile apps. Empower members to practice any time, anywhere with their favorite songs and sounds with all the all-new music integration.
- No coding required — so you can focus on creating
- Integrates with Apple Watch to track progress each practice
- Unlimited bandwidth plus 200 storage hours for iOS and Android
Promote participation with community channels and DMs
Create a kula that takes on a life of its own. Scale recurring income by retaining members longer with topic-specific channels and DMs that keep members engaging.
- Provide personalized support directly to members
- Evoke a sense of belonging & accountability by allowing members to chat
- Enhance ease-of-use with topic-specific channels
Promote deeper reflection with video notes and downloadables
Provide a space for members to journal their intentions and progress. Share non-video resources like meditations, FAQs, and nutrition plans to enrich your catalog with ease.
- Video notes are only visible to the member who produces them
- Increase members’ commitment to your content through note-taking
- Deliver downloadables to update or enhance content without reshooting videos
Gamify members' progress with personalized calendar features
Keep members on track with streaks and achievement-based badges. Automatically show members the most relevant content with practice and flow recommendations.
- Calendar allows members to plan, log, and track their progress
- Boost usage and retention by holding members accountable for their practice
- Preschedule videos to escape the content hamster wheel and gain time freedom
Launch and scale with expert guidance and VIP support
Get premium support with a dedicated success manager. Gain access to our Growth Accelerator program (limited spots available)
- Priority support for you and your members
- Access to proven frameworks and peer learning
- Program includes marketing guidance, templates, and growth strategies
- Join a community of fitness creators dedicated to business growth
Reviews from yoga, fitness & pilates customers
See why 1000s of yoga, pilates & fitness brands choose Uscreen
Special Introductory Offer For Yoga Instructors
Power Plan now available at its lowest price ever for new Uscreen users
New Uscreen users, now is the time to launch your yoga membership with the Power Plan. Plus, get exclusive access to our Growth Accelerator program while spots remain.
Fitness Power Plan
$1,198 $799 /month
+ per subscriber fee
- 200 hours of video storage
- 1 free hour of live streaming
- Unlimited seats for admin users
Yoga success stories
Uscreen’s health & wellness creators made $100M+ in 2024
Find What Feels Good
More content, less complexity. FWFG found their solution with Uscreen, achieving a streamlined platform that drove significant increases in member engagement, content views, and membership growth.
201%
Monthly Growth
46k+
Active Members
4.5%
MRR Growth
The Collective Kula
The Collective Kula grew their yoga community into a $20k+ monthly business and build a vibrant membership platform with enhanced features and community engagement switching to Uscreen.
$20k
Monthly Revenue
+36%
Revenue Growth
640
Active Members
Why now?
Act Now To Scale Faster
Frequently Asked Questions
Wondering if the Power Plan is right for you? Browse our FAQs or reach out to our team by clicking the button below.
Is Uscreen right for me?
If you're a yoga, pilates, or fitness creator with an engaged following on platforms like YouTube or Instagram, Uscreen was specifically built to help YOU gain more stability in your revenue while saving time through a leveraged, 1-to-many business model.
With built-in marketing tools, VIP support, community, mobile apps, native livestreaming, and other usage-boosting features like Calendar, Streaks, Badges, Apple Watch, and more, our health and wellness customers generated over $100M in 2024 (with nearly 40% earning more than five figures through their memberships).
So if you're tired of inconsistent months financially and crave a premium, delightful experience for you AND your members, ask any of our customers and they'll tell you that no platform matches Uscreen's ease of use and profit-producing potential.
Why choose Uscreen over a competing platform?
We interviewed some of our ~1,000 customers who migrated from platforms like Vimeo OTT, Kajabi, and Arketa (to name a few) to learn more about what motivated them to migrate.
Here are some of the common reasons why membership owners moved to Uscreen:
- Specialized insights and data: Because we've worked with hundreds of yoga, pilates and fitness brands, we've accumulated a wealth of nuanced insights that allow us to support your business growth in ways other platforms can't.
- Monthly feature updates: If your current platform doesn’t develop the features you need to grow or keep members engaged, you'll be glad to hear that Uscreen ships new features every month, allowing you to stay at the bleeding-edge of your niche. The Power Plan, for example, offers brand-new features like Spotify Integration and gamification tools to make your membership delightful to use and, in turn, increase retention and revenue.
- A more premium user experience: Uscreen provides a sleek and gorgeous Netflix-style video catalog, native livestreaming capabilites, a built-in community, and interactive content calendar in one place — allowing you to deliver an end-user experience you'll be proud of (without having to worry about any technical headaches!).
- Better ratings across the board: At Uscreen, you're more than just a number to us — and our customer reviews reflect it. Across G2, Trustpilot, and Capterra, Uscreen's average rating is 4.77 stars versus Vimeo OTT's 3.17 stars, Kajabi's 4.37 stars, and Arketa's 4.5 stars.
- Superior value for money: Uscreen's special, time-sensitive offer on the new Power Plan allows you to save $4,800+ in your first year on all the tools and support you need to catapult your membership growth. You'll also lock in at a lower $999/mo rate for year 2 onwards so you'll still be saving vs. the $1,198/mo regular rate. Plus, act today to claim complimentary enrollment in our Growth Accelerator program (valued at $5,000), giving you hands-on coaching from video monetization experts who have helped build and grow 6-figure businesses, providing a clear path to follow.
To learn more about what sets Uscreen apart, refer to this competitor comparison page.
What is the Power Plan?
The Power Plan is Uscreen's latest offering for online yoga, pilates, and fitness instructors. This first-of-its-kind bundle helps you unlock recurring subscription revenue while building a premium brand through these powerful features:
- Netflix Style Catalog & Website
- Unlimited Bandwidth
- 2 Mobile Apps (iOS & Android)
- Community + Calendar & Streaks
- 200 Storage Hours
- Integrations & Code Editor
- Fitness-focused features like Spotify Integration + Apple Watch + Workout notes
- VIP Support (CSM & End User support)
Originally $1,198/month, now get all these tools and support for a special price of $799/month or $8,629/year during your first year — and $999/month in year 2 and beyond (saving you $4,800+ for a limited time only).
How much does the Power Plan cost?
Originally $1,198/mo, for a limited time claim everything in the Power Plan for an introductory price of just $799/mo (or $8,629/year) for your first year. The plan moves to $999/mo in year 2 and beyond. This means you'll save $4,800+ if you act now!
Can I migrate to Uscreen from another platform easily?
Yes! Migrating from other membership platforms to Uscreen is easy because our experienced migrations team will handle the logistics FOR you — at no extra cost.
To learn more about how seamless our migration process is, refer to our guide titled, What to expect during your migration.
At Uscreen we excel at one thing unlike anyone else. Creating a reliable source of income for creators.
Want a demo?
