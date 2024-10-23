Take your online presence to a whole new level
Powerful tools for live streaming success
Netflix-Style Catalog
Showcase your content in a Netflix-inspired layout for easy discovery. Drive interactions with each video and ongoing viewing, just like the YouTube experience you love.
Premium Mobile & TV Apps
Launch your own branded OTT apps without the high costs and slow build times of a custom solution. You control the content, and leave the rest to us.
Event Calendar & Community
Keep fans up to date by packing an event calendar with upcoming streams. Engage them on event day and beyond with a dedicated fan community.
Scalable Live Streaming & Storage
Deliver high-quality, low-latency streaming to a global audience, at whatever scale you need. Manage video content with cloud-based storage that scales with your business.
Seamless Tech Stack
Streamline your broadcasting with 3rd-party integrations, built-in RTMP / HLS streaming, and API access. Plus a dedicated CSM and tech support to help every step of the way.
Flexible Monetization
Control your monetization - sell pay-per-view, subscriptions, rentals, and bundles to make it easy to capitalize on live events, replays, and exclusive content.
Live streaming is proven to
bolster your membership revenue
Hosting regular live streaming events over time can result in a 2x increase
in monthly recurring revenue based on Uscreen customer data.
Hassle-free, native live streaming
across all devices
Go live directly from your membership on your web browser or phone; no 3rd party software needed! With Live Studio you can start and manage your stream, easily.
Real-time chat to engage viewers
Create a vibrant and interactive streaming experience between you and your members with integrated live chat.
Easily customize how you monetize
your live streamed content
Offer exclusive membership only, free, or pay-per-view live streams for your audience. Enjoy a built-in donation tool for additional revenue from your streams.
Market your live stream content
with calendar
Keep your streams visible and members informed about upcoming events. with our built-in calendar feature.
Creators You Know and Trust Choose Uscreen
Join the community of experts who have transformed their business and increased recurring revenue with our all-in-one platform.
Uscreen Has Powered $800M+ In Creator Earnings
Trusted by 4,000+ brands across a wide range of niches, nothing motivates us more than helping you become our next 6- or 7-figure success story.
Means TV
How they transformed their niche entertainment service.Read Case Study
Lion and Lamb Ministries
How they reached a global faith community.Read Case Study
ClayShare
Smooth migration from Vimeo OTT with 9 years of content.Read Case Study
Ralph Beaubrun
How a holiday launch turned into a 5-figure membership.Read Case Study
Frequently asked questions
Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the
FAQ’s for answers.
How can I start Live Streaming today?
We're so excited you're interested in connecting with your community! The Live Streaming feature is offered across our Starter, Growth, App Essentials, and Custom package. Simply signup with one of these plans and take your first steps towards live streaming your content today!
Can I add recorded live streams to my catalog?
Absolutely! One of the key benefits of our Live Stream feature is the ability to add your recorded streams directly to your catalog. This saves you time while helping build out your catalog with content your audience cares about.
Does Live Streaming support chat and donations?
Yes! Live chat can be enabled for each Live Event you create and is exclusively available for logged-in users who have access to the Live Event. If your Live Event is Free for Everyone, users won't see the live chat unless logged in.
Not only does Live support chat, you can also capture donations during your live events by enabling donations. Donations, much like Live Chat are enabled on a per event basis.