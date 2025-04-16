1. Making data-driven decisions, daily

One of the biggest game-changers for Leah has been Uscreen’s analytics dashboard. She uses it every day, often spending 30 to 45 minutes reviewing her numbers before doing anything else. “I track MRR, active trials, churn, conversion rates—everything,” she shared.

“At first I didn’t even know what MRR really meant. But once I saw that number go up, I was hooked. It’s now the first thing I check every morning.”

With six different membership plans across monthly and annual tiers, plus mobile app users, Leah tracks:

Churn by plan type

Conversion from free trial to paid

Active subscriptions

Video watch time by content type

MRR and revenue trends over time

She even uses the built-in churn reasons and exit survey data to figure out what members want more of and then creates content accordingly.

“If someone asks for a chair class, I’ll film it that same day, post about it on Instagram, and within hours, I’ll see new trials roll in. That kind of feedback loop is so powerful.”

She also mentioned using Uscreen’s benchmark analytics report, which benchmarks her membership’s metrics against other creators, a feature she now checks often to track trends and validate her strategy.

2. Using every built-in retention tool to reduce churn and increase upsells

Leah doesn’t rely on a single strategy to grow her membership, she’s turned on nearly every automation tool Uscreen offers.

Her go-to tools include:

Subscription upsells to nudge monthly users toward annual plans

to nudge monthly users toward annual plans Abandoned cart emails to recover potential lost signups

to recover potential lost signups Reduced churn automation for users at risk of canceling

for users at risk of canceling “Try again for free” offers to re-engage lapsed users

to re-engage lapsed users Custom coupon codes for promotions and Instagram followers

for promotions and Instagram followers Refer-a-friend campaigns to incentivize word-of-mouth

“Those tools work. I can see in my analytics which coupon or upsell converted which member. It’s not just nice to have—it's driving real revenue.”

She also started using Membership+, Uscreen’s creator education hub, to learn from other creators. “The John Garey interview really stuck with me—he’s so good at community, and I know that’s where I need to grow.”

3. Improving member experience for different member types through mobile apps

For Leah, launching mobile apps wasn’t just a nice-to-have, it was a retention strategy.

Her audience includes young instructors who are always on the go and older users who prefer desktop and casting to TV. By launching mobile apps alongside her web platform, she ensured the user experience was seamless.

“Most people are on their phones all day anyway—especially instructors who are traveling or teaching. But older users like to sit down at their computer and plan classes. I needed both options.”

Since the migration, over 52.5% of her members now access content via the app and Leah often hears from members about how easy it is to switch between devices.

4. Building a supported community for her members

While community wasn’t a huge driver on her previous platform, it’s become a growing strength on Uscreen.

“I post in the community tab almost every day now—and people actually respond! On Playbook, I had 800 members and nobody would even like a post.”

She credits this shift to:

The in-app visibility of the community tab

Notifications that prompt interaction

Easy commenting and image sharing

“The fact that people ask each other questions like ‘What cert did you do?’ makes me so happy. They’re not just DMing me anymore—it’s peer-to-peer. That’s how a real community forms.”

In 2025, Leah plans to expand her membership with new offers like instructor mentorship and more community-driven value.

“Eventually I’ll start a second membership, where I mentor instructors building their own platforms. I don’t want to be filming workouts forever, and this is a long-term vision for me.”

The biggest impact? Ownership and speed

When asked what Uscreen has done for her business, Leah doesn’t hesitate:

“The biggest impact is the growth. The speed at which everything has taken off. But more than that—it’s ownership. I feel like I have full control now. I’m not capped, I’m not boxed in and I’m supported.”

And she’s not slowing down.

Whether she’s tracking churn, posting stories, uploading content, or talking to members—Leah’s building a business that runs on real connection and smart decisions. With Uscreen powering the platform, she finally has the time, tools, and freedom to focus on what she loves most.

“This is my job now. Two years ago, I was working 30 hours a week in person. Now, 98% of my income comes from this membership. It’s my dream job and I built it.”





Story written by: Aarushi Singh

