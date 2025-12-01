1 year with Uscreen: How Ralph’s November launch turned into a 5-figure membership

Ralph Beaubrun has been teaching Afro and Caribbean dance for years, developing his own signature style, TYAKA, a high-energy fusion of Afro, Caribbean, and contemporary influences. Through this unique approach, he built a powerful social presence with over 1.6 million followers on Instagram and 200K subs on YouTube. By late 2023, Ralph and his business partner, Nicholas, were ready to turn that momentum into something sustainable - a digital home where students could learn anytime, anywhere.

They launched Ralph Beaubrun Dance Classes on Uscreen in November 2024, just as the holiday season began. What started as an experiment to share tutorials online quickly turned into a fast-growing membership with dancers joining from around the world.

“We were surprised by how fast it grew. People started subscribing from all over the world, not just where we live. Every time I travel, someone comes up to me and says they’ve been learning from my tutorials. That’s crazy to me. We listen a lot to our members, too. They tell us what they want next, who they want me to collaborate with. That feedback shapes what we do.”

— Ralph Beaubrun, Founder of Ralph Beaubrun Dance Classes