How to launch an OTT service: A step-by-step guide

Key takeaways If you only have 60 seconds Do you build your OTT service from scratch, or do you launch on a platform that already exists?

Before you pick a platform or write a single line of your content plan, there’s one decision that shapes everything else. Do you build your OTT service (opens in new tab) from scratch, or do you launch on a platform that already exists?

This guide walks through that choice first. Then it covers what you need before you launch, the actual steps to get live, real costs, common mistakes, and what to do once your service is up and running. Maybe you already have a loyal audience, or maybe you’re starting from a smaller base. Either way, the process below gives you a clear, honest path from idea to a working service.

Build vs. buy: the decision to make before anything else

Every OTT launch starts here, even if most guides skip past it. You can build your own infrastructure or custom app from the ground up, or you can launch on an existing platform (opens in new tab) built for this exact job. This one decision shapes your budget, your timeline, and how much of your own time gets eaten up by tech instead of content.

If you build your own OTT service, you’re not just building a website. You’re taking on the job of a video technology company.

Here’s what actually lands on your plate:

Video encoding and delivery: Every video you upload needs to be converted into formats that play smoothly on phones, laptops, and TVs. This is called encoding, and it has to happen every single time you add new content. On top of that, you need a content delivery network (CDN) to deliver that video to viewers quickly.

Every video you upload needs to be converted into formats that play smoothly on phones, laptops, and TVs. This is called encoding, and it has to happen every single time you add new content. On top of that, you need a content delivery network (CDN) to deliver that video to viewers quickly. User accounts and access: You need a system that lets people sign up, log in, and stay logged in across their phone, their laptop, and their TV. That system also has to keep unauthorized people out, especially if you’re selling access to your content.

You need a system that lets people sign up, log in, and stay logged in across their phone, their laptop, and their TV. That system also has to keep unauthorized people out, especially if you’re selling access to your content. Payment processing: Someone has to build the checkout flow, connect it to a payment processor, handle failed payments, and manage refunds. This part alone is a real project, not a quick setup.

Someone has to build the checkout flow, connect it to a payment processor, handle failed payments, and manage refunds. This part alone is a real project, not a quick setup. Analytics: You’ll want to know who’s watching, what they’re watching, and when they stop watching. Building a system that tracks all of that takes real engineering time.

You’ll want to know who’s watching, what they’re watching, and when they stop watching. Building a system that tracks all of that takes real engineering time. App updates and maintenance: Phones and TVs constantly update their operating systems. Every time that happens, your app might need a fix. This isn’t a one-time job. It’s ongoing work for as long as your service exists.

Why platforms exist

That’s why platforms exist. A platform has already solved every one of these problems, tested them across thousands of other video businesses, and packaged them into one system you can turn on. You’re not skipping steps by choosing a platform. You’re paying someone else to do the hard, invisible work so you can focus on your content and your audience.

Most modern OTT platforms bundle video hosting, encoding, global CDN delivery, user authentication, analytics, payment processing, and branded apps (opens in new tab) into a single service. Instead of assembling each of those pieces yourself and hiring someone to keep them running, you configure them through a dashboard and launch in a fraction of the time.

Adaptive bitrate streaming, the technology that automatically adjusts video quality to match a user’s internet connection, is handled behind the scenes as well. You pick your settings once, and the platform takes care of the rest for every video you upload after that.

Weighing the tradeoff

Building it yourself gives you full control. You own the source code, the server setup, and every technical decision. That control is real, and for a narrow set of businesses, it’s worth the cost. Large organizations with an in-house engineering team, or businesses with a genuinely unusual technical need that no platform supports, benefit most from building.

For nearly everyone else, a platform is the faster and safer path. You get a proven, tested system up and running in weeks instead of months, and the provider handles maintenance, updates, and the technical headaches that come with streaming video at scale.

