Case Study
How LYT Yoga built a unique movement community with Uscreen
Lara Heimann’s journey of amalgamating neuroscience, physical therapy, and yoga to build a membership with thousands of members.
Key Success Metrics
Member growth: 21.3%
Content variety, engagement, and community tools brought in more members
Paid members:19.1%
Flexible pricing and trial options increased conversions
MRR: 13.2%
Reduced platform fees, better retention drove higher revenue
Where it all started
When Lara Heimann launched LYT Yoga online in early 2019, she set out to transform how people move. She combined neuroscience, physical therapy, and yoga to help students rewire their movement habits rather than just mimic poses. As a physical therapist and experienced yoga instructor, her classes went beyond tradition to truly change how people moved, felt, and lived.
Today, LYT Yoga is a thriving membership with a tight-knit community that keeps growing. With six branded apps (TV & Mobile), members can access classes anytime, anywhere. Since moving to Uscreen, LYT Yoga has seen a 21.3% increase in membership, a 19.1% rise in paid subscribers, and a 13.2% boost in revenue.
CHALLENGES
Technical issues, poor customer support, and high costs
Getting here wasn’t easy. At first, Lara hosted her online classes on Vimeo OTT. While Vimeo OTT worked in the early stages, the cracks quickly started to show as the business grew. Lara and her team began running into several limitations — some operational, others tied to member experience.
- Limited customization and design options: The platform’s design templates were basic and lacked flexibility. “I think Vimeo OTT at that time had maybe two options, while Uscreen had around eight or nine,” Lara recalled.
- Lack of user-friendly features: Simple tools like tracking past classes or marking favorites were missing or underdeveloped. “Some people really like to see their history, and those little markers help keep them motivated,” Lara explained. Vimeo OTT didn’t have those features and it impacted LYT Yoga’s member experience.
- Unreliable customer support: When something went wrong, especially during live classes, getting help was frustratingly slow. “If something were to happen in real-time, it would be very hard to get hold of somebody,” Lara shared.
- High platform fees and unexpected charges: Vimeo OTT took a significant cut of LYT Yoga’s revenue, which added up fast. “I was shocked at what a difference it was when I saw Uscreen’s pricing,” Lara said.
THE PIVOT
Finding a partner in Uscreen
Before migrating to Uscreen in June 2020, LYT Yoga was still in its growing phase. Her team was constantly experimenting with different strategies to identify what made the most impact on their members while keeping business ops low.
From the first meeting with Uscreen, it was clear the platform could help bring her team’s vision to life.
“I had a meeting with Uscreen and I was like, “Whoa, this is amazing”. Just the offering and the support, all of it. From the beginning, there's been so many bonuses and pluses from that move for sure.
With Vimeo OTT, if something were down or not going well, it just didn't feel responsible to not be able to have an answer, even if they said, "we're working on it." That was one issue. It wasn't all the time by any means, but when it happened, it was very noticeable.
Vimeo OTT also took a big percentage of my monthly earnings and if I wanted to give someone free access, I still had to pay for them because Vimeo counted them as a regular subscriber. Those little things matter. So when I talked to Uscreen, I was shocked at what a difference it was.”
The migration from Vimeo OTT to Uscreen was smooth. Lara didn’t manage the process herself, but her team kept her in the loop.
“My team mentioned multiple times to me how helpful and easy it was. It didn’t take very long, and at every step, they could get answers,” she shared.
It’s fair to say Lara was impressed right away. In her words, Uscreen is “a superior platform [to Vimeo OTT] in so many ways”—and she’s since recommended it to several other creators looking to grow.
SOLUTION & STRATEGIES
Scaling the membership using tailored features
After switching from Vimeo OTT in 2020, Lara along with her team led the charge to build a more intuitive, supportive, and scalable experience for her members. She knew what it would take to keep them consistent and connected and with Uscreen as her platform partner, she finally had the tools and support to bring that vision to life.
1. Designing a member experience that grows with the brand
From the beginning, Lara knew that delivering life-changing movement classes wasn’t enough; they also needed a platform that reflected the quality of their method and was intuitive for members to use.
As their content library expanded, they looked for a way to organize it all without overwhelming their audience. That’s when they leaned into Uscreen’s flexible design options to create a platform that felt clean, beautiful, and easy to navigate.
“The more we created, the more we needed a way to organize it all, and Uscreen made that simple,” she added.
2. Using engagement tools to help members build habits and stay consistent
Lara’s philosophy has always centered on consistency. She knew that if people could see their own progress, they’d be more likely to stick with it.
So she made a conscious decision to use Uscreen’s built-in features like continue watching, favorites, and streaks—small tools that make a big difference in long-term engagement.
“Now, you can go on and look at what classes you’ve taken,” Lara said. “That helps people stay motivated.”
They also chose to build a community for their membership, something Vimeo OTT didn’t offer. They saw an opportunity to make LYT Yoga more than just a content library. It could be a supportive ecosystem where members connect, share wins, and ask for help.
3. Delivering a seamless experience, anywhere
Lara’s team knew that in order to keep people practicing regularly, they had to make it easy to show up, wherever members were. So they invested in building six branded apps across mobile and TV, giving people the flexibility to practice on their own terms.
“A lot of people love putting it on a big screen TV and practicing,” Lara said.
The ability to offer a smooth, multi-device experience has made it easier for members to stay consistent, whether at home or on the go.
4. Protecting margins and maximizing growth
Growth was important, but not at the cost of sustainability. Lara needed a pricing model that gave her control over revenue and the freedom to run promotions or offer free trials when she saw fit.
Switching to Uscreen meant fewer platform fees, no surprise charges, and the flexibility to test new ideas without worrying about the backend.
“I was shocked at what a difference it was,” Lara said. “We had so much more freedom,” said Lara.
5. A support system that feels like part of the team
As hands-on operators, Lara’s team is always refining the member experience, from live class setup to backend workflows. Having a responsive, reliable support system was non-negotiable.
“We’ve been working with a Uscreen team member, who I think is the rock star of development,” Lara said. Whether fixing an issue or adding new features, they know they have a partner who listens and responds quickly.
Beyond technical support, their customer success manager has been a key guide. “She really looks at our stats and suggests ideas,” Lara shared. “She’ll say, ‘What do you think of trying this?’ And that’s really huge.”
LYT Yoga has always been about transformation, helping people move better, live stronger, and stay connected to their bodies. With Uscreen supporting their platform needs, Lara and her team can focus on what they do best: building a membership that truly changes lives.
Story written by: Aarushi Singh
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We were so impressed with Uscreen and we knew that we needed to break free from the confines of what at the time Vimeo was as an LTT platform and we wanted the freedom that Uscreen really offered us.
Brooke Cates
Founder of Studio Bloom
$1M+
annual revenue
>76%
higher viewership on apps
6
TV & mobile apps launched