Marnie Alton, a celebrity fitness trainer, has taken Barre to the next level with M/Body, now a popular membership platform. Interestingly enough, M/Body didn’t start as a membership platform.

Marnie’s journey with M/Body began in 2014 with a brick-and-mortar studio in Los Angeles, which she built from the ground up with personal dedication and the support of friends. It quickly grew into one of the most popular fitness studios in LA, known for its meticulous attention to detail and holistic approach to fitness.

Marnie recalls, “It was very much a labor of love and credit card debt. Everything was very meticulous—the smells, the shapes of things, everything.”

Initially, the studio grew steadily, attracting a dedicated following and expanding to a staff of about 15 employees. The hands-on environment allowed Marnie to connect deeply with her clients, providing a personalized experience that was central to the studio’s success.

Despite her success, Marnie knew the industry was shifting towards online fitness. However, fear of the unknown held her back initially from making the move. The idea of transitioning was daunting, filled with uncertainties about maintaining the personal touch and high-quality experience her clients expected. This hesitation persisted until the pandemic hit, making the move unavoidable.

In April 2020, Marnie transitioned M/Body to an exclusively online platform with Uscreen.

“During Covid, we suddenly found ourselves disconnected from people that we wouldn't have been able to reach if we were confined to a single physical space in one town. But we managed to connect with people in a different way. Teaching in front of a camera, I still felt the presence of people on the other side, living their lives. I used to think real connections required physical interactions—hugs, direct eye contact. But, I realized we could still profoundly impact people online.”

- Marnie Alton, Founder of M/Body

The decision to stay online was driven by the realization that she could still connect deeply with her community through virtual classes, reaching people globally from places like Florida, Texas, Minnesota, New York, Italy, Singapore, Australia, and South Africa — all at the same time without needing to physically exist anywhere.

With Uscreen, Marnie could centralize her operations, streamline workflows, and significantly improve the user experience. This shift allowed her to maintain the high standards she set in her physical studio, now extended into the digital realm.

As of writing this story, M/Body has a thriving online fitness community reaching 1,200 members and generating $40K monthly revenue with 62% app users.