Build it yourself Launch on a platform Typical cost $500K to $2M+ upfront, plus $20K to $50K+ a month in ongoing maintenance for a production-grade platform $49 to $500+ a month, plus per-subscriber fees on most plans Typical timeline 4 to 6 months or longer 30 to 60 days Who maintains it Your team The platform provider Best fit for Large organizations with in-house engineering and very specific technical needs Most video business owners, especially those without an engineering team

Neither path is wrong. If you have developers on staff and a technical reason to want full ownership, building it yourself is a fair choice. For most video business owners, though, a platform gets you to paying customers faster and with far less risk.

What you need before you launch

A few things should be in place before you touch any tools or start any steps. Get these sorted first, and the rest of the process moves a lot faster.

Your niche and audience

A clear, specific niche makes every later decision easier. “Fitness videos” is broad and crowded. “Strength training for runners over 40” tells you exactly who you’re making content for and exactly how to talk to them. The narrower your niche, the easier it is to market to the right people and price your service correctly.

Know who’s actually going to pay for this before you launch. A fitness business with 100,000 YouTube subscribers launches very differently from a university setting up an internal training platform for staff. Your audience determines your pricing, which devices you need to support, and where you’ll spend your marketing budget.

A business launching to an existing, engaged audience can move fast, and our guide on how to build a membership website (opens in new tab) covers that path in more depth. A business starting from zero needs to build that audience first, or plan for a much slower ramp-up.

Your content library

This is where many new video businesses get stuck. How many videos do you actually need before launch? As few as a handful can work, depending on your niche and how focused your content is, though many businesses aim for 10 to 15 videos so there’s enough to explore on a first visit.

The bigger question is pacing. Should everything go live at once, or should you release content on a weekly schedule?

Releasing everything at once works if your value is a full library people can binge right away, like a course. Releasing weekly works better for ongoing shows or series, since it gives people a reason to keep coming back instead of finishing everything in one weekend and canceling.

Your budget

Know roughly what you can spend and where before you start comparing platforms or tools. A rough number is enough here. You’ll refine it once you see real pricing, but going in with zero sense of your budget makes every decision take longer than it needs to.

Launch tip: Resist the urge to delay your launch until your content library feels complete. Most successful OTT businesses start with a focused catalog and grow it over time. Consistent new releases usually do more for retention than waiting months to build a huge library before anyone’s watched a single video.

If you’re streaming content you didn’t create yourself, confirm you have the rights to distribute it in every country where your service will be available. Licensing restrictions are among the most common reasons an OTT launch is delayed, so it’s worth resolving them well before you make any technology decisions.

How to launch your OTT service, step by step

1. Choose your platform

If you’re going the platform route, don’t just pick the first name you recognize. Compare a short list of the things that actually matter: which devices they support, which monetization models they allow, and how deep their analytics go.

Also check how much you can customize your branding, whether they offer white-label mobile and TV apps (opens in new tab) , how easy it is to migrate your content (opens in new tab) later if you switch, and what kind of customer support you’ll actually get when something breaks.

Ask yourself Why it matters Do I need TV apps? Many viewers watch on connected TVs, and check out our guide on branded streaming apps (opens in new tab) if you’re weighing that decision. Will I stream live? Not every platform handles live events equally well. How will I make money? Subscriptions, ads, rentals, and pay-per-view each need different features. Will I need multiple languages? Localization affects how far your service can grow later.

If you’ve decided to build it yourself, this is where you confirm that path and start planning your infrastructure instead.

2. Set up your content library

Upload your videos and organize them into categories and collections, not a flat folder of uploads. Add clear thumbnails and accurate metadata, since both affect how easily people find your content and how your videos show up in search.

Group related videos into playlists or seasons if that fits your content. Add captions, subtitles, and audio descriptions where you can, since accessible content reaches more viewers and increasingly matters for regulations too.

Filmmakers Academy ran into this problem early on. According to a Uscreen case study (opens in new tab) , their content was scattered across a patchwork of video-hosting tools that never fully supported the membership experience they wanted.

