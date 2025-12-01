Creator Stories
1 year with Uscreen: How Ralph’s November launch turned into a 5-figure membership
Key Success Metrics
5,000+ members
$25,000+ monthly recurring revenue
Global audience across 20+ countries
BACKGROUND
Ralph's Journey
Ralph Beaubrun has been teaching Afro and Caribbean dance for years, developing his own signature style, TYAKA, a high-energy fusion of Afro, Caribbean, and contemporary influences. Through this unique approach, he built a powerful social presence with over 1.6 million followers on Instagram and 200K subs on YouTube. By late 2023, Ralph and his business partner, Nicholas, were ready to turn that momentum into something sustainable - a digital home where students could learn anytime, anywhere.
They launched Ralph Beaubrun Dance Classes on Uscreen in November 2024, just as the holiday season began. What started as an experiment to share tutorials online quickly turned into a fast-growing membership with dancers joining from around the world.
“We were surprised by how fast it grew. People started subscribing from all over the world, not just where we live. Every time I travel, someone comes up to me and says they’ve been learning from my tutorials. That’s crazy to me. We listen a lot to our members, too. They tell us what they want next, who they want me to collaborate with. That feedback shapes what we do.”
— Ralph Beaubrun, Founder of Ralph Beaubrun Dance Classes
LAUNCH TIMING
The decision to launch in November
Most creators wait until January to launch. Ralph didn’t. By launching right before the holidays, he caught the Q4 spending surge - when audiences are looking to learn, explore, and invest in themselves.
That timing mattered. Those early December subscribers became long-term members, fueling recurring revenue well into the new year.
KEY FEATURES
Building a membership that moves
For Ralph, accessibility was everything. His audience was global, mobile-first, and eager for an easy way to dance along.
“The response after launch was incredible. It showed us that the demand was already there and people were just waiting for a way to learn from Ralph directly. And the cool part is, the audience keeps us on our toes. Every time we post, they tell us what they love, what they want more of. It’s become a conversation, not just a membership.”
FEATURES THAT MADE IT WORK
- Branded Mobile Apps: Members could stream tutorials directly on phones or TVs, turning living rooms into dance studios.
- Collections & Bundles: Tutorials organized in step-by-step series made learning intuitive.
- Easy Website Editing: Uscreen’s flexibility let Ralph and Nicholas manage updates themselves - no tech team needed.
RESULTS
Ralph's Membership Growth
- 50 members in the first two weeks without ads or a big launch campaign
- Global reach across 20+ countries
- Sustained engagement through apps and tutorials
- Plans to add live classes and community features in year two
Ralph’s story proves what our data shows every year: Launching before January doesn’t just capture the seasonal spike, it compounds it.
LOOKING AHEAD
After a year of strong growth, Ralph and Nicholas are preparing to expand their membership with live classes and a premium community connecting dancers not just to Ralph, but to each other.
“What I love about Uscreen is how simple it is to manage everything. Organizing collections, adding videos, creating bundles, it’s all very straightforward. We don’t need a big team or technical skills to keep things running. That makes a huge difference when it’s just the two of us. Now that we’ve built a global audience, the next step is community. We want people to connect, ask questions, and grow together.”
— Nicholas Claros and Ralph Beaubrun
Trusted by 4000+ Video Membership Creators
Uscreen helps video creators like you grow your membership business, build a relationship with your audience, and give them the best member experience. Want to know the best ways to use Uscreen for your membership business? Read how other creators have been using Uscreen to drive growth and increase revenue.
I had a very sweet and lovely onboarding process. My migration specialist was amazing. She’s really knowledgeable and knew exactly how to support my transition from VidApp to Uscreen. I told her, ‘Look, I know what I want, I know what I need, I just need you to tell me where to click.’ And she helped me get it all set up. It was so easy.
Anabel Otero
Founder of Plenamente TV
41.6%
Monthly recurring revenue grew
48.1%
Paid memberships increased
7
OTT apps launched across mobile and TV platforms
The app has been game-changing. We’d always wanted one, but building it ourselves would have taken months or years and cost a lot of money. With Uscreen, we had it straight away. For our audience of 20- to 30-year-olds, always on their phones and busy, being able to watch and learn on the go was huge.
Victoria Harris
Co-founder and Co-CEO of The Curve
116.2%
Paid member growth
89.6%
Active community members
176.7%
MRR growth