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Turn Viewers Into Members

Host Live Streams That Drive Revenue

Live streaming made easy. Say goodbye to complex 3rd party setups - stream directly to your membership from your laptop or app.

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No card needed | Plans start at $49/mo

How Uscreen works

Take your online presence to a whole new level

Powerful tools for live streaming success

Live stream to any device across web, mobile or OTT in full HD. Stream without worries thanks to multi-bitrate adaptive technology to ensure a seamless and consistent experience.
Netflix-Style Catalog

Netflix-Style Catalog

Showcase your content in a Netflix-inspired layout for easy discovery. Drive interactions with each video and ongoing viewing, just like the YouTube experience you love.

Premium Mobile & TV Apps

Premium Mobile & TV Apps

Launch your own branded OTT apps without the high costs and slow build times of a custom solution. You control the content, and leave the rest to us.

Event Calendar & Community

Event Calendar & Community

Keep fans up to date by packing an event calendar with upcoming streams. Engage them on event day and beyond with a dedicated fan community.

Scalable Live Streaming & Storage

Scalable Live Streaming & Storage

Deliver high-quality, low-latency streaming to a global audience, at whatever scale you need. Manage video content with cloud-based storage that scales with your business.

Seamless Tech Stack

Seamless Tech Stack

Streamline your broadcasting with 3rd-party integrations, built-in RTMP / HLS streaming, and API access. Plus a dedicated CSM and tech support to help every step of the way.

Flexible Monetization

Flexible Monetization

Control your monetization - sell pay-per-view, subscriptions, rentals, and bundles to make it easy to capitalize on live events, replays, and exclusive content.

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Uscreen has helped over 4,000+ creators succeed

15 MILLION+

USERS SERVED

3,500+

APPS LAUNCHED

$210M+

ANNUAL CREATOR EARNINGS

Live streaming is proven to bolster your membership revenue

Hosting regular live streaming events over time can result in a 2x increase in monthly recurring revenue based on Uscreen customer data.

Hassle-free, native live streaming across all devices

Go live directly from your membership on your web browser or phone; no 3rd party software needed! With Live Studio you can start and manage your stream, easily.

Real-time chat to engage viewers

Create a vibrant and interactive streaming experience between you and your members with integrated live chat.

Clayshare live streaming

Easily customize how you monetize your live streamed content

Offer exclusive membership only, free, or pay-per-view live streams for your audience. Enjoy a built-in donation tool for additional revenue from your streams.

Market your live stream content with calendar

Keep your streams visible and members informed about upcoming events.  with our built-in calendar feature.

What Uscreen creators are saying

Creators You Know and Trust Choose Uscreen

Join the community of experts who have transformed their business and increased recurring revenue with our all-in-one platform.

Go Live Today

The five-star live viewing experience your audience deserves.

Results achieved by Uscreen creators

Uscreen Has Powered $800M+ In Creator Earnings

Trusted by 4,000+ brands across a wide range of niches, nothing motivates us more than helping you become our next 6- or 7-figure success story.

Means TV Case Study
$40k+ Monthly Revenue

Means TV

How they transformed their niche entertainment service.

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Read case study: Means TV
Lion and Lamb Ministries
7.6% Paid Member Growth

Lion and Lamb Ministries

How they reached a global faith community.

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Read case study: Lion and Lamb Ministries
Jessica - ClayShare
6 Mobile & TV Apps

ClayShare

Smooth migration from Vimeo OTT with 9 years of content.

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Read case study: ClayShare
Ralph Beaubrun
$25k+ Monthly Revenue

Ralph Beaubrun

How a holiday launch turned into a 5-figure membership.

Read Case Study
Read case study: Ralph Beaubrun
How Uscreen supports your launch

Frequently asked questions

Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.

How can I start Live Streaming today?

We're so excited you're interested in connecting with your community! The Live Streaming feature is offered across our Starter, Growth, App Essentials, and Custom package. Simply signup with one of these plans and take your first steps towards live streaming your content today!

Can I add recorded live streams to my catalog?

Absolutely! One of the key benefits of our Live Stream feature is the ability to add your recorded streams directly to your catalog. This saves you time while helping build out your catalog with content your audience cares about.

Does Live Streaming support chat and donations?

Yes! Live chat can be enabled for each Live Event you create and is exclusively available for logged-in users who have access to the Live Event. If your Live Event is Free for Everyone, users won't see the live chat unless logged in.

Not only does Live support chat, you can also capture donations during your live events by enabling donations. Donations, much like Live Chat are enabled on a per event basis.