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Enhance Your Video Membership with an OTT Platform

Launch your own branded OTT platform, zero coding skills required.

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Launch Your Own OTT Platform and Apps
  • iPhone
  • Android
  • Apple TV
  • Roku
  • FireTV
  • Android TV

Customize. Launch. Share.

Uscreen makes it easy to seamlessly launch and manage video apps for mobile and smart TVs that help establish your brand and grow your audiences.

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Sarah Beth Yoga's OTT service on Mobile and TV

What is an OTT platform?

Uscreen’s OTT platform lets you create an OTT service to distribute your content everywhere. Engage your community wherever they are, across iOS, Android and OTT platforms such as Roku, AppleTV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. It’s your own branded app, in your members’ pockets!

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Membership Apps boost your revenue

More engagement with apps.

Increase in sales with apps.

Everything You Need from Your Membership Apps

Apps built by Uscreen’s OTT platform have all the functionality you need to give your users an amazing member experience.

Deploy fast, no coding required

Get to market quickly and with little effort. With our time-to-launch averaging 30-60 days, Uscreen’s OTT platform solution is the fastest way to launch your own mobile and TV membership apps. We do all the heavy lifting: from publishing to regular updates – leave it to us.

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Distribute your videos to all the OTT platforms

Branding freedom

Our OTT apps are designed for optimal member experience and engagement. Personalize your apps’ look and feel to match them perfectly to your brand. These are now your apps: Uscreen branding is nowhere to be found, so your brand can shine.

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Customize your video streaming service and apps to match your branding

Community & calendar: all-in-one place

Engage your members like never before. With Uscreen’s built-in community and calendar features, foster deeper connections, schedule content releases, and keep your members in the loop effortlessly.

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calendar in a branded fitness app

Centralized CMS with dynamic changes

Upload and manage your content in one central admin area. Any updates to your videos, collections, and extras will be rolled out to all your apps instantly. Everything is easier with an all-in-one OTT platform.

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Centralized video CMS

Branded Apple Watch fitness tracker

Create a truly immersive OTT experience by launching your own Apple Watch app. Offer users the power to control the player straight from their wrists, without interrupting their workouts. Keep users engaged and motivated by bringing their health stats to their screens.

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Launch branded apple watch app

Detailed analytics

Dive deep into our built-in analytics for a detailed insight: dig into watch-time per device to crack your users’ behavior. Identify your best performing videos and focus your future efforts on replicating success for your OTT streaming service.

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Built-in video analytics

Powerful OTT Apps

Powerful OTT apps on all devices
  • iPhone
  • Android
  • Apple TV
  • Roku
  • Fire TV
  • Android TV
Most popular app features
  • Built-in Community
  • In-app notifications
  • In-app purchases
  • Offline viewing
  • Content Calendar
  • Resume watching
  • Play audio while phone is locked
Apps by the numbers
  • 4.6 average app store rating
  • Apps increase sales by up to 30%
  • 1000+ apps & counting
  • Average release time 30-60 days
Apps for all devices
  • Mobile Mobile
  • Tablet Tablet
  • PC and Laptop PC & Laptop
  • TV TV
Talk to Us About Apps

Why Uscreen for OTT?

From seamless integrated experience for your users, to full branding freedom.

  • 30 Days App Launch

    Fastest app release

    Get your apps to market quickly and with little effort.

  • Brand your OTT apps

    5-star rated apps

    Create a memorable experience with our 5-star membership apps.

  • The most affordable OTT platform

    Affordable

    The most powerful apps on the market for an affordable, fixed fee.

You’re in good company

Join these creators & brands, who are already in love with their 5-star apps.

  • Stage Network OTT service
    Stage Network Logo

    The STAGE Network

    Theatre Lives Here

  • Find What Feels Good Apps on Mobile and TV
    FWFG logo

    Find what feels good.

    Yoga With Adriene, LLC

  • Kweli TV's OTT apps
    Kweli TV logo

    kweliTV: Our Culture. Curated.

    kweliTV, Inc

  • Ballet Blast by Sassy on mobile and tv devices
    naturally Sassy logo

    Naturally Sassy.

    Ballet Inspired Fitness

  • CETV video streaming apps on tv and mobile
    Collective evolution logo

    Collective Evolution

    Collective Evolution, Inc

Still not convinced?

Here are some other features you and your users will love.

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We’re often asked…

How hard is it to set up my membership apps?
It’s a total breeze for you. You focus on quality videos, we do the rest. Once you shared all the required assets, such as your brand logo with us, and the team approves them, we start working on launching your apps under your own developer account.
Do I own all of my audience, content and data?
Yes! In addition to owning your audience, you also own 100% of your assets, content, and data. Uscreen is simply a means to your end of monetizing your video content.
Can I process in-app payments for all types of offers on apps?
We only support subscription payment models on apps at the moment. This is primarily due to the overall success of our customers selling subscriptions as the main offer type on their OTT platforms, along with the complexity of launching and maintaining these apps. Providing one subscription offer that includes access to your full catalog is the only way we support in-app purchasing on membership apps.
Will my videos play on all devices without OTT apps?
Yes. By default, the videos are optimized to play on all browsers, including, smartphones and tablets, but they will not play on Roku or AppleTV without an OTT app. In other words, they play on mobile devices without an app, but they will not play on TV without an app.
See all FAQs

Let’s Talk!

Launching your own branded membership community has never been easier. It’s time to start.

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