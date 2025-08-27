How Plenamente TV grew by 48.1% after migrating to Uscreen

1. Launching across all 7 apps to meet her members where they are

Anabel launched Plenamente TV with full access across every major device: iOS, Android, Roku, FireTV, Apple TV, Android TV, and web.

This was a deliberate move to match the way her audience consumes content; often from their living rooms, casting to the TV, or using their preferred device in Spanish.

The apps became a foundational part of the experience. They made the platform feel more accessible, more legitimate, and more embedded in her members’ routines.

“They go to the platform, they can watch on their TV, phone, anything. I don’t get those support emails anymore.”

2. Turning monthly calendars and streaks into habit-building tools

Plenamente TV is built around structure and progress. Each session builds on the next, guiding members through a meaningful journey. With monthly calendars and challenges, Anabel gives them a clear path and daily rhythm that keeps them grounded.

“They love the calendar. They say things like, ‘I know what I’m doing every day,’ or ‘It makes me feel like I have a plan.’”

She pairs each calendar with Uscreen’s streaks feature to help members track consistency. That small sense of momentum adds up, both in results and retention.

“When people finish a challenge, they tag me on Instagram or send DMs saying, ‘This changed how I feel in my body.’ That’s what keeps them coming back.”

3. Using email marketing, abandoned cart recovery, and reduce churn features in Uscreen to drive growth

Anabel thinks about marketing the same way she thinks about movement: it should feel supportive, intentional, and guided by trust. Every message she sends, whether it's a welcome email or a re-engagement reminder, is part of a larger plan to help the right people find and stay with Plenamente.

Inside Uscreen, she uses a full suite of automation tools to bring that vision to life. Her email flows are written in her own voice and tone, which helps new members feel at ease from the start.

“I really pay attention to how things sound. If someone is thinking about joining, I want that email to feel like it’s written by me. It should reflect what they’ll actually find inside.”

She uses abandoned cart recovery to re-engage people who almost joined, with messages that feel like a personal invitation instead of a run-of-the-mill sales push. She’s also implemented churn winbacks to reconnect with past members who may have left during a busy season or life shift.

“The automations have been so helpful. People cancel, sure, but then they get an email later, and some of them come back. That’s huge for retention.”

Anabel also tracks what’s working. She regularly monitors which flows convert, which headlines land, and where there’s room to improve. She sees these tools not as a “set it and forget it” system, but as a living part of her strategy, adjusted over time as her brand evolves.

4. Growing with a team and a long-term vision

Plenamente is now run by a small but dedicated team of three: one full-time and two part-time members. Together, they support Anabel in running the platform, caring for the community, and thinking ahead to what’s possible.

“Having a team means I don’t have to do everything myself. I can plan better. I can take care of my members better. And I can actually enjoy running this business.”

Plenamente has grown into more than a yoga and Pilates platform. It is a Spanish-language membership space centered around representation, consistency, and helping people feel supported.

With the right tools in place and a team she trusts, Anabel now has the freedom to keep building a business that reflects her values and serves her community with care.