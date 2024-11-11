With both Intelivideo and Vimeo, they may have had the desire to support us as clients and their other clients, but they weren't scaling and growing and truly listening to their clients the way that Uscreen does. Neither one of them ever developed and continued developing all of these new things in a way as fast as Uscreen does it . In fact, we'd already left Vimeo six months before our contract ended with them because we wanted the freedom that Uscreen really offered us.