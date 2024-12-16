You’ll need to set up a developer account with the relevant app store before we can get started building your app. Setting up this account yourself gives you complete ownership over your account and branding, and lets you access detailed analytics.



Since app stores themselves have total control over this part of the process, there’s a chance for unexpected delays. We recommend starting this process as early as possible so we can start building your app as soon as possible!

Once your account is successfully set up, we’ll ask for the necessary access to start building your app.

We have a collection of detailed guides in our Help Centre to walk you through each step of the account setup process, for all app stores.



Apple and Google Play: Registering Your Organizational Developer Account

When creating an app for distribution, you must use an Organizational developer account. Both Apple and Google now require business-level registration to ensure scalability and compliance.

Enrolling as an organization will require that you submit your D-U-N-S® Number as a part of your application. This unique nine-digit identifier, assigned by Dun & Bradstreet, verifies your organization's identity and legal status. If you don't already have one, you can apply for your D-U-N-S® Number online here.

Why Organizational Accounts are Required

Using an Organizational Developer Account ensures your app remains compliant with Apple and Google's latest policies. These accounts provide the necessary infrastructure for professional app management:

Faster Approvals: Streamlined compliance checks lead to quicker app reviews.

Streamlined compliance checks lead to quicker app reviews. Team Collaboration: Provide full access to your team with specific roles and permissions.

Provide full access to your team with specific roles and permissions. Scalability: Easily manage multiple apps and new feature rollouts.

Easily manage multiple apps and new feature rollouts. Priority Support: Receive better assistance from Apple and Google for account-related issues.

Important: Uscreen no longer accepts Individual Developer Accounts for Google apps (Android and AndroidTV). To ensure your app is approved and functional, you must register as an organization.

More information and guidance can be found in the respective help guides linked earlier in this section!

What to expect from app store revenue share

Each platform requires you to share revenue earned directly through your app. Revenue Share is essentially a service fee you pay to app stores to distribute your app. You'll share part of all earnings from subscriptions and one-time purchases that are processed in the app.

The good news? Subscribers tend to prefer to sign-up on the web, even if they discover your app first. In fact, Uscreen customers who offer apps see up to 97% of purchases made through their web platform!

Here's a breakdown of the different revenue sharing conditions for each app store:

Platform Developer Account Fees Revenue Share Payout Cadence Apple $99 per year 30% (details)

Apply for reduced rate of 15% from the Small Business Program here 45 days after last day of month (info) Google $25 once-off 30% (details)

Offering 15% service fee (details); directions to apply here. 15th for previous month (info) Amazon No fee 30% (details)

Automatically receive 20% revenue share under certain conditions here. 45 days after last day of month (info) Roku No fee 20% (details) 60 days after last day of month (info) Samsung TV No fee 30% (details) 45 days after last day of month (info)

Your users are able to sign in to both your web platform and apps using the same login credentials, so where they sign up doesn’t impact their experience.