Once they organized everything into one branded app, members could jump between lessons and reference course content on set, exactly the kind of use their audience needed. The case study reports the business grew 180 percent after making the switch.

3. Choose your monetization model

Different business models fit different monetization approaches (opens in new tab) , and matching the two matters more than most guides let on.

Business Best model Online courses or programs Subscriptions (SVOD) Sports Pay-per-view (PPV) Movies and films Pay-per-title (TVOD) News Ad-supported (AVOD) Churches Donations plus subscriptions

A sports organization that streams live matches usually does better charging per event than by selling a monthly subscription, since interest spikes around specific games.

A church streaming weekly services often mixes free access with optional donations and a paid subscription for extra content, like archived sermons or study series.

An education business selling structured courses almost always does best with a straightforward subscription, since the value is ongoing access to a growing library. This decision deserves its own deep dive, so check out our full guide on OTT monetization models (opens in new tab) for more detail on picking the right fit for your business.

4. Build your branded website and apps

Your homepage and landing pages should look and feel like your brand, not a generic template. If you’re launching a mobile or TV app, your app icon and screenshots (opens in new tab) matter too, since they’re often the first things a potential viewer sees in an app store.

Pay attention to onboarding: what a brand new viewer sees and does in their first few minutes. Pay attention to navigation too: how easily people move between categories and find what they came for. None of this requires design expertise. It just requires thinking through your service from a first-time viewer’s point of view.

5. Set up payments and pricing

Connect your payment processor and confirm your pricing is set up correctly before anyone tries to sign up. Decide whether you’ll offer a free trial, and if so, how long it runs.

Consider annual pricing with a discount, since it improves cash flow and reduces churn compared to month-to-month billing. Our video subscription pricing guide (opens in new tab) walks through this tradeoff in more depth if you want to dig into it further.

Think through regional pricing if you expect an international audience, since a flat price in one currency can price out entire markets.

Set up coupons if you plan to run promotions, and make sure you have a plan for recovering from failed payments, since a card decline shouldn’t automatically mean losing that customer. Don’t forget tax handling, since tax rules for digital subscriptions vary by region and can catch new video businesses off guard.

6. Launch and promote your service

Consider a soft launch first, opening up to a small group of beta users before you go fully public. This gives you a chance to catch bugs and confusing spots in your onboarding while the stakes are still low. Set up an email sequence to guide new sign-ups through their first days on your service. Plan your social media announcements ahead of time instead of scrambling on launch day.

If you’re launching branded mobile or TV apps, build in time for app store approvals. On a managed platform, the provider usually handles the submission itself. Apple, Google, and Roku still run their own review windows, though, and those can take anywhere from a day or two to about a week depending on the platform.

Once everything checks out, tell the people who already know and trust you before you spend money chasing brand new viewers. Your current audience is your easiest first win.

How much does it cost to launch an OTT service?

Costs vary a lot depending on the path you choose, so here’s a clear breakdown.

Build it yourself Launch on a platform Starting cost $500K to $2M+ for a production-grade build, climbing further with more features or more app platforms $49 to $500+ a month Ongoing costs Hosting, developer time, maintenance Per-subscriber fees on top of the monthly base

A platform-based launch keeps your upfront spending low and predictable. Entry-level plans on platforms like Uscreen start at around $49 per month, with most growth-stage plans landing in the $150 to $200 range, plus a per-subscriber fee once you scale.

Some, like Vimeo OTT’s entry-level plan, charge per subscriber instead of a flat monthly base, so it’s worth (opens in new tab) comparing the actual pricing model (opens in new tab) , not just the headline number, before you commit.

Total cost also climbs with branded apps, larger subscriber counts, added storage, and premium features, so treat the range above as a floor rather than a ceiling. A custom build requires a much larger upfront investment, often well into six or seven figures, but it can make sense if you have very specific technical needs and the team to support them.

Your OTT budget isn’t limited to the options in the table above. You’ll also need to account for content production, marketing, payment processing fees, customer support, and app store developer accounts if you’re launching branded mobile or TV apps. Leaving these out of your planning is one of the most common reasons a launch budget runs short partway through.

Common mistakes when launching an OTT service

A few mistakes recur across new OTT launches, and most of them are avoidable once you know to look for them.

Launching before building an audience: A polished service with nobody to watch it won’t grow on its own.

A polished service with nobody to watch it won’t grow on its own. Uploading too little content: A handful of videos with nothing else planned leaves new viewers with nothing to come back for.

A handful of videos with nothing else planned leaves new viewers with nothing to come back for. Choosing the wrong pricing model: A subscription to content people only want once creates friction. So does a one-time purchase of content meant to be ongoing. Either way, it costs you, customers.

A subscription to content people only want once creates friction. So does a one-time purchase of content meant to be ongoing. Either way, it costs you, customers. Ignoring TV apps: A large share of streaming happens on TV screens, and skipping this device category cuts off a big chunk of potential watch time.

A large share of streaming happens on TV screens, and skipping this device category cuts off a big chunk of potential watch time. Not testing checkout: A broken or confusing payment flow loses customers at the exact moment they were ready to pay you.

A broken or confusing payment flow loses customers at the exact moment they were ready to pay you. Launching without analytics: Without a way to track retention and engagement, you’re guessing at what’s working instead of knowing. Our guide to OTT analytics (opens in new tab) covers which numbers are worth watching from day one.

The first 90 days after launch

Launching is just the start. The first 90 days set the tone for whether your service grows or stalls.

Keep releasing content: One launch isn’t enough to hold anyone’s attention. Retention comes from consistency, not from a single strong opening week.

One launch isn’t enough to hold anyone’s attention. Retention comes from consistency, not from a single strong opening week. Watch the right metrics: Total hours watched sounds impressive, but it doesn’t tell you much on its own. Instead, track retention, churn, subscriber growth, watch completion rate, and monthly recurring revenue. These numbers tell you whether people are actually building a habit around your service.

Total hours watched sounds impressive, but it doesn’t tell you much on its own. Instead, track retention, churn, subscriber growth, watch completion rate, and monthly recurring revenue. These numbers tell you whether people are actually building a habit around your service. Listen to your users: Collect feedback early and often. Use it to improve navigation, fix bugs, and decide what new categories or content types to add next.

Collect feedback early and often. Use it to improve navigation, fix bugs, and decide what new categories or content types to add next. Improve onboarding as you go: Welcome emails, push notifications, and smart recommendations all help new viewers find their footing faster. Playlists built around what someone just watched keep people moving from one video to the next, rather than leaving after their first session.

According to a Uscreen case study on Justin Rhodes (opens in new tab) , founder of the homesteading membership Abundance+ (published July 2025, updated October 2025), his platform generates more than $1 million per year in revenue and has 7,700 active members. More than 76 percent of that viewership happens through his branded app.

That figure looks like a conservative snapshot rather than a current number.

In the same case study, Rhodes is quoted as citing $130,000 in monthly revenue, which would annualize to well over $1.5 million. Either way, the underlying lesson holds. That kind of result comes from treating an OTT service like a community you’re growing, not a product you shipped once and walked away from.

Ready to launch your own OTT service with Uscreen?

The steps above remain the same regardless of which platform you choose. What changes is how much of that work lands on your plate versus how much gets handled for you. Once you’ve seen the real costs and tradeoffs between building and buying, you’re in a strong position to make the right call for your business.

If you’re leaning toward a platform instead of a custom build, Uscreen (opens in new tab) is built to handle the pieces that usually slow a launch down:

You can also browse the Uscreen resource library (opens in new tab) for guides, templates, and playbooks if you want to keep researching before you commit to anything.

Start a free trial today and see how fast you can go from idea to a live, branded streaming service with Uscreen.

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