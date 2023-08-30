Workshop: The Art Of Email Marketing For Your Membership With Josh Kaplan

In this workshop, we’ll walk you through the 3 ways to master your membership email marketing.
Watch to discover how to optimize your owned email channel, build stronger relationships with your members, and increase your revenue.
Expect to learn…
- How to make the most out of the intimate nature of email
- The key to pulling in your dream members with magnetic email
- Your essential game plan to build a sustainable email strategy that adds revenue.
Get started for free
Whether you have 200 or 200,000 members, we have all the tools that you need.