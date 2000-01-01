How hard is it to set up my membership apps? It’s a total breeze for you. You focus on quality videos, we do the rest. Once you shared all the required assets, such as your brand logo with us, and the team approves them, we start working on launching your apps under your own developer account.

Do I own all of my audience, content and data? Yes! In addition to owning your audience, you also own 100% of your assets, content, and data. Uscreen is simply a means to your end of monetizing your video content.

Can I process in-app payments for all types of offers on apps? We only support subscription payment models on apps at the moment. This is primarily due to the overall success of our customers selling subscriptions as the main offer type on their OTT platforms, along with the complexity of launching and maintaining these apps. Providing one subscription offer that includes access to your full catalog is the only way we support in-app purchasing on membership apps.