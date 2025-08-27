Case Study
How Plenamente TV grew by 48.1% after migrating to Uscreen
How a yoga teacher created a deeply connected regional membership, launched on all 7 OTT platforms, and gave her audience a more intuitive way to practice by building on Uscreen
Plenamente TV's Key Success Metrics
Monthly recurring revenue grew by 41.6%
Paid memberships increased by 48.1%
7 OTT apps launched across mobile and TV platforms
BACKGROUND
About Plenamente TV
Plenamente TV is a Spanish-language yoga and Pilates membership led by creator and instructor Anabel Otero. What began as a side project alongside her full-time job quickly grew into a sustainable, full-time business with a dedicated member base and a team of three supporting its growth.
The platform was born out of a clear need: her YouTube audience wanted structure, guidance, and consistency in a language and format that felt intuitive. Plenamente delivers that through thoughtful content, habit-building tools, and a platform experience that’s seamless across every screen using Uscreen.
Today, Anabel runs her membership full time. With a mix of part-time and full-time team members, she’s been able to build a business that supports her lifestyle, gives her more creative control, and offers her audience a space to stay connected and committed to their practice.
CHALLENGES
Using platforms that weren’t aligned with growth
Anabel had built a loyal audience on YouTube, but it wasn’t built for structure. Viewers showed up, but had no clear starting point, no plan to follow, and no way to stay consistent. That’s when she decided to launch a membership.
The first version of it lived on Patreon. Anabel saw it as a minimum viable product; a low-lift way to test whether people would pay for deeper access to her content. And they did. But Patreon didn’t match the vision.
“When I launched my membership in Patreon, that was like my MVP. But there was no structure in the content. It was just like a bunch of videos. So there was no plan, no calendar, no nothing. It was like a mess.”
From there, Anabel moved to VidApp, which at the time offered branded apps and a web presence. It was an exciting next step that gave her a more polished experience and helped bring her vision to life.
“I had a great experience with VidApp. They truly supported me and helped me try new things, including beta features. But at the time, they didn’t yet offer a fully unified setup, and that was important for how I wanted to grow the membership.”
As her content library expanded and her members became more engaged, it became clear that her next phase of growth would require a platform built for integration. Necessarily, one that could support both her operational needs and her audience’s expectations. “The experience I wanted to offer required something more integrated. I wanted everything to connect in one place,” shared Anabel.
THE PIVOT
Migrating from VidApp to Uscreen
Anabel didn’t spend long shopping around. She considered a few options, but her decision came quickly. “I looked around,” she said, “but I didn’t really consider anything else seriously. I had heard about Uscreen before, and then when I started comparing, it was clear. It had what I needed.”
Her goals were simple:
- She wanted to organize her content clearly
- She wanted her members to be able to log in on any device, without friction
- She wanted to launch all 7 apps (including TV) to support how her audience actually watched
The migration was quick and easy, and for the first time, she felt fully supported.
“I had a very sweet and lovely onboarding process. My migration specialist was amazing. She’s really knowledgeable and knew exactly how to support my transition from VidApp to Uscreen. I told her, ‘Look, I know what I want, I know what I need, I just need you to tell me where to click.’ And she helped me get it all set up. It was so easy.”
This time, Anabel didn’t just migrate the membership. She launched it the way she always intended: all 7 apps, fully live from day one.
SOLUTION & STRATEGIES
Tools that feel supportive and a structure that keeps members engaged
1. Launching across all 7 apps to meet her members where they are
Anabel launched Plenamente TV with full access across every major device: iOS, Android, Roku, FireTV, Apple TV, Android TV, and web.
This was a deliberate move to match the way her audience consumes content; often from their living rooms, casting to the TV, or using their preferred device in Spanish.
The apps became a foundational part of the experience. They made the platform feel more accessible, more legitimate, and more embedded in her members’ routines.
“They go to the platform, they can watch on their TV, phone, anything. I don’t get those support emails anymore.”
2. Turning monthly calendars and streaks into habit-building tools
Plenamente TV is built around structure and progress. Each session builds on the next, guiding members through a meaningful journey. With monthly calendars and challenges, Anabel gives them a clear path and daily rhythm that keeps them grounded.
“They love the calendar. They say things like, ‘I know what I’m doing every day,’ or ‘It makes me feel like I have a plan.’”
She pairs each calendar with Uscreen’s streaks feature to help members track consistency. That small sense of momentum adds up, both in results and retention.
“When people finish a challenge, they tag me on Instagram or send DMs saying, ‘This changed how I feel in my body.’ That’s what keeps them coming back.”
3. Using email marketing, abandoned cart recovery, and reduce churn features in Uscreen to drive growth
Anabel thinks about marketing the same way she thinks about movement: it should feel supportive, intentional, and guided by trust. Every message she sends, whether it's a welcome email or a re-engagement reminder, is part of a larger plan to help the right people find and stay with Plenamente.
Inside Uscreen, she uses a full suite of automation tools to bring that vision to life. Her email flows are written in her own voice and tone, which helps new members feel at ease from the start.
“I really pay attention to how things sound. If someone is thinking about joining, I want that email to feel like it’s written by me. It should reflect what they’ll actually find inside.”
She uses abandoned cart recovery to re-engage people who almost joined, with messages that feel like a personal invitation instead of a run-of-the-mill sales push. She’s also implemented churn winbacks to reconnect with past members who may have left during a busy season or life shift.
“The automations have been so helpful. People cancel, sure, but then they get an email later, and some of them come back. That’s huge for retention.”
Anabel also tracks what’s working. She regularly monitors which flows convert, which headlines land, and where there’s room to improve. She sees these tools not as a “set it and forget it” system, but as a living part of her strategy, adjusted over time as her brand evolves.
4. Growing with a team and a long-term vision
Plenamente is now run by a small but dedicated team of three: one full-time and two part-time members. Together, they support Anabel in running the platform, caring for the community, and thinking ahead to what’s possible.
“Having a team means I don’t have to do everything myself. I can plan better. I can take care of my members better. And I can actually enjoy running this business.”
Plenamente has grown into more than a yoga and Pilates platform. It is a Spanish-language membership space centered around representation, consistency, and helping people feel supported.
With the right tools in place and a team she trusts, Anabel now has the freedom to keep building a business that reflects her values and serves her community with care.
RESULTS
Growth across both revenue and membership
Since migrating from VidApp to Uscreen, Plenamente has seen meaningful growth across both revenue and membership. The launch of seven TV and mobile apps helped unlock new ways for members to stay consistent, and the platform now reaches them wherever they are.
In just one year:
- Monthly recurring revenue grew by 41.6%
- Paid memberships increased by 48.1%
- 7 OTT apps launched across mobile and TV platforms
With a stronger foundation in place, Anabel and her team are building toward sustainable, long-term growth on their terms.
Story written by: Aarushi Singh
Trusted by 4000+ Video Membership Creators
Uscreen helps video creators like you grow your membership business, build a relationship with your audience, and give them the best member experience. Want to know the best ways to use Uscreen for your membership business? Read how other creators have been using Uscreen to drive growth and increase revenue.
We were so impressed with Uscreen and we knew that we needed to break free from the confines of what at the time Vimeo was as an LTT platform and we wanted the freedom that Uscreen really offered us.
Brooke Cates
Founder of Studio Bloom
$1M+
annual revenue
>76%
higher viewership on apps
6
TV & mobile apps launched