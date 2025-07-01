After switching from Vimeo OTT in 2020, Lara along with her team led the charge to build a more intuitive, supportive, and scalable experience for her members. She knew what it would take to keep them consistent and connected and with Uscreen as her platform partner, she finally had the tools and support to bring that vision to life.

1. Designing a member experience that grows with the brand

From the beginning, Lara knew that delivering life-changing movement classes wasn’t enough; they also needed a platform that reflected the quality of their method and was intuitive for members to use.

As their content library expanded, they looked for a way to organize it all without overwhelming their audience. That’s when they leaned into Uscreen’s flexible design options to create a platform that felt clean, beautiful, and easy to navigate.

“The more we created, the more we needed a way to organize it all, and Uscreen made that simple,” she added.

2. Using engagement tools to help members build habits and stay consistent

Lara’s philosophy has always centered on consistency. She knew that if people could see their own progress, they’d be more likely to stick with it.

So she made a conscious decision to use Uscreen’s built-in features like continue watching, favorites, and streaks—small tools that make a big difference in long-term engagement.

“Now, you can go on and look at what classes you’ve taken,” Lara said. “That helps people stay motivated.”

They also chose to build a community for their membership, something Vimeo OTT didn’t offer. They saw an opportunity to make LYT Yoga more than just a content library. It could be a supportive ecosystem where members connect, share wins, and ask for help.

3. Delivering a seamless experience, anywhere

Lara’s team knew that in order to keep people practicing regularly, they had to make it easy to show up, wherever members were. So they invested in building six branded apps across mobile and TV, giving people the flexibility to practice on their own terms.

“A lot of people love putting it on a big screen TV and practicing,” Lara said.

The ability to offer a smooth, multi-device experience has made it easier for members to stay consistent, whether at home or on the go.

4. Protecting margins and maximizing growth

Growth was important, but not at the cost of sustainability. Lara needed a pricing model that gave her control over revenue and the freedom to run promotions or offer free trials when she saw fit.

Switching to Uscreen meant fewer platform fees, no surprise charges, and the flexibility to test new ideas without worrying about the backend.

“I was shocked at what a difference it was,” Lara said. “We had so much more freedom,” said Lara.

5. A support system that feels like part of the team

As hands-on operators, Lara’s team is always refining the member experience, from live class setup to backend workflows. Having a responsive, reliable support system was non-negotiable.

“We’ve been working with a Uscreen team member, who I think is the rock star of development,” Lara said. Whether fixing an issue or adding new features, they know they have a partner who listens and responds quickly.

Beyond technical support, their customer success manager has been a key guide. “She really looks at our stats and suggests ideas,” Lara shared. “She’ll say, ‘What do you think of trying this?’ And that’s really huge.”

LYT Yoga has always been about transformation, helping people move better, live stronger, and stay connected to their bodies. With Uscreen supporting their platform needs, Lara and her team can focus on what they do best: building a membership that truly changes lives.







Story written by: Aarushi Singh



