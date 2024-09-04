Sports entertainment platforms are becoming more and more popular all around the world and for a good reason. Unlike traditional TV sports content, sports fans can choose what they want to watch, where to watch it, and even how they’re going to engage with the content.

And the numbers show it all: According to Statista, spending on subscription video streaming services worldwide amounted to 5.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2022 (opens in new tab) , marking an increase from the previous years. Their forecast suggested that this spending would only continue to grow.

So, if you’re wondering whether to start your own successful sports streaming business, there’s no better time than now.

But how do you even begin?

Well, once you have chosen this path, the first and most important step is to find the right OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform. This can be a tricky process, so to make things easier, we’ve created this handy guide on the top 5 OTT sports streaming platforms available on the market.

By the end, you’ll have the knowledge to get the best possible start in your new venture, so let’s dive in!

Reliable Streaming & Flexible Monetization for Live Events Ready to explore how Uscreen’s reliable, scalable solution is helping customers monetize live events through pay-per-view, on-demand content, and memberships? Yes! Tell me more…

Questions to ask yourself before choosing an OTT platform

Planning is the key to success, and if you’re planning to break into the sports streaming industry, you need to be on top of your game. Most importantly, you need a clear idea of what your goals are to give you direction in choosing the best possible platform for your needs.

Here’s an example set of questions to help you define your goals.

Question Example answer Who is your audience, and what do they need? Young people interested in women’s sports. They want a user-friendly streaming platform where they can browse by sports and countries. What are your short and long-term goals? Short-term goals – Get 200 people to sign up for a trial in the 1st quarter. Long-term goals – Become the number 1 platform for women’s sports streaming, organize online events, and create a thriving, active community. Do you have outside support, or will you depend on the platform’s support system? No existing developer support, so reliable customer support is extremely important. How much time do you have for setup and customization? The timeframe for this project is 6-9 months.

Must-have features for an OTT sports streaming service

Great! Now you have an idea of what the ideal streaming service (opens in new tab) looks like for you, but the bigger question now is, which features are going to make that happen?

Keep in mind that some aspects may depend on your specific business model, budget, and goals, but the following features are universally regarded as important for any sports streaming service:

Live streaming quality : High-quality, low-latency live streaming is crucial for sports content. Look for platforms that offer HD or 4K streaming capabilities and minimal delay.

: High-quality, low-latency live streaming is crucial for sports content. Look for platforms that offer HD or 4K streaming capabilities and minimal delay. Reliable hosting and uptime : Your viewers shouldn’t miss a moment of the action. Choose a platform with a strong infrastructure and a track record of high uptime.

: Your viewers shouldn’t miss a moment of the action. Choose a platform with a strong infrastructure and a track record of high uptime. Multi-platform support : Your audience should be able to watch on their preferred devices. Ensure the platform supports web, mobile, smart TVs, and other popular streaming devices.

: Your audience should be able to watch on their preferred devices. Ensure the platform supports web, mobile, smart TVs, and other popular streaming devices. Customization : Your brand should shine through, especially if you’re looking to build a community. Look for platforms that allow you to customize the look and feel of your streaming service.

: Your brand should shine through, especially if you’re looking to build a community. Look for platforms that allow you to customize the look and feel of your streaming service. Community features : Sports fans love to engage. Choose a platform that offers features like live chat, polls, or forums to foster community engagement (opens in new tab) .

: Sports fans love to engage. Choose a platform that offers features like live chat, polls, or forums to foster community engagement . Marketing and sales tools : Growing your audience is hard but super important, which is why your chosen platform should come with built-in marketing tools, analytics, and integrations with popular marketing services.

: Growing your audience is hard but super important, which is why your chosen platform should come with built-in marketing tools, analytics, and integrations with popular marketing services. Monetization opportunities: Even though it will be a subscription service first, it’s still better to have diverse revenue streams. Look for platforms that support multiple monetization models, such as pay-per-view and advertising.

Now, let’s check out our top 5 picks for OTT sports streaming platforms.

Reviewing the top 5 sports streaming services

Uscreen

Uscreen is an all-in-one video monetization platform (opens in new tab) for sports content creators and organizations looking to launch their own branded streaming service (opens in new tab) and build an engaged community of sports entertainment fans.

Here’s what you can expect from Uscreen:

Best for

Uscreen is ideal for sports organizations, teams, or individual content creators who want to launch a branded streaming service with a strong focus on community engagement and diverse monetization options.

For example, In The Lab is a global basketball brand that offers professional training through their online membership In The Lab+ (opens in new tab) . Since migrating their membership to Uscreen, they’ve doubled their viewership and launched 2 mobile apps, which account for 79% of their viewership.

Navin and Devin been able to grow their business and focus on creating a range of diverse content while providing an interactive experience to their global audience thanks to the features and support available with Uscreen:

Easy to efficiently manage and organize content in the platform

Flexible pricing models unlocked multiple income streams

Branded apps gives their members the ability to watch and engage with on demand training sessions on the go

The community allows them to connect with members on a deeper level, keeping them motivated and giving them a space to communicate

Reliable and responsive customer support means that technical issues don’t get in the way of their ability to focus on creating valuable content and building their community

Now, In the Lab has grown into an online empire that includes everything from educational and entertaining content to an extensive branded apparel line, with the In the Lab+ membership platform at the center of it all. Navin Ramharak Co-founder @ In The Lab

💡 Read the full story to find out how they achieved success by partnering with Uscreen (opens in new tab)

Pros

Branded TV and mobile app development

High-quality live streaming with fan engagement tools

Continuous business and tech support from the Uscreen specialists

Cons

No standalone video hosting

No option to embed videos into the website

Pricing

Growth: $149 per month + $1.99 per paid member, per month.

$149 per month + $1.99 per paid member, per month. Pro: $499 per month + $0.99 per paid member, per month.

$499 per month + $0.99 per paid member, per month. Plus: Custom pricing.

Nagra.sport

Nagra.sport (opens in new tab) is a specialized platform for sports-focused streaming services, offering advanced security features and scalable solutions.

The main features include:

End-to-end content protection and advanced video security with TV Rights management geo-blocking and anti-piracy measures

Personalized interactive experiences with the option to add a favorite team or player

Advanced analytics and insights for subscriber and participant data and user engagement metrics

Support for various business models (B2B, B2C, D2C)

Best for

Large sports organizations and broadcasters that prioritize content security and need scalable cloud streaming solutions for massive audiences.

Pros

High-end security and encryption methods

Hybrid broadcast and broadband opportunities

Various monetization techniques

Cons

It might be too overwhelming for smaller projects and people who don’t have their own sports organization

No real way of gauging the effectiveness and services due to the lack of reviews on sites like G2 and Trustpilot

Hard to make plans for a project because of the lack of pricing on their website

Pricing

Custom pricing based on specific needs and scale.

Viewlift

Viewlift (opens in new tab) is an OTT platform (opens in new tab) that caters to various content types, including live sports, with a focus on monetization and audience growth. Here are some of its main features:

Interactive features like real-time coverage, multi-angle views, branded experience, and social media integration

Customizable apps are available across various devices, such as Apple TV, iOS, Roku, FireTV, Android TV, and more

12+ revenue models, including AVOD, TVOD, and SVOD (advertising, transactional, and subscription videos on demand)

Option to reward members with special team events, ticket packages, early merch access, and more

Best for

Sports organizations looking for a versatile platform that can handle both live sports streaming and on-demand content with strong monetization features.

Pros

24/7 sports channels for continuous viewership

12+ revenue models to choose from

Valuable member rewards

Cons

No search feature for users

Limitations on separating different categories

There are reports of the platform being hard to use (opens in new tab)

Pricing

Custom pricing based on features and scale.

Enveu

Enveu (opens in new tab) offers an AI-powered OTT platform with a strong focus on personalization and user experience through fan engagement and interactive sports experiences.

AI-driven content recommendations and simultaneous live-streaming

Option to use the native CMS or integrate an existing one with API

Centralized dashboard for managing the content, subscriptions, members, and more

User engagement tools like push notifications and personalized emails

Best for

Businesses looking to launch their sports content apps quickly and on a budget.

Pros

Low-code platform with a fast and easy setup

Zero revenue share

Different CMS options depending on your needs

Cons

Lack of more advanced customization options

Limited community features

The Lite plan allows for only one platform despite the higher price point

There’s a cap on monthly active visitors

Pricing: Pricing starts from $549 per month for 1 platform and custom pricing for the Professional and Enterprise plans.

Vimeo OTT (Vimeo Streaming)

Vimeo OTT (opens in new tab) (now Vimeo Streaming) is one of the more popular video service platforms, which also offers strong live-streaming capabilities alongside on-demand video hosting.

High-quality live streaming and user-friendly interface for all parties

Integrated paywall options and over 100 accepted currencies

Distribution to social platforms and the option to embed videos to other websites

A popular and easily recognizable brand

Best for

Smaller sports organizations or individual content creators who want a straightforward sports OTT platform with strong live-streaming capabilities and basic monetization options.

Pros

No hidden bandwidth fees

Built-in analytics dashboard

Support for end users provided by Vimeo

Cons

Lack of proper support and more advanced features

One of the less customizable platforms out there

Branded apps are available only in the enterprise plan

Pricing

$1 per subscriber a month or 10% of one-off sales or a rental product (plus tax and processing fees). There is also an Enterprise plan with custom pricing.

OTT sports streaming: Ready to make a choice?

Choosing the right OTT platform for your sports streaming business is a crucial decision that can significantly impact your success. Let’s recap the strengths of each platform:

Uscreen : Best for creating a branded streaming service with strong community features and flexible monetization options.

: Best for creating a branded streaming service with strong community features and flexible monetization options. Nagra.sport : Ideal for large organizations needing top-tier security and scalability.

: Ideal for large organizations needing top-tier security and scalability. Viewlift : Great for versatile video content strategies with a focus on monetization.

: Great for versatile video content strategies with a focus on monetization. Enveu : Perfect for quickly launching a straightforward OTT streaming app to diverse, multilingual audiences.

: Perfect for quickly launching a straightforward OTT streaming app to diverse, multilingual audiences. Vimeo OTT (opens in new tab) (Vimeo Streaming): Suitable for smaller organizations or individuals prioritizing live streaming capabilities.

Remember, the best choice depends on your specific needs, target audience, and business goals. Consider factors such as your content type, audience size, monetization strategy, and growth plans when making your decision.

If you’re looking for a platform that offers a balanced mix of features – including high-quality live streaming, community engagement tools, flexible monetization options, and the ability to create a fully branded streaming service – Uscreen might be the perfect fit for you.

Uscreen is particularly well-suited for sports organizations, teams, leagues, or individual content creators who want to launch their own streaming service while maintaining control over their brand and audience relationships.

With its user-friendly interface, impressive feature set, and dedicated support, Uscreen provides all the tools you need to succeed in the competitive world of sports streaming. Ready to take the next step in your sports streaming journey? Request a demo (opens in new tab) with Uscreen today and discover how we can help you build and grow your sports streaming